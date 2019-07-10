Lebanese Chicken and Potatoes
A traditional Lebanese dish of baked chicken and potatoes, which I learned from my mum. Unbelievably simple, but ever so delicious.
I make this recipe all the time, use only juice of 1/2 lemon, try adding about 1 tspn each of cumin and "7" spice, or allspice. I turn the broiler on for the last 20-15 minutes until all the lemon juice evaporates.Read More
I'm surprised more people didn't emphasize how important it is to marinate this dish. I seasoned with salt, white pepper, cumin and all spice and I let it sit for a couple minutes before cooking. Next time I'll marinate with the lemon juice and olive for more flavor. I used chicken legs and the chicken was tender and juicy, but cooked a lot faster than the instructions stated.Read More
Very simple and pure dish. Excellent! This is not another one of those boring recipes that calls for tons of cheese and canned creamy soups for flavor. I will make this weekly. Thanks! :)
I love this dish. Although I cut my potatoes into thick (about 3/4" thick) and then fry them until a little dark golden brown. While I am frying the potatoes, I boil the chicken in water. After the potatoes are all fried. I place them on the bottom of the baking dish, place the chicken on top. I add the lemon juice, garlic, olive oil and some broth from the chicken to the dish. Along with the salt & pepper, I do add the 7 spice to it and then broil for about 5 minutes. It's so yummy!!
Remember to use yellow potatoes, other varieties do not work as well.
I've made this dish a couple times now and it's definitely one of our favorites. We love the tangy flavor of the chicken & potatoes, but 1 whole cup of lemon juice is way too much for our taste. I now only use 1/2 cup. I've made this using either fresh lemon or 100% juice from concentrate and it has turned out great both times. The recipe is tasty as-is, but this last time I made it I also added 1/4 tsp oregano & 1/4 tsp thyme to the seasonings and we really loved the additional flavor. This is a keeper & a repeater in our house. Thank you for the great recipe! :)
I've made this many times and it's always good. My favorite variation is to use half sweet potatoes and half white potatoes. Warning: bone-in chicken comes out moist and delicious, boneless breasts come out dry.
That sure was easy to prepare alright! Baked it longer than required because my husband loves his chicken very well done. Could have used more garlic and salt but I say that with most recipes. Loved it thanks!
Delicious! I added a bit of cumin and thyme, and doubled the garlic. It was great with steamed green beans - we'll be having this again.
I think this is a good starter recipe, but a little too bland for my taste, so I used 2 chx breasts, two yukon gold potatoes sliced thin, only a 1/4 cup of oil, the juice of three small lemons, and some sliced onion and garlic. In a small bowl I combined the oil, a scoop of dijon mustard and some oregano and salt and pepper and poured over the chx. Omg, so yummy and healthy to boot! Even better the next day cold. Thank you for the recipe!
It would have been netter with more seasonings. It needed more salt.
omg i was just cooking this dish for my bf when i saw this... i love this recipe it's just like my mom does it...i honestly add oregano, thyme and white wine to it... but it's all gooooooooood i am lebanese btw and lebanese food is seriously one of the best and the healthiest in the worldddddddd
This was excellent! Ended up using 1/2 cup lemon juice and 1/4 olive oil and marinaded seasoned, boneless chicken breast for about 30 minutes then mixed in the potatoes. After the full hour of cooking I pulled the chicken out of the pan and covered with foil to keep warm and then put the potatoes under the broiler to crisp them up a bit. Chicken was nice and moist, did not dry out at all. This is a keeper in our house for sure.
The method used to cook the chicken is great! The meat came out moist and the skin crispy and flavorful. I agree with another review that said it was a bit sour. I added the full cup of lemon juice but next time I think half will be enough, the potatoes ended up a bit on the sour side because they really soaked up the juices. I also think this could be spiced up a bit, maybe some fresh parsley on top?
I gave this 3 stars because the flavors were really not there. I like this as a base but will tweak next time by throwing in some oregano, garilc salt, cumin, and whatever else I find in my pantry! Overall, was ok.
Great recipe! I added cumin, rosemary, and thyme plus quartered onions and sliced carrots. The potatoes took longer to cook than the chicken (perhaps I wasn't using the correct kind). Next time I will cut the potatoes into smaller, bite-size pieces. We ate the left-overs for lunch the next day and, having marinated all night, it was even better.
I tried this on Monday. The lemon made it too tangy but my two fussy housemates ate all of it. Good recipe though...next time will reduce amount of lemon.
Very tasty..I followed the recipe exactly...but I did add more vegetables. I will be making this recipe regularly. Thanks!
