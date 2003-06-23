Hawaii Chicken

Rating: 4.16 stars
94 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 45
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 3

Baked chicken pieces with a pineapple soy sauce, for a delicious taste of the islands! I like to serve this over rice or, better yet, chow mein noodles. Aloha!

By NIBLETS

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, salt and pepper in a resealable plastic bag. One at a time, put chicken pieces in bag, seal and shake to coat. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat and saute chicken pieces until brown on all sides. Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake covered in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.

  • To Make Sauce (while chicken bakes): In the same large skillet, saute onion and green bell pepper for about 5 minutes, until translucent. Add the pineapple, soy sauce and brown sugar. Mix together cornstarch and chicken stock and add to skillet. Stir all together and let simmer for 3 minutes until thick and clear. Pour sauce over chicken and bake 10 more minutes until tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
640 calories; protein 43.1g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 45.3g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 1216.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (86)

SUSIG
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
Wow this was so easy and delicious! I doubled the sauce and added ginger and a little extra brown sugar. I also used boneless skinless chicken thighs because that is what I had on hand. (I reduced the cooking time to 30 minutes.) Chicken was so tender and the sauce was very flavorful. My husband LOVED it and there were no leftovers! A definite keeper. Thanks for the great idea. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Holly J Chadwick
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2005
Loved this recipe! I used chunked pineapple instead of crushed and served on fried, wild rice. I used bone in chicken breast and the fried skin was yummy with the sauce. I also cut the green pepper and onions into half inch chunks instead of thin sliced. Next I will try it with boneless pork chops. Also very easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(28)
XTALBLUE
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
The suggestions to add ginger were right on we also doubled the sauce and added water chestnuts. It was fabulous! Next time we'll use boneless chicken either breasts or thighs would work well. Love the sauce! Read More
Helpful
(20)
thach
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
I tried this for Valentine's dinner... my girlfriend and I really enjoyed it. I was running late and didn't add the chicken stock/cornstarch. It still turned out great. Very easy. I used pineapple chunks instead of crushed... looks a little nicer. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(12)
q
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
We're more of a "chicken breast" family so this was really different for us. I have never cut up a whole chicken and spent a lot of time restling with it. I thought the sauce was definitely missing something maybe ginger? I doubled everything but the chicken so we'd have penty of sauce which was exactly enough for the 4 of us. Everyone liked it especially my 2-year-old who had 4 servings (loves pineapple!). I served with brown rice on the side. Read More
Helpful
(9)
STRRYNYT
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2003
good recipe...add extra soy sauce... Read More
Helpful
(8)
BOOKMARKER
Rating: 3 stars
10/26/2010
Not bad but didn't wow me either. I tripled sauce ingredients used one can of tidbits one can of crushed two cups of peppers/onions 1/4t ginger (right amount for kids btw) with four boneless skinless breast halves. Needed more soy. A decent base recipe I guess. Quite pineapply but not too sweet. Read More
Helpful
(6)
liziscooking
Rating: 2 stars
06/23/2003
I was dissapointed because the chicken was very salty. I will try this recipe again without the salt and see how it works out because the sauce was great. I will double the sauce next time too because there wasn't quite enough. Read More
Helpful
(6)
KFRITZ79
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
This recipe was great. Our family prefers lower-fat dinners so I used boneless skinless chicken breast. I also added extra soy sauce and threw in some maple syrup. It was delicious over rice. Thanks for the recipe:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
