Curry Kabobs

Rating: 4.55 stars
78 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

These are light on curry but flavorful, and a nice change of pace when you're tired of the same old cookout fare.

By Aurie McGoldrick

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large, shallow dish, mix the mayonnaise, garlic, curry powder, chili powder, and ginger. Place the chicken in the mixture, and stir to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat the grill for medium-high heat.

  • Discard marinade, and thread chicken pieces and mushrooms onto skewers. In a saucepan, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, or until rice is tender.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill skewers, turning often, for 5 to 10 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear.

  • In a small bowl, toss together the tomato and onions. Serve the grilled chicken and mushrooms over rice. Top with the onions and tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 43.7g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 95.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (83)

Most helpful positive review

2STEPIN
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
GREAT RECIPE! I DIDN'T MAKE KABOBS JUST MARINATED THE CHICKEN BREASTS AND THEN GRILLED. THIS IS A KEEPER! THANKS AURIE. Read More
Helpful
(40)

Most helpful critical review

Maili
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2012
I give this only 3 stars because as the flavors were very good they were extremely subtle. I was expecting an explosion and I didn't even get a pop. That said I did love the flavor I just need more next time I'll up the spices considerably. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
stuck in the suburbs
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
The ingredients sounded strange but it was really delicious. I used regular mayo. I served it with saffron rice and some nan bread. Read More
Helpful
(33)
3BadBoxers
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2005
I really liked this dish, I'm a curry lover, so I used twice the amount called for, and it was wonderful. The mayo makes the chicken very moist, even if it's overcooked, which I usually end up doing with chicken! Definitely a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(29)
HIGHR
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I didn't have curry so I used garam masala and the flavor was somewhat different. The mayonnaise made the meat very moist. We enjoyed it! Read More
Helpful
(19)
ALICAT2999
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2008
YUM, YUM, YUM. I cannot say enough good things about this recipe. I only used the chicken and spices to marinate it (I also doubled the curry powder). My whole family (including 3 picky boys) loved it. Next time I think I will use more curry. Read More
Helpful
(17)
GodivaGirl
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2008
Flavorful & Moist!!! I marinated 24 hours. Due to the weather I had to saute on the stove. The marinate did not look too appealing but the end result tasted very good!! I served with Angel Hair Broccolini. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Eleni Botinis
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2008
Great recipe. I also used it with pork tenderloin. The meat was quite tender. Read More
Helpful
(13)
ALIGORN
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
surprisingly a great hit with the kids. Really good for the cottage BBQ.or on soft tortilas like a fageeta 8-). Read More
Helpful
(12)
lemonleaf
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2007
This is a nice marinade. My husband suggested lemon juice to enhance the flavor so I will that a shot tonight! Thanks so much for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
