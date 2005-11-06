Sesame Oil Chicken Wings

1 of 40

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! I added sesame seeds about 1TBl. in second step. After,I took the wings out of the sauce and put them on a cookie sheet lined with foil and a couple of Tbl. of the sauce and let them crisp at 450 degrees for 15 min. Then I thicken the sauce. With 1 cup of the sauce and 2 Tbl.of cornstach whisked well and put the constarch mixture into the pan of sauce and returned the baked wings to the sauce for 3-5 mins. on medium heat. Wow! this was delicious over white rice! Enjoy Helpful (32)

Rating: 3 stars is very easy to make but the taste is not that sound. i fry the wings in the pan for 1-2min to have as crispy skin. Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars These chicken wings were delicious -- even my husband loved them and he's not a chicken wing fan! The name of the recipe is slightly deceptive -- usually wings have a dry quality to them, but these were stewy. I made a few modifications which made a big difference: add much more garlic (2 Tbsp minced), ginger (1 tbsp minced), hot sauce (sweet Korean red pepper paste, 1 Tbsp), 1 Tbsp brown sugar, 1 Tbsp vinegar, 1/2 cup chopped cilantro (coriander leaves). These had to cook way longer than 15 minutes for me, more like 40 minutes. Then, to dry them out, I placed them in 1 layer in a casserole dish and baked them at 200 for half an hour. Fantastic with steamed rice and broccoli : ) Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars These were excellent. If you have the time, let the wings sit in the soy sauce, garlic and green onions, before adding the water. This allows them to absorb the soy sauce flavor. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! These were awesome! There is a special place in my heart for sesame oil and now I know why. So aromatic, so full of flavor, so wonderful! I did take one person's suggestion and put some toasted sesame seeds on them and thickened the sauce with 1 TBSP of cornstarch and 1/4 cup water and poured it over the rice we served with the wings. Great recipe. Sure to impress anyone. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This is THE BEST wing receipe I've ever tried and it's SO easy to do! If you like Sesame Oil you'd be crazy not to try it! For variety and looks, I added Sesame seeds in the second step. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Quick easy and very tasty...i did not have light and dark soy sauce so only used the dark...but it was very good....i make it every week now for my toddlers. Tastes even better the next day. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this dish. An inexpensive good meal and so simple to make. Helpful (9)