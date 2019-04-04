Award Winning Chili Con Carne

This chili con carne recipe is many years in the making and I have won several awards with it. I think you'll be pleased with it. You can alter it to your own spice levels to achieve your perfect chili. Garnish with shredded mozzarella cheese, and use corn chips for dipping.
This is just such a great chili recipe! I have one of my own that I have been making for years but this one just looked better so I gave it a try. I wanted to stick to ChefJimmy's recipe but ended up playing with it just a little...I always fry my spice off with the onion to avoid any raw chili taste - this also seems to intensify the flavours. About 10 mins on a low heat does the trick. I used a red and yellow pepper as I am not a fan of green. I added cumin and cinnamon simply because I LoVe those flavours. I added more tinned tomarto because we like our chili a little soupy... This clings to the pasta I serve it on. My only other addition was a handful of coriander again because I LoVe the flavour. Served topped with a good sharp greated cheese and sour cream. This is the best chili I have ever made and it is much, much better than mine. Thanks ChefJimmy! Hope you don't mind all the additions! Smiles from Australia!
This is the first recipe my family has truly disliked. They ask me not to "ever" make it again. They said all you could taste was tomato paste and tomatoes. There was NO cumin in this recipe. Most chili recipes call for cumin. No beer either. Guess that's what happens when you follow the recipe EXACTLY and not make any adjustments from reviewers (minor adjustment was to only add 5 drops of tabasco instead of 10). I figured since it said "Award Winning" that meant something. I guess not everyone has the same tastes when it comes to chili's. I have made SEVERAL chili recipes from this site and they have enjoyed all of them on star level of 4 or 5.
I made this for the first time the other night. The flavor was phenomenal (I tried the cinnamon idea from below, which gave it a yummy kick), and it was pretty easy to make. The only problem was that it was ridiculously thick, even after adding all the additional tomato juice. My husband laughed when I told him that we were supposed to add the flour and cornmeal at the end to "thicken it up" since it was already almost dough-y anyway. Since I'm pretty new to the whole cooking business, I was afraid to add anything for fear that I would ruin the flavor. Any suggestions for an easy way to thin it out while retaining the flavor?
We loved it! Added 1/2 tsp cumin, 3/4 tsp corriander, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, 1 can of rotel, and 1 can of southwestern corn and peppers. I did not use the Tabasco sauce, flour or corn meal and the thickeness was just perfect for our family
Pretty good! I doubled the beans and added mushrooms to it... next time I'll cut out the tobasco and add another tablespoon of chili powder (not that I don't like it - I DO!.. but there's not enough chili flavour in it.) Very hearty and thick - couldn't imagine that it would need thickening.. cause I didn't need it - even after adding all the juice from the tomatos.
me and my partner loved this! However next time we will be reducing the amount of heat - a little 2 spicy but such a yummy recipe! I added a tsp of ground cinnamon to bring out the flavour and also added some sived tomatoes through out as it seemed to be getting a little thick! We served it with corn bread & sour cream! A keeper! Thank you for sharing!
I'm giving this a full five stars, it was that good. Added 2 small very finely chopped carrots and celery sticks (as long as they are very finely chopped it's an amazing addition) and now and again I add a bit of squash. Also add a can of corn to the mix, bay leaf and cumin. Left out the flour etc, just boiled a bit more to evaporate extra moisture. Really really good. Excellent recipe thanks! A firm favourite in this house :)
Absolutely fantastic dish!!! I served this at my mates house who had a few people over to watch the rugby world cup final and it went down a storm!!!(unlike the result!!). I didnt add the tabasco because i thought it was hot enough, but did serve it with some fresh chopped chillies to add as people thought necessary, and with creme fresh for a couple of the girls to "calm it down". Thanks for the recipe!!! Thought i'd leave some feedback as i'm making it again tonight!!!!!
I used a can of Rotel tomatoes w/ green chiles and can of regular whole tomatoes, added cumin and some adobo sauce left over in the fridge (instead of Tabasco) to my liking. I skipped the thickening agents and it thickened nicely. First night we used it ove 'chili cheese fries' from this site and then ate it over macaroni the second night.
This was so good that I am going to make some more and enter it a chili cook off at work. I did add some cumin though because I am a big fan. I also made it with fresh tomatoes from the garden instead of canned. Thanks for a great recipe!
My children usually don't care for anything with whole or diced tomato. We all loved it..I will make it again! I did not add any flour or cornmeal, I used a port wine and added some canned corn and served it with homemade cornbread!
Substituted ground turkey and veg bouillon for the beef -- my guests didn't even notice. It was great served in Italian Bread Bowls (this site). Unless you know everyone likes it hot, put a bottle of Tobasco and chili flakes on the table, instead of adding it all to the pot.
Great base recipe!! For my taste, I added approx 1tsp cinnamon and 1 cumin and 1/2 a bay leaf but that is just my taste! I also did not have an open bottle of wine so I used 1/2 can of beer and 1/2 can coke!! Love the recipe thanks!!
