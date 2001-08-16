Honey Fried Chicken

I just loved making these..I do a lot of cooking with my daughter just for the fun of it..interesting and different recipes like this where you get a unique and tasty result tend to be the ones we pick most often. If its challenging for my cooking skills, its even more fun (even if I fail utterly lol) Anyway, I did have some trouble at first because I'm not used to frying with anything covered in honey (despite being warned here lol!)...this is actually what caught my eye was the challenges from coating/deep frying honey. I used frozen boneless chicken breasts that were large so I cut them into three pieces each. My first few got SO dark SO fast that even after being warned by the other reviewers, I was still astonished lol, and the middles weren't cooked yet even. But then I tried a couple things the other people here suggested...for the rest of mine (after the really dark ones I messed up), I only did two at a time and turned them VERY often..I mean almost CONSTANTLY until the outsides were a nice brown color, without worrying about the middles because I decided to finish them all off in the oven. The rest, doing this, turned out wonderfully! Especially when you know you're going to bake the insides anyway so you don't have to worry so much about them getting too dark in the oil before the middles are done. Anyway they were fun and interesting to make..I also didn't have any trouble at all with the honey sliding off before coating because I dried the chicken beforehand l