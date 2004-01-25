Curry Kabobs

GREAT RECIPE! I DIDN'T MAKE KABOBS JUST MARINATED THE CHICKEN BREASTS AND THEN GRILLED. THIS IS A KEEPER! THANKS AURIE.
The ingredients sounded strange but it was really delicious. I used regular mayo. I served it with saffron rice and some nan bread.
I really liked this dish, I'm a curry lover, so I used twice the amount called for, and it was wonderful. The mayo makes the chicken very moist, even if it's overcooked, which I usually end up doing with chicken! Definitely a keeper.
I didn't have curry so I used garam masala and the flavor was somewhat different. The mayonnaise made the meat very moist. We enjoyed it!
YUM, YUM, YUM. I cannot say enough good things about this recipe. I only used the chicken and spices to marinate it (I also doubled the curry powder). My whole family (including 3 picky boys) loved it. Next time I think I will use more curry.
Flavorful & Moist!!! I marinated 24 hours. Due to the weather I had to saute on the stove. The marinate did not look too appealing but the end result tasted very good!! I served with Angel Hair Broccolini.
Great recipe. I also used it with pork tenderloin. The meat was quite tender.
surprisingly a great hit with the kids. Really good for the cottage BBQ.or on soft tortilas like a fageeta 8-).
This is a nice marinade. My husband suggested lemon juice to enhance the flavor so I will that a shot tonight! Thanks so much for a great recipe!
I give this only 3 stars because as the flavors were very good they were extremely subtle. I was expecting an explosion and I didn't even get a pop. That said I did love the flavor I just need more next time I'll up the spices considerably.