This was pretty good. I must admit. I changed things up a bit (I know!).... I want to first begin by saying that the most helpful reviews aren't always "helpful." Having said that, I wish I would have stuck to the submitter's recipe as intended. I let the better half of me change a recipe that really didn't need tinkering with. I decided to add a couple t of 7 spice, but wish I wouldn't have. I couldn't find this spice at the grocery store, so I made my own (Arabic 7 spice on Food.com - 1 T ea. ground black pepper, paprika & cumin; 1/2 T ea. ground corrainder & cloves; 1/2 t ea. ground nutmeg & cinnamon; & 1/4 t ground cardamon). B/c I was only cooking for my fiance and myself, I purchased a pkg. of 5 drumsticks (on sale). I couldn't purchase any potatoes in bulk, so I opted for a bag of small ones (Yukon Golds) and just used 6 total instead of 4 (original recipe called for 8, but remember, I scaled to half that). I used the amount of lemon juice / EVOO called for (for 4 servings). My only other change was to use the full amount of crushed garlic as directed and roasted garlic EVOO instead of plain EVOO. NOTE: There is no need to fry your potatoes first. This adds an unnecessary step, IMHO. If you follow guyworldwide's cooking directions, your potatoes / meat will roast nicely. Served w/ steamed cauliflower and garlic naan, this was a decent meal. My fiance and I want to try this as is next time (my fiance didn't like my mods at all). Thanks for sharing, guyworldwide! :-)
This was amazing. I let the juices soak in while the oven preheated and this was delicious. I might consider marinating longer if time allowed but if not, it's still great. The potatoes are perfect. But as the other reviewer said, the chicken meat itself doesn't seem to get the flavor as well as the skin does. Might consider that when marinating....
very tasty and easy to make.
Even after adding additional spices and marinading the chicken I found it to be very bland. I was looking forward to a nice lemony chicken and potato dish and this one did not deliver. I give it two stars because the chicken was moist and the potatoes well cooked. I wouldn't bother making it again, just not enough flavor for us.
liked this recipe, added some herbs but think it needs a little of something else.
this was ausome, it turned out great!
Being lebanese myself I have made this dish many times but I season chicken and potatoes with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika and add some oil while its baking. I smash about 5 garlic cloves and juice 1-1.5 lemons and pour it over the chicken and potatoes after its done baking. Very flavorful!
It smells amazing! Its one of the best chicken dishes i've ever eaten. It is now a family favorate.
Way too lemony. And I even reduced the amount called for.
This was great, the only thing I would do differently is use less lemon juice, because the potatoes really soaked up the taste, which is great, but they became a bit TOO lemony for us. Other than that, this is wonderful! The chicken came out super moist and teh skin on it was nice and slightly crisp, delicious! I used thighs.
The store only had skinless boneless breast and I think it would have been juicier with bone in pieces. The flavor was still good, the potatoes were delicious. I will try again with bone in chicken.
Not to be mean, but I am not sure why this has so many high ratings. Really just baked chicken, nothing special. I was not impressed. It wasnt bad, but I would prefer to do something different.
Very good recipe but it did take longer than they said. I also used extra garlic, that doesn't hurt anything. lol.
Would not recommend changing a thing - I didn't!!! Even tried this using pork chops instead of chicken. Simple, healthy and FULL of flavor! Delicious!
Very good base recipe. I halved the amount of lemon juice and added cumin, oregano, and allspice as suggested by other reviewers. I skinned the chicken but it was still a bit oily for us so I would cut down on the olive oil next time. I also added large chunks of zucchini and onions to make it more of a one pot meal. Instead of using foil I just used a dish with a glass cover. Very simple to make. I prepped everything in the morning but mixed half the liquid with the veggies and the other half on top and the potatoes didn't brown at all while marinating in the fridge. I will definitely try this again using whatever veggies I have on hand. Carrots or broccoli would be good too, I think.
EXCELLENT RECIPE! Could not be any simpler or more delicious. I have tried this with both boneless, skinless chicken thighs, and then a whole cut up chicken. The chicken pieces with skin and bone DEFINITELY work better. Comes out tasting like a moist, flavorful roast chicken with a delicious sauce. We like to have this with the potatoes in the dish, AND white rice on the side to sop up the sauce. (Also good served with pita bread.) Great with broccoli as a side dish to put the lemon sauce on, as well. Thanks for a great recipe!
I have made this many times and my family loves it. It's super easy and it always turns out. It doesn't matter if I use frozen or thawed chicken. The only thing I add is 1tsp of cumin.
