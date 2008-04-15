Caper Chicken Cacciatore

Capers, black and green olives, pepperoni, white wine ...Such savory, scrumptious Mediterranean flavors divine! This is my version of Chicken Cacciatore. Great for a dinner party, plus you can omit or add any ingredient to make it especially yours!
I really like this recipe. This recipe makes me think of puttanesca because of the olives and capers with a tomoto base. I decided to give it a little more of a puttanesca orientation by adding some anchovies. I only put in a few. They break down and disappear into the sauce but their flavor is there and it compliments this recipe. Using turkey preperoni decreases the fat and does not impact the flavor much (if any). This recipe needs a heavier red wine. I don't understand white wines in recipes like this.
This was pretty good my husband really liked it. I did do a few things differently. I used boneless chicken and cut way down on the olive oil. I only had green olives on hand and used them but personally I would skip them and add more mushrooms. I also cut way down on the pepperoni to reduce the fat in the dish but still get the taste. I did add some fresh garlic and omitted the oven step since I used boneless chicken.I served it over pasta. I have to say it was different.
04/25/2000
1)Loose the soup in favor of some Creme fraiche at the end of simmering time. 2)Reduce cooking time by using chicken breast/tenders 3)Loose the sausage 4)Serve with pasta
I have a standing "Monday Night Chicken Night" to connect with friends and relax into the week. We enjoy each others company and talk politics, the world, and anything that is on our minds. This recipe is the most requested of all the recipes that I cook. It is kind of rich so I don't cook it as often as it's requested. So when I do cook it I have from 15 - 20 people show up for dinner on the presentation of this recipe. It makes for great conversations and cudos for the cook. I love this recipe.
Very interesting....I was skeptical..but it turned out just fine with my modifications. I used b/s chicken breast and used my rolling pin to pound it out a bit. Dredged in flour fired in olive oil, removed from pan - sauteed onion *garlic and mushrooms. added all other ingredients, brought to a simmer then I added the chicken. Simmered with lid on for 20 then threw it in the oven at 350 for 20 more minutes. The chicken was falling apart! It was delish. Oh and I only used about an ounce of pepperoni because I was a tad scared of using it in anything other than a pizza dish!
This was so different from my usual Cacciatore recipe which is why I was so anxious to try it. I'm a huge caper and olive fan and thought they both went very well with this dish. I did, however, add my usual garlic and onion powders along with some Italian seasonings. Terrific dish Jo Ann and thank you!!
Very flavorful... I too used boneless/skinless breast meat and omitted the pepperoni to reduce the fat. I also added more mushrooms and capers. My Husband raved about it... we love olives and mushrooms :)
01/08/2001
This was good, a bit salty and the sauce is a little heavy, but it was still pretty good.
2 thumbs up. We have a mushroom allergy so subbed in 2 green peppers. Also left out the canned soup, personal preference. Didn't miss it. 1/4 cup olive oil is a little heavy. We also browned the pepperoni. Yum. This is an easy recipe with lots of flavour for the effort. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing JoAnn M. Jarrach.
This recipe was very good! I only used chicken legs and thighs though and I omitted the pepperoni. To replace some of that flavor I added 1 Tbsp of dried Italian seasoning along with 2 tsp of dried rosemary.
We really enjoyed this recipe! I don't know that I would call it cacciatore with the cream of mushroom soup - but it made for a delightfully creamy, tangy sauce to simmer the chicken in, and we really enjoyed this served over some rice! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts since that's what I had in the refrigerator.
