Honey Curried Chicken
This is a simple, wonderful recipe with no exact measuring and you can add and delete all ingredients to your taste. Great for a picnic or warm and serve the next day. It always works. You will be very popular.
I really liked this recipe. Not being a mushroom lover, I deleted those and instead added a little chicken broth to thin out the sauce. I put the chicken in a baking dish over some carrots and sweet potatoes then added the sauce. The vegetables went very well with the sauce.Read More
Although I followed the recipe exactly as written, my sauce was very thin and did not glaze on the chicken. The chicken was not *golden* baked and it was a little dry. I would adjust the amount of ingredients the next time, mainly the curry. Altogether, not too bad. My husband who is really picky ate it. However, this is not one that I would care to make again. This is probably just an individual taste situation.Read More
I love this recipe. I found that fresh mushrooms work better, though. Sometimes I also cut up some apple and stick it in for a little extra sweetness. I use four chicken breast halves instead of 18 pieces and just halve the rest of the ingredients and end up with some extra sauce that's good for dipping biscuits in.
I have made this recipe several times and received rave reviews each time. I did find that it made a lot of sauce. And I have reduced the number of cans of mushrooms used. Since I usually make this ahead of time for camping or pot lucks I drain the sauce after cooking; cool it in the frig; take off the fat and then return it to chicken casserole before reheating.
I've used this recipe several times without the mushrooms and it's always very tasty! Quick and easy. I cut up a package of boneless chicken tenders, mix the honey, mustard, and curry and pour over the chicken. Put some jasmine white rice in the rice cooker, steam some broccoli on the side, and viola! A no fuss, restaurant quality meal that my whole family enjoys.
I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned or jarred...I like to go as healthy as possible and still have it be yummy. This was fabulous.This will be a regular in our house.Fresh local honey is good to ease environmental allergies and curry is so nice and warming. We loved it.
I made this with 2 fresh portabella mushrooms and added a little chicken broth to the honey and mustard mixture. Even the picky eater in the house liked this!
My husband LOVES chicken on the bone and in my opinion, that is just boring! So, I like to sauce it up when I make. This sauce is absolutely delicious! It's sweet and, although I thought 3 tablespoons of curry was too much, had just the right amount of curry in it. Add the mushrooms and this is definitely a 5 star recipe! Love it! Thanks for sharing!
DELICIOUS. I boiled the ingredients on the hob for 5 minutes and used fresh mushrooms - everyone loved this recipe!
this was surprisingly good. after baking the sauce was delicious. I used fresh mushrooms.
I tried this last night and it turned out very good. I added some cauliflower and sliced fresh mushrooms and I doubled the sauce but left the curry the same and served it over rice that was made with chicken broth instead of water. The family really liked it and said they would eat it again. Good job!!
Juicy chicken, great flavor. My 5yr old who is a very picky eater loved it! And the recipe is great in that it's easy to prepare. A great dish when you have company.
was tasty, not quite what I expected, but really good.
For those who want to have seasoned chicken....season the chicken with Goya Sazón with Coriander (without) Annatto, fresh ground blk pepper, Lawry's meat tenderizer first and let marinade if you have time (30 min -1 hr). Add cut up red potates, vidalia onion, sliced carrots and fresh chopped garlic. If you cook in a slow cooker, use chicken broth instead of water...Great with rice & beans! Enjoy!
This was a great alternative to plain baked chicken with a flavor that my kids loved. I used fresh mushrooms and used a bit of chicken broth in the sauce. I also added fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes. Solid recipe. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is awesome! I followed the recipe exactly, but omitted the mushrooms because I didn't have any. It looks pretty and tastes great. After we finished eating, my husband put more chicken out to thaw so we could have it the next night! I think I will pair it with baked sweet potatoes. It will pair well wit the sweetness.
This was SO delicious! I prepared it exactly as written (minus mushrooms because I didn't have any), and I loved it just like that. However, my husband said he prefers more curry and less honey, but he still liked it.
