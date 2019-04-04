Skillet Zucchini
A one-skillet dish that makes a wonderful side or meal in itself.
I've tried to review my own recipe before, but it never shows up...so hopefully it will now that I gave it a rating. Hope no one cares that I gave myself five stars. Since submitting this recipe, I've lost a lot of weight and had to adjust this recipe a LOT to accomodate my new diet. I now spray the skillet with olive oil cooking spray and omit the butter entirely. I also leave out all but about 2T of water and sprinkle on just enough Italian flavored bread crumbs to thicken it. (I make my own from the heels of lite bread.) Finally, I use 2% cheese. Fat free just doesn't melt the same. And I often use canadian bacon, instead of regular. Thank you for the nice reviews. I do know it isn't pretty, but I just love this dish!Read More
This would have been better had I just left well enough alone after steaming the veggies. Adding the breadcrumbs, soy sauce, and cheese ruined the dish. We preferred it before everything else got added and made it look like slop. It looked very unappetizing. I did rate this three stars however because the zucchini and tomatoes were very good after steaming them. It was the second half of the cooking process we didnt care for.Read More
I was so skeptical---breadcrumbs, bacon and soy sauce? And then cheddar cheese? Don't let the strange ingredients scare you, this is AWESOME! We will make this many times! The only thing I will do differently next time is to decrease the butter. It was divine, but I'd like to make it healthier. Thanks for the terrific recipe!
Yum, yum, yum, yum, yum! This was delish! I had a great big zucchini to use and this was the perfect recipe for it. I actually changed it a bit according to what I had on hand - ham instead of bacon, and canned tomatoes instead of fresh but it still turned out great. I used Mexican tomatoes so it had a bit of a kick and if I had to use canned again, I'd pick Italian. But I look forward to trying it again the way it was written. I used the leftovers over my pasta for dinner the next night - kind of like pasta primavera. Can't say enough about this one - it's a keeper!
I kind of flew by the seat of my pants on this recipe but didn't change the actual ingredients all that much. I used 1 mammoth zucchini from the farmers market, 2 strips bacon, 2 green onions, 2 cloves garlic, 1/4 C. parmesan cheese and 1/4 C. cheddar cheese. Browned the bacon, drained most of the grease and added the onions and garlic. Then added the zucchini. I let it simmer for a while and I'm really not sure why you would need to add the water at all because my zucchini added so much liquid to the skillet. I let that bubble for a while to try to release some liquid. Then added the cheeses and heated through. All in all a good dish I will make again. The boyfriend loved it so I give it 5 stars.
My wife Christy and I loved this recipe. We will be layering this mixture between lasagna noodles and try it with both a red marinara sauce and with a white alfredo sauce to see which one compliments the flavor of the vegetables. Will post and let you all know how they turn out. Thanks for a great dinner!
this recipe is awesome, i added a little garlic and left out the bacon. it is the perfect vegitarian meal, i also added some yellow squash and a little garlic salt as well.
I have made this dish twice. I decided to make it because I so much zucchini and I had all the ingrediants. It was excellent! My husband loved it. As far as the appearance, don't overcook it-- the zucchini will be mushy and hence the appearance might be unappealing. I didn't use as much butter. I will be making this recipe again.
I have been making something similar for several years...I call it Empty the Frig Skillet. Whatever veges are left in the frig go in. We like it best with zucchini, mushrooms, red peppers, tomatoes, onions, lots of garlic, olive oil, a touch of seasoned salt, grilled chicken, 2 T. of salsa, and cheddar jack on top. Yum.
My husband and daughter are not zuch lovers unless it's in bread form. After her first bite, my daughter who was in the middle of another conversation said, "First of all, whatever this is -awesome!..." Then proceeded with her previous thought. They both thought it was potato at first - weirdos. Anyway, I made as is - just added a bit of garlic. Wonderful dish!
Excellent! Yes, ooey-gooey is the word. And, for sure, it's not a pretty-looking dish.....but who cares, 'cuz it's absolutely delicious! I did make a few minor changes to the following ingredients: decreased the butter to 1/8 cup, used 4 (not 6) medium zucchini, substituted 1/3 cup real bacon bits for the bacon slices, and decreased the bread crumbs to 1/2 cup. Also, I forgot to sprinkle the parmesan cheese on, at the end. But it still tasted great. Even my picky teenager (who doesn't like veggies) loved it. Thanks for a tasty and easy recipe.
