Egg Chicken Casserole
This is a great casserole to use for funeral dinners or other times you need a great casserole. Serve it with an orange gelatin made with grated carrots and crushed pineapple for a complete light meal.
It was OK. My husband and father-in-law liked it. I probably won't make it again, though.Read More
Best casserole I've had! I replaced saltines with Ritz and cream of mushroom with cream of chicken, and used chicken breasts cut up and sauteed with garlic powder and Mrs. Dash.
This is a great quick casserole, especially if you already have cooked chicken in freezer or refrigerator. My whole family loved it. Even the picky ones!
I tried this dish at a party after our company downsized. It was really excellent the next couple of days on sandwiches! If anyone is looking for a good chicken meatloaf, this is it!
Pretty good and very inexpensive to make. I completely eliminated the butter for less fat and calories but followed the rest of the recipe exactly.
I wanted this FAST and simple. Using the two soups, chicken, and eggs. We had this for lunch and the WHOLE family ate it! I cooked it for 25 minutes and added an extra egg. So I TOOK OUT: Bread, Butter, Crackers, and Broth. I did cover a third of it with those fish crackers. It added color and flavor for the kids.
It was a quick easy recipe. I made a few changes, like using 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and added 2 t. curry powder to it. It tasted awesome!
I liked this recipe pretty well. My husband didn't like the mushy consistency, though, and it wasn't very good left over, in my opinion. My kids liked it, though, and that was a plus. Thanks for sharing!
My husband and I liked this. Kids weren't too crazy about it for some reason. Almost could eat this for breakfast.
My family loved this! I used reduced fat soups, smart balance instead of butter, and chicken breasts. I also added some penne noodles. It was a huge hit. Thanks
Too mushy for our tastes...but great potential. I halved this recipe for our 3-person family, substituting in 2 boiled and cubed chicken breasts, 1 can of cream of chicken w/herbs, 3 slices day-old french bread, Ritz crackers w/Smart Balance, and added 1/4 cup uncooked instant brown rice, and baked in 9x9 pan. Stopped pouring in the chicken broth at just over half the amount called for (about 5 oz), because the casserole was literally drowning. Baked for nearly an hour, and it was VERY mushy, reminescint of soggy stuffing, but had excellent flavor. I now think the chicken broth was unnecessary, and in my opinion the butter can be totally eliminated if substituting in a buttery cracker (such as Ritz).
I suppose it could have been cooking error but it was very mushy and flavorless. I probably won't be making this again.
L-O-V-E love it! Absolutely delish. Here's what I changed: shells instead of egg noodles, 3 cans of soup, whole can of mushrooms, 1 cup velveeta cubed (instead of 2 cups cheddar), and crispy french onions (instead of chips). I think the last two things really made the difference. Everyone loves it!
This recipe didn't turn out real good for me. Maybe I'll try it again and see where I went wrong. Thanks for taking the time to post your recipe.
Good flavor. A little mushy. But all in all very tasty. Will make again.
I love this. I make it all the time! My husband is a very picky eater and he asked for seconds on this one. I did not put the chicken in it I fried chicken and used this as a side dish!
This was incredible! only a few tiny changes. It's just my husband and me, so I halved everything using one can of cream of chicken mushroom soup. I also used moistened stove top stuffing instead of bread. Very easy, I will be making this again and again!
This was easy to make and the kids liked it.
I did not care for this recipe.
Really good
Like most casseroles, this is really simple. We made this for brunch today. It turned out to be mushy and a bit more watery than I expected. My fiance loved it and I thought it was ok. I might add a bit less liquid next time I make it.
Very good. Really loved the buttered crumbs! I used 4 poached chicken breasts, and added 2 chopped celery stalks. I also used only about half the chicken broth called for, as it looked like the broth was going to overflow. The casserole was still a little mushy but that wasn't bad. Next time I'll just cook it for a little longer.
Just a great dish for a family or when you don't know what to fix for dinner. Super Easy!
