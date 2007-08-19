Coq au Vin alla Italiana

255 Ratings
  • 5 174
  • 4 58
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is a real crowd pleaser. You can add your own favorite spices, herbs or veggies to this, to your taste. Serve with mashed potatoes and cooked greens if desired. Voila, a classic gourmet chicken dinner in under an hour! (Note: you can use white chicken meat, but be careful not to overcook it - 35 minutes tops, or it will dry out!)

By Richard Tebaldi

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, heat oil. Add 1/2 of the garlic. Season flour with poultry seasoning. Dredge chicken parts in flour, then brown in the skillet for 4 or 5 minutes. Add the sausage, and saute for a few minutes. Add the onion, carrots, mushrooms, rosemary and the remaining garlic. Stir all together.

    Advertisement

  • Add the wine and tomatoes; stir. Cover and let simmer over low heat for 25 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and let simmer for another 10 minutes. Let cool covered for 10 minutes, then serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 36.9g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 518.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022