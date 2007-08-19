Coq au Vin alla Italiana

This is a real crowd pleaser. You can add your own favorite spices, herbs or veggies to this, to your taste. Serve with mashed potatoes and cooked greens if desired. Voila, a classic gourmet chicken dinner in under an hour! (Note: you can use white chicken meat, but be careful not to overcook it - 35 minutes tops, or it will dry out!)
SCORE for Richard! This meal rocks, and I am so glad I found it here! I used a 9 qt. coated cast iron pot, which after reading the raters, I knew it would need. I used a 4# bag of boneless skinless thighs, so easy and less fat. I added all the 5 link pack of sweet Italian sausage, just because I didn't want to freeze the two left over. I like lots of sauce, so I added two cans of diced Italian tomatoes instead of one. I think it's very important to add that after you brown the chicken and the sausage, when you add the liquids you need to scrape the browned bits off the bottom of the pot while you stir. I don't care for rosemary, so added dried thyme in it's place. Also, after simmering 25 minutes, I uncovered, skimmed off the fat, and simmered another 30 minutes uncovered till the chicken was tender, but not mush. I also doubled the mushrooms just because we all love mushrooms in my family. When it was done, I added a slurry of 1 Tbl. cornstarch in 1/4 C. cold water and added while stirring the pot. This gave it a thick smooth consistency which stuck to the egg noodles very nicely. My husband and sons raved! I will be making this for company or family get togethers, for sure. Thank you soooooooooo much on your very different but delicious twist on Coq au Vin!!!!
Superb dish! This should get more than five stars. Used chicken thighs and followed the recipe to the letter. My husband thought it was excellent and could not stop talking about it all night. Served in a bowl with some crusty French bread to mop up the sauce. The flavors were incredible. Recipe was easy to prepare. This was a perfect fall dish. Next time I am going to add more Italian sausage. (I used scissors to cut each link into slices). Left the skins on so there was a little bit of oiliness but my husband liked it that way and think the skin added to the rich flavor of the dish.
GREAT RECIPE!!! My 'twist' on it: I put 1 cup of wine in a saucepan and simmered until alcohol was evaporated. I did not flour and precook the chicken...I just added all raw ingredients plus the wine into my crockpot and turned on high for 3 hours. When the chicken was done, I made a roux of flour and water and whisked it into the crockpot. Just prior to serving I mixed in 1/3 cup of parmesean cheese. Served over mashed potatoes. SO SO SO D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!!!
Super tasty, great if you are looking for a nice dinner to impress with. I used boneless chicken breast, not a dark meat fan. First time I left the breasts whole and served with garlic mashed potatoes. Second time I cut the chicken into bite size pieces and served it over pasta. Great both ways!! Does make a lot too.
I have made this several times and my family absolutely loves it. The flavor is wonderful. My husband requests this several times a month. It is easy and if there were ever any left it would make great leftovers. I use boneless skinless chicken thighs, and cook much longer than the recipe calls for, probably another hour or so. That way the meat absolutely falls apart and the sauce really soaks into it. I usually omit the carrots, to help lower the carbs. For my husband who doesn't have to watch his carbs, I serve over rice. Great job, richard, Thanks for our family staple.
This went over very well at dinner tonight. And I even made a little mistake while cooking this. I split this into 2 pans on the stove-top and used 1 can of tomatoes (which I used diced tomatoes opposed to the whole ones) to each pan, but forget to double the already prepared ingredients (didn't know I was going to wind up using 2 cans). Next time when I make it this way, I will leave the carrots out completely (personal preference), add extra mushrooms, onion and garlic, and add some sliced zuccini and maybe some sliced black olive for color. When the chicken was done, I removed the chicken and sausage from the pan and added a little flour/water mixture to thicken the sauce up. Served this with pasta (smothered in the sauce from the chicken of course!) and stuffed artichokes! The whole family went crazy!!
Delicious, especially on this early fall night. I didn't have sausages, so I threw in some sage and thyme. I also slow-cooked it for about an hour -- I like the meat falling off the bone -- and served it over pasta (like Italian goulash!) and more mushrooms. Do have bread on hand to mop up the sauce. Yum!
This was excellent. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast and diced Italian Style tomatoes because that is what I had on hand. I agree with other reviewers who said to be sure and use a big pan. I used a stock pot - better too big than too small! I served it with mashed potatos and a salad and it made a wonderful meal.
