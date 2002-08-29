Breaded Chicken Fingers

This chicken fingers recipe is for you if you like the taste of garlic. It is easy to make but requires time to marinate.

By JANETFORAUBURN

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken strips into a large, resealable plastic bag. Mix egg, buttermilk, and garlic powder in a small bowl. Pour mixture into the bag with chicken. Seal and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Mix together flour, bread crumbs, baking powder, and salt in another large, resealable plastic bag.

  • Remove chicken from the refrigerator; drain and discard buttermilk mixture. Place chicken in the bag with flour mixture; seal, then shake to coat.

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Carefully place coated chicken into the skillet. Fry in hot oil until golden brown and juices run clear. Transfer chicken to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of marinade and breading ingredients. Depending on marinating time and breading adherence, the actual amount of marinade and breading consumed will vary.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 78.6mg; sodium 703.7mg. Full Nutrition
