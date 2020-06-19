Strawberry Vinaigrette

I honestly have to say this was the worst recipe for a vinagrette i've ever seen....the balance of oil to vinegar is completely! i tried it just for the hell of it and as i thought...... you need at least 1/4-1/3 cup vinegar.
This vinaigrette came out tasting VERY olive-oily: nothing like a vinaigrette. It was thick like a ranch dressing but without any flavor other than olive oil.
I followed recipe but didn't have tarragon and i omitted salt because i am on a low salt diet.This still came out fabulous my family loved. Next ime will try with tarragon
This is the first dressing I've ever made. Tried it last night to pour over a salad with candied almonds, oranges and strawberry flavored dried cranberries. After reading some of the reviews, I altered the recipe a bit. I made the ratio of oil to vinegar 3:1 (Joy of Cooking) and added 2 TB of honey to delay the separation of the emulsified ingredients. It did not turn out very liquid; more like a dressing than a vinaigrette, but man was it delicious. It got 12 thumbs up among our party of 6. Five stars with the corrected ratios.
Excellent and simple. I adjusted the recipe to make it even easier. I chopped a pint of strawberries added 2 packets of sweet and low and a little water. Let it soak over night and served it on a bed of baby leaf spinach. It was delicious. My non-vegetable eating boyfriend even loved it!
Very nice! Great on our spinach salad. We skipped the blue cheese. But really enjoyed this dressing. very 'Springy'. THANKS!
Very good! I pureed frozen strawberries and added much more balsamic (too much olive oil taste) and omitted the spices with the exception of black pepper. Delicious!
This was a little thick for a vin. i added my own stuff to it to make it more like salad dressing and less like a puree.
This comes close to great. I'll be happy to share this recipe with my little changes. Strawberries make this vinaigrette thick and creamy, with just a delicate flavor of the strawberry. There is not enough vinegar for this to be a classic vinaigrette dressing. That being my desire, I added 3 Tbsp tarragon white wine vinegar since I didn't want it to be overpowered by so much balsamic. Other than that, the only other change I made was to use 1/2 as much salt. Make certain you use extra virgin olive oil or else the result may end to oily. In the end it was a lightly flavored dressing that went very well on a tossed Spring salad, everyone at the adult table was very pleased.