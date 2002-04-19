Confetti Chicken

Makes a delicious, festive casserole to feed the whole family!

Recipe by Betty

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, combine the carrots, onion, celery, and chicken broth. Stir all together, and let simmer for 20 minutes. In a 3-quart casserole dish, mix soup, sour cream, chicken cubes, mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Add simmered vegetables and liquid; mix well.

  • In a mixing bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in eggs, milk, green pepper, pimentos and 1 cup of the cheese until well blended. Drop by spoonfuls on top of casserole.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until golden brown. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese, and continue baking another 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 138.7mg; sodium 1152.6mg. Full Nutrition
