Honey Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 97.1mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2001
OH MY GOD! This is so good. I love it. Just remember these hints: As the chicken cooks, it's gonna look like it burned, because the honey carmalizes. Also, don't let them sit around once you'ce coated them. The honey starts to run off of the chicken, so cook them right away.
I was skeptical about this when I first read it, because I thought honey burns very quickly, but I decided to try anyways because I'm a big fan of adding sweetness to chicken/meat. However, I sort of wish I would have just stayed skeptical and left it at that lol. It was such a mess to make! Coating raw chicken in honey is harder than you might think. Especially boneless skinless chicken breasts. The honey just isn't very cooperative. Then cooking it. Well...you have to be SUPER careful not to cook it even a minute too long, or it definitely WILL burn. I had 3 pieces that didn't and 2 that did. The ones that didn't burn were still just a strange texture. The flavor really is nice, but carmelized honey is chewy. Not the most pleasant texture for chicken. I think the ingredients DO taste well together, but I don't know, the frying is just probably not the route to take. I may try oven frying it sometime or baking it to see if it works out better that way..If I feel the need to go through the mess of preparing it again! :]
OH MY GOD! This is so good. I love it. Just remember these hints: As the chicken cooks, it's gonna look like it burned, because the honey carmalizes. Also, don't let them sit around once you'ce coated them. The honey starts to run off of the chicken, so cook them right away.
Excellent! I used 8 boneless, skinless breasts cut in half length-wise. I sprayed a cookie sheet with oil and laid the pieces on there and sprinkled sesame seeds on top. Baked at 350º for 1 hr. The bottom on some appeared a little dark because of the honey carmelizing but they came out perfect. I served with more honey and honey mustard for dipping. Went over very well with the company I served it to. None was left.
I was skeptical about this when I first read it, because I thought honey burns very quickly, but I decided to try anyways because I'm a big fan of adding sweetness to chicken/meat. However, I sort of wish I would have just stayed skeptical and left it at that lol. It was such a mess to make! Coating raw chicken in honey is harder than you might think. Especially boneless skinless chicken breasts. The honey just isn't very cooperative. Then cooking it. Well...you have to be SUPER careful not to cook it even a minute too long, or it definitely WILL burn. I had 3 pieces that didn't and 2 that did. The ones that didn't burn were still just a strange texture. The flavor really is nice, but carmelized honey is chewy. Not the most pleasant texture for chicken. I think the ingredients DO taste well together, but I don't know, the frying is just probably not the route to take. I may try oven frying it sometime or baking it to see if it works out better that way..If I feel the need to go through the mess of preparing it again! :]
This recipe was awesome, and I used skinless boneless chicken breasts as some other people did the same thing and it turned out perfect. Just as you said, the honey DID caramelize, and my friend thought I was burning it, but I reassured him that I wasn't. There was hardly any mess (besides my fingers!), as I used a bowl to douse the chicken in honey, and then moved it over to my other bowl with the seasonings and flour. Immediately after that I transferred the chicken to the frying pan, to prevent any problems with dripping (like people have said they had problems with). Just make sure your chicken is DRY before putting the honey and flour mixture on it. The coating stayed on the chicken the whole time while cooking, and I turned it several times while cooking to prevent any burning (yes, honey WILL burn if you keep it on the pan too long, my mom taught me that years ago). I put extra honey on the chicken when it was done, to add a nice gloss as well as a bit more flavor, which was perfect. I didn't offer any dipping sauce, as I also made mashed potatoes & gravy, using the leftover grease for the gravy. I also added a little bit of honey to the gravy, which made it an awesome compliment to the chicken, which was wonderful! I will remember this recipe and definitely make it again someday! Thanks for adding this!
I thought this recipe was great-with a few changes. I used chicken tenders, and coated them with honey in a dish along with a beaten egg to help the flour stick. Adding about a 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne to the flour, along with the other seasonings, gives this a nice balance of heat to sweet. I deep-fried at 360 degrees for about 4 minutes, and they cooked with out getting too dark.
