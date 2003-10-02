Spanish Rice Chicken I

This recipe is so quick and is so very simple! It is perfect for making in a recreational vehicle (RV) galley for a quick, delicious dinner on the road and on the go! Andale, pues!

Recipe by MSSHARONK

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat prepare rice according to package directions, using the butter/margarine to brown the vermicelli and rice to a golden brown. Add the water, chicken, salsa and tomatoes and bring all to a boil. Cover skillet, reduce heat and let simmer for approximately 25 to 30 minutes, or until all liquid is absorbed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 16.5mg; sodium 1140.4mg. Full Nutrition