Baked a small portion of it before guests arrived and make it exactly like the recipe states but it was so bland. My son said the potatoes were weird (strong lemon flavor). I quickly made 2 major adjustments to the remaining uncooked portion. I covered the entire dish with Greek Seasoning (Spice Hunter) and poured off the lemon-oil-garlic liquid that the chicken marinated in for several hours. The seasoning gave it exactly what it needed and the marinade had done it's job. Light lemon-garlic taste with herbs--It was great! Tried to make a customized recipe but only get a pop up for payment.
I like how easy this is to throw together. As another reviewer mentioned, if you use the breast part of the chicken, it will be dry. I added some chop onion for extra flavor.
lebanese dishes are the best, I do this recipe all the time and my family love it. lebanese indeed!!
Amazingly tasty. I served with garlic sauce(for the potatoes) and a big salad. Yummy! Made it a dozen times already. Used only juice of 1 lemon,cause kids thought it was too sour the 1st time!
Tasty! I followed advice from other reviewers and used juice of 1/2 lemon instead of a full cup. I salted and peppered the chicken, sprinkled paprika and Herbes de Provence on top before pouring the olive oil/lemon juice mixture over it. I don't think I used the full amount of oil either. The garlic really makes it, although mine began to burn. Did anyone else have this problem? I think maybe next time I will turn the heat up to 450 for the second part, or leave it at 425 a bit longer and then turn up the heat to brown. I used only one large russet potato, sliced. That's all that would fit on the deep cookie tray I used (covered in foil). My husband said he wouldn't have changed anything and it was fine as I made it, so thanks for the recipe.
Very simple to prepare and cook. If you love lemon and garlic, you will love this recipe! I always use chicken thighs and red potatoes with the skins on. Sumptuous! Even my Lebanese brother-in-law was impressed!
This dish was great. Every bite tasted meltingly of lemon. Using bone-in, skin-on thighs worked great for me - very juicy, and skin was fantastically crispy. Will definitely make again, with a few revisions: lessen the amount of oil by at least half, replace half the lemon juice with dry white wine, add 1 T crushed dried rosemary, and split the dish into 2 9x13 pans. Also, be aware that olive oil has a relatively low smoke point, so when you open your oven during the 2nd half of cooking, a small amount of smoke may come out. Went great with some sauteed spinash, would also be great with sauteed broccoli tossed in juices. Thanks for sharing!
I probably use less than a cup of lemon juice. I also keep it covered longer- like 40-45 under the foil at 425. Then I uncover and raise the temp! It's a great recipe and comes out a winner every time. Simple and good. Thanks!!
This was really easy to make. The over all flavor was good but the kids (3) thought it was too lemony. Next time I will use a yellow potato, I used red and they were mushy, and less lemon. But it was great with leg quarters.
We LOVED this! I opted to season the chicken (I used thighs, that I removed the skin from) also with oregano and a little rosemary. I did cut the oil in 1/2 to make it healthier and just used the juice of 2 VERY juicy lemons and that was perfect for us. I also didn't cover this at all while baking, because I wanted it to roast. I will definately be making this again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Pretty good recipe. Do cut back on the lemon juice, there is plenty of lemon flavor with 1/2 the amount. I also added carrots to the dish. If I'm making a one dish meal, it needs a few veggies.
I made this for dinner tonight and we thought it was just ok. It was definitely lacking in flavor - even though I heavily seasoned the chicken breasts with salt, pepper and allspice. The end result wasn't terrible, but it just wasn't very flavorful.
This was so yummy! Totally love that it is easy yet full of wonderful flavour! Bravo!
My family all liked this. We used 1/2 the lemon called for and mixed in a bit of spinach.
Absolutely awful!!! It had far too much lemon juice in it!!!
I cut the recipe in half and it still came out great! I had 2 lemons and 2 limes so I used those for the juice and added some fresh thyme and lemon zest strips. Cooked perfectly!
I halved everything except the garlic and used white meat only. It was superb!
--Rather too lemony in my opinion, although not a disagreeable dish.
Absolutely delicious! Excellent!! This is a recipe I will be sure to keep in a safe place and recommend to others. I prepared it ahead of time and just popped it in the oven for dinner.
Great dish! Add this Persian touch to it and enjoy it even more: Saffaron! Yummy!
This was very good- I used a little less oil then the recipe calls for. I used 1/3 cup instead of 1/2 cup. I also seasoned the chicken with seasoned salt. Itw as a little bland for me, but that's probably because I remove the skin, which I'm sure is the best part. My husband loved it. I wonder if anyone removed the skin first before cooking so the flavor is on the meat itself? I think next time I will do that with the breast portions, and leave the skin on the rest of the pieces.
