Gourmet Chicken Pizza

My husband said that the only thing that could make this pizza better would be if the crust hadn't been so well done! That was my fault, of course, for leaving it in the oven too long. But even so, we loved this pizza. It was a wonderful change of pace from your traditional pizza with red sauce. I read most of the reviews and did make a few changes accordingly. 1) Some people said that the ranch made it greasy, so I used way less dressing than called for and then served it with more to dip in, which worked out perfectly. 2) Many people commented that the recipe as is was a bit bland, so when I cooked the chicken (which I cut into small pieces beforehand), I added one very large clove of garlic (minced), salt, and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. Then when I assembled the pizza, I sprinkled pizza seasoning (came with my spice rack--probably has basil, oregano, thyme, etc) on top of the chicken, tomatoes, and onions. 3) I used a colby-jack blend instead of the cheddar and mozarella. 4) I sprinkled the baking sheet with cornmeal, and decreased the temp to 400. I baked the crust alone for 6 1/2 minutes, then the pizza for about 15, which was obviously a little long. With these changes, the pizza turned out incredible and I will definitely make it again...and hopefully not burn it!