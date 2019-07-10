Lebanese Chicken and Potatoes

This was pretty good. I must admit. I changed things up a bit (I know!).... I want to first begin by saying that the most helpful reviews aren't always "helpful." Having said that, I wish I would have stuck to the submitter's recipe as intended. I let the better half of me change a recipe that really didn't need tinkering with. I decided to add a couple t of 7 spice, but wish I wouldn't have. I couldn't find this spice at the grocery store, so I made my own (Arabic 7 spice on Food.com - 1 T ea. ground black pepper, paprika & cumin; 1/2 T ea. ground corrainder & cloves; 1/2 t ea. ground nutmeg & cinnamon; & 1/4 t ground cardamon). B/c I was only cooking for my fiance and myself, I purchased a pkg. of 5 drumsticks (on sale). I couldn't purchase any potatoes in bulk, so I opted for a bag of small ones (Yukon Golds) and just used 6 total instead of 4 (original recipe called for 8, but remember, I scaled to half that). I used the amount of lemon juice / EVOO called for (for 4 servings). My only other change was to use the full amount of crushed garlic as directed and roasted garlic EVOO instead of plain EVOO. NOTE: There is no need to fry your potatoes first. This adds an unnecessary step, IMHO. If you follow guyworldwide's cooking directions, your potatoes / meat will roast nicely. Served w/ steamed cauliflower and garlic naan, this was a decent meal. My fiance and I want to try this as is next time (my fiance didn't like my mods at all). Thanks for sharing, guyworldwide! :-)