I have always made chili the way my mom made it. I wanted to try something different and this was a great success! My mom and husband and I all loved it. This chili recipe is definately a keeper! Thanks for sharing.
I made this a few days ago and I made it with chicken instead. I substituted the beef cubes and beef with chicken cubes and chicken. I used a red pepper cause I don't like green pepper. Instead of the parsley I used 1/2 tsp of thyme. I substituted the Tabasco for 1/2 chipotle and 1/2 cumin. And instead of all the thickening agents, I put in 1/2 cup low-fat yoghurt. It was extremely good and my partner really loved it. He said it was the best chili I ever made. Try my version out!
Excellent chili. I added hot italian sausage just to give it some extra substance and jolt. This is now a mainstay recipe for our household. Serve it with some corn chips, a dollop of full fat sour cream and some grated cheddar. Now that's a meal!!
I just made a batch, and plan to enter it in a contest tomorrow. I really like it! I'm not a fan of peppers, and this recipe only has one pepper (which I switched to a red pepper from green pepper). I did add cumin (2 tbsp), a dash of worcestershire sauce and maybe a teaspoon of ancho chili powder. I also added a dash of salt at the end. I used 1 can of small red beans and 1 can of pink beans because I'm not a fan of kidney beans. I don't think it needs anything else!
if there were 10 stars i would give it all 10. this recipe is the only reason i keep coming back to this website. the chili is a family favorite. i do however add more hot sauce, only because we all like to be in tears while eating it. love this recipe. very easy to make. i cant say enough good things about it. thank you whoever came up with this recipe my football sundays have never been the same.
This chili was better than I expected! I left out the cayenne pepper and the hot sauce since my kids would be eating it too. It took a long time to make but it was SO worth it. I whipped up a batch of cornbread muffins to go with it.
Used 1 can of beef broth instead of the bouillon cubes. They are to salty. Used 3 tbs of new mexical chille powder and eliminated the hot sauce, added a little coumin and coriander powder. Good recipe, just have to adjust to what you like
I really liked it. I made some modifications, after reading some reviews. I added a clove of garlic, 1 tsp of cumin and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Maybe the cinnamon was too much, because my husband said it was kind of sweet. I added a can of black beans, because I love the taste. I didn't use the thickening ingredients because I like it juicy, so I added the reserved tomato juice. I didn't add extra salt, extra pepper or Tabasco. My husband said he could've used the Tabasco, but I think it was spicy enough without it. I topped with sour cream, scallions and Mexican cheese blend. I'm not a huge fan of Mexican food, but I'll definitely going to be cooking this recipe again.
This is by far the best chili recipe I've ever tried. I threw out all the rest. Yesterday I made it for the fifth time, and (of course) today it was even better. Some tweaks: I use pure ancho chili powder, not a commercial chili blend or mix. I double (or triple) the onions. I use cubes of chuck steak that I cut myself. I double the tomato paste and don't have to thicken the chili at the end. If you have this recipe, you don't need any others!
I won third prize tonight at a church chili cook off with this recipe! I thought it turned out delicious. I used half high quality ground beef and 1/2 veggie ground beef (soy) which gave it a good somewhat smokey flavor. After reading all the other reviews I also added a little cuman too. I also didn't need the thickening agents as it was plenty thick. In fact, I had to add the reserved juice. So thanks for a great foundation recipe. It was a big hit!
I made this for the first time the other night. It was so good. Added 2 small very finely chopped carrots and celery sticks (as long as they are very finely chopped it's an amazing addition) and now and again I add a bit of squash. Also add a can of corn to the mix, bay leaf and cumin. Left out the flour etc, just boiled a bit more to evaporate extra moisture. Really good this!
I've made this recipe a few times now, and it's always amazing. I too use red and yellow bell peppers instead of the green ones. And, I don't thicken it up with the cornmeal - it's always plenty thick. I usually just dump diced tomatoes in there along with their juice. I use fresh basil and fresh parsley (the amount of dried parsley looks suspect, but since I use fresh I've never had a problem). Otherwise, I follow the recipe as written. Absolutely delicious!
Loved this extensive chili recipe. The creator really designed a chili that was wonderful tasting. Just the right amount of everything. I added some corn because I had leftover fresh off the cob I wanted to use up. The corn meal thickened it up to a consistency I was looking for this time in a chili. This is a keeper and a handmedowner.
I love this recipe. I never made chili myself and I liked the dept in flavour you get from all the different spices. I only changed 2 little things. I added 1tsp ground cumin and some sweet corn. For serving, I can recommend using gordita's, thinly sliced pickled jalapeno's and lettuce, grated cheese, crumbled taco-chips and some crème fraiche.
Ihave made this twice now, and it gets rave reviews! A friend even bought the ingredients and got me to make it for her so she could serve it to her brother, who really knows his chili, and he said it was the best he ever had!
Awesome, substitued 1-1/2 Poblano plus one jalepeno for the green pepper, no hot pepper sauce,no cayenne pepper. Used Rotel diced tomatoes instead of whole peeled tomatoes. Used black beans in place of red kidney beans. Prepared in 45 minutes and placed in slow-cooker, low heat for 6 hours. Weight Watcher points = 12 points per serving. Prepared Jiffy Corn Muffin mix to go with this.