This was terrible. It was runny and never browned. There was potential with the flavor. I love curry.
Nice recipe that both my boyfriend and I enjoyed. Nothing fantastic, but nice for a easy, tender, chicken meal.
I also added carrots and granny smith apples to the mix, and reduced the mustard b/c we're not big mustard fans in our house. I also added about 1/4 cup of chicken broth for more broth to pour over rice.
Used salmon patties instead of chicken. Used dried mushrooms instead of canned. AMAZING flavor! Ate 3 days in a row & never got tired of it!
Not very tasty at all! Just not a good flavor
too sweet. didn't like.
I actually did this with two large Turkey Breast and just put it in the slow cooker. Just put the turkey in and poured the sauce over. Set it to cook and it came out delicious. Definitely a good sauce that I'll use again.
A very tasty dish with plenty of flavor and a little bit of a kick when it comes to the spice. The combination of mustard, honey, and curry are a unique blend that my wife and I were very pleased with. If you're looking for a recipe that has a sweet taste and involves curry, this dish is certainly one to try. If you're looking for a recipe that utilizes curry without that sweet curb appeal for dinner, tonight, I would suggest saving this recipe for another evening when you have a craving for something on the sweet-side!
tasted fine, but tasted like honey mustard chicken--could barely taste the curry component.
This was really tasty over a bed of jasmine rice. I love honey but I think I will use a little less next time. A bit sweet but very good.
I didn't use mushrooms because I didn't have any, but added a peeled and cut up potato and an unpeeled cut up apple. This was delicious.
I followed the recipe as written (with the exception of using fresh mushrooms), and found the sauce was VERY thin, my chicken did not get the nice glaze, and the flavor was not that good. Very disappointed, and will not be making this again. =(
This was the best dish I have ever made! Added some potatoes at the bottom of the crockpot-pefect!
Excellentl!!! I loved the sauce it generated, very tender and tasty. I actually used spicy brown mustard and it was still fabulous, thank you. I served it with Potatoes Madras!!!
amazing. enough said.
This was interesting. I really expected it to be more flavorful with all of the strong tasting/smelling ingredients in it, but I actually found it to be too bland.
Was really good and really easy to make but next time I'll put less curry in it. But even with all the curry my kids still loved it. I put the sauce over rice.
This was delicious! I did cut the curry back a bit to suit the tastes of my family and I used it with pork instead of chicken since that's what I had thawed and ready to go. I will be making this again. Thanks for sharing!
My boys (12 yr old twins and a 15 year old, raved about this chicken, and I also thought it was great! I didn't change anything in the recipe at all..it was perfect!
It was okay but I wouldn't make it again, taste wasn't what I expected
I will be honest....this came out a little bland. But I still feel this recipe deserves 4 stars because it's a great base recipe! Alone, and according the directions, it's good by itself, just needs a little kick and spice. I had to add some seasoned salt to kick up the taste, some garlic powder, and red pepper flakes. Next time, I'll add some onions for added flavor.
Yummy! I don't like mushrooms so I threw in apples, which was interesting. Kind of like apple pie but spicier. My husband thought it was weird. But the chicken and the sauce were good, especially with biscuits to dip as suggested.
First time cooking with curry. My family loved this recipe!!!
A simple, but very tasty dish. Everyone I've made it for has loved it.
Very easy and tasty! If you use fresh mushrooms, add 1/4 tsp of salt (the canned mushrooms usually have salt added.) I also added a clove of garlic and some red pepper flakes (just can't live without them!)
I really enjoyed this dish. I used honey mustard instead of the regular, fresh mushrooms instead of canned, and also added a 16oz can of cream of chicken (I wanted to serve it over quinoa). I then served it over quinoa that I cooked with diced carrots, onions and a tablespoon of cumin. I recommend it.
The taste of hone was overwhelming. I finally put light soy sauce on it and enhanced the taste.
Very good. The honey mustard curry mixture is a great dipping sauce for grilled chicken too!
