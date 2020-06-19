Strawberry Vinaigrette

Rating: 3.32 stars
71 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 14

A perfect dressing to pour over a spinach salad with fresh strawberries, toasted almonds and crumbled blue cheese! Mmm!

By SIMZGIRL

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, mix olive oil, strawberries, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper, tarragon and sugar. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 27.1g; sodium 147.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (69)

Most helpful positive review

DAFFYHORSE
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2006
I followed recipe but didn't have tarragon and i omitted salt because i am on a low salt diet.This still came out fabulous my family loved. Next ime will try with tarragon Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

chefdude263
Rating: 1 stars
04/27/2009
I honestly have to say this was the worst recipe for a vinagrette i've ever seen....the balance of oil to vinegar is completely! i tried it just for the hell of it and as i thought...... you need at least 1/4-1/3 cup vinegar. Read More
Helpful
(72)
Reviews:
Ringer
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2010
This is the first dressing I've ever made. Tried it last night to pour over a salad with candied almonds, oranges and strawberry flavored dried cranberries. After reading some of the reviews, I altered the recipe a bit. I made the ratio of oil to vinegar 3:1 (Joy of Cooking) and added 2 TB of honey to delay the separation of the emulsified ingredients. It did not turn out very liquid; more like a dressing than a vinaigrette, but man was it delicious. It got 12 thumbs up among our party of 6. Five stars with the corrected ratios. Read More
Helpful
(16)
sybarite23
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2008
Excellent and simple. I adjusted the recipe to make it even easier. I chopped a pint of strawberries added 2 packets of sweet and low and a little water. Let it soak over night and served it on a bed of baby leaf spinach. It was delicious. My non-vegetable eating boyfriend even loved it! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Creekside
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2006
Very nice! Great on our spinach salad. We skipped the blue cheese. But really enjoyed this dressing. very 'Springy'. THANKS! Read More
Helpful
(14)
RiksterQT
Rating: 4 stars
02/20/2009
Very good! I pureed frozen strawberries and added much more balsamic (too much olive oil taste) and omitted the spices with the exception of black pepper. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(13)
SHYLENE
Rating: 2 stars
07/17/2006
This was a little thick for a vin. i added my own stuff to it to make it more like salad dressing and less like a puree. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Larkin
Rating: 4 stars
02/22/2010
This comes close to great. I'll be happy to share this recipe with my little changes. Strawberries make this vinaigrette thick and creamy, with just a delicate flavor of the strawberry. There is not enough vinegar for this to be a classic vinaigrette dressing. That being my desire, I added 3 Tbsp tarragon white wine vinegar since I didn't want it to be overpowered by so much balsamic. Other than that, the only other change I made was to use 1/2 as much salt. Make certain you use extra virgin olive oil or else the result may end to oily. In the end it was a lightly flavored dressing that went very well on a tossed Spring salad, everyone at the adult table was very pleased. Read More
Helpful
(7)
