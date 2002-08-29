Breaded Chicken Fingers

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of marinade and breading ingredients. Depending on marinating time and breading adherence, the actual amount of marinade and breading consumed will vary.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
346 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 78.6mg; sodium 703.7mg. Full Nutrition
I made these today for my husband who orders chicken tenders whenever we go to a restaurant that has them on the menu. I was worried that they wouldn't measure up, but he thought they were quite good for homemade!! The only change I made was that after I shook them in the breadcrumb mixture, I dipped them in a beaten egg and RECOATED them in the leftover breadcrumbs. This made for a thicker, crunchier coating and a MUCH more tender bite to the chicken. (i only know that because i ran out of the crumbs before I could recoat the last 3 so I fried them with only a single dip...they were noticably more chewy) Over all an awesome recipe!! Will do it again!! :)
Excellent...however, as I read the recipe I decided that for my own taste buds I'd prefer a little more seasoning, so I added a little paprika, poultry seasoning and cayenne pepper to the crumb mixture. I also "double dipped" them, repeating with a second coating of the buttermilk mixture and then again in the crumb mixture. These are great with barbecue sauce or Ranch dressing. Good recipe Janet, thanks for sharing it! Update Dec. 2, 2013: This time I made these with Panko bread crumbs and didn't bother to "double dip." Equally as delicious as the first time I made them.
I've made these twice now, and tonight I slightly altered the recipe. I used regular milk instead of buttermilk and added 1 Tablespoon of lemon juice. I also made 1 1/2 times the bread crumb mixture. Then I poured off the milk mixture into a separate bowl, dipped the chicken strips in the bread crumb mixture, back into the milk and then back into the bread crumbs, and finally into the oil. This made a nice thick crust on the chicken fingers.
These were excellent. I also double-breaded them (I didn't have enough coating to do all of them) and added about 1/2 t. of creole seasoning to the coating. It wasn't too spicy for my 3 and 4 year olds, and gave it a bit more pizzaz. The chicken was unbelievably tender, even considering I marinated them for just under 2 hours. Note that if your oil is very hot, as it should be, it should only take a few minutes per side to cook the breasts; otherwise they will get tough and absorb more grease.
Out of the park! These chicken fingers are absolutely yummy! The buttermilk marinade is the key! The breading sticks to the pre-cooked chicken better, if it's kept cold...so I marinated over-night in the buttermilk, and then dredged the chicken in the breading..and put them back in the fridge for 15 minutes or so..and then cooked them off - so tender!
After reading some of the reveiws, I'm really not sure what some of the reviewers did wrong because these chicken strips turned out wonderful. Crispy on the outside and moist and tender on the inside. I did add more garlic powder, cayenne pepper and salt to the buttermilk mixture as well as the flour/breadcrumb mixture for more flavor. I also double dipped as many reviewers had suggested with egg first then dredged in the flour/breadcrumb mixture and repeated. They fried easily without breaking apart and my oil looked like it had hardly been used after I was done. I will use this recipe again and again. Thanks!
When it comes to chicken fingers...I am like a kid at heart! These are sooo good and we all loved them! I only had 1/2 cup bread crumbs so I crushed some Ritz crackers to make a full cup of crumbs. Still, very tasty...crunchy on the outside and moist inside. Great lunch idea and will be making again. Thanks Janet! My daughter thanks you too!
If there was a way to give the more stars we would. Better then any chicken fingers at any restaurant! Don't try to make this healthy, accept that it isn't and enjoy!!!!! I made exactly as the recipe is written and they were WONDERFUL!!! Tomorrow a nice healthy pasta but tonight mmmmmm mmmmm good breaded chicken fingers!!! WILL MAKE AGAIN!!
I can't believe I forgot to rate these! I have made these so many times! sometimes marinating for a couple of hours, sometimes overnight (best!). These are awesome and BETTER than any I have had at any restaurant! My kids went nuts over them and I love them too! I made exactly as directed and would NOT CHANGE A THING! AWESOME as is. I serve them with Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue sauce and Honey Mustard Dressing II from this site! :) Thanks for making me a super mom!