A great twist on the classic coq au vin made with bacon. I lightened it up by using well trimmed skinless, boneless chicken breasts and turkey sausage. I also thickened the sauce a little with cornstarch. Great over whole wheat pasta!
I scaled this recipe down for two and omitted the wine (I didn't have any). It was absolutely delicious! I will definately make it again but will add the wine next time. I also thought about adding cubed apples to the sauce instead of carrots...worth a try.
So Yummy. However no one has a skillet this big!? So I cooked all the meat and veggies in separate batches, then put all of it in a cast iron pot, put it in the oven at 400 for about 40 minutes. (I preheated the pot and tomatoes at 400 while browning everything else, that way it didn't cool down and sped up the oven time). The sausage really makes this special!
This was excellent. I used fresh tomatoes as that is what I had. I added a splash of chicken stock to make up for the lack of juice from the canned tomatoes. I also used boneless chicken breasts, again what I had on hand, and reduced the simmer to 20 minutes. This is going in to the definate 'do'er again' pile.
WOW! I can't explain how much I love this recipe! I made it exactly as written the first time, it was wonderful! Now I've evolved to substituting browned whole baby onions (Julia Child, thanks!), browned small whole mushrooms, 1 can Italian flavored diced tomatoes. I have made this with red cooking wine - it was great. Chianti - it was great. Burgandy - OMG excellent! Syrah - it was OK. Cabernet - OMG excellent! This is definitely - both one to keep and to share with friends!!!
This was good.... I used baby carrots and whole button mushrooms and hot italion sausage for a little kick. But, FYI, there is NO WAY to fit 4 pounds of chicken into a large skillet with everything else... and then expect to STIR it, too! I ended up having to transfer half the dish into another large skillet (from a dutch oven no less) and still, it was a bit more crowded then I would have liked. Next time I will cut the amount of chicken in half and leave everything the same. But still, wonderful aroma and a very lovely dish.
This came out soo so good. I didn't expect there to be enough liquid (I read the ingredient list like 5 times), but it really was fine. I brought some to work to share with a friend and found the empty tupperware with a post it note that said 'LOVE IT' on top of it. I increased the mushrooms. I used a pinot noir, which I believe is one of the best kinds of red wines to use for coq au vin's. Next time I'll break up the tomatoes, or make sure that they are completely submerged in the liquid so they break down. I also hate rosemary and used someone else's suggestion and used thyme instead. Worked out great. The chicken comes out soooo tender and the coating with the poultry seasoning is sooo good.
Sounds like it was written by a really good cook, someone who knows what happens to chicken when white meat is overcooked. I'll give this recipe an A+
I've made this about a dozen times. Absolutely perfect. Usually serve it with mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes and wilted spinach sauteed with minced garlic and onions. I add a sprinkle of lavender to the recipe to give it an herbs Provencal flavor. Delicious every time, thanks!
After reading thru many of the reviews (didn't quite have the stamina for all 160+) here was my take. 1/2 the meat, everything else the same. 2 Italian (Tuscan)links cut in half long-ways, then into slices browned in about 3 tbsp EVOO and removed from pot. 3 BSCB pounded to an even thickness, cut in half and shaken in a bag with flour, poultry seasoning s&p and browned in the EVOO & sausage drippings, then removed and covered. Add garlic and 1.5 cups wine (Cab Sauv), 1/4 cup chicken stock and cook 2 minutes while scraping up the browned bits from the pan. Add tomatoes (diced Italian), onion, carrots, mushrooms and Thyme (more traditional for Coq au Vin than Rosemary). Returned Sausage ONLY to pot, covered and simmered for 40 minutes. S&P to taste. Add chicken back to pot (with any drippings) and simmer for additional 30 minutes. Added a quick slurry of the remaining flour and water. Served with mashed potatoes and good French Bread. Reviews ranged from good to excellent, with an avg. rating of 4 stars. Your mileage may vary.
