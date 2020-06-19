Applesauce Cornbread

Rating: 3.59 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 5

This is an easy, quick recipe for cornbread that's dense, and adjustably sweet. It will smell great as it bakes and comes out with a great golden crust. It can accompany anything. I love it served with salad, soup, or chili. Add herbs for extra flavor.

By rocketD

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x8-inch baking pan.

  • In a bowl, mix together flour, cornmeal, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and sugar. In a separate bowl, stir together milk, eggs, and applesauce. Fold the wet mixture into the dry; mix together well. Then pour the combined mixture into baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until puffed and brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 41.7mg; sodium 474.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Shana King
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2007
A little on the dry side I'll use more applesauce next time but all together good when you add the butter and honey! I did take the advice given and cut the baking soda to 1/2 tsp. instead of the 2 tsp. it called for. Read More
Helpful
(19)

Most helpful critical review

LeadSinger
Rating: 1 stars
11/07/2005
I should definitely have read the reviews before I made this. Threw the whole thing out after one taste...all I could taste was baking soda. I do believe there is an error in the amount. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Reviews:
Shana King
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2007
A little on the dry side I'll use more applesauce next time but all together good when you add the butter and honey! I did take the advice given and cut the baking soda to 1/2 tsp. instead of the 2 tsp. it called for. Read More
Helpful
(19)
cmcmillion
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2007
My family and i thought this was really good. But i did take other peoples advice and cut back on the baking soda. I also added a little more applesauce and sugar and it was great. I will definately be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(18)
LeadSinger
Rating: 1 stars
11/07/2005
I should definitely have read the reviews before I made this. Threw the whole thing out after one taste...all I could taste was baking soda. I do believe there is an error in the amount. Read More
Helpful
(16)
MelisaC
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2011
I love love this corn bread. I read some of the other reviews before I made it. They said it was a little bit on the dry side and too much baking soda. So, I doubled the apple sauce and added a 1/4 cup of butter to the recipe. I also cut the baking soda in half. I had some fresh oregano and marjoram I chopped up and added about a teaspoon to it. Yummy!!! This is my favorite. The secret to good corn bread is to not let it bake too long. If it's starting to turn brown and the tooth pick comes out clean pull it out. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Amy
Rating: 1 stars
04/26/2006
As is this recipe is not very good. Too much baking soda -- the bitterness is terrible. Switch to self-rising flour and cornmeal and it becomes much better -- rating at least a 3 and a half. Read More
Helpful
(9)
debh
Rating: 1 stars
09/26/2005
Unfortunately we took one bite and discarded the remainder very disappointing. Curiously this tasted and smelled like fish. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Roni
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2007
Without the sugar it does not taste sweet if you prefer it that way. It is moist and easy Read More
Helpful
(7)
Allrecipes cook
Rating: 1 stars
09/27/2005
I hope there was a misprint in the recipe re: the amount of baking soda. This bread was AWFUL tasting strongly of baking soda. Could it be 1/2 tsp??? Read More
Helpful
(6)
FREDRICA2
Rating: 2 stars
09/18/2005
Not that great sorry. Thought the applesauce would make it more moist but it wasn't that moist. Ok flavor but that amusement park cornbread recipe on her is a million times better. I will admit that I doubled this recipe and made into mini-muffins for a chili supper which maybe effected it moistness and texture - might have been better baked in just 8X8 pan. Read More
Helpful
(4)