I just made these for the 3rd time tonight. Each time I marinated the chicken in the buttermilk mixture overnight in the fridge. The second time I tried the "healthier" oven method, and I was incredibly disappointed. The oven method does not even come close to comparing to how good these are when fried. There is absolutely no reason to change anything about this recipe. Love it!
Delicious!!! I made them with plain breadcrumbs since I didn't want to use the Italian seasoned ones. Next time I'm going to try double-dipping them as other reviewers have mentioned. I'm not big on deep frying and certainly didn't want to waste a quart of oil - all I did was pour 1/2 inch of canola oil into a skillet and fried the chicken in that, flipping the pieces over after 3-4 minutes. Worked just fine and only used a cup or two of oil. Updated to add that I have also tried this recipe using 1/3 cup regular bread crumbs and 2/3 cup Japanese panko bread crumbs, which are large and crispy - like restaurants use for fried shrimp. They were crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside! I tried all panko but the breading didn't stick as well and didn't brown as nicely either.
Loved it, just loved it!!!! My son said it tasted better than McDonalds!!! Very easy. I prepared the marinade in the morning and it was ready to go dinner. This one is a real keeper. I followed the advise of others and added a little garlic to the marinade. Perfect.
Loved these. Followed Naples34102's suggestions and added some paprika, cayenne and poultry seasoning to the flour mixture. I didn't double dip, but didn't need too. My buttermilk mixture was nice and thick, and it really helped to get a nice thick coating on the chicken strips. Fried in half canola, half vegetable oil, to use up what I had on hand. The kids really liked these. Made some honey-mustard sauce for dipping, and also had blue-cheese dressing and sweet & sour sauce for dipping too. Thanks for the recipe!
Wow...these are actually quite good! My son is allergic to eggs and dairy so I used rice milk and a tablespoon of lemon juice --no egg. I also made my own bread crumbs (from this website) and added oregano and parsley. I double dipped them too. Thank you for the recipe!!!
We use this recipe every time and we always love how it comes out! The chicken fingers are always perfect! We won't use any other recipe. (We don't refrigerate the chicken and liquid mixture for more than 20 minutes and it turns out the same as when we've refrigerated it for hours.)
Incredibly moist and tender! I used seasoned bread crumbs and crushed corn flakes in place of the flour. I also added a few extra spices for flavor. I don't fry things so I sprayed them with a little olive oil, put in the oven at 375 and baked them for about 25 minutes. They came out crispy and tastey.
Though it maybe unfair for me to rate this recipe because I did not fry. However, definitely do not put in the oven @350 for 30 min. It will turn out soggy. We try to eat healthy and I do not like to fry. If I were to try the oven again, I would crank up the temperature to 400. Perhaps that would encourage a crispier coating.
These are awesome. I take 3 chicken breasts and makes tenders. I let them marinate over night. I fry them in vegetable oil in a saute pan on med/low heat for about 12-15 minutes and then put them in the oven on about 400 for 5-10 minutes for extra crispness. I serve them with some frozen corn and garlic dill potatoes.
Really good! Moist and crunchy. Next time I will try and double bread since I like a little bit more coating. I didn't have any buttermilk but I added 1 Tsp vinegar and then added milk till I had one cup. Will definitely make again!
These are ok. I agree with Suzi..there just your typical chicken finger recipe. I didn't find a lot of flavor in them. The crunchy/tender part is right, but nothing to rant and rave about. I left mine in the buttermilk overnight as well. Might make again in the future when my son is in the mood, but won't take this recipe to the grave with me.
This is a fabulous recipe! My daughters are huge chicken finger fans and we have tried many times to make them at home. This recipe beats all the others hands down, and my husband and I are now also big fans of Chicken Finger night!