Absolutely fabulous! This dish disappeared quick. Could be a meal by itself. Will make this for years to come.
What an incredible recipe. The only thing I changed was I added about 1 teaspoon teraki sauce. This will definately be one of my favorites.
I came across this recipe like many others trying to find different ways to use up the gigantic zucchini. I followed the recipe as is; however, to try and avoid the mushy mess so many complained about, I drained the veggies after they were cooking (with soy sauce added), but in a serving dish and then topped with shredded cheese and bread crumbs. The bacon is definitely the secret ingredient that gives all the great flavor.
Holy Cow! I made this as an appetizer and my husband wanted ONLY this! I left out the butter. Fried the bacon first, drained the grease, added onion and sauteed til brown. Then I added the zucchini, tomato, soy sauce and some garlic powder and cooked on medium for about 3 minutes, just to get the veggies soft. Salt, pepper and breadcrumbs and I removed form heat and topped with cheese.
Yummy, I put the cheese on top then put the pan under the broiler.
Excellent. Cut in half for two. Main ingredients fresh from garden. Used grease from bacon and just a small slab of butter. Sharp cheddar. Easy and very good side.
A friend gave some zucchini, of which I am not a fan, but I didn't want to waste it so I searched for a recipe. This is so delicious! My husband hates any squash, but he even liked it, as did my 17 and 9 year old grandchildren! I made it as directed, except I added some fresh corn also. I will certainly make this again and again!
Enjoyed this very much! I added leftover corn-on-the-cob that was already cooked. I cut it off and added to this. Then I used Hormel Real bacon bits...less than recipe, 2% fat cheddar cheese....also less then recipe, olive oil in place of butter, less bread crumbs, garden herbs: oregano, basil, and added some garlic powder. Forgot to add the parmeson but was super-great anyway. This dish really perfect to add the fresh corn to.
Great side dish! I subbed a can of diced tomatoes and 2 oz. of real bacon bits to make things easier. So good! Also used Italian-seasoned bread crumbs to add some more zip. Probably not the lightest calorie-wise, but yummy.
I will make this again, but omit the cheese and bread crumbs. They made it an ooey, gooey mess.
Minus Bacon and with a little less cheese this was great. I'd love to try it with a more distinct type of cheese such as blue or queso fresco. Went perfect with rice.
This wasn't to bad until after the bread crumbs were added. Then it turned into big , sticky mess. Will not make again.
This was an amazing way to use up some zucchini! Loved this thank you for the great recipe. Great combo of flavors.
Good! I don't even like zucchini but am trying new things. I made it for 1, so used 1 zuchinni, terriaki sauce (because that's what I found in the fridge), whole wheat cracker crumbs & what ever cheese I had. Will make it again!
This was very yummy!! I didn't have any tomatoes, but it was great anyway. Not one the kids will enjoy, but I will make it again for me!
I just had to make it because I was so intrigued by the bizarre combination of ingredients... I was pleasantly surprised- it is fantastic! I used olive oil instead of butter and didn't add the water at all (I just sauteed the veggies a bit longer). This is a delicious dish!
I give this 5 stars because it is yet another delicious way to use up these unceasing zucchini. Our tomatoes weren't quite ready, so I used up some leftover speghetti sauce. I added garlic and thyme, and had to cook the zucchini a little longer until it was to our liking, but otherwise I followed the recipe. Delicious! Thanks for sharing!
My daughter made this and it turned out very well. Loved the addition of bacon and other seasonings.
It really doesn't have the greatest presentation - but it sure does taste good!! Can't waite for zucchini season again---I think I'm going to grow some!!
YUM! I didn't have tomatoes and used the remains of three different types of cheese and it still turned out great. My husband finished it off, and he doesn't even like zucchini!
Very good zucchini dish! The flavour was great and cheesy! The company really enjoyed it. I think next time I would add a bit more bacon as I found it didn't have much bacon taste.
YUM!! This was great! I followed the healthier adjustments in the cooks review, and used a little more soy sauce, less cheddar cheese. I skipped the parmesan all together - on accident, but will continue to leave it off because it was delicious! Thanks, I'll be making this a lot!
Very good! I didn't know I'd like zucchinis.
This dish has a good flavor but the appearance is not at all appealing. I covered the top with shredded cheddar to try and disguise it's appearance. Still good, just not pretty.
