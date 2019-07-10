Lebanese Chicken and Potatoes

A traditional Lebanese dish of baked chicken and potatoes, which I learned from my mum. Unbelievably simple, but ever so delicious.

Recipe by guyworldwide

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place chicken and potatoes in a large baking dish. Season generously with salt and white pepper.

  • In a bowl, stir together garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Pour over chicken and potatoes. Cover dish with foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil, increase heat to 475 degrees F (245 degrees C), and cook until chicken and potatoes are golden, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
593 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 80.7mg. Full Nutrition