AWESOME!!! This was sooooo delicious! My fiance & I were homebodies today. Being at home lent itself perfectly to making a slow cooked meal (not to mention that I was gifted w/ a 6.5 qt. Le Creuset dutch oven for Christmas!) - and boy was this a winner!!! :-) I did change things up a bit, tho. I followed STARDUST's cooking direct. w/ the except. of 1 step... After browning my sausage & veggies, I deglazed my pan w/ a about 1/8 c. of wine (I used a Chiraz). I then added my UNDRAINED tomatoes (Italian-seasoned diced) / remaining wine, & proceeded as direct. My only other changes were to 1/2 the recipe, use thyme instead of rosemary (personal preference) & add 1 T cornstarch dissolved in 1 T (cold) H2O at the very end in order to thicken. I purchased a 1.5 lb. pkg. of 2 bone-in split chx. breasts & used my local Italian grocer's homemade HOT Italian sausage for some kick (which was plenty for the 2 of us). My only suggestion for next time would be to omit the mushrooms alltogether (I used baby portabellas, but realize that it doesn't matter WHICH variety I use, I hate them all!!!) & sub. w/ more carrots. I just love the sweetness they add to the dish! Oh, and I ended up browning my chx. for 8 min. instead of the recommended 4-5 min. Served over garlic mashed potatoes (i.e. refrigerated Country Crock) w/ French baugettes on the side. Next time, I'm going to make my fancy Gruyere taters (yum, yum!). Thx. SO much for sharing your version of a wonderful classic, Richard. :)
THis was very tasty, even my picky eaters like it
I used diced tomatoes with roasted garlic -- tasted great as left-overs.
Rosemary must be an aquired taste, because I simply did not like this dish.
this is the best! it's my new favorite meal, honestly. and it makes it ten times better if you serve it with rice, and i don't even add in the wine.
Richard, you're a genius. This recipe is GREAT! I fudged a little with the chicken, using chicken breasts, but otherwise kept true to the recipe. I had friends over for dinner and they all left with the recipe. No lie. I also made it again the following night at my husband and son's request. GREAT!!!!
This was SO good. Per other reviews, I adjusted as follows: browned the sausage, removed, browed the cut up , flour coated chicken, removed, then sauteed the veggies. Put everything together & simmered 1 hr. I cut the recipe in half but left the wine & tomatos for the full recipe. I wouldn't have wanted less liquids. Served with mashed potatos. Half a recipe was MORE than enough for 3 adults, with a lot of leftovers. Next time, I'll use hot Italian sausage just for a little heat and serve with Garlic Mashed. Love it!
Ohhh, so yummy! We had guests over the night I was making this - they had already eaten, I knew, so this was just going to be for my husband and I (we were running a bit late). But it wasn't long before they just couldn't resist getting themselves a serving - it smelled so dang good!
Give youself some time and space, this recipe wants to use all the kitchen... But the end result is wel worth the effort. 5 Stars
A suggestion for those without a large pot: brown the chicken twice as long, then remove the chicken parts to a plate while preparing the sausage and vegetables. After adding the wine and tomatoes, put the chicken back in the pot. Proceed to simmer as the recipe suggests. (You can sauté a tablespoon of flour with the vegetables to make a thicker sauce.) We enjoyed this meal.
Very good. We served this for company and they thought it was great. The next day I used the leftover sauce spooned over some rince and it was fantastic. I used bonless skinless chicken breasts and didn't have any issue with dryness. I highly recommend this recipe.
I LOVE THIS DISH! I used a cheap $2 wine from Trader Joe's, left out the mushrooms (don't like them), and used fresh rosemary from my garden. It came out tasting awesome, was easy and fun to make. Got tipsy from drinking the wine while cooking :P
I absolutely love this recipe & will make it again. The sauce is rich & earthy, and the flavors are complex. I served this "stew" over mashed potatoes & it was heavenly. I used legs & thighs, also I thought the sausage would make the dish too heavy so I left it out. I also left out the carrots. Next time I'll halve the recipe, because I used my largest skillet and it barely fit, it made enough for eight people. I took it to lunch at work all week & it smelled so good re-heated in the microwave that my co-workers were jealous.
This is a great dish! We added zucchini and celery with veggies and simmered for about an hour, taking the lid off during the last 20 min. or so to thicken the broth and served over rice. DH loved it but picky 10 yr old did not! I think the sausage is a big key to the flavor. Thanks, Richard, for sharing this recipe. It's definitely a keeper - a great comfort food!
I really impressed my family with this one. My mom said "Wow, it's gourmet like!". Fiance said it's so yummy even if he doesn't like wine! This is great! I served it with a tossed salad and creamy mashed potatoes. Yum!