I and my husband love it. But watch the amount of oil you use and watch closely. I ended up burning some of the chicken by to much oil and the oil being to hot But when you do it right it is very good. ENJOY added note: If you want less grease bake. I baked it at 375 for a hour it came out real good.
I think this dish turned out great. The chicken was crispy with a slightly sweet taste. I used boneless, skinless chicken breats and they came out a beautiful dark brown color. However, I could see where those using bone in chicken meat would have trouble with burning. I only fry chicken about once a year, but I will remember this recipe for the next time I do.
This recipe looks like it would be better than it actually turns out. You've got to totally dry each piece of chicken to get the honey to stick well. When you finally get it into the pan to fry it, the honey burns, giving the appearance of overdone chicken but it's really pinl inside. I had to put the chicken in a casserole dish, cover with foil, and bake to finish cooking all the way through. I may try the recipe again with chicken breast strips. I have a feeling the recipe may yield yummy chicken fingers!
This wasn't the prettiest dish I ever made but it was very good! I cut the flour down to 1 cup, reduced the garlic powder by half and used 5 boneless chic breasts. Very good taste. Like others mentioned, it browns pretty dark thanks to the honey - almost looks like blackened chicken BUT it is moist and didn't taste burned. Slightly sweet but very good! I wouldn't serve this to company but I'd make it again for my family. Thanks SmKat!
this was delicious. I have read a few reviews saying it was flavorless & burned quickly, people you have done something wrong. i rolled the chicken in the honey before dipping and heated up the oil really hot then after placing the chicken in the pan turned down the heat below med. and kept on flipping the chicken. it might have taken a little longer but the out come was worth it. moist juicy tender flavorful chicken. best i have had in a while.
I wish were a rating less than a whole star. In NYC this fried chicken is advertised as Southern Fried Chicken - must be Southern New Jersey as no cook from the South would ever make such a mistake. Buttermilk, flour, salt, pepper, Crisco - that's all you need for fried chicken.
I just got done making this and it is fantastic. In reading the reviews, I did alter slightly by adding dijon mustard into the honey and I used some bread crumbs in the flour mixture with some cayenne. I will be making this recipe on a regular basis from now on...thanks for a super recipe!
This wasn't the prettiest dish I ever made but it was very good! I cut the flour down to 1 cup, reduced the garlic powder by half and used 5 boneless chic breasts. Very good taste. Like others mentioned, it browns pretty dark thanks to the honey - almost looks like blackened chicken BUT it is moist and didn't taste burned. Slightly sweet but very good! I wouldn't serve this to company but I'd make it again for my family. Thanks SmKat!
thank you for posting this recipe. Having limited ingrediants to work with (I live in a small village in egypt) I was in a tizzy trying to figure out what to make for thanksgiving, when I came across this recipe I jumped for joy! I wasn't expecting it to taste so good too. I boiled my chicken with garlic and salt before I fried it to make sure that it was completely cooked. An absalute success!
I saw all the positive comments and thought the chicken would be better than it was. I actually fried some and did a batch in the oven, and both were just ho hum. Could just fry some regular chicken and then dip it in the honey and skip the whole dipping of the chicken in honey before you cook it. It was OK at best.
This was a huge hit with the kids. Great recipe. I added some spice to the honey and let it marinate for two hours.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2005
I had seen this recipe on the site a few weeks ago, but did not make it then. Last night I was trying to decide how to prepare chicken, and remembered this recipe. I did not have the recipe with me, but recalled the basic idea. I smothered the chicken in honey and then dredged in seasoned bread crumbs rather then the flour, it was delicious! Chicken is not my family's favorite meat, but this recipe was a hit! It was very moist and sweet. I doubt that I will use egg to flour chicken again. I think next time I will try using the flour and add coconut to enhance the sweet flavor. Thanks for this recipe SmKat!
