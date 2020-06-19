Applesauce Cornbread

A little on the dry side I'll use more applesauce next time but all together good when you add the butter and honey! I did take the advice given and cut the baking soda to 1/2 tsp. instead of the 2 tsp. it called for.
My family and i thought this was really good. But i did take other peoples advice and cut back on the baking soda. I also added a little more applesauce and sugar and it was great. I will definately be making this again.
I should definitely have read the reviews before I made this. Threw the whole thing out after one taste...all I could taste was baking soda. I do believe there is an error in the amount.
I love love this corn bread. I read some of the other reviews before I made it. They said it was a little bit on the dry side and too much baking soda. So, I doubled the apple sauce and added a 1/4 cup of butter to the recipe. I also cut the baking soda in half. I had some fresh oregano and marjoram I chopped up and added about a teaspoon to it. Yummy!!! This is my favorite. The secret to good corn bread is to not let it bake too long. If it's starting to turn brown and the tooth pick comes out clean pull it out.
As is this recipe is not very good. Too much baking soda -- the bitterness is terrible. Switch to self-rising flour and cornmeal and it becomes much better -- rating at least a 3 and a half.
Unfortunately we took one bite and discarded the remainder very disappointing. Curiously this tasted and smelled like fish.
Without the sugar it does not taste sweet if you prefer it that way. It is moist and easy
I hope there was a misprint in the recipe re: the amount of baking soda. This bread was AWFUL tasting strongly of baking soda. Could it be 1/2 tsp???
Not that great sorry. Thought the applesauce would make it more moist but it wasn't that moist. Ok flavor but that amusement park cornbread recipe on her is a million times better. I will admit that I doubled this recipe and made into mini-muffins for a chili supper which maybe effected it moistness and texture - might have been better baked in just 8X8 pan.