Gourmet Chicken Pizza
Here is a chicken pizza recipe that you may love. We do. We used to purchase this already prepared for the oven, so now I have come up with my own recipe. A perfect piece of pizza!
Awesome good! Great departure from traditional pizza toppings and sauce. I used half of a 3 c. flour recipe for bread machine pizza dough rather than the the prepared, refrigerated crust. For added flavor, I seasoned the chicken with salt,pepper,and a little garlic powder and sauteed them in olive oil. I lightly brushed the crust with olive oil before topping with the other ingredients, added sliced, fresh mushrooms, and drizzled about 1 T. of olive oil over the top before baking. This was a fun twist on the traditional pie. I enjoyed making it and enjoyed eating it even more!Read More
Weird!! The ranch dressing as the sauce didn't do it for us. We did grill the chicken first which gave it an awesome flavor. We also determined we don't like Phillsbury crust. I suggest making your own.Read More
This is absolutely delicious. I used a Boboli Thin Crust & seasoned it before I layered the ingredients. I also seasoned the chicken with Italian seasoning, garlic powder & salt/pepper before I cooked it. My husband loved it, too!
This recipe was excellent. I added a little bit of crumbled bacon to give it some extra flavor. Yummy!
I made this for my husband and I to have a quick dinner before girlfriends came over. I used a can of seasoned diced tomatoes (Basil, Oregano, Garlic) versus fresh because I did not have fresh on hand. I think the seasoned canned tomatoes added a little extra flavor.
I was excited to try this recipe as we all use Ranch dressing as a "dip" for our regular pizza. It was so good and a very nice change to regular pizza! I think the key here is: 1)Use a good thick ranch dressing, and rather than measuring it, I just spread it on like I would pizza sauce; 2) A thick pizza crust is key, couldn't see this on a thin crust at all; 3) Make sure your chicken is seasoned how you like it or it will be bland. Another tip is use lots of chicken, mine seemed to disappear when the cheese melted, so I'm going to use more next time. I used the canned tomatoes that were tiny chopped and seasoned and it worked great. I added chopped bacon pieces to half and it was good also. I think I'll try salsa next time. I've also made this with the chicken sauteed in BBQ sauce first, which was a nice change but not as good as the original.
This was fabulous. I diced the tomatoes and took 5 minutes off the cooking time so the crust wouldn't brown too much, but other than that, followed the recipe completely. I thought the ranch would taste funny but it was perfect. My husband thought it was alfredo sauce. Wonderful pizza!
OUTSTANDING! I used a thin crust Boboli, and added chopped marinated artichoke hearts and crumbled bacon to the other toppings. Baked for 20 minutes and it turned out perfectly. This is the best chicken pizza I have made thus far, or so I was told. (Although, the Buffalo Chicken Pizza rates a close second.) Try this - - you will not be disappointed.
Really, really, really, liked this pizza. What a great alternative to your typical tomato based ones..(although I love them too!!) Next time I may sub peppercorn ranch for the regular and I usually sautee some bell peppers, onions and mushrooms to throw on top. Thanks for the great idea Lessalee.
My husband and I absolutely LOVE this pizza! I've make it quite a few times now and have made just a few adjustments. A couple of nights before making the pizza, I make baked chicken breasts that have been marinating all day in Grill Mates Chipotle Pepper marinade (yummy!) and make at least one extra breast to chop up and save for this pizza. When I make this pizza, I buy the Boboli regular pizza crust and add use whatever veggies I have on hand. It's also great with a fresh salad on the side. This meal comes together very quickly and is delicious!
Very good!!!!! I even used fat free cheese! I added garlic and made my own crust but we all loved it!
This was so delicious. I think I'll try adding whole garlic cloves and broccoli florets to it next time I make it, though it was awesome as-is.