While reading the other recipe reviews, I decided that I would try something a little different. I mixed the honey with two beaten eggs and then rolled the chicken in the flour mixture, then again in the egg and flour once again and then allowing it to sit on a cooling rack until I got all chicken covered. I put the chicken in skin side down in the hot oil and lowered the heat, cooking until the poultry reached about 170 degrees. When I took the chicken out, I allowed it to cool some. Everyone in the house raved about the taste. You will need to watch this dish as the sugars in the honey will get dark easier, but I never experienced any burn on the chicken. This was really great and I certainly will make again! Thanks!
The one person that gave this a bad review obviously didn't do something right because I have made this several times and it has found itself in my staple meals collection. The honey seals in all the juices so the chicken is SUPER moist and the outside PERFECTLY crispy. One of my favorite recipes. I am not a chicken fan and this is a must go to recipe for any one in a time crunch who still wants to deliver a great mea,
yum yum yum!!a bit messy to prepare but well worth it for the gorgeous taste!! you will need to make double because the family will love it and ask for seconds! goes great with peanut butter noodle recipe and a green salad with lots of crunch. a big favourite around here!!
Tried this tonight. OK, but not as good as honey fried chicken I remember at a favorite restaurant. Cooked 5 minutes per side, as instructed. All the pieces got black on outside, but larger pieces had raw spots inside. Meat was tender & juicy for sure. I probably won't try it again.
I had never heard of dipping the chicken in honey before the flour... this was amazing! I will definitely be making this again. I did put the honey in a bowl and heated it up for about 10 seconds so it would be more liquid and it worked great. It tastes just like Tyson's Honey Battered Chicken. And it's homemade. Absolutely perfect... oh and just as a tip, Tyson pre-cooks this and then freezes. We may want to try that, so quick food later in the week.
I made this recipe for me and my boy a couple of nights ago. It turned out really well and I'll definitely be making it again! I changed a few things--heated the honey for about 15 seconds in the microwave and stirred in 3 eggs really well to help coat the chicken better. It was a lot easier than trying to drench raw chicken in plain honey! Some angel hair pasta with chives, butter, and a TINY bit of hot sauce made a fantastic side. Great recipe, will definitely be coming back to it!
This was soooo delicious. Everyone in my family ate them up. I took some over to my inlaws and my father-in-law didn't get any because my mother-in-law ate them all. I couldn't stop eating them as I was making them myself.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
02/15/2006
We just didn't like this chicken. I followed the recipe, it just tasted too sweet.
My husband and I did not care much for this but still ate it... I cut the chicken into thin strips and the honey did not burn... I think all in all it was just too sweet tasting for us... May try again though
The honey dripped off the chicken as soon as i put it down, i tried using my fryer but it turned black. The coating didnt stick at all. It turned out more like baked chicken, so i basted with honey in the oven and it seems ok.
This was pretty good. Read "Witchywomans's" blog and because she was a bit humorous I decided to check out her reviews...so I saw this. Pretty tasty but always when putting a sugary ingredient as part of a coating your going to end up with a 'burnt looking' product. It may sound a little wierd but I actually (kinda, um...sorta) 'boiled' the fried chicken in the oil (by frying in 300 degree oil) the first 15-20 minutes, remove to paper towels, crank the oil up to 375 and fry 5-7 minutes for the golden crispy finish or til desired crispness. Done right it will not be greasy. Some of us (yes meeeeee!) save oil which is okay when properly strained and closed tight but when I try a new recipe that involves fying I always use good fresh (peanut best) oil. It's the only way to give a fair rating. As far as the ingredients I didn't change a thing...pretty tasty. I thought the addition of the boullion powder is a great flavor enhancer. I agree with one person on here...dry, dry...pat the chicken reaaal dry. The honey doesn't 'slide' off. Next time (if I make this)...I'll add some cayenne pepper to the honey then coat. Ummmm...spiiccccey-sweet.