O M G..this is the best homemade chicken fingers!! I made this for dinner tonight..the ONLY thing I did different was left out the garlic powder. I have a 1 1/2 year old toddler..she's a picky eater and I didn't want to make it where she doesn't want to eat it. BUT she actually ate 2 pieces!! This was very easy to make, I fried these in a deep fryer!! I will be making these again!! Thanks for sharing!!
When I normally make fried chicken fingers I use a lot of different spices; was not in the mood to mess with all the spices so I used this recipe. It was good but think next time I will try Panko bread crumbs adding a tablespoon of Cajun seasoning. The store bought seasoned bread crumbs just didn't work best for our taste.
EXCELLENT! We have made this numerous times now. I double-bread my chicken, as suggested, and definitely prefer it that way. I've also frozen these (flat on a cookie sheet, into a freezer bag when frozen) and reheated in the oven--taste better than the kind you buy in the freezer case!
I double dipped mine as described by other users (had to make 1-1/2 times the bread crumb mixture. Instead of frying, I put them on a rack in the oven (375, 25 minutes). The taste and texture were really good, but if you decide to use the oven, I would suggest that you put in more bread crumbs, less flour, as they seemed "dusty."
I made these instead of using store-bought, they are so much more economical! I had the deep fryer going and made a few different kinds of fingers. We had them for dinner and then used them in wraps and salads. These are delicious and very versatile! Think about making a Buffalo wing sauce for these!
These were really excellent! I only used about 1-1½ cups of oil to fry - turned each piece after about 4 minutes - and replaced the garlic powder with about ½ tsp paprika. This is a simple recipe to start with for those who have yet to try bone-in fried chicken. Reheated the leftovers the next day to use in wraps. They also tasted great! Thanks Janet!
Since we don't eat fried foods very often...when we do it has to be outstanding...and this was! Made this for my aunt's 90th birthday party and all the ladies and gentlemen loved them. Marinated overnight and then thought I would try baking to lessen the calories. I baked for about 20 minutes but they were still white on the outside so had to flash fry--in and out--til brown. I also used panko instead of bread crumbs which made them extra crispy but still very juicy inside. Next time I made them I decided since the first batch was so great I went with the same cooking method. Takes a lot less frying time--since they aren't cooking,just browning--and not as messy. These are very, very good.
I followed this recipe and tried double dipping the chicken like some of the other reviewers had said... It would have been so much better had I not done that... Breading was just too thick. Also needs a bit more salt... I put a little Johnny's Seasoning Salt in the mix and it came out pretty good.
I made this recipe almost exactly as it was posted. The only thing that I changed was I used whole milk instead of Buttermilk. These chicken fingers were AMAZING! My children loved them and my picky eater boy friend loved them so much he said next time he was not using barbecue sauce to dip them in! I will be making these again this week and this time I will use the buttermilk! Because some one told me that buttermilk makes chicken even more tender! Thanks for the recipe!
These are AWESOME. Double dipping is best because they turn out SO crispy. I did like others mentioned and strained out the buttermilk mixture into a bowl, then dipped into the flour mixture, back into the buttermilk and again into the flour and right into the pan. I used a frying pan with oil since we don't have a fryer and just watched them til they needed to be flipped. Really it couldn't be easier! My fiance liked them too and he's not really that into chicken! I can't wait to make them again. For leftovers, I used some garlic pesto tortillas and put lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, and these and rolled it up into a wrap. DELICIOUS!
I liked the base recipe for these, but I did change quite a bit. To feed 3 people, I pounded one large chix breast to 1/2 inch thick, then cut into 3 inch strips. I marinated them for only about 15 minutes in 3/4 cup of the buttermilk mixed with 1/2 tsp of garlic powder & 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. I crushed a 12-15 Ritz crackers (in a ziploc bag w/a rolling pin), added 1/4 cup parmesan and a bit of black pepper. Dredged the strips directly into the cracker mix and put them on a rack sprayed with cooking spray, then placed the rack on a baking sheet and then sprayed the strips lightly with cooking spray. Baked at 400 for 15 minutes and they were really delish. The parmesan adds nice flavor and they're so much healthier than fried. The kids loved them. I think it's the buttermilk that makes them so tender.
