Easy Almond Chicken

Baked chicken with a creamy soup sauce, topped with crazy, nutty toasted almonds! Serve with rice if desired.

Recipe by JMOOSE

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken pieces in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with garlic powder to taste and bake in the preheated oven for 1/2 hour.

  • In a small bowl mix together the soup and milk. Pour mixture over chicken and bake for another 1/2 hour. Meanwhile, toast almonds and add to chicken during the last few minutes of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 76.6mg; sodium 345.3mg. Full Nutrition