Boy, I really enjoyed this. I'm always looking for new ways to cook vegetables. Pretty much followed the recipe except I sprayed the pan with cooking spray instead of using the butter and used a little less bread crumbs and soy sauce (low sodium) than called for. Next time, I will use more tomatoes. Delicious. Thanks for this recipe.
It turned out Great! I was looking for a recipe that I had "most" of the ingrediants.... I had to sub bread crumbs with crutons, tomatos with ketchup, shredded cheddar cheese was all I had and my bacon was maple syrup flavord that I just cooked with the mix. Still tasted great. This is a meal you can't mess up.
Great, becareful if you reduce the recipe to get enough water, it will burn! I also used Morningstar Farms vegetarian bacon, delicious and cruelty free!
I only put 1/2 cup of cheese. It was still delicious and still tasted rich!! Would make again.
Not too spicy just right. My parents enjoyed it as well.
Made it just as the recipe, except for skipping the butter. It was delicious!
Very quick and easy! I followed the update and did not use butter also being a vegetarian I substituted Morningstar bacon strips and soy cheese. Turned out great. This recipe is a definite keeper for using up a summer harvest! Thanks for posting.
Good flavor. Easy to make. If I make it again, I'll try it with fewer bread crumbs.
very good, my husband loved it, next time i'll make it without the breadcrumbs
Good recipe, I'd make it again with a little less cheese!
I'm not crazy about the bread crumbs, bacon, and parm. cheese in this recipe...but the concept of zuchinni, tomatoes, and onions is wonderful. I basically just simmer the zuchinni and onions in a can of diced tomates, or fresh work as well, and add whatever herbs I have on hand and depending on what my mood is.
Deliscious! Left off the cheese b/c Im allergic. Yummy!
I made this recipe for dinner last night and it turned out great! I did make a few changes to make it a little healthier. I cut the recipe in half and only made 4 servings. I used 1 1/2 tblspns of olive oil instead of butter and used panko bread crumbs instead of regular. I also used center cut bacon because it has less fat than regular bacon and used fat free shredded cheddar cheese. I was a little concerned it might not turn out that great with all the changes but I was so surprised at how delicious it was. I will definitely be making this again!
This was good! Didn't, nor will I, change a thing.
Delish!! Not much else to say! Those in fear when you hear soy sauce, don' t fret....make this!!!
My kids don't like zucchini and still wouldn't eat it (texture thing) but my husband who doesn't like zucchini loved it! It's true that it's even better the second day. I left out the bread crumbs because we're trying to reduce our carbs, and left out the water. Without adding the water, there was no need for the bread crumbs to soak up moisture. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written and it was delicious.
Drop the butter and bread crumbs. Add red and green bell peppers, chopped, celery, chopped, and pineapple chunks, optional. Do not overcook this casserole. Add grated cheese last 3 to 4 minutes of cooking. Salt and pepper to taste. Now this is a dish worth crowing about! Yum.
So flavourful and tasty! I didn't add the tomatoes, and used less cheese to make it more healthy but the soy sauce really DID add that much flavour, and of course bacon makes everything better! Will definitely be making it again. Also, added minced garlic as well!
I made this recipe exactly as listed and it was the best zucchini recipe I've every tried. It did not turn out mushy or even unattractive. I did not cut my vegetables real thin and made sure not to overcook - so they did not get too soft. This was so delicious that I just went and bought more vegetables to make another batch. As others have written, you could eliminate the butter and use low fat cheese and make it a little healthier. (I'm not sure what the taste tradeoff would be). Thanks for a wonder recipe Mrs. Shockley.
This was so easy and truly awesome. I had a few peppers left over so threw those in also. But that bacon just pushed it over the top!!!
Thank you for the recipe and the update. Both are helpful. This last year I have had to change our family diet. So if I see something I can't have I substitute to make it healthier. This the grand kids even eat with the healthier changes.
Use 3 tbsp olive oil in place of the butter. Also omitted bacon and cheddar cheese. Only used about 1/4 cup of the Parmesan. We are trying to eat healthier. Even with the changes, this was a great side dish.
I do not add the extra water Very high heat to quickly sear the zucchini Skip the butter, use evoo
Well, I did make a few adjustments. I cut way back on the butter (just used a couple Tblsp) I also left out the tomatoe and the breadcrumbs. Pretty good :)
DELICIOUS!! Used zucchini from my garden and also added some summer squash. Omitted the bread crumbs. I let it cook down covered for about 30 minutes as we like our vegetables a little softer. Can't wait to make this again. Thanks!