I have to say, "I really enjoyed this meal!" My fiance, who loves Italian food, kept saying how good it was while he was eating. I followed the advice of others and left out the carrots and added about another 7 ounces of tomatoes. I also added cornstarch to thicken (2-3tsp) and sugar (2tbs) to balance the bitterness of the red wine. I used about 13 chicken legs for this meal without the skin and the meat was really tender; however, next time I will try with boneless dark meat. All in all this was an awesome meal and I highly recommend. Oh and you can get at least 6 serving with this meal. I served over pasta and with garlic bread.
Delicious! we hit the farmer's market for this one (locally made sausage, foraged wild shrooms, and local chicken). the chicken is very tasty, so we blew off the poultry seasoning. we celebrated this recipe's Italian and French influences by opening a bottle of barbera and a bottle of vacqueras! we put the bright and spicy barbera in the dish, and then had some of each wine with the meal. the vacqueras might have been just a bit better, even though the barbera was in the dish. but either way, you can't go wrong. Tremendous, memorable meal! Grazie et merci, Richard!
This is the best recipe I tried from this site. Thanks, Richard!
Excellent excellent excellent. We had guests that were our guinea pigs for this recipe and it couldn't have turned out better. Served it up with some garlic mashed potatoes, some good crusty bread and the rest of the red wine. Thank you for sharing this!!!!
Excellent. Used the exact recipe. For the meat used drumsticks. Will try thighs next time. The Italian Sausage is the most expensive ingredient, and, if cost is critical, could be replaced with a teaspoon of sweet paprika. The rest I would do the same, next time. It's really easy to prepare. While you are cooking, the house smell good too. Maybe it's just the wine :-)
Wonderful winter night meal. I will give it five stars because the flavor was really there. Only thing I changed is just used less chicken. Cooked the sausage first, chicken then vegetables and combined everything together and simmered on low heat for about 1 hour. Better even the 2nd day -- served over garlic mashed potatoes
This was very good using canned italian flavored diced tomatos and adding a little extra italian seasonings to the chicken before I coated it with flour. I think without that it would not have been quite as much flavorfull. I used white wine instead of red and used a water/cornstarch mixture to thicken the sauce. Served over extra wide egg noodles...mmm!
What a lovely stew! I used the larger 28oz can of tomatoes because that's what I had on hand, but otherwise I was faithful to the recipe. I simmered it longer to reduce the broth, and served it in bowls over oven roasted dutch yellow potatoes. A great fall dinner!
I made recipe as written and it was very good. Served over mashed potatoes the first night and stuffing the next night. Definitely liked mashed potatoes more. The house smelled wonderful while this was cooking.
Excellent recipe! I added celery in one inch slices which I wanted to get out of the fridge. I forgot about slicing the sausage first so I just broke it into small crumbles which I think added more flavor to the sauce.
I cooked this minus the red wine, didn't have any on hand, used white wine & chicken broth combo, we did not care for this taste. We prefer simpler flavors, I think. In my opinion, maybe sometimes too many ingredients ruins a dish.
This was easy and tasted wonderful. We had some quail in the freezer from my husband's hunting excursion last fall so I used them. I think I overcooked the meat, but had some chicken tenderloin breast meat sauteed separately and that was good with the sauce. Speaking of the sauce....it's heavenly. I used some fresh thyme and rosemary (I had them on hand because I grow them)which really enhanced the flavors. I made a white wine risotto as a side with reggiano parmesano and pecorino romano melted in at the last minute and we really enjoyed this alongside the main dish. Will definitely make again but not with the small wild fowl; I'll use chicken pieces next time.
This was delicious! I used chunky crushed tomatoes and Italian seasoning blend in place of the rosemary. I also skinned the chicken and used both chicken breasts and thighs to keep eveyone in my family happy. Thanks so much for the recipe. We all LOVED it!
Yummy & easy. Even my picky eater liked it. I would make it again and even for company. It would be very easily made ahead and reheated. The flavor was 5 stars, but the directions were closer to 3 so I am giving it an overall 4. I browned the sausage 1st, removed from pan and quartered, then the chicken, removed from pan, deglazed with a tiny bit of the wine and then browned the onions and mushrooms. Added everything back in and then added carrots, wine, etc. Reduced the sauce and thikened it with a beurre manie so it was more like thin gravy. Thank you for this recipe.