These were soooo good. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used the milk and vinegar substitute. I also added some Adobo Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Hot Salt, and Accent to the buttermilk mixture. We didn't have any bread crumbs, so we just used two cups of flour.I left out the baking powder and used Hot Salt instead of regular salt in the flour.D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!!!
These chicken strips are absolutely delish!I've made these several times now and have found it ideal to go ahead and make extra. As I am coating the chicken, I lay all the pieces on a cookie sheet. I cook up whatever we need and leave the rest on the cookie sheet and put in the freezer. After frozen, just put in freezer bags and you're good to go on a busy night!
Make this last night and my husband ask if it was difficult to do. In other words he would like me to make if again, possible often. I did double dip in in the buttermilk and crumbs as others recomended. Next time I might try cooking in the oven to avoid all the extra fat of deep frying but there will be another time!
Wow. Double-coating the chicken with the breading was a brilliant idea. I'm so glad someone offered that suggestion. I used panko bread crumbs for an extra-crispy breading, and added some herbs, and a bit more salt. I added crushed garlic to the milk mixture for a more robust garlic flavor, and I only let the chicken marinate for about 20 minutes, and it still came out extremely tender and juicy.
I didn't make this as written. I needed more spice to my basic panko coated chicken, so I used the coating and baked them dotted with some butter. It needed more butter than I used because the chicken fingers came out with dry flour spots. While I would use the spices in this recipe again, perhaps doubled, I would not use flour in my breading.
It was good and I changed it a bit for more flavor like people suggested. I added paprika, black pepper, and cayenne. I used whole chicken breasts because I forgot to cut them into chicken "fingers"! I marinaded them for 2 hours. Before I put them in the oven, I added a tbsp olive oil on top of the chicken so they would crisp up. My husband and I ate them with ranch dressing. I will try honey mustard next time and see how that is! Though they are good on their own you really don't need any sauce. I took away a star because I think as is the recipe would be a bit bland.
Got a thumbs up approval from the picky boyfriend and child! Pretty easy, though time consuming (which is the basis for -1 star), but very tasty. Thank you for sharing the recipe. Edit: I like to use this recipe as a base for boneless buffalo "wings", yum!
The breading that coats the chicken is lovely, and marinating it in buttermilk really adds some moistness and flavor. I will be making this again.
We were disappointed at this after reading all the wonderful reviews. This wasn't horrible, but it wasn't great either. We even added extra seasoning to this and it didn't help much. This made a lot, so we froze the extra (saran wrapped them individually). Won't make again (except for the leftovers). Still prefer the restaurants over this. Sorry.
This recipe has become an instant classic at my house, and we don't even have kids! My husband absolutely loves these and asks for them all the time. I love how easy it is to adjust the quantities for larger batches. When my picky 10-year-old niece came to visit on her birthday, this is what we made her and she loved it! Thanks for a great recipe!
Very Very Yummy! My parents and boyfriend love these, too. The buttermilk marinate make these amazingly tender and juicy. I am going to start soaking all my chicken in buttermilk. This is a valuable cooking tip! And definately double dip for perfection. I drain the chicken into a strainer so as to catch the buttermilk mix in a bowl. After shaking all the pieces in ziplock bag, start over by dipping back into buttermilk mixture, then recoating in ziplock. Let all set for a few minutes, then start frying. It doesnt take long to reach the perfect golden brown on both sides. AA++ recipe.
WOW!!! Worth every second of work that I put into it!!! I took the advice of others and once I dipped them into the bread crumb mixture I redipped them into the marinade and then in the crumbs again. I used chicken tenderloins and marinaded them for 48 hours. EXCELLENT!! THANK YOU!!
