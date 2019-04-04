Skillet Zucchini

I wasnt sure about the flavor until I added the soy sauce. The soy sauce really makes it. I debated about giving 4 stars because of the cooking procedure. You really need to cook the onions about 5 min or even brown them for more flavor before adding the zucchini so the zucchini doesnt get over cooked. Same with the tomatos, they really need only 5 min or less or they disintegrate into piles of mush. Some additions I made the second time cooking it. Browned some mushrooms with the onions, added 2 cloves garlic about half way through browning the onions and mushrooms. I also replaced the bacon with 1/4 c ham stock not as good but less fat. I used panko bread crumbs, left them on top and broiled to brown, added the cheese and broiled till melted. Not the end of the world without parmesean cheese if you dont have it. No problems with too much liquid because the zucchini cooked slower adding it after the onions cook and most of the liquid evaporated.