My husband and I served Coq au Vin at our wedding reception, so the dish has special meaning for us. This is the first time I've tried to make it myself and it turned out great. I used prosciutto ham instead of sausage and it turned out wonderfully.
Very tasty! My only change was 2 cans of diced tomatoes instead of one can of whole. I used b/s thighs so there was no grease that others have mentioned. Served over mashed potatoes with lots of bread for sopping up the juices. Oh- and by using turkey sausage it was a pretty healthy meal!
5 Stars +. This is one of the best recipes I have ever made. I added the remaining flour mixture to the sauce to thicken it a little. Everyone just loved it, I served it with Penne noodles.I used Merlot.
This was really, really wonderful. I used my largest skillet and took the chicken out while sauteing the sausage and veggies, then returned it before the tomatoes and wine. I ended up simmering about 45 minutes and then removed the chicken again for a couple minutes and added a Tbsp. of tomato paste to thicken the sauce a bit. Served it with bowtie pasta and crusty baguettes from a recipe on this site. I think next time I may put everything in a dutch oven or covered casserole and cook it in a slow oven for a couple hours. It would be even more magnificent.
Great recipe! I've never had a traditional Coq Au Vin, but this was so easy and delicious. I made the recipe as is (just thickened up the sauce at the end with a little corn starch and water) and served it stew style with some whole wheat bread! My family and I both thought there was plenty of sauce. This one's a keeper, will definitely make again!
This was amazing! Ended up simmering for over an hour as we entertained our guests and it still earned raves from all. Left out carrots (they were in my side) and used the italian style diced tomatoes. Tough to stir because pan was very full but a couple stirs does it. Served with wild rice and a medley of steamed veggies. I was told it looked very elegant. Will definitely make this again.
I must admit I left out the Italian sausage, but otherwise followed this recipe to the letter. The flavors melded perfectly, and I found the preparation to be very simple. I chose to serve this with cornbread stuffing, as we aren't potato people. Would be simple to increase for a large winter's meal for company.
A very respectable basic recipe. I followed the recipe (although I used slightly more fresh rosemary) and used skinless/boneless chicken thighs. It was bland as published. This recipe must require a VERY ROBUST wine. In the end, I messed around with it adding small amounts of balsamic vinegar, extra garlic, and finally sundried tomatoes to give the dish more "punch." A very nice beginning for someone with a good palate to play around.
This is a fabulous recipe. As other people suggested, I cooked the sausage, chicken and vegetables in stages before putting them all together to simmer in a big pot. I used hot Italian sausage and we spooned this dish over buttered egg noodles--excellent!
This is very good but I'd only use maybe half that amount of chicken .... I still had to cook in stages as others have said. I added zucchini. Next time I'll probably add more tomatoes and some broth or something--I like more sauce than this made. I had it over egg noodles with crusty french bread. Again, very good.
Excellent! I made this for the family last night and they loved it. I used close to 4# of boneless chicken thighs but I had to brown the chicken in two batches since my largest pan was only 5qt. I followed the recipe to the letter except I used a larger can of the tomatoes. When it was done I poured it over rice and made homemade Buttermilk biscuits to go with it. What a great dish! I am going to add more sausage next time at my family's request.
WOW! kids, adults- we all loved it and it made a great hearty meal. I substituted smoked turkey sausage for the sweet italian (I don't eat pork) and served with egg noodles. Next time I will make mashed potatoes to soak up more of the incredible sauce! Thanks for sharing ;)
This was very tasty. I did leave out the mushrooms but that was because my husband hates them. I cooked it in the crock pot all day. I threw everything in except for the wine I added at the last hour also I used white wine because that is what I had on hand, it worked just fine. I served it over creamy polenta. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good. Added more spices and carrots/onions than called for. Made in stages, as others described. First browned sausage, then browned chicken, then cooked veggies before adding everything back into a stockpot to cook. Chicken was done in about 45 minutes this way. Makes a ton!
This was fabulous. I cooked it without the sausage and it turned out great. I used fresh vegetables from the garden. The presentation is beautiful...full of colour.
Fabulous! Last night was the second time I have made this. Boneless skinless thighs, doubled the mushrooms (chunks of portabello) 2 cans of Hunt's Diced Italian tomatoes. Cooked for about an hour. Richard....this one is out of the park!!!! Thank you.