I placed the zucchini, onions and tomatoes in a small sauce pan with a drop of olive oil. I omitted the water as I find that there is adequate amounts with the tomatoes and zucchini. I simmered them on the stove top for 10-15 minutes and then added the remainder of the ingredients. I omitted the bacon and cut down the cheese content. Delicious and thank you!
I used Italian bread crumbs (mrs. Shockley's suggestion), substituted browned ground sausage for the bacon and used the cheddar mix on hand (probably cheddar/jack) rather than plan cheddar. Amazing side. Rave reviews from my husband and son!
My family really enjoyed this! we traded the bread crumbs for croutons on the side; also we skipped the soysauce and mixing the cheese in - just let it melt on top. But what a fun meal! reminds me of "Christian's Crazy Sherpa Potatoes"- try it!
I scaled it down for two people.... If you put the tomatos in just before the cheddar cheese, the mixture won't be so soupy... Also, remember the recipe calls for whole tomatoes not tomatoes in a can. This will keep it from being so soupy as well. I used a little more soy sauce than called for because I like the taste. After the concoction was done, I didn't need to add the bread crumbs.... who needs the carbs anyway? After serving up the delecious concoction, I could have made an entire meal out of this side dish alone.... I REALLY liked it and will make again soon! Five stars from me!!!
So Yummy, may look mushy but this is a 5, no doubt.
i happened to have everything on hand. I used Panko bread crumbs- it was delicious.
Very tasty...family and company enjoyed it, but I thought 1 cup of bread crumbs was a bit too much. Made the dish somewhat doughy. I'll try it again soon and use fewer bread crumbs.
Good recipe. I am always looking for ways to incorporate vegetables into every meal. This was a good way to change things up a bit. Thanks!!!!!!!
this recipe was delicious.it was wonderful as a meal itself.I made this twice and it was great
My husband is not a zucchini fan but he definitely loved this dish!
Fabulous!!! Had white cheese instead of cheddar, so I used that. I think it was fantastic with white (jack) cheese, so I'll probably make it again with that. Could have used more tomatoes (i only had one). This will definitely be made again as the tomatoes ripen in the garden!!
My family loved this recipe! We have an abundance of zucchini at this time of year and so we love to find new recipes! The only thing I changed was that I used crushed crackers instead of breadcrumbs (Walmart/Kick crackers Jalapeno&Cheese flavor) and I reduced the amount of Cheddar cheese. Don't overcook the veggies. We left ours a little crispier and it was awesome!
This was good even w/o the bacon and I added brocolli. Don't let it sit too long in the skillet or the veggies get mushy.
great recipe. I omitted the onion and used Frenchs french fried onions instead as I had them in the cupboard. I left the water out as others suggested . I also didn't cover the pan ( put it under broiler )when I added the cheese as I thought it would be soggy and I feel it worked well. Great low cal recipe!
This is really a good recipe to use abundance of zucchini that you will have in summer. I tried this recipe lst night and everyone in our family loved it. However, I would like to try this without cheese and see how it taste. Will post comment after I try it in next couple of days. Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Well I have to say I made quite a few changes to this recipe just like the others that reviewed this. I did not have tomotoes so I used red bell peppers and proscuitto. Essentially I just sauted the zucchini, bell peppers, proscuitto and garlic together. I skipped the cheese sauce and breadcrumbs all together and decided to go a healthy route. To top off the dish I grated asiago cheese over the veggies. Everyone loved them and had seconds.
Yum, yum, yum! I omitted the tomatoes because my kids don't like them, but otherwise followed recipe exactly.
v.g.
This recipe was really great! I was a little worried to have crunchy zucchini so I think I cooked it for about 5 minutes too long. Next time I will leave out the breadcrumbs or maybe add just a sprinkle. One cup make the recipe too thick. Next time I think I will also substitute mozarella. I'll definitely make this again and again.
This was good. I will make it again.
I followed the directions but did not add the butter - used olive oil to cook in, it was wonderful ! I thought it strange - adding the cooked bacon with the water, I would have added the bacon last to keep it crunchy - but it turned out wonderful and the bacon added to the whole flavour of the dish. This was super!! Thank you for such a fabulous recipe
Fabulous dish! Lots of great comments from my guest. TY!