This was excellent! I made several changes, like I usually do, to suit my family's tastes. I used a combo of boneless, skinless thighs & breasts, which I marinated for 5 hours with a vidalia onion vinaigrette, minced garlic and seasoned salt & pepper. I grilled the chicken then cooled and chopped into bite size pieces. I used Pillsbury's Thin Crust refrigerated pizza crust. Before pre-baking for 8 minutes at 400 degrees (425 is too high), I sprayed the crust with olive oil Pam and sprinkled garlic powder over it. I used a can of seasoned diced tomatoes, drained, a can of portabella sliced mushrooms, drained, the green onions, a small can of sliced black olives, drained, and a 1/2 pkg. of Hormel real bacon bits. I used a thick ranch jar dressing (Litehouse, Jimmy's or Marie's works well), but didn't measure, just spread a layer on the pre-baked crust. I did layer the cheeses and other ingredients, in addition to my own, as the recipe states, then baked for an additional 17 minutes at 400 degrees instead of 425. I let it stand for 7 minutes to set the toppings and prevent them from sliding off while slicing the pizza. Everyone LOVED this pizza and it I will be making it a regular rotation in my menu planning.
Oh yum. Season chicken while cooking it up, I used salt, pepper and garlic powder. I did not have enough fresh tomatoes on hand to make a cup, so I also used canned diced---just make sure to drain them well. Added bacon bits and some sliced black olives. Easy and a nice dinner with a good salad and some vino :)
I used some homemade pre-baked pizza crusts (Grill Dough recipe) and just used a rotisserie chicken, diced, fresh salsa as the diced tomatoes and onions, and ranch dip (all I had but worked great) as the sauce,,,really tasty! I had a couple of pieces of turkey bacon I diced for the top too!
I adjusted things a bit, but I'm giving this the full five stars because it was ultimately absolutely fantastic! I only used about 1/4 c. Ranch, possibly less, and that was plenty. I also omitted the green onions, using instead 1/2 a regular onion and sauteeing it with the chicken in salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Worcestershire Sauce. I put the whole bit on a homemade pizza crust, and ate far more than I should have. I'll make this again!
My boyfriend proclaimed this pizza to be "the best pizza ever". Not only is it good, it also is very easy to make. The only advice I have is when using fresh tomatoes on pizza, make sure you squeeze out the excess juice so that when it cooks it will not make the pizza overflowing with juices on the top. I'm sure bacon would be excellent with this, but written as it, it is delish!
Everyone loved this! We added bacon bits. It was exceptional pizza.
Not bad, but I probably won't make again.
This pizza was absolutely delicous! Even my "meat & potatoes" husband liked it!
I already make this however we barbeque ours. You can buy special pans (i bought mine at Walmart) with little round holes in the bottom for this purpose. You could probably make your own with cheap tin pans from the dollar store by making some holes in the bottom. We try all kinds of variations. A couple of hits are mixing some Rene's Ceasar dressing or Spicy Thialand (M&M's) with tomatoe sauce on the crust. This makes a Chicken Ceasar Pizza or a Spicy Chicken Thai Pizza. Be careful if you do make it on the BBQ as it takes less than 13 minutes. Try to keep your heat to under 400 as well. We use any crust and have used the refridgerator dough as suggested here with great results. Even on the BBQ. This the best tasteing pizza ever (double delish on the BBQ) and is always a hit at my house.
This was really good! I made it using "Jay's signature pizza crust" off of this website. I cooked the chicken with some salt, pepper and olive oil. You need to add seasoning because the flavor of the chicken really influences the whole pizza. I didn't measure the ranch, just spread it on like pizza sauce. I couldn't taste it as much as I thought I would...don't be afraid to have a solid layer on there! I loved the tomatoes on it. This was a good, easy pizza. Thanks!
This is a favorite of ours. . .works great on a Boboli - very easy to make. Don't go TOO heavy on the ranch, nor use tomoto slices (use chunks instead) or everything slides off. My least favorite part is preparing the shredded chicken, but I do so with garlic and soy sauce. A great pizza - have passed the recipie many times.
