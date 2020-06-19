Homemade Apple Crumble
Almond and coconut flavors complement the apples beautifully! Granny Smith apples work best, but any will do. Serve with warm custard for a simple yet delicious Autumn dessert.
Felt like there was something missing in the crumble so I added 1/4 cup of rolled oats and instead of rice flour, used all purpose flour. Turned out wonderful!Read More
Cooking time is far too long. My apples were mushy and I had large chunks of apples. The topping wasn't very good as it didn't have the consistency of a crumble. Wish I had of added oats like others did. However, the coconut did add flavor.Read More
I felt this was a really good start, but I had to adjust quite a few things. I had to use quite a bit more sugar and cinnamon for the apples than it called for, then I had to more than double the topping. I also used a gluten free flour blend (brown rice flour, tapioca flour, and potato starch) instead of straight rice flour. The results were fantastic, and because I am gluten intolerant, I plan to use this topping recipe for all my crisps. Very good, thanks for sharing!
I found this recipe, when searching for wheat-free recipes... and was SO pleased with it's results. However, due to taste preferences & availability, I did make a few changes. Here is what I did...I used brown sugar instead of white... increased the sugar & cinnamon amounts, to better coat the apples... substituted oat flour (rolled oats in the coffee grinder - about 1/8 cup whole oats = about 1/4 cup flour) for the rice.... and I omitted the coconut! It turned out SO amazingly delicious!!! (and the family devoured it!) I will definitely make this one again!!
Simple, yet delicious restaurant quality crumble! I strongly recommend this, my little sister loves it, along with my father. Definitey a healthy dessert for all ages, but not short of taste.
What a wonderful dessert. Served this with a small dollop of whipped cream. The coconut was divine in the crumble topping. Will definitely show this recipe off.
Wonderful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
YUM! I love it when I find a healthy, gluten free recipe that tastes YUMMY too! I played with it a bit and used a bit more. I used a little organic sugar, but I used mostly agave nectar for sweetener. Also, I used coconut flour instead of coconut and I ground some flax seed instead of almond meal. I also added a few oats to round it out! WOW! It's fun to play around and find such wonderful fun flavors and textures!
Awesome! Definitely pair it with vanilla ice cream. YUM!
Doubled the topping and loved it :)
Great recipe. Cooked it for my family. They loved it!!!
Loved it!
This is delicious, I've made it twice and will definitely make it again. It's been a hit, even with the friends who don't have any dietary restrictions. I watch my sugar intake, so I've left the sugar out of the apple part both times, and no one has seemed to miss it. The key is to pick apples that aren't super-tart. To make it vegan, I substituted vegan Earth Balance buttery sticks instead of butter. I topped it with a little dollop of vanilla bean flavor SO Delicious coconut milk ice cream. Yum! Because it's not loaded with sugar, I find it makes a great breakfast item too. (That is, when it even lasts till the next day! :-)
One of the reviewers mentioned having this for breakfast, so this morning I made this for brunch. I served it hot out of the oven with non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt and it was terrific. I only had three small Granny Smith apples, so I halved the recipe. I tossed the apples with cinnamon and two packets of Splenda. I didn't halve the topping recipe and in fact added 1/4 cup rolled oats to wheat flour. I also added 2 tablespoons oat bran, since I didn't have any nuts, and used brown sugar-blend Splenda. I increased the margarine to 2 tablespoons to compensate for the lack of almonds, but used spray (liquid) margarine. I didn't have coconut, so I sprinkled 2 tablespoons of Craisins over the apples before I added the topping. I baked it for 45 minutes with the cover on, 15 minutes with the cover off. I loved this dish and will make it again.
Delicious! You can't go wrong with a simple, easy-to-follow recipe like this (which reminds me of the apple crumble my Mum would make for the family, growing up). For added crunch, I used a little Sultana Bran (cereal). This was great. :)
Amazing. No changes needed. My husband loved it!
I liked this a lot but my family did not. I thought it was plenty sweet but my family felt it needed more sugar. I will make it again just for myself.
Fantastic recipe! I took this to work and it disappeared in about ten minutes
really freaking good! served with some haagan dazs carmel ice cream.
I haven't had great success with making gluten free desserts from scratch, but thankfully this was an exception! However, I took the advice of other reviewers and doubled the sugar and cinnamon with the apples and used browns sugar throughout. For the topping I also doubled it, but it may have been fine 1-1/2 times the recipe. For texture I used a combination of rolled oats and ground flax seed in place of the almond meal. My gluten-free husband was happy!
the recipe worked out great! instead of rice flour we used rolled oats and it gave it more flavor
Quick & easy recipe for gluten-free apple crumble. Loved it.
I used crushed almonds and rolled oats and a little almond extract. Great flavours. This is a new family favourite
OK, not a great crust. :(
It was absolutely awesome
