Honey Fried Chicken

This has been a favorite in my family for many years -- we first had it at a small restaurant in New England and wanted to try to make it ourselves. I think we came very close! Hope you enjoy it!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper, then coat each seasoned chicken piece with honey.

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together the garlic powder, chicken bouillon granules and flour. Dredge honey coated chicken pieces in flour mixture, coating completely.

  • Fill a large, heavy skillet with oil to a depth of one inch. Heat over medium-high heat.

  • Fry chicken for at least 5 minutes per side, until no longer pink and juices run clear.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 97.1mg; sodium 234.4mg. Full Nutrition