Made it with Jay's Signature Crust and it came out pretty nice. The whole family enjoyed this different twist on pizza.
My husband and I love this pizza! It is very quick and easy to make. I save more time if I use the recipe-ready pre-cooked and cut chicken from Perdue or Tyson, rather than cooking and cutting up the chicken myself. Also, we found that 1/2 cup of ranch dressing is a little too much so I suggest decreasing it to maybe 1/4. I also added minced garlic and fresh basil leaves. It doesn't make 8 servings. My husband and I split an entire pizza in one sitting.
This is on my rotation. Yum!
Ok so I was a little bit hesitant about this recipe because I'm not a huge ranch fan...hubby is though-he loves to dip his pizza in ranch, so when I saw this recipe I thought he'd love it. Well, let me tell you we BOTH devoured this!! It was so yummy! I didn't really measure out the ranch, I just used enough to cover the pizza crust--and it almost seemed like an alfredo sauce...it was delicious! The recipe as is I would give 4 stars. I made a couple changes based on others' reviews that made it 5 stars! First, I used a boboli crustinstead of refridgerated and chives instead of green onions because that's what I happened to have on hand. Second, I seasoned my chicken with fresh garlic and italian seasoning. I used fresh, diced tomatoes (again, what I had on hand). And I added some crumbled bacon on top...can't wait to have this again! The recipe as-is is wonderful, but season your chicken and add some bacon and my-oh-my is it good!
We typically have pizza once a week, and this was a nice change from our usual pepperoni pizza with red sauce. My husband and I loved this pizza, and my kids enjoyed everything except the big "chunks" of tomatoes. They picked some of them off, but really liked the rest of the pizza. This will become one of the "weekly" pizzas in this house.
YUM! Love it! I used the bread machine pizza dough recipe instead of the store bought and season my chicken.
This is a great way to use left-overs! I usally sprinkle on some crumbled bacon before adding the final cheese layer.
I thought this tasted pretty good. I was looking for a pizza similar to the bbq chicken pizza, but without the spiceness. I used low fat cheeses and ranch dressing and it did not seem to be a problem. To cook the chicken more easily I just boiled one large chicken breast in some water with a packet of no-sodium chicken broth powder and then shredded it. It seems like it would taste better with some red onion and I would have preferred a homemade crust. My only other complaint is it was quite salty. However, it made for a quick and filling meal tonight.
This recipe was very delicious. My husband wasn't sure about chicken on his pizza, but I think he's a believer now. The green onions gave it such a wonderful taste. Make sure to keep an eye on the crust... the directions call for it to be in the oven a little too long, if I left it in the entire recommended time, it would have been burnt. Also, add bacon... it was really tasty!
Garlic in the sauce makes a HUGE difference. Love the pizza otherwise.
I was skeptical about this one, but I decided to give it a try anyway. I'm glad I did. I used fat-free Ranch, and I could definitely taste the "tang" that fat-free dressings have. Next time, I will use the real thing. Also, I pre-baked the crust as the recipe says, and by the end of the cooking time, my crust was too brown. I will not pre-bake the crust next time. Overall, good flavor and nice change from regular pizza.
This is AWESOME! I don't know of a thing I would change.
My family loves this recipe. We add crumbled bacon and use red onion instead of green. We also sprinkle chipotle seasoning on the chicken before cooking it. Yummm! We eat this at least twice a month!! Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe needs lots of garlic, powder and freshley chopped, and was even better with artichoke hearts, red onion and fresh tomato put on after cooking. Add some flavor, and it is a wonderful recipe.
This is a great recipe! I am always short on time so to make it even easier, I use one of the "ready to take home" rotisserie chickens from the grocery store ~ it is already seasoned and you can easily cut it into bite size chunks or shred the chicken with a fork. I have also made mine with BBQ sauce and added sliced red onions for a yummy twist!
