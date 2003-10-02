Spanish Rice Chicken I
This recipe is so quick and is so very simple! It is perfect for making in a recreational vehicle (RV) galley for a quick, delicious dinner on the road and on the go! Andale, pues!
i liked the diced chicken idea quite a bit and the recipe is a tasty one, but i can't help but wonder how much harder it would be to just add garlic cumin and onion to uncooked rice and go from there to avoid the stuff in the envelope like preservatives.
Way too much tomato for my taste.
A good dish for the weeknights. I had too much liquid at the end so I recommend draining the canned tomatoes.
I made this for a dinner party with friends, and it was a big hit! Very easy to prepare, excellent flavor - what's not to like? I wouldn't change a thing, and I'll definitely make this again.
This is definitely a 5 star recipe. I followed it to a T! Came out great! Chicken was nice and flavored!! Will definitely do this one again.
Well this was good - as I expected. Even better with some sour cream...mmmmmmmmmm
I made this for dinner last night and my husband and I LOVED it! So easy and flavorful! My husband won't eat diced tomatos, so I left them out. I added another chicken breast, some onions (I used the frozen kind - super easy!), and a few jalapenos. Yum, yum - tastes great with tortilla chips! :)
This was a great recipe. I used Zataran's spanish rice mix, can of diced toms, can of Rotel, butter, and 2 chicken breasts cut up. I thought two were plenty and I cooked them before adding it to the mix. I also wanted it to have more rice so it would be more filling. I added 1 cup of cooked brown rice, and glad I did. I didn't use the salsa because I didn't have any and the Rotel is pretty much the same thing anyways. I ended up adding about a teaspoon of cumin and half teaspoon of cajun seasoning. The kids said it was a little spicy but they went back for seconds, so it must not have been that spicy to them. I thought it was great! We have a family of four and this fed us all with a little bit left over. I couldn't think of what else to make with it for a side dish so just ate it alone.
So easy and so tasty! I doubled the chicken to make it more hearty. So good!
Thanks Sharon for this recipe! It turns out great everytime. It's one of those timeless recipes that I can always rely on when I don't have a lot of time to make a meal. My husband loves it and requests it frequently. The only thing I change occasionally is to add more chicken (2 breasts total). This is definitely a winner.
bottom line. if my kids eat it, it's dang good!!!!!! and this is not gourmet, but good. also good enough to put into my kid's lunch box the nest day--hhheeeeyyyyy!
This recipe is too good! My guys loved it with a dollop of sour cream (and that improved the presentation). They want me to make it every week and it's so easy I usually do. Thank you, Sharon.
loved it. good & easy
I was excited to try this and was very disappointed! It was bland when cooked as is. We decided to serve with cheese and sour cream rolled in flour tortillas. It tasted fine but overall I was expecting something much better from all the positive reviews.
Very quick and easy. Everyone liked it. Just the right amount of spice.
This is a great recipe that I find easy to prepare, not to mention it tastes good. Instead of using the spanish-style rice package, I simply use plain rice cooked with a pinch of salt. I also added some finely chopped onion, a quarter tsp of black pepper, and a few shakes of oregano when everything went into the pan.
One of the better recipes I've found here. Lots of veggies in this, and it was somewhat spicy, which I like. I'll probably make it again one of these days.
Loved it. I doubled the recipe but didn't double the diced tomatoes and it was great. Also added more chicken than called for.
This was great!!! I only used the ingredients that I had on hand. I cooked 1 cup of brown rice seasoned with garlic, pimento, and cumin, cubed 2 leftover cooked chicken breasts, sauteed half a red onion, 1 red pepper, and slowly stirred in the cooked rice, cubed chicken, 1/2 cup salsa, and 1 small chopped roma tomato. Stir everything together, and let it simmer for 10-15 min on low. When serving, I added a dollop of sour cream, and a pinch of shredded parmeasan cheese. Taste just like Chipotle!! Certainly a keeper! Thanks Ms. Harron!!
Very tasty, I used a can of chicken broth instead of water
This makes a good side dish, but is a little too much as a meal itself.
This was good, my family enjoyed. This was made in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. For my side dish I made Mexican corn on the cob.
this was a little spicier than i expected, but it was pretty good for a low fat recipe!
This tastes FANTASTIC! It was more "watery" than I'd like though. Next time I'll double the chicken too.
I thought this was a great base recipe! I did omit the tomato's After the salsa I hought it would have been to much for our taste! I did add in some chopped green and red peppers and diced up an onion!This makes an wonderful weeknight meal with minimal preparation!
use regular iced tomatoes and add diced chilies (over half can). use the rest in cornbread.
Hands down one of the best Spanish Chicken & Rice dishes I've found! Very easy too! THANKS!!
We love this!! I do tweak the recipe to make it spicy. I use rotel, jalapeño slices, & hot salsa. I have made a mild version with diced tomatoes, mild salsa, & green olives. I always buy the Spanish rice with vermicelli in it. The vermicelli gives it moisture & a good consistency. I always double this recipe because it's a quick & easy favorite! On a side note ... It is great as a taco filler also. It can be added to a wrap with beans,cheese, lettuce, sour cream. It's also great if you have leftovers to scramble in eggs for breakfast.
Absolutely great!!! So easy that my hubby can even make it!!
Excellent just as prepared. A little too much liquid so I agree to drain the diced tomato can. My teenagers gobbled it up.
This was the best recipe I have ever made!! It went right into my recipe box!
This is a pretty yummy recipe, but it's basically right off the side of the Rice-a-Roni box!
Simple recipe that everyone will like
This is more of a Mexican rice then Spanish. Spanish rice is yellow from the saffron. Mexican is red from the tomatoes.
The family inhaled this! They've been begging for this again, and again.
Lots of flavor and a bit spicy. I only added 1/2 the recommended water and it came out fine.
This is a nice throw everything together dish. Very yummy when you add a little sour cream on top.
Delicious! One change. The only salsa I had included chipotle. It was a little hot for me but my husband loved it!
very good... I used a can of chicken which made it even easier to make. I'll make it again.
This recipe was quick and easy and was a hit with my husband and me! Definitely a keeper! I followed the recipe exactly as written, and it turned out perfectly.
I made this for the first time minus the chilies and diced tomatoes. I added a bit more salsa instead. Others commented it was a little runny. A pinch of flour fixed that. For the chicken I cooked boneless breast on the grill. I spiced it up with salt pepper and ms dash fiesta blend. I squirted a little lime juice on top before seasoning and grilling. It was good. I sprinkled some left over taco cheese on top.....yum yum
This was very yummy, cheap, and easy! I prefer it with ground beef though. And definitely sour cream! With chicken or ground beef, this is a good burrito mixture too. Can't wait to reheat tomorrow.
It was good. Not terrible. I did add a little crushed red pepper flakes to add some zing. I will probably make this again some day.
well it looks good !!really good :)
Pretty good -- definitely have to double the chicken though. Served with a small salad and cornbread.
Turned out great! Love this! Used mild salsa, because I don't like things too spicy
I love a good easy one-pot recipe like this! Hands off and great for busy nights.
