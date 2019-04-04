Award Winning Chili Con Carne

This is just such a great chili recipe! I have one of my own that I have been making for years but this one just looked better so I gave it a try. I wanted to stick to ChefJimmy's recipe but ended up playing with it just a little...I always fry my spice off with the onion to avoid any raw chili taste - this also seems to intensify the flavours. About 10 mins on a low heat does the trick. I used a red and yellow pepper as I am not a fan of green. I added cumin and cinnamon simply because I LoVe those flavours. I added more tinned tomarto because we like our chili a little soupy... This clings to the pasta I serve it on. My only other addition was a handful of coriander again because I LoVe the flavour. Served topped with a good sharp greated cheese and sour cream. This is the best chili I have ever made and it is much, much better than mine. Thanks ChefJimmy! Hope you don't mind all the additions! Smiles from Australia!