Great recipe. I'm only giving 4 stars because I amended the recipe by adding onion powder, chicken seasoning, and season salt to the flour mixture instead of salt and pepper. Also, I added dijon mustard to the honey mixture. I fried this briefly to get a nice golden brown crust (15 minute), put the chicken in a baking pan and drizzled it with honey mustard dipping sauce found on this site and baked it for and additional 15-20 minutes. Wonderful, Wonderful fried chicken!!!
Yum! Actually quite simple to do. I used boneless chicken thighs-- I marinated the chicken in salt and pepper an hour prior to cooking. I did the honey-flour coating just before cooking, and the salty and sweet flavors blended nicely!
I used boneless skinless tenderlions, soaked them in buttermilk for a few hrs., and then patted them dry. Then I put them in a ziploc bag, seasoned them with salt,pepper,& honey and then coated them with flour and garlic & herb seasoning(in another bag to shake).I then fried in deep fryer and kept warm in oven.SWEET AND CRISPY
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2001
Absolutely the best chicken. This would really knock the socks off company when they come for dinner. So easy and delicious! Mary - South Point, Ohio
I made this last night but i changed some things. I used chicken breast cut into strips and I wisked together 1/2 buttermilk and 1/2 honey, marinated it for 1 hour in the fridge and then battered it in the flour mixture and fried. It was fantastic. I have two children that happen to be the most picky children in the world but ate two platefuls each! It is definitely one of my family's favorites now.
Delicious! I did things a little different and used cutlets like some other people did and also used corn flower because that was what we had. I cut the cutlets in half so they were thin enough to cook through before the honey caramelized. They needed maybe 3 minutes or less to a side.
I wasn't to sure about thie recipe when I saw it, but thought what the heck. I should have went with my first instinct! This recipe was the worst I've ever had/tried in my life!! I wouldn't even feed this to my dog! Who ever posted this recipe should be blackballed from the site for good!! DON"T WASTE YOUR TIME ON THIS ONE!!!!
This was a great recipe. I ended up adding a little bread crumbs (maybe 2/3 cup), more Italian seasoning, and a little extra onion and garlic powder. I will also note that I didn't have a packet of chicken bouillon so I used 1 tsp intead and that worked perfectly. Everyone raved about the nice sweet zing that the honey added. Just Amazing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/26/2011
I was disappointed. It almost tasted like flavorless fried chicken - every now and then I'd get a mild taste of honey - but not very often (and I used a lot of honey.
The honey was so sweet on the chicken that it was almost unbearable. The also was no crispy coating, as the honey melted and pretty much ran off the chicken, leaving nothing but a sticky mess on the chicken and in the pan. I tested my oil and it was hot enough as the flour danced on top instead of sinking to the bottom and dispersing, but the honey/flour coating on this chicken was just blah.
Me and my husband loved it! I added italian flavored bread crumbs to the flour to make it a little more crispy. I would also suggest using boneless chicken breast that way you can cut it into small pieces that cook faster making it really hard to burn the outside. Make sure the oil isn't super hot and if it gets too hot while the chicken is cooking just turn the stove off for a couple minutes. I didn't burn a single piece and we plan to use this recipe again and again.
the honey burns-not caramelizes-burns when you fry it. if you fry it less time, the chicken doesn't get done. Flavor is really good, it's just too bad that it burns and makes such a mess. won't make it again.
I didn't like this recipe at all. It was very messy to create, the spices I placed on the chicken before I dipped into the honey only slid off. Then the honey topping burned during the cooking process.
