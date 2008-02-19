Garlic Wine Chicken

An awesome dish to serve for any occasion, that's also easy to prepare. I have been cooking professionally for 9 years and in many different places, and this dish 'took off' every place that I tried it! Can be served over rice or capellini pasta (I prefer pasta) with your favorite mixed vegetables.
There's nothing at all wrong w/ this recipe, but I wanted to offer a word-- I increased the yield to 3, and while the amount of ingredients increased accordingly, the instructions stayed the same. So keep in mind that when you increase liquid ingredients like wine and lemon, it will take A LOT longer to reduce for a sauce, and chicken breasts (especially pounded thin) should NOT cook in a sauce that takes more than 10 minutes to reduce-- I cooked mine for about 10 min., removed to a platter, and continued to cook down the sauce, which took another 20 min. at least! BUT-- very tasty when all was said and done!
This was good, I think the wine was a bit much for the amount of chicken. I added some onions to the recipe. Also make sure to season the chicken with salt and pepper, I like to add a good helping of salt and pepper to the flour, so they get coated, then add a little more for good measure in the pan, then it won't be bland.
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2010
In a word...excellent. Simply excellent. Reminiscent of Chicken Piccata, with its piquant lemon butter sauce. While I didn't measure exactly, I can say that I essentially used for two chicken breasts what the recipe intended for one. As an example, a cup and a half of wine for just one chicken breast does seen like a LOT, doesn't it? As does 1/2 T. of garlic and a half lemon, however, these amounts were just right for two chicken breasts. I browned the chicken in olive oil rather than vegetable oil, tho' that's just a personal preference. Also, since I don't drink Chablis I used what I had open which was a Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay would have worked well too. The butter at the end, just as it is with Veal or Chicken Piccata, is essential. It not only thickens the sauce but gives it a velvety richness as well. I garnished this with lemon slices and chopped fresh parsley and served it with an herbed Parmesan orzo. (Pasta with garlic and olive oil would also be ideal!) I have to admit I was tempted to substitute chicken broth for part of the wine but in the end decided to prepare this as written and was not disappointed in the least. This is just a beautiful dish!
This was a good recipe but I only gave it 4 stars because I had to do some tweaking. Instead of just 1 chicken breast I used 4, seasoned them with salt, pepper and garlic powder. I also seasoned the flour with those same spices. Instead of 1/2 tbsp garlic I used 3 cloves crushed and fried the chicken in butter therefore omitting the end step. I also cut down on the wine to half and the rest I used chicken stock. All in all it's a good premise but I knew just by looking at the recipe that it needed some adjustments.
I made this recipe for 4 servings instead of just one, and after reading other reviews (in regards to increasing the yield) I went ahead and decreased the lemon from 2 squeezed lemons to just 1, and the wine from 6 cups to just 4 cups, and only about 6-8 oz sliced mushrooms. It turned out so delicious and yummy I'm definitely going to make this again. It was easy to make, but also complex tasting - that combination is always nice. As other reviewers said, it takes longer to reduce the liquid, about 25-30 minutes for me. It did remind me of Chicken Picatta but I liked it a lot better because it tasted more appropriate for chicken, whereas the Picatta sauce seems more appropriate for fish to me. This would be a great recipe for when guests come, as it doesn't require much prep or time but is somewhat fancy & delicious to be able to serve.
We really liked this....I couldn't use just wine because the flavor would be too strong for my 2 yr. old son....so I used some chicken stock as well. I added some provalone cheese (hubby is a BIG cheese fan) and some green onions for presentation. Delicious, thanks for the post.
Rating: 2 stars
06/29/2000
I found it to be very bland. It needed something else.
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2005
This was really delicious! The sauce was a little tangy, but I think I added a little too much lemon juice...I'll make this again, definitely.
I increased the yield to 4 servings and that meant using 2 lemons. This was a little to lemony for us. I mean, I love lemons and all but you shouldn't pucker while eating dinner. Maybe my lemons were bigger then they should have been.
