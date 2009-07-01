Shir-Will Chicken Delight

An excellent microwave dish. Can be done ahead of time and refrigerated. The sauce produced is very tasty! If desired, use an additional slice of Swiss cheese on each serving for an even creamier dish. Refrigerate any leftover Chicken Delight. When ready to serve again, repeat microwave cooking procedure as seen below.

Recipe by William Uncle Bill Anatooskin

Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large microwave proof dish with a cover, place chicken and add water. Microwave on HIGH (full power) for 10 minutes. Turn chicken over and continue to microwave on HIGH for an additional 10 minutes. Let chicken cool slightly. Remove skin and discard. Remove all meat from bones. Chop chicken meat into bite size pieces and set aside.

  • In a heavy cooking pot heat butter/margarine. Saute onions until translucent. Add green and red bell peppers and saute for 3 minutes. Mash tomatoes and add to cooking pot with can liquids, salt and pepper. Cover and let simmer over low heat for 10 minutes. Add chopped chicken and let simmer for another 10 minutes.

  • To Prepare Mixture For Serving: Fill 8 microwave proof soup bowls to within 1/2 inch of top with cooked chicken mixture. Place 1slice Swiss cheese on top of each bowl. Cook each bowl uncovered on HIGH (full power) for 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
563 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 39.5g; cholesterol 169mg; sodium 436mg. Full Nutrition
