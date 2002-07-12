Easy Almond Chicken
Baked chicken with a creamy soup sauce, topped with crazy, nutty toasted almonds! Serve with rice if desired.
Positively Wonderful! This would make a super company dish. 5 star PLUS!!!!!!Read More
Somewhat bland for my taste. I made it again however with a few simple alterations. It came out better but I'm not done playing with it just yet. I added chicken bouillon instead of soup, and used cream of mushroom soup. I also added more garlic and used red pepper flakes and a little cinnamon. My grandma liked it this way, and she hates all seasonings except butter and salt, but my husband and I think it needs more tweeking. I will make again because I really think this is a good base recipe. The toasted almonds add a flavor to chicken that we all agreed is very nice. Good recipe, just needs more umph.Read More
This was the best Almond Chicken I've ever had.
This was good. I didn't have cream of chicken, so I used cream of mushroom, but added a strong chicken soup base to it. I didn't have evaporated milk so I used 1/4 milk instead. I am looking forward to trying it with the right ingredients. It was good the way I made it, but is probably great the way the recipe states it.
So good and so easy. I will make this again. I did however use cream of mushroom. I did not have cream of chicken. Thanks.
So simple and easy! I first seasoned the chicken with Mrs. Dash and minced garlic. Then I pan seared it. I poured the evaporated milk and soup mixture over the chicken and baked covered for an hour. I crushed the almonds and sprinkled over the cooked chicken. Everyone loved it!
Ugh, there isn't much substance to this, not flavorful enough for me. My three year old liked it, but he always likes the boring stuff.
This was really good and really simple. Served over rice.
This was ridiculously easy to make and SO GOOD - will make again and again, thanks!!
I toasted the almonds too much -- and they came out slightly burned, which did not help. Also, very bland dish.
pretty good
This recipe was easy and very good. I spooned some of the extra sauce over my serving. I served it with a romaine salad and sun-dried tomato viniagrette dressing.
This tasted very good. Also very rich. Along with the evaporated milk and soup, I added just a touch of lemon extract to give it that extra kick. It came out perfect! I served it over rice. Yum!
This is good and very simple. I added salt and pepper to the chicken breasts. I used sliced almonds instead of whole, but otherwise made as written. Very nice.
Used cream of mushroom because that's what I had on hand. Seasoned chicken with salt,pepper, garlic, and paprika. Served over rice. Was a hit! I will continue to make this. Thank you! Also I served with the roasted sweet potato and onion recipe on All recipes. It's also topped with toasted almonds and delicious!
