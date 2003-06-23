Hawaii Chicken

1 of 86

Rating: 5 stars Wow this was so easy and delicious! I doubled the sauce and added ginger and a little extra brown sugar. I also used boneless skinless chicken thighs because that is what I had on hand. (I reduced the cooking time to 30 minutes.) Chicken was so tender and the sauce was very flavorful. My husband LOVED it and there were no leftovers! A definite keeper. Thanks for the great idea. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe! I used chunked pineapple instead of crushed and served on fried, wild rice. I used bone in chicken breast and the fried skin was yummy with the sauce. I also cut the green pepper and onions into half inch chunks instead of thin sliced. Next I will try it with boneless pork chops. Also very easy to prepare. Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars The suggestions to add ginger were right on we also doubled the sauce and added water chestnuts. It was fabulous! Next time we'll use boneless chicken either breasts or thighs would work well. Love the sauce! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this for Valentine's dinner... my girlfriend and I really enjoyed it. I was running late and didn't add the chicken stock/cornstarch. It still turned out great. Very easy. I used pineapple chunks instead of crushed... looks a little nicer. Thank you! Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars We're more of a "chicken breast" family so this was really different for us. I have never cut up a whole chicken and spent a lot of time restling with it. I thought the sauce was definitely missing something maybe ginger? I doubled everything but the chicken so we'd have penty of sauce which was exactly enough for the 4 of us. Everyone liked it especially my 2-year-old who had 4 servings (loves pineapple!). I served with brown rice on the side. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars good recipe...add extra soy sauce... Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars Not bad but didn't wow me either. I tripled sauce ingredients used one can of tidbits one can of crushed two cups of peppers/onions 1/4t ginger (right amount for kids btw) with four boneless skinless breast halves. Needed more soy. A decent base recipe I guess. Quite pineapply but not too sweet. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars I was dissapointed because the chicken was very salty. I will try this recipe again without the salt and see how it works out because the sauce was great. I will double the sauce next time too because there wasn't quite enough. Helpful (6)