This dish was OK. I used boneless breasts and didn't cook them the whole time with the potatoes. I added a dash of 5-spice when I seasoned them up as someone suggested. I may try it again with the bone-in chicken pieces and see how it turns out.
This was so delicious and easy! I followed the recipe to the T and it came our perfect. I was worried that the lemon juice/sauce would be greasy from the chicken but it had great flavor. My only suggestion is to turn the broiler on after baking to brown the potatoes and chicken. About 5 min to render out the last bit of fat on the chicken and to crisp it up. Thank you for this recipe!
Awesome recipe. I used drumsticks, and I used the juice of 3 lemons, so not quite full cup- closer to a half. I also tucked in 4 roma tomatoes and 4 anaheim peppers into the baking dish so I could have a one dish meal. Man it was sooooo good. THe sauce this recipe makes is really good. I had to keep going back for more bread to sop it all up. THe only thing I will do differently next time is to turn on the broiler during the last few minutes to get my chickn browner. THis is a kepper though, totally.
this dish is great and simple, usually i add peeled and cut carrots, mushrooms, and i don't crush the garlic. try adding 1/4 cup of Soya sauce, it adds a great taste and beautiful color....
This was just OK for me. I cut the lemon juice and olive oil in half and it was still very, very lemony. Almost overpowering lemon flavor. It was edible but I won't be making it again.
I followed the recipe, but all I could taste is lemon. The flavor did not mix well with chicken and potatoes.
This was terribly bland even after adding 1/4 teaspoon each of oregano and thyme and marinating the dish all day. I only gave it 2 stars because the chicken was very juicy and tender after cooking.
Good basic recipe; I made as written, but next time will add the cumin as others recommended. I did add a can of drained artichokes the last 10 minutes of cooking and it made a nice 1 pan meal!
I thought overall it was pretty good. I added mushrooms, a chopped onion, carrots and extra garlic and I didn't have much lemon juice on hand so I used only 1/4 cup I don't know if I would hae liked much more. It was a little bland still when it was done, I added a little extra salt and some black pepper and then it was just about perfect!
A ture 5 star recipe. Very easy to make and the flavor was great. Will definately be making this one over and over again.
i make this dish alil different, i bake the chickens in the oven wiht only alil oil and salt and while cooking i crush the garlic and stir with lemon.
LOVE this recipe. I always add a little paprika, rosemary, and more white pepper... But it's a favorite. We have it once a week! We've tried it with bone in chicken and chicken breasts.... Both work, bone-in is a little more tender. Enjoy!
Very bland, needed way more seasoning.
Very good taste, I added rosemary and thyme. the lemon flavor was a bit strong tho I will use less next time. Otherwise great recipe, the cooking times were perfect.
This wasn't bad. I followed someone else's advice and broiled the last 5 minutes. I also sprinkled some parsley on top. It was a bit too lemony for my family's taste, so if I make it again I'll reduce the lemon juice and maybe substitute a little chicken stock.
i had to reread this recipe making sure it said 1/2 cup of olive oil, i thought it was way too greasy, sorry
Makes the chicken very tasty. Would be good with potatoes I'm sure. way too much lemon juice though-- cut back to 1/4 cup. * Do not try with peas. they soak up lemon juice flavor, ugh! * works well with canned kidney beans. * plan to toss sauce. otherwise use broiler to evaporate sauce.
Awesome, Awesome recipe! Didn't change anything except that I ran out of lemon juice so only used 1/4 cup (just the stuff in the bottle since I didn't have any real lemons). It was perfect for my family including a hubby who is not too fond on tangy/lemony stuff and three kids ages 1, 4 and 6. Tender, juicy chicken, delicious sauce, fork tender potatoes. I also made homemade naan which totally enhanced this meal. I have to say that I have also made this as written with 1 cup of fresh squeezed lemon juice (NOT bottled) and have LOVED that was as well. But then again I love tangy, lemony stuff, but my hubby didn't like the version with a full cup. Going forward I will probably use 1/4 cup of the bottled juice which I think is always more concentrated in flavor anyways or 1/2 cup of the fresh squeezed to get a good lemon compromise for my family. Either way this recipe is a winner in my book.
This one didn't work too well for me.My potatoes came out tartly-sour too lemony.The chicken wasn't as flavorful as it should have been. I used to eat this at a lebanese restraurant before i moved out to the rural countryside.I had higher hopes for this recipe.
My alltime favorite...I like to add some extra allspice/cumin/onions and pomegranate molasses...served with plain yoghurt and pita...better than fried chicken and mashed/fried taters anytime.
I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed. I also added a small vidalia onion, chopped and a little curry powder. I cut the lemon juice by half. It was pretty good - although it seemed to lack something. I would probably use more garlic next time. It was very easy to prepare!
