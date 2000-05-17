Darn Good Chicken
Quick, easy, cheap.
Should be called sticky darn good chicken. Yummy! The only reason I rated it 4 on 'quickness' is because of the amount of time needed to marinate it - which is not long for a marinate. If you chose to grill in a frying pan, make sure the element is kept on medium - not high.
very quick, very easy good taste
Excellent!! My family loved it, even my picky daughter who doesn't really like meat (she's too distraught about where it comes from to want to eat it)! This will definitely be made again. We LOVED this!! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! It's quick, so easy and I had everything on hand. And, cleanup was a snap (big plus in my book. I hate cleaning the kitchen)!! 5 stars in my book!!!
We liked it although next time I would cut back just a touch on the mustard because that taste does come through quite a bit. I loved the nutmeg in this, very different. The sauce is excellent for dipping the chicken in and it cooked up nice in the marinade....didn't waste a thing.
This was sooooo good, I took the recipe with me on vacation so more people could enjoy it. An easy recipe that is the best. My whole family loved it.
Really good, the nutmeg adds a nice touch and really cuts down the mustard flavour. I'm making a new meal every monday night for my grandmother and this was the first day. Both Grandma and I would make it again. We baked it in the marinade and I think it would make a nice sauce with rice. Thanks!
"Darn Good" is darn right! This is tasty, quick, and easy...what more could you ask for. I throw everything into a ziploc bag and squish it around - marinade made easy! This has an "asian feel" to it, I usually make it with fried rice. Yum!
It was good, but way too sweet for our taste. Probably should have used dijon rather than yellow prepared mustard.
This recipe was great! Even my, who is a strict red meat and potato man, loved it. Be sure and save a little extra of the marinade to put on the chicken after its cooked. WonderfuL!
Awesome recipe! I ran out of honey so I used brown sugar.
Wow, this did not taste like mustard. It was really quick and easy! I used 1.5# of boneless thighs and halved the honey & mustard. Will use again.
This was pretty good chicken. Served with rice and broccoli and my hubby loved it. I thought there was something missing to make it spectacular, but can't put my finger on it. Will have to play around with the recipe a bit, but certainly won't be disappointed with the recipe as is.
The name of the recipe says it all "Darn Good"...awesome recipe, super easy and delicious! I used 1/4 of cup of Yellow mustard and 1/4 of cup of Dijon mustard so it wouldn't be as spicy for my 2 year old...who by the way loved it. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe Ms. Judy J.
was some darn good chicken
Pretty solid recipe. I didn't have nutmeg, but I'll definitely add it next time. I also won't cut the chicken into pieces next time. I think a full breast would be perfect.
I removed the skin from the chicken before rubbing it with the mixture. Also, I think doing just chicken breasts would have worked out better for my family. Other then that my really picky kids (and picky hubby) ate it up like it was ice cream. I served the chicken with jasmine rice and asparagus.
my family and my guests loved it. quick and easy too!
This was so easy and so good.I will be making this again. I have never had nutmeg on chicken, but it really did give it something special.
Just ok
I didn't think it was "Darn Good" because it was too bland. Just not my thing.
Sooooo good! We barbequed this with the beer can method. Over indirect heat for 1hr20min. Turning and basting with marinade every 20 min. Saved some sauce for dipping. In making the sauce added 1/2 cup melted butter, and used a stone ground dijon mustard and classic yellow mustard ratio of 2:1. Also I decided to use the nutmeg, and I think this underlying tone make's the sauce.
I think if this had marinated longer, it would have had more flavor and would have been better. I baked mine at 400, basting often and still didn't get a nice sticky brown crust like I was hoping for. I spooned some extra sauce on it after cooking which helped some but still would have liked it to have more flavor throughout the pieces. I think marinating longer would do that--the flavor is good overall, just want more of it. I did as one reviewer suggested and put it a ziploc bag and squished it all together--made it super easy! Thanks for advice. Will try again with some adjustments to my taste. thanks
The name says it all!
This was just ok. There wasn't enough flavor definition, or maybe I just didn't like the nutmeg in this. My husband liked it fine, so it wasn't terrible, but IMO it's missing something to take it from OK to WOW. I'm just not sure what that is. Thanks for the recipe!
I followed the recipe accordingly, but the flavor was a bit off. It was too sweet for me and too bland for my husband.
Simple and very tasty!
My picky husband LOVED it. He took one piece to try and ate two more. He never eats leftovers but insisted we save what was left and even stopped from eating more bec he wouldn't be able to eat the entire piece and didn't want to waste any of this!
Easy, moist and tasty.
Could not get any easier than this. Used chicken breasts and made on the grill. Thanks
Not bad, but for my husband and I the nutmeg was a little too strange, it didn't add. Made it again with garlic instead of nutmeg - and what could be bad?? :)
We enjoyed this baked in the oven however the cooking time of 30 minutes was not enough time to finish the four legs I made. I broiled them for about 4 minutes a side before serving and that brought them up to acceptable doneness. But they tasted great and I will do this recipe again for sure.
My 9 yr old son picked this recipe and cooked it with me and it was not very good. We marinated it for 2 hours and there was no flavor in the meat. Maybe with brined chicken or a lot of seasoning it would have been better. As he put it... Darn good chicken was not darn good.
delicious and simple! i tried a variation on this recipe, using honey dijon instead of prepared mustard & adding 2tsp crushed garlic. my family loved it!
This got mixed reviews in my family. Hubby liked it, I thought it was just okay, and my daughter did not like it.
