Egg Chicken Casserole

3.9
29 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 11
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is a great casserole to use for funeral dinners or other times you need a great casserole. Serve it with an orange gelatin made with grated carrots and crushed pineapple for a complete light meal.

Recipe by Laurie Dombrosky

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl combine the chicken meat, chicken and rice soup, cream of mushroom soup, bread and eggs. Mix all together and pour mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a small bowl combine butter/margarine and crackers and stir together. Spread on top of chicken mixture. Pour chicken broth over all and bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 1 hour or until cracker crumbs on top are golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 30.1g; cholesterol 163.1mg; sodium 879.5mg. Full Nutrition