We absolutely love this chili recipe (and I usually make it without the flour, corn meal and tabasco sauce. I've also adjusted some of the spices to make it a bit less spicy, and added my own "secret ingredient" - three packs of Hidden Valley ranch powder. Absolutely divine, and the entire family loves it!
I made this instead of my own chili recipe, and I have to say that this is truly a dish that does not taste like any chili I have ever eaten! My husband asked me to "never" make this again! He said I need to stick to my own recipe!
Had a craving and this recipe hit the spot. I included cinnamon and cumin and it was perfect. Didn't need the cornflour or flour. I was in a rush so only cooked it for about an hour and it was still super tasty. Thanks!
I made this recipe yesterday with such high expectation after reading all the reviews. It wasn't bad; it just wasn't good. It was very tomato-ey, almost like a tomato stew instead of chili. Maybe I'm used to Texas Chili, but I thought I would branch out even though I don't even have a good Texas Chili recipe. I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes, and 1 6-oz can of tomato paste (instead of the 12-oz called for in the recipe). I don't think I'll make it again, but if I do, I probably leave out the tomato paste altogether and just add in at the end if needed.
Really nice! I used half ground beef half ground pork so 2 bouillon cubes turned out a little much in my case, but apart from that it was great. Worth all the prep time and I could freeze some portions for evenings with less time...
As other reviewers mentioned, this tastes more like sloppy joes than chili. Thankfully, with added cumin and cayenne, and more chili powder, it turns into a decent chili. Maybe be call it “beef and tomatoes soup base”, since it is a versatile platform to make into your own thing-maybe even a spaghetti sauce.
I added a real chili pepper, skipped the cayenne and dried chili and added smoked hot paprika. I skipped the bell pepper, I thought about adding cumin but wanted to try something different and it was really good! Will definately do it again.
11/26/2015
I have seen this recipe on a few different sites, and having made it exactly as the recipe says is a winner. Defined my go to chilli recipe, a little bit of work, but so worth it :)
I downloaded Chef Jimmy's recipe in 2009 and I absolutely love it to bits. So does everyone who's eaten it. Thank you. Mods: I omit the Tobasco sauce, as it's got good warmth from the other ingredients; I let folks add their own shake of red pepper flakes to taste.
This is by far the best Chili I have made! The only changes I made was I used only 1/2 the drops of pepper sauce because my husband doesn't like it that hot and made my beans from scratch instead of canned beans. This is a definite keeper! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I used browned top sirloin instead of GB, smoked paprika, added cumin, and, if I may brag a little, my own chili powder. I really like the base recipe, especially the tomato flavor. Thanks for sharing, Chef Jimmy!
Cook off the tomato paste with vegetables before adding liquid. Omit soup cubes; use homemade stock. Instead of flour or corn meal as thickeners, use pork ears and/ or pig tails; the collagen breaks down for a better mouth feel.
I doubled this recipe for family gathering yesterday and everyone loved it! Will definitely make it again. I omitted the tomato paste and used the flour, cornmeal, water to thicken. I used more cayenne pepper, adding as it cooked. After bringing all to a boil, I simmered it for 7 hrs, stirring every so often.
Great Chili! I didn't have red wine or onion, so I substituted it with some worcestershire sauce andpaprika when browning the meat. Also I only had red and yellow bell peppers, so I threw both of them in. I also tossed in some fresh parsley, ground cumin, lots of black pepper and eliminated the flour and cornmeal (also the water). I couldn't wait for the simmering, so I cooked it uncovered in med. heat for 30 mins. Voila!
This is the best Chili I have ever eaten! I only left aside the green bell pepper and dried oregano as I didn't have any at hands but it still turned out great! I made a part with rice instead of beans for the kids and my whole family found it delicious!
My favorite go-to Chili Con Carne family approved recipe. Reduced ingredient amounts by 50% to suit 1.25 lbs. ground beef. Cornstarch in place of flour, added 1 tbsp. of brown sugar, topped with finely shredded Balderdash old cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream.
Hi folks. I'm the inventor of this recipe, yes, I'm "Chef Jimmy". I wanted to give you an update on this Chili. I created this recipe way back in 1993 with a friend of mine. I'm French and she is Italian. So this recipe is not based on a typical Texas or mid-western recipe. Certainly adding some cumin and additional hot sauce will send this recipe out west. But I'm from New England. I wanted to create a balance between traditional Texas chili with a European inspiration... There are a lot of ingredients in this recipe. I strongly suggest measuring out all the dry ingredients before you start making it. And certainly take out or add in things that would be to your liking. One more thing... Try this recipe over some cooked pasta or white rice. It's really good! Thank you for trying my recipe...
Very nice, it is up to the individual about taste, so all my herbs were fresh from the garden, much better flavor to the dry stuff. The meat I did cote and fry with flour Used more red wine on place of other liquids.