Okay, the only difference between this recipe and my own is the marinating in buttermilk, egg and garlic powder. Does that step make them better? I'm not sure. I still found some pieces very tender, and some very chewy....I have a love/hate relationship with chicken! It was good, but I feel like the marinade needs some other flavor infusion besides garlic, I'm just not sure what, maybe additional italian herbs. I didn't double dip, and I don't think they need it, more bread crumbs and less flour and the breading is perfect, do let the coated chicken rest for 10 min. before frying. So what's the bottom line? Well, this is a good recipe, but didn't knock my socks off. 3.5 stars when hot, and 4 stars when cold!
This was the best breaded/fried chicken recipe I've ever made. I added some parsley to the buttermilk mixture, and a bit of paprika to the powder, based on the tastes my husband and I like. I also did the double dip method, and am glad I did, because the batter was delicious! I recommend this recipe to anyone who wants a quick and easy meal of comfort food!
These were sooooooo good!! Excellent recipe! I didn't have buttermilk, used regular milk. Turned out perfect. I also used my deep fryer. I used my own spices, used self rising flour so I didn't have to add salt or baking powder. This recipe is super easy to make perfect chicken tenders!! Thanks, we will make these again!!
First, let me say this was an EXCELLENT recipe! The buttermilk marinade I'd never tried before, and it made the chicken super tasty and juicy. The breading was excellent, I did add some Old Bay seasoning, paprika, a little cumin...and my only errors were in being a novice in the deep frying dept...MAKE SURE YOUR OIL IS THE RIGHT TEMP! And another good tip, use thin chicken, or pound out your chicken. I used perdue skinless boneless tenders, and they could have used some flattening. Overall, this was a really delicious recipe, thank you Janet!
Wow, this was great! I used two chicken breast halves, and there was enough marinade and breadcrumb mixture to double-coat. The magic frying time for us was 8 minutes at 375. I added lots of spices - double the garlic! Those two breasts ended up making enough for about five people - too bad there's only two of us. I think next time I make it, I'll add even more spices; probably about a teaspoon of black pepper and about a half teaspoon of cayenne. Great recipe, and super easy!
I did not use buttermilk just plain ol milk and these were AWESOME! Very very good - I made a honey mustard dip to go with them! I made them 2 days ago and both my husband and daughter are asking when I am making them again!
DELICIOUS!!!! I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE INGREDIENTS EXACTLY. THE ONLY THING I DID DIFFERENT WAS I PUT THE DRY MIXTURE IN A DISH AND DIPPED THE CHICKEN STRIPS TO COAT. I FOUND THAT THE COATING DIDN'T COMPLETELY COVER THE CHICKEN WHEN I SHOOK IT IN THE BAG. GREAT RECIPE. I WAS SO IMPRESSED WITH THIS RECIPE THAT THE NEXT DAY, I DID EXACTLY THE SAME THING WITH CHICKEN WINGS. THE WINGS WERE UNBELIEVABLE. AFTER FRYING I SHOOK THEM IN A POT WITH BUFFALO WING SAUCE, WOW!
I baked half and fried the other half. I have to say, even though unhealthier, you have to fry these if you're looking for exceptional chicken strips.
This was an OK recipe, but what the heck is the big deal? Although the chicken stayed nice and tender and the breading was crispy, I felt it strongly lacked flavor. I really don't understand all the 5 star marks for such an ordinary dish. It's like raving about a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the crusts cut off!
PURELY DELECTABLE. By far, the best tenders i have had, and my family devoured them. I used 3 breasts, and it was alot for my family of 3 because the tenders are so thick (in a good way). 3 breasts can defintely feed 5 with this recipe. oh yeah, definitely try the honey mustard dressing II dressing from this site....perfect combination.
These are wonderful! The whole family loves them! By the way, for those wanting to make it low fat... DON'T omit the buttermilk! Buttermilk itself has a very low fat content and it adds a depth of flavor that skim milk can't hold a candle to! You won't be sorry and neither will your waistline!
Absolutely delicious! Quick and easy to prepare, and makes a wonderful summer dinner when accompanied by potato salad and some fresh corn on the cob.
