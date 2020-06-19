Homemade Apple Crumble

Almond and coconut flavors complement the apples beautifully! Granny Smith apples work best, but any will do. Serve with warm custard for a simple yet delicious Autumn dessert.

Recipe by MELIS1

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Crumble Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Arrange apple pieces in a baking dish. Sprinkle with sugar, and cinnamon; toss well.

  • In a bowl, combine the rice flour, almond meal, sugar, and coconut. Cut in butter until mixture is fine and crumbly. Sprinkle topping over apples.

  • Cover and bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until the apples have lost their shape. Uncover, and continue to bake until crumble is crisp and golden in color.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 23.5mg. Full Nutrition