My husband went nuts over this pizza! I "sauteed" the shredded chicken in butter with basil and garlic salt and it gave it a nice flavor. I also would recommend spreading the ranch generously. I also added mushrooms which fit the ensemble perfectly!
this pizza is amazing! i made my own crust and rolled it fairly thin. i also used diced italian style tomatoes as suggested by another reviewer. finally, i used fat free hidden valley ranch dressing to cut on calories and you couldn't tell a difference. its was delish! my boyfriend and i polished off the whole pizza!
Yum! We really liked this pizza! I really do not like canned pizza dough so I used the Basic Pizza Crust recipe from this site and baked it for 18 minutes at 425 degrees. I chose to put all the cheese on top. We ate this with garlic salt (made the pizza about 10 times better!) but next time I'll sprinkle on the dough. Might even be good with Hot Wing sauce, we'll have to remember to try that next time.
I REALLY LIKE THIS PIZZA. MY HUSBAND DOES NOT LIKE TOMAOTES SO I OMITTED THEM. TO SAVE TIME I USED BOBILI PIZZA CRUST AND TO GIVE IT A LITTLE MORE FLAVOR I DRIZZLED A LITTLE BIT OF BBQ SAUCE ON IT. QUICK AND TASTY MEAL. A DEFINITE KEEPER.
I used a 3-cheese ranch dressing & grilled my chicken w/ some lemon pepper and Emeril's seasoning.
loved the idea - i used my homemade pizza crust and sauteed my chicken with fresh garlic and pepper and used regular onion. i've made it several times already. very good!
exellent pizza, my husband was sceptical, till he tasted it, we will make this pizza again
Delicious!!! Used a beer batter crust for it and it was awesome! Will be making this again for sure!
Excellent!! Best homemade pizza I have made really great.
I doubled this and made two pizzas. First off, I made my own crust with Basil and Oregano in it since I didn't have a store-bought one. I used the Ranch dressing on one of them and I liked it. My husband wanted me to use red sauce on the other one because he wasn't sure about the Ranch, but all we had in a pinch was store-bought spaghetti sauce. It was OK, but just tasted like store-bought spaghetti sauce to me. Next time I may try to use a little better red sauce and I'm sure it will be delicious as well. I also doubled the mozzarella and omitted the cheddar. I put a few mushrooms on top also (canned, since that's what I had on hand) and it turned out delicious! Will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe.
I thought that this was a pretty good recipe. I altered it a little though. I cut the chicken into little pieces before cooking it, as well as adding italian spices to the chicken. Then I sauteed up part of a sweet onion, mushrooms, and garlic (all in some butter) and added it to the chicken. I also used a little less ranch then what was called for. I noticed that the temp. that you gave is pretty high, so I put the pizza (for the first time) in for 4-5 mins, then I add the other ingredients and put it in for 10-15 mins. That seemed to be just enough time.
Mmmmm, this was pretty darn good! I used Tiseo's Frozen Pizza Dough (I really cannot recommend it enough! It defrosts super fast, is so easy to roll and stretch out, and it cooks up BEAUTIFULLY. It's the closest thing to a decent Donato's-style cracker crust I have ever encountered), spread a generous layer of T. Marzetti's Garlic Dill Ranch dressing over it, sprinkled it with garlic powder, then loaded the base with mozzarella, parmesan and extra-sharp Cheddar. I used a 10oz can of chicken breast meat, thinly-sliced onions, and thinly-sliced cherry tomatoes. This made for a very hearty, filling and tasty meal. Many thanks, Lessalee!
Yummy! I used fat free Ranch, boboli crust, added turkey bacon and it turned out great. I love how easy and fast this was. It's a keeper.
very good, I added bacon and cut chicken in half, came out with flavor explosion. next time will use a bobali shell or something like it, the tube dough was alittle soft
My husband, daughter and I really enjoyed this pizza. We make pizzas at home all of the time (my husband is from Italy). We were a little skeptical about the ranch dressing - but it ended up being really good. I made "garlic lovers pizza crust from a bread machine", also from this site, and it turned out perfect. We had tacos the night before, so we had the tomatoes, cheese, and green onions left over from our taco bar - so this was a great way to use up those leftovers. We added black olives as well (as those were also left over). This was a good way to have two very different meals in the same week using almost the same ingredients.