These are really delicious. I opted to bake mine instead of frying them. I baked at 425 for twenty minutes, flipping the chicken half way through the baking time. At the end, I sprinkled some olive oil on top and then broiled them about 45 seconds on each side. I also added a little parmesan, Italian spices, cayenne pepper and old bay to the bread crumb mixture. These were absolutely delicious and very tender.
While mine did not turn out crunchy as others deemed theirs to be this recipe turned out delicious. Since a few others proclaimed the recipe to be a little bland I added about 1-1/2 Tbls. of off the shelf Cajun Seasoning to the flour, just enough so I could taste it in the flour, if you want it spicier you could add more. The buttermilk/garlic soak really did the trick though, I couldn't believe how tender and juicy they were. What a great flavor! Definitly a keeper!
These are better than any chicken fingers I've ever eaten at a restaurant! Definitely double dip the chicken: batter to breading, back to batter and then breading again. Half my batch was single-dipped and the other half was double-dipped... we all agreed the double-dipped chicken was so much more tender on the inside, and crispier on the outside - YUM!! (If you make the full 6 chicken breasts the recipe calls for, you will need to double the breading). I fried them in batches of 4-5 chicken fingers for about 5 minutes per batch and they turned out perfect. Also, if you keep the oil at 375°F, these will not turn out greasy at all!! If you're lucky enough to have any leftovers, reheat them the next day and wrap the chicken fingers in a flour tortilla topped with lettuce and honey mustard sauce... DELICIOUS!!
My son and I made these. He got to pick the menu and went with his favorite - chicken fingers! These were wonderful and a nice splurge (calorie-wise). I have never fried anything before and this recipe was no problem.
My roommate and I have probably gained 10 pounds since we found this recipe. The chicken is soo good. I don't bread mine twice, because the batter falls off of the chicken while frying for some reason. I also add a lot of cayenne pepper to the buttermilk mix, and the flour mix, which gives the tenders a little kick. You can also fry 1/4 - 1/2 in thick breast halves and make crispy chicken sandwiches. Overall this recipe is really easy and makes an awesome snack.
These were very good, my husband loved them. I did not have buttermilk so I made my own (1 C of milk w/1 TBSP of white vinegar or lemon, let sit 10 min.) I also double breaded the chicken strips; after the chicken marinaded in the milk mixture I poured the mixture into a separate bowl, dipped the chicken strips in the bread crumb mixture, back into the milk, again into the bread crumbs and proceeded to fry them. Very good recipe.
Some are put on this Earth to help the less fortunate and some to advance mankind in the matters of science. Me? I'm here to find the perfect chicken finger (who said anything about misguided priorities). This chicken finger, while not perfect, was an awesome first attempt. I'll continue to tweak this recipe and I'm sure I'll declare my quest complete soon. The possible marinade/breading tweaks are mind numbing. FYI - the best chicken finger I've found in 11 states is in Birmingham, AL at an eatery called Baskits.
These have a fantastic garlic flavor that even the kids liked ... granted they don't know it's garlic they're tasting and enjoying. I gave it a quickness rating of three because they need time to marinate for full flavor. I also nearly doubled the recipe and deep fried them which added time. If you don't have buttermilk, add a tablespoon of white vinegar to a cup of regular milk and let it sit for fifteen minutes before adding to recipe. Same effect. Thanks for the recipe.
My very picky family loved these! Very easy to make and I didn't change anything in the recipe. Personally I found out that these were just as good if not better eaten cold a couple days later. I served them with the honey mustard sauce (recipe found here also) and it went just perfectly with the tenders. This recipe went in my cookbook to use again and again. My family is already asking for more.
Buttermilk is the key. I noticed that quite a few cooks used regular milk. PLEASE don't omit this ingredient. I know alot of us have reservations about this product, especially me but I decided to go for it. Terrific meal enjoyed by all. I also made the "Honey Mustard sauce" from this website (click on my name for the recipe if interested). WOW!!