Delicious!
ok, I thought this was FAB! First of all, I thought I had bacon, but I didn't so I took a chance and put turkey ham. I put it in the oven on 350 for 10 minutes after we stirred in the bread crumbs, soy sauce and cheese. It came out GREAT! everyone who reads this should try it.Very filling, Great recipe!
great mixture of tastes. I used zucchini and squash, and let them simmer until they were very tender before adding cheese and bread crumbs. I served it on rice as a main dish.
This was awesome! The way I made it, It didn't look like slop. The only things i did different were I used can tomatoes, croutons instead of bread crumbs(which is why I think it didn't look like "slop") and i put chives at the end. My children loved it and I also made the bacon pieces on the side because I knew my husband wouldn't like bacon in it.
Absolutely yummy! I did everything as written, except I had to use canned diced tomatoes (drained). This will be a staple in our veggies!
This was fantastic! I cooked my bacon, then started the butter in the leftover bacon drippings, so I think that really lent to the flavor. And I used 1/2 breadcrumbs and 1/2 panko. But other than that, I followed this recipe exactly and it turned out delicious! Served it over brown rice with broiled salmon - a fantastic accompaniment to the fish; def keeping this on the list for next time!
I just made this recipe but cut it down to 2 servings. It was fantastic. Now I have another way to get him to eat his veggies!!
Excellent recipe! Just perfect...Thanks!
My husband loved this! Reminded him of his grandmothers recipe. This is a great version of a classic dish. Only problem we had is that we didn't make enough! Wouldn't change a thing!
Omitted tomatoes (didn't have),soya and parmesan (didn't need)and breadcrumbs (to make it low-carb) also used Hy's instead of salt. So simple yet delicious even my husband who doesn't like zucchini loved it!
I needed a side dish quick when a friend called and said they had made a roast and invited us to dinner. Had a surplus of zucchini so gave this a try, but being last minute, I had to do with what I had on hand. So I used a shredded Mexican cheese blend in place of cheddar, substituted a can of petite dice tomatoes for fresh ones, and used 2 tsp of soy sauce. It was a hit! But it makes a huge portion so I'm planning on using leftovers as a dinner by stirring in some cooked sausage and jalapeños.
Yummy!! I cooked the veggies in the bacon grease ( I used turkey bacon) and decreased the butter slightly. I only cooked the veggies until the zucchini was slightly tender, I like alot of texture in my food. Since I have a dairy allergy I made this sans cheddar cheese and parm cheese and it still tasted wonderful!! I'll be making this as a side dish alot!
I was looking for a vegetarian dish to use with squash and zucchini. I made just a couple of changes. I omitted the Bacon and added squash. Instead of fresh tomatoes, I used canned (the kind with basil and oregano). I melted a little less butter and added some EVOO and some lemon juice and garlic. Once melted, I added half of a sweet onion and sauteed for a couple of minutes. Then added zucchini, squash and can of tomatoes and sprinkled with seasoned pepper and seasoned salt. Everything else is as is and it was great. It even looked wonderful - very colorful.
So I thought this recipe was okay. It was nothing like I expected, but I'll make it again. Yes, it's not a pretty dish, and I think, not really suited as a side dish. But it is good and hearty. I followed the directions as written, except I used the left over bacon grease instead of butter. It was good, but really didn't go with the rest of meal. The "ooey and gooey" reviewers have it exactly right.
I wasnt sure about the flavor until I added the soy sauce. The soy sauce really makes it. I debated about giving 4 stars because of the cooking procedure. You really need to cook the onions about 5 min or even brown them for more flavor before adding the zucchini so the zucchini doesnt get over cooked. Same with the tomatos, they really need only 5 min or less or they disintegrate into piles of mush. Some additions I made the second time cooking it. Browned some mushrooms with the onions, added 2 cloves garlic about half way through browning the onions and mushrooms. I also replaced the bacon with 1/4 c ham stock not as good but less fat. I used panko bread crumbs, left them on top and broiled to brown, added the cheese and broiled till melted. Not the end of the world without parmesean cheese if you dont have it. No problems with too much liquid because the zucchini cooked slower adding it after the onions cook and most of the liquid evaporated.
4 stars as a compromise.. my bf loved it but I just thought it was so-so. I'm not a fan of tomatos so I never have any fresh ones, so I used a can of diced tomato with garlic and onion instead. Also used turkey bacon since that's what I had on hand. I'll keep this on file because my bf ate a huge second helping and was smiling all thru dinner.
I made this as is. It was bit "ooey and gooey", to quote another reviewer, but we liked it. Even my four year old ate it!
