Coq au Vin alla Italiana

SCORE for Richard! This meal rocks, and I am so glad I found it here! I used a 9 qt. coated cast iron pot, which after reading the raters, I knew it would need. I used a 4# bag of boneless skinless thighs, so easy and less fat. I added all the 5 link pack of sweet Italian sausage, just because I didn't want to freeze the two left over. I like lots of sauce, so I added two cans of diced Italian tomatoes instead of one. I think it's very important to add that after you brown the chicken and the sausage, when you add the liquids you need to scrape the browned bits off the bottom of the pot while you stir. I don't care for rosemary, so added dried thyme in it's place. Also, after simmering 25 minutes, I uncovered, skimmed off the fat, and simmered another 30 minutes uncovered till the chicken was tender, but not mush. I also doubled the mushrooms just because we all love mushrooms in my family. When it was done, I added a slurry of 1 Tbl. cornstarch in 1/4 C. cold water and added while stirring the pot. This gave it a thick smooth consistency which stuck to the egg noodles very nicely. My husband and sons raved! I will be making this for company or family get togethers, for sure. Thank you soooooooooo much on your very different but delicious twist on Coq au Vin!!!!