Awesome! You can customize this so many ways and have a delicious treat. I used a Pillsbury can pizza dough and leftover grilled chicken breast that I sliced up. This couldn't have been easier. This was a quick snack in between Sunday brunch and dinner that kept the teenagers happy. I look forward to future experimentations. One note, the second time in the oven my crust started to get overdone at the 10 minute mark, 20 - 25 minutes might be too long depending on your oven. Enjoy!
This was great. I made 2 pizza's this one and a diff recipe from AR (bbq pizza) and this one was hands down the fave.
I am not a ranch fan, but my husband is so I decided to give this a try...we both loved it! I added crumbled bacon on top to finish it off. Yum!
Very good but would tweak some for more flavor. Cook chicken with some type of seasoning. I used a rub I normal use when grilling chicken. I will also add some bacon next time. None the less I enjoyed the dish and will fix this again. One of caution keep an eye on it. It doesn't take 25 mins. Ionly cooked mine for 15 and the crust was very done.
YUMMY! I'm always on the lookout for different takes on classics, and this is fantastic! Like alot of other reveiwers suggested I added bacon ( i think this really finished the recipe) and also becuase i didn't have any cheddar in the house i used colby-jack instead ( tasted great. Try this recipe, you won't be dissapointed!
This recipe becomes perfect if you mix half ranch dressing with half salsa (1/2 cup each), use southwestern already-cooked chicken, chopped roma tomatoes, and slices of purple onion. Top with Monterey Jack/Cheddar combo and some mozzarella too and you reach perfection! I made my own crust, but a ready-made one would work, too.
I loved this idea and tried my own twist. I left off the vegetables and coated the chicken in buffalo sauce. Turned out great! This will be going into my recipe book for repeats.
I've made this several times. The biggest change I make is to use a homemade ranch dressing (recipe from this website). I always season my chicken with lemon pepper before cooking. I have used salsa instead of tomatoes sometimes. I have also tossed the cooked chicken in Frank's hot sauce before topping the pizza. This is a very forgiving recipe that can be changed or added to without any problems. GREAT RECIPE!
This is a great diversion from the standard pizza. I used Jay's pizza crust and made it into 2 thin crust pizzas. Rather than measuring out Ranch, just use enough to cover the crust. I have never had any problems with my toppings sliding off. Mesquite grilled chicken adds a nice flavor to the pizza as well as a little cilantro ... definitely not blah! ** Just made this on the grill using the Grill Dough recipe from this site. A little smoky grill flavor tastes excellent with this pizza!
Sauce was too rich for my taste.
This pizza was a fun and unique way to have the traditional meal with a twist. It's quick and easy. Great with a Boboli pizza crust!
Good/tasty. I wasn't crazy about it, but my family was. Added mushrooms, parsley, & a lot of spices to the chicken/pizza (garlic and onion powders, season salt). Be careful with the crust: mine burned.
I made this last night for a few friends and it was sooooooo good. I had some left over chicken breast that I satueed in olive oil along with some onion and green bell pepper. As per other reviewers I didn't use the full 1/2 cup of Ranch dressing, I used about 1/4 cup. After I put the chicken mixture on the pizza crust, I sprinkled some bacon bits over it and then covered with the cheese. I didn't put the chopped tomatoes on until after the pizza was baked. I will diffently be making this again. Next time I'm going to put some green chilis or jalapeno peppers on it.
A really good pizza! I prebaked my pizza crust ahead of time. So it was cooled when I added the ingredients. I think this helps when you use an oily topping, like dressings or mayo. I then layered the chicken and veggies, cheese, veggies, cheese again. This way the flavors mix really well throughout.
