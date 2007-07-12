Vegetable Swiss Chicken
A recipe I tried while using leftover chicken breasts. A veggie variation on the yodelay-hee-hoo classic Swiss Chicken.
A recipe I tried while using leftover chicken breasts. A veggie variation on the yodelay-hee-hoo classic Swiss Chicken.
We loved this recipe! I did make a few minor changes to satisfy my family. I changed cream of mushroom to cream of chicken and I used broccoli instead of vegetable mix. Very yummy!Read More
This recipe didn't really have a lot of flavor and the Swiss cheese doesn'r reheat well at all. We probably wont make it again.Read More
We loved this recipe! I did make a few minor changes to satisfy my family. I changed cream of mushroom to cream of chicken and I used broccoli instead of vegetable mix. Very yummy!
This recipe didn't really have a lot of flavor and the Swiss cheese doesn'r reheat well at all. We probably wont make it again.
This was delicious! I couldn't believe I was actually excited about leftovers for lunch.
This ends up too wet because of the milk. Even if you left out the milk, it would essentially be a gooey mess that will separate out and look/taste nasty. This would be better with some kind of roux-like sauce and treating this like you would homemade mac and cheese
Good, very very good... it's a keeper for sure. the swiss cheese is what MAKES it!
My hubby loved this dish, and he is very picky. I added fresh basil and parsley, as well as dried oregano and thyme. I served it over buttered egg noodles.
Flavor was really good-I am freezing the leftovers for lunches.
bland and just not good
Very delicious and easy. Added minced garlic instead of garlic powder. Also, salt and pepper the chicken breasts when you cook it!
This recipe had pretty good flavor. But the consistency wasn't that great. It was very soupy. Also the Swiss kind of clumped together after it cooled a bit. Might try this again.. but with some changes... less milk and maybe some noodles like the other reviewer suggested.
My come out dry, but was a big hit with the picky eaters.
Mine turned out a little runny. It could have been because I didn't have cream of mushroom soup and substituted cream of chicken and some mushrooms. The taste was good, and it's a recipe to keep in mind when you're short on ingredients.
This was really bland. I liked how easy it was but def needs some seasoning for flavor. Don't think we will have this again.
This recipe is wonderful!! My honey didn't like it, so more for me!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections