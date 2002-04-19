Confetti Chicken
Makes a delicious, festive casserole to feed the whole family!
What a delicious, comfort-food meal! This creamy dish was wonderfully tasty. It took me a really long time to prepare it, but I loved the results. I'll make this again.
I made this as written, except I omitted the mushrooms. I think this recipe, although easy to make, was a bit bland. I didn't think the sauce was tangy as stated. My family didn't like it so much either. I added some cumin to the leftovers and that helped. Thanks for sharing, but I won't make this again without serious alterations.
I made this recipe without the confetti top. I loved this recipe but my husband was indifferent. We described it as "chicken pot dumplings" because it was like eating a chicken pot pie mixed with chicken and dumplings (my husband does not like either of these kinds of dishes). The main mixture tastes like the inside of a chicken pot pie, but there is no pie crust. The breading tastes like dumplings. I love both these kinds of dishes so this recipe is just for me!
This was pretty good although a little bland. I loved the baked top on it, though. That part worked out really well, and I will add it to some of my other casserole recipes.
The topping was a nice touch on this casserole but as a whole we found this to be quite bland. If this much work was going to be put in a casserole I would rather make chicken pot pie.
A truly excellent dish, one I am adding to my all time favorites. I did up the amount of vegtables a bit and only steamed them for a few minutes instead of simmering for 20 (personal preferance- I like my veggies crisp)
This was wonderful to the palate and the eyes. We will definately have this again!
Made this for my husband. He loved it! I added garlic to the veggies, and fresh string beans (because I had them in the fridge). He added hot sauce (he puts that on a lot of things). This is a keeper for sure!
The taste was okay. The biscuit topping texture and taste wasn't very good.
Delicious and not bland at all! I did add a bit of garlic powder with the salt and pepper (because I add garlic powder to everything).
We all liked it. Instead of the soup, I made a roux. I also wasn’t careful with measuring the cheese,but it ended up tasting good. I was a little concerned about the drop biscuit top. I’ve never had biscuits made with eggs. I might try it next time with a more traditional baking powder biscuit. Maybe not tho! I appreciate this recipe!
The wife and kid said it came out very good . Said it was flavorful. I used a left over chicken , both white and dark meat and I did used a tablespoon of minced garlic in the vegetable simmer w teriyaki sauce, 1 table spoon. Also did half and half between Bermuda onion and white onion.