Is probably good as is, but with a few changes, I thought it was even better - I added garlic and other spices to the chicken as well as over the ranch dressing, also added artichoke, bell peppers and jalapeno, and used red onion instead of the green
We decided rather than ordering out tonite we would try this. It is amazing! Hubby says we wont be ordering pizza again. lol
This pizza is yummy! Make sure you add 3-4 cloves (minced) to the ranch dressing before you put it on the dough. It makes such a huge difference. And bacon crumbles are also such a great addition to this pizza, just add however much you like on top. I season the chicken with garlic salt and pepper and either grill it or saute it with a little olive oil. Makes the chicken it so flavorful and a more yummy pizza! This is definitely one of my family favorites.
This was a great fast lunch!! I added some cajun spices, carlic powder, and a bit of cayenne pepper to the crust before I prebaked it. The I used left over cajun chicken, mushrooms, red onions, and greeon onions. This was a wonderful resipe. Thanks for sharing.
Awesomely tasty!!! Loved it the 2nd day too!!
This was awesome. I used a pizza dough recipe that came with my bread machine and used my machine. I haven't had any one not like this pizza. We tried it once with Caesar dressing and to us it was just not the same. Thanks again for the great recipe.
This was super good! The Ranch was the perfect ingredient to make it just a little bit different from regular ole' pizza. Easy to make too which is great when you have four little ones running around! Pair it with a salad and you've got a great, easy, fast dinner. I even used the Tyson frozen grilled chicken breast pieces (heated according to the package before placing on the pizza). I didn't cook it as long as the recipe called for. I bought the Pillsbury refrigerated thin crust pizza dough so that may be why it cooked quicker. I also cooked it at the temp the pizza dough can called for.
I realized, too late, I was out of pizza sauce. Rather than making red sauce, I thought I'd try using ranch as the sauce instead. I used this recipe as a jumping off point. I added black olives and slices of some mini peppers from our garden. I used leftover chicken from another recipe, and sliced it thin. Instead of the green onions, I sautéed some yellow onion and pressed garlic and used that. I used thinly sliced tomatoes instead of diced. It could have used a little more time than the 10 I gave it (based on the instructions on the dry crust mix packets I used), but it was good. My hubby added hot sauce. I added parmesan. Tasty!
This pizza was AWESOME! The only thing I added was garlic salt, (and extra cheese, OFcourse)! My boyfriend suggested adding spinach next time, which I think will be a great addition! Can't wait to make it again!
My husband said that the only thing that could make this pizza better would be if the crust hadn't been so well done! That was my fault, of course, for leaving it in the oven too long. But even so, we loved this pizza. It was a wonderful change of pace from your traditional pizza with red sauce. I read most of the reviews and did make a few changes accordingly. 1) Some people said that the ranch made it greasy, so I used way less dressing than called for and then served it with more to dip in, which worked out perfectly. 2) Many people commented that the recipe as is was a bit bland, so when I cooked the chicken (which I cut into small pieces beforehand), I added one very large clove of garlic (minced), salt, and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. Then when I assembled the pizza, I sprinkled pizza seasoning (came with my spice rack--probably has basil, oregano, thyme, etc) on top of the chicken, tomatoes, and onions. 3) I used a colby-jack blend instead of the cheddar and mozarella. 4) I sprinkled the baking sheet with cornmeal, and decreased the temp to 400. I baked the crust alone for 6 1/2 minutes, then the pizza for about 15, which was obviously a little long. With these changes, the pizza turned out incredible and I will definitely make it again...and hopefully not burn it!
This pizza is great! It's easy to make and the directions were easy to follow! The tastes all blend together for a delicious taste. I followed the recipe exactly and the only thing I may have added a little more of was cheese, since my kids are big fans of cheese pizza. My kids loved it and asked for more (unusual, for sure!) and my husband liked it, too. I was able to rescue a couple of slices for my lunch the next day and it even reheats well. This one is a keeper!
This was great! Easy, tasty... everyone loved it. We made it 3 times in one week, we liked it so much! Thanks for the recipe!!
