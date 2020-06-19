Strawberry Vinaigrette

1 of 69

Rating: 1 stars I honestly have to say this was the worst recipe for a vinagrette i've ever seen....the balance of oil to vinegar is completely! i tried it just for the hell of it and as i thought...... you need at least 1/4-1/3 cup vinegar. Helpful (72)

Rating: 1 stars This vinaigrette came out tasting VERY olive-oily: nothing like a vinaigrette. It was thick like a ranch dressing but without any flavor other than olive oil. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I followed recipe but didn't have tarragon and i omitted salt because i am on a low salt diet.This still came out fabulous my family loved. Next ime will try with tarragon Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This is the first dressing I've ever made. Tried it last night to pour over a salad with candied almonds, oranges and strawberry flavored dried cranberries. After reading some of the reviews, I altered the recipe a bit. I made the ratio of oil to vinegar 3:1 (Joy of Cooking) and added 2 TB of honey to delay the separation of the emulsified ingredients. It did not turn out very liquid; more like a dressing than a vinaigrette, but man was it delicious. It got 12 thumbs up among our party of 6. Five stars with the corrected ratios. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and simple. I adjusted the recipe to make it even easier. I chopped a pint of strawberries added 2 packets of sweet and low and a little water. Let it soak over night and served it on a bed of baby leaf spinach. It was delicious. My non-vegetable eating boyfriend even loved it! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Very nice! Great on our spinach salad. We skipped the blue cheese. But really enjoyed this dressing. very 'Springy'. THANKS! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I pureed frozen strawberries and added much more balsamic (too much olive oil taste) and omitted the spices with the exception of black pepper. Delicious! Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars This was a little thick for a vin. i added my own stuff to it to make it more like salad dressing and less like a puree. Helpful (9)