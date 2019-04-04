Skillet Zucchini

236 Ratings
  • 5 156
  • 4 57
  • 3 11
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

A one-skillet dish that makes a wonderful side or meal in itself.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Mix in zucchini, onion, tomatoes, and bacon. Season with salt and pepper, and pour in water. Cover, and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the bread crumbs and soy sauce into the skillet, and mix in Cheddar cheese. Cover, and continue cooking 2 minutes, until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 780.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022