Rich and creamy, this recipe is quite good. But can't have too much of it, which can also be a good thing!
I was a little skeptical at first. I thought it might be bland. But it turned out very tasty. I will definitely make it again.
It was ok..I don't think I will make it again. My husband thought it tasted like it had mayo in it..I think the ranch was a little too different, I also added bbq sauce, but that didn't seem to matter much.
This was ok. It wasn't bad, just not quite good. I wouldn't make it again. Strangely, it tasted better cold out of the fridge as leftovers.
I think that kids would probably like this. My husband and I, not so much. It was edible anyway.
I am pretty much a purist when it comes to pizza - tomato sauce base and traditional toppings. But, I decided I needed to spice things up and try something different. I am so glad that I did! This recipe is very tasty and pleased all members of my family. We will definitely make it again. Thanks for the recipe!
Wouldn't change a thing!!
We have used this recipe many times with a few modifications. We use a jalapeno ranch base, chicken, tomato, mushroom, bacon sometimes and always a tex-mex cheese (cheddar,mozzeralla,pepper jack) It is good with a store bought prepared crust or home made. This is a keeper.
Exceptionally good pizza!! I have made it twice and my family already wants it again. The second time I added a few more green onions and used Bacon-Ranch dressing (I also use Roma tomatoes). YUM!!! This recipe is excellent!!
This was really good; I made this and another pizza recipe from this site for my son's birthday dinner; this was the favorite by far. I made my own pizza crust rather then use the store bought one. I sat the chopped tomatoes on a paper towel to absorb some of the juice so that the pizza wouldn't be soggy. I also didn't measure out the ranch dressing just spread a thin layer on the crust I think 1/2 cup is a little too much. Finally I sliced the chicken breast and seasoned it with salt, pepper and garlic and sauteed it before adding to the pizza otherwise he chicken would have been bland. Thanks for a great recipe. I look forward to making it again and playing with different variations.
This was the first chicken pizza recipe I've made. It was not what I expected. It really lacked flavor.My suggestion would be to add more ranch or use tomato sauce instead.
I made this with my own homemade pizza crust, and sauteed the chicken in olive oil with garlic, onions, salt and pepper. Very refreshing change from the norm.
We must have made it wrong. We did not care for this recipe.
I love this recipe. I used Jay's signature pizza crust instead of frozen crust which worked great. I decreased the ranch dressing to about a 1/4 cup and also added steamed broccoli, sauteed onions and mushrooms. Great tasting and very easy.
I used all the suggestions from the reviews and found this recipe as bland as can be. The only thing that could spice this recipe up a bit is add pizza sauce. I give it one star for its taste and another for its looks. (it does look very good, but that wont save that it is bland.)
Really good. Sort of similiar to a famous pizza chain (CPK). I coated my chicken in Frank's hot sauce for more of a Buffalo chicken wing flavor and left out the tomatoes (don't like them).
I loved this pizza. great flavor. Very easy to make.
This was ok. Not my favorite, but not bad. Although I really like Ranch, it was runny on this pizza, especially with the juice from the tomatoes (which were delicious, just juicy!) I tried to season the chicken with a little bit of my homemade dry Ranch mix, but the flavor really didn't come through, so it ended up just a tad on the bland side for us. The only other change I made was to add some chopped fresh basil, which was nice. All in all, a good idea, but I will definitely play around with the flavors and seasonings next time to ramp up the taste a bit. I'm not a big bacon fan, but I think a chicken bacon Ranch pizza would be better.
Some suggestions: I used Jay's Signature pizza dough recipe from this site and added about a 1/3 package of dry ranch seasoning mix to the dough. I think it made it alot more tasty. I also cooked my chicken in a pan with onions and garlic. I liked the combination and thought it added a lot of pizzaz to the pizza.
This was sooo good! I used some bacon on top, cheddar and moz cheese, and italian seasoned canned tomatoes. Perfect!