It was just OK..used boneless breast pounded thin and breadcrumbs instead I was afraid flour would burn too quickly. I browned/fried and then put into 450 oven while I cooked other batches so it didnt get that burned appearance thanks for sharing =0)
I just loved making these..I do a lot of cooking with my daughter just for the fun of it..interesting and different recipes like this where you get a unique and tasty result tend to be the ones we pick most often. If its challenging for my cooking skills, its even more fun (even if I fail utterly lol) Anyway, I did have some trouble at first because I'm not used to frying with anything covered in honey (despite being warned here lol!)...this is actually what caught my eye was the challenges from coating/deep frying honey. I used frozen boneless chicken breasts that were large so I cut them into three pieces each. My first few got SO dark SO fast that even after being warned by the other reviewers, I was still astonished lol, and the middles weren't cooked yet even. But then I tried a couple things the other people here suggested...for the rest of mine (after the really dark ones I messed up), I only did two at a time and turned them VERY often..I mean almost CONSTANTLY until the outsides were a nice brown color, without worrying about the middles because I decided to finish them all off in the oven. The rest, doing this, turned out wonderfully! Especially when you know you're going to bake the insides anyway so you don't have to worry so much about them getting too dark in the oil before the middles are done. Anyway they were fun and interesting to make..I also didn't have any trouble at all with the honey sliding off before coating because I dried the chicken beforehand l
I made this today and my family and I enjoyed it quite a bit. I used chicken wings separated at the joints, didn't dry each piece, used all-purpose seasoning instead of bouillon granules I didn't have, and it still came out great. That said, I would like some cayenne pepper (and additional seasonings) in my flour mixture for added flavor. This dish is versatile and fairly simple to execute! I'll be trying variations in the near future.
This recipe was ok - but I probably won't make it again. I followed the recipe to a T and while the chicken was moist, the coating was nearly black (as noted by other reviewers) because of the honey. It didn't taste burned, but it was unappealing to look at. As well, DH and I both found that there wasn't a lot of honey flavour to the dish which was disappointing. The only other point I'd like to make is cooking time...the recipe says cook for "at least" 5 minutes per side. If you're using bone-in chicken (which the recipe calls for), you have to cook it WAY longer than 5 minutes a side. This was my first attempt at fried chicken, so in the end, it took nearly 40 minutes for the chicken to cook; I think the recipe method would be more helpful if this were clear to us frying novices!
So after reading a good chunk of the reviews I decided I would cook the chicken firs (drumsticks) So I cooked them at 350 for 45 min then I let them cool to a temp good for eating and rubbed them in the honey mixture and breading coating (I used my own gluten free mixture instead of what the recipe calls for) then fried just quick enough to get a nice brown not burnt look. They were pretty tasty and had a nice krispy coating but I did add more honey garlic after the frying as i like my chicken a tad more saucy :) thats the only reason for 4 stars instead of 5, but a great recipe none the less.
I thought that this recipe was really really good! I loved the taste and texture.
TRAVELIN GAL
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2003
Thank you SmKat for the recipe and reviewer "Babskitchen" for the tips that made this dish a success! Using the advice, these came out wonderful! The seasame seeds are a great touch! Will make many times to come!
Appearance and color looked great, but taste was not what I expected. I used boneless tenderloins instead of pieces. Husband ate it, but said it wasn't something he would request again. Have to be careful not to burn, it cooked very quickly.
This recipe was good, but maybe not what I expected. I used a few extra seasonings on it like a little chili powder but mainly followed the recipe exactly. The end results just weren't as sweet as I thought it would be. At first I thought I didn't like it but then after eating more I realized that it was really good and I keep thinking about it! the chicken is very moist which is really nice and the flavors are subtle but I think next time I may use more chili powder or cayenne or something to play up the sweet and spicy aspect. Overall it was really good.
I have been craving chicken and honey for quite some time now, I found this recipe, and basically I follow the same seasoning for my fried chicken, so I didnt have to alter that, I just dredged the chicken in honey prior to coating it with my seasoning, and it was GREAT. Hubby and daughters loved it! In order to prevent the honey from burning, I constantly turned the chicken, not that hard of a task, just turned the thighs atleast every minute or minute and a half and in about 14 minutes they were done.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2000
family adored it. Baked at 150 for 75 minutes rather than fry. Was very moist and tasty.
