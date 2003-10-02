Spanish Rice Chicken I

This was a great recipe. I used Zataran's spanish rice mix, can of diced toms, can of Rotel, butter, and 2 chicken breasts cut up. I thought two were plenty and I cooked them before adding it to the mix. I also wanted it to have more rice so it would be more filling. I added 1 cup of cooked brown rice, and glad I did. I didn't use the salsa because I didn't have any and the Rotel is pretty much the same thing anyways. I ended up adding about a teaspoon of cumin and half teaspoon of cajun seasoning. The kids said it was a little spicy but they went back for seconds, so it must not have been that spicy to them. I thought it was great! We have a family of four and this fed us all with a little bit left over. I couldn't think of what else to make with it for a side dish so just ate it alone.