I made this last night and was a little disappointed. I found it a little too lemony for my taste, and it didn't coat the chicken nor the potatoes very well. I added carrots to up the veggie factor. I might make this again if I could get the sauce to stick to the chciken and vegetables, otherwise it's not a keeper.
Excellent recipe I use it all the time now when I'm feeling dead tired but still want a good meal. Only reason it gets 4 stars instead of 5 is that the lemon overpowered it for my boyfriend and I. The lemon free version is excellent. I did throw in 21 spice "all spice" to add to the white pepper and salt and wow.. thanks for the tip audreyred
Very simple, but very delicious and so different! I followed the other reviewers suggestions and cut the lemon juice in half, added a small bag of carrots and broiled for the last 15 minutes. Will totally try again!
The potatoes came out delicious; the chicken was OK. I'll try this recipe again but will try marinating the chicken in the lemon juice mixture longer, and maybe adding a little bit of cumin.
We really liked the flavor but maybe a bit too much lemon for us. The second time I made it I used a little less and it turned out better for us.
I followed someone's advice to lightly fry the potatoes prior to baking. Then I added a dash of cumin and rosemary to the lemon sauce. Turned out tangy and delicious!
So simple but very delicious!! I used some sweet potatoes because I didn't have enough white ones...and it worked out well too.
simple and tasty
Simply wonderful!
great simple recipe, the potatoes in this are sooo good just love em !! thanks.
I thought this was too lemony but the rest of my family did not. I will still cut back on the lemon next time but still overall very good. I used boneless, skinless thighs and they did not turn out dry at all.
Made this tonight and it made my house smell delicious! I used half the lemon juice(strongly recommend only use 1/2 cup) and added a touch of cumin, doubled the garlic. It was so moist and delicious. It still was quite lemony, which I like. I uncovered the dish and broiled it so that the potatoes and chicken could get crispy and brown. The potatoes were very tasty! Thanks so much for sharing, it is a wonderful dish!
LOVE IT!!! I made this a couple of weeks ago and my boyfriend and I bought loved it. His dad is visiting this week and he asked me to make it again and his dad loved it too. The best part is that it is super easy/simple to make. I added carrots both times and used only 2 lemons.
A quick and extremely tasty "one pot" family dinner, may require a bit longer than 30 minutes to brown, plus this makes more lemony sauce stick to the potatoes.
I'm so glad I tried this recipe. I agree with another reviewer that this is way better than the usual "cream of whatever soup" recipe. I added cumin, allspice, and cilantro and I loved this. Will add to my rotation. Thanks a million.
Simple. Tasty. Healthy. Can't ask for more. I added herbes de provence (thyme, parsley, etc) and marinated before baking.
When cooking boneless chicken breast, cut baking time down. Use appropriate size dish so it's able to sit in it's juices.
pretty good. I was hoping for more flavor but over all a good dish.
Followed the recipe to the T and it was perfect, yummy, amazing...
I loved this dish. It was a great launching point for suggestions by others. I added 1t. of allspice and 1t. of cumin. I also halved the lemon juice for preference purposes. I dumped everything into a large bowl, pierced my chicken pieces and marinated it for about 1 1/2 hours. I placed the chicken into a 9x13 dish then added the potatoes to the bowl to cover with the marinade. I then dumped the potatoes and the marinade all on top of the chicken. I baked it at 425 for 40 min. and then at 500 for an additional 20. It was perfect! The chicken was really tender and the flavor was a nice change.
Husband and I really, really enjoyed this dish. No need to marinate; absolutely delicious without having to think about it hours before. On Weight Watchers, so made changes: 2 skinned & boned chicken breasts, baby potatoes, halved (not peeled), black pepper, added cumin and oregano (per other reviewers), about 1/3 cup lemon juice (from 1 pretty big lemon), decreased oil to about 1-1/2 tablespoons. Baked covered for 20 minutes, uncovered for an additional 20 minutes without increasing heat. Covered dish once out of the oven while I finished preparing a green salad, about 10 minutes. Chicken was wonderfully juicy and tender, potatoes nice and tender. The cumin and oregano really made the dish, I think; very complementary flavors. Lemony, but not overpowering. Absolutely first rate. Easy enough for weeknight dinner, but I would definitely serve this to company, carrying the Lebanese theme out with fresh pita, spinach with pine nuts and feta cheese, and maybe a nice knafeh.
very lemony, just the way Lebanese cooking is supposed to be. YUM! You should use chicken with skin as it dries out too much with skinless breasts. Will try with thighs next time. The potatoes were awesome.
