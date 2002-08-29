Breaded Chicken Fingers

These are better than any chicken fingers I've ever eaten at a restaurant! Definitely double dip the chicken: batter to breading, back to batter and then breading again. Half my batch was single-dipped and the other half was double-dipped... we all agreed the double-dipped chicken was so much more tender on the inside, and crispier on the outside - YUM!! (If you make the full 6 chicken breasts the recipe calls for, you will need to double the breading). I fried them in batches of 4-5 chicken fingers for about 5 minutes per batch and they turned out perfect. Also, if you keep the oil at 375°F, these will not turn out greasy at all!! If you're lucky enough to have any leftovers, reheat them the next day and wrap the chicken fingers in a flour tortilla topped with lettuce and honey mustard sauce... DELICIOUS!!