Caper Chicken Cacciatore

Capers, black and green olives, pepperoni, white wine ...Such savory, scrumptious Mediterranean flavors divine! This is my version of Chicken Cacciatore. Great for a dinner party, plus you can omit or add any ingredient to make it especially yours!

Recipe by JoAnn M. Jarrach

5
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet heat oil over medium heat. Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper to taste and brown chicken in hot oil. Remove chicken from skillet. Set aside.

  • In same skillet saute onions and mushrooms until translucent. Return chicken to skillet and add the tomatoes, soup and wine. When liquids start to simmer add the green olives, black olives, capers and pepperoni. Cover skillet and let simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove skillet cover, pour skillet mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in preheated oven for about 15 minutes, until chicken is tender and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1248 calories; protein 80.4g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 90.7g; cholesterol 319.4mg; sodium 1904.5mg. Full Nutrition