Very good, and very easy. It has a "high-end" flavour for something so simple to make. I added some Italian seasoning to the flour before dredging, and the store had no nice lemons, so I substituted white balsamic vinegar, which worked beautifully.
Very nice! The sauce made enough for several servings, as several reviewers have mentioned. I served by layering a 13 x 9 dish with pasta, putting the chicken on top of that and pouring the sauce over all with parsley as a garnish. Simple to prep, complex in flavor and liked by my family = a winner!
one chicken breast is not enough. juice of half a lemon is a bit too much. maybe if you hand-squeeze the half lemon lightly, but definitely don't use a juicer to get all the juice. it was a bit lemony. i made a roux from the flour and oil. took it out of the pan. sauteed the garlic in extra butter and used two chicken breasts. and added the roux in at the end, after the wine and lemon juice. i added chopped cilantro at the end too for color and because i love cilantro. :) good flavour in general.
I made this with shrimp instead of chicken, and omitted the flour, and added a little at the end to thicken the sauce. I don't think it needed the lemon and the wine. The wine is plenty. It also needed additional seasoning, so I added a teaspoon of 21-blend herb and spice mix.
For such an easy easy dinner, it was delicious. It's nice also to be able to make a meal for one. Rarely do you see "serving size - 1" I had with fresh steamed vegetables and it was great. Thanks so much for sharing. I will make it again.
I made this just like the recipe said. I did not like it. I am honestly not sure what I expected. It was rather bland. It could have been the wine. However, I the wine was good. I am not sure what went wrong.
I loved the idea of this dish, and after reading some reviews decided to tweak it a bit because of the kids. I also increased the yield to 3 and did half stock half wine. The wine taste was still too strong for the kids. I also reduced lemon and will reduce to half next time round. I added a total of 4 cloves of garlic, and ended up adding a little more stock powder to try to reduce the overall acidic taste and even out the flavours. Definite must is taking out the chicken so one can reduce the sauce to a nice consistency. My husband and I enjoyed this dish but I will have to tweak it further for the kids to like it.
Very easy for how delicious it is. Followed other reviewers comments. Used 2 chicken breasts, added 1/2 t salt and pepper and garlic powder to flour. I also used 1/2 cooking wine, 1/2 chicken broth, and canned mushroom slices since I had no fresh ones on hand. Very delicious on whole wheat angel hair pasta. My 3 kids under age 6 gobbled it up!
Pretty good. I have to adjust for more sauce for two of us and was a little short for the pasta, but hubby liked it so we'll try it again. The flavor was good, but I went light on the lemon and used garlic powder on the chicken rather than garlic in the sauce. Turned out good.
I made this as a doubled recipe with small red potatoes and steamed broccoli spears. I did add salt and pepper to the chicken breasts while cooking. Used chicken broth for half of the required wine with a bit of extra minced garlic. It was excellent. My husband said I could make it anytime. Very easy and delicious. Guests would be impressed and delighted . Next time I'll add crusty bread with it...yum.
Wonderful recipe with excellent flavor! I made it for dinner tonight, and most certainly will make it again. Even though I am a lemonholic, I will reduce the lemon next time....just a tad overwhelming for my taste. But otherwise...superb!
well not a hit at our house the teens thought it tasted like it had vinegar in it.. from the wine I guess... me I thought it too bland but that's just me... I used Chablis and I could taste the wine flavor too
I've made this twice now and my picky hubby (he won't eat/taste anything based on looks and/or color) loved it! The first time I made it I didn't make enough pasta and the second time I made too much (still learning). This is definitely easy to make and DELISH!
The chicken tasted fine and all but the wine was just too much. It overpowered everything and the mushrooms soaked up so much that their natural flavor left. Personally, I would not have flour coated at all, but maybe left the flour in the sauce to thicken it, then add only 1/2 a cup of wine with no lime. I don't think I will make this again.
I made this before, using the large amount of white wine, and felt it lacked something. This time I subsituted chicken broth for 2/3 of the white wine amount and liked the result better. I also did not put all of the liquid in while the chicken was cooking. That felt too much like boiling. I added half the liquid after I took the chicken out.
