Darn Good Chicken

Quick, easy, cheap.

Recipe by Judi J

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • In a small bowl combine the warm honey, mustard and nutmeg and mix until well blended. Smear onto the chicken pieces, coating well. Refrigerated and let sit for 1/2 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until done and chicken juices run clear. You can also grill or broil for 30 minutes, turning chicken pieces after 15 minutes of cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
609 calories; protein 43.4g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 35.3g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 444.1mg. Full Nutrition