This dish, unfortunately, was a huge disappointment for me. Nothing was wrong with the flavor - it tasted like chicken, sure did - but I could not detect any honey flavoring whatsoever. It's almost as if I dropped the chicken in regular coating and fried it "the normal way". Ah, well. I may try this recipe again using boneless chicken breasts - I have a feeling it would be better. (I used bone-in thigh pieces for this recipe.) My partner, however, *did* enjoy it.
Great alternative for my children who are allergic to milk and eggs. I will have to try the honey idea on other recipes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2000
I made this for my wife and kids tonight.. The recipie was really easy to follow and preperation was simple. The kids absolutly love it and asked for seconds. The flavor was very good. The only thing that I didn't care for was the honey made the crispy skin candied and a bit chewey. I will definatly make this again, but it's not going to become a regular at our table.. more of a special treat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2005
My boyfriend and I cook this all the time and it is quick and yummy!
I tried this recipe last night, but with chicken wings. It came out Great! My siblings were lickin' their fingers. I added extra ingredients to the flour mixture though that I thought you can't do without when it comes to chicken.....but i'll never tell!
The meal was good. The only problem is its a big mess to clean up after the meal. Alot of honey and grease everywhere.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2000
Tasted great. But dipping into the honey then flour mixture made it one of the gooiest recipies I've ever made. My daughter kept wanting to help make it (and play in the sticky honey)but thoughts of the resulting mess made it a no-way for kid help.
The taste of the chicken was great, but once u coat the chicken in the honey and have to put on the flour mixute the honey is basily running off.u need to do that step quickly. i would suggest baking the chicken a little before u put it in the fryer, othwise the chicken takes almst 20 min to fry. Also alost of the breading comes off in the fryer, so it makes the clean up a little messy, but the honey doesn't help with that either. the end result was very crunchy and very tasty chicken. i recomend this recipe to anyone that can move fast when they are cooking and who can take the clean up
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/24/2006
This was an ok recipe, but really not worth the mess or effort. You will enjoy this if you enjoy a sweeter chicken. I just prefer fried chicken to be a little more savory. I did make this with cut up breasts so maybe it would be much better if I had followed the recipe and didn't use the breasts.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2000
Very delicious. My family loved it. Will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2001
Great flavor, but had a difficult time applying the honey.
Pretty yummy, but fairly flavourless and you couldn't REALLY taste the honey.. I found it just added sweetness but not flavour. But a nice honey-mustard sauce made it at least a four star, but on it's own, not so much.
This recipe was good, but we really couldn't taste the coating. I made ours in the oven for about 1 hour at 350 like someone else suggested instead of deep frying. The chicken was super moist, and we liked the coating we tasted, just wished we could taste more.
This is a great recipe. The only problem was because when the honey cooks it turns brown and looks like it's burning so it is hard to tell when the chicken is done. I did chicken strips instead of chicken breast and ended up overcooking them. Though they were a little dry and crispy, everyone still loved them.
I was disappointed with this recipe. I followed everything exactly as written. It did not taste bad but there was nothing excellent about this recipe. I couldn't taste the honey and it was just fried chicken. I have to say that there is nothing special about this recipe and IMHO for the work involved...it is not worth it. You get just as much if you dip fried chicken in honey.
The chicken took forever to cook and the outside was overdone. I had to finish cooking the chicken in the oven which made it turn out soggy. I can see where it would help using boneless chicken or maybe precook the chicken a little before frying.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
10/02/2000
I wasn't really impressed with this meal. I thought the honey would be a great "glue" for the flour mixture, but as soon as I dropped the chicken into the oil, it all came crumbling off.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2005
My family love this recipe. It is a little messy but worth it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.