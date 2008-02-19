Garlic Wine Chicken

An awesome dish to serve for any occasion, that's also easy to prepare. I have been cooking professionally for 9 years and in many different places, and this dish 'took off' every place that I tried it! Can be served over rice or capellini pasta (I prefer pasta) with your favorite mixed vegetables.

Recipe by John Sedlock

prep:

15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
1
1
1 serving
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, heat oil for frying. Dredge chicken breast in flour and place it in the hot skillet. Add pepper to taste. Cook until golden brown on one side, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Turn chicken over (presentation side up) and add the garlic, mushrooms, juice from 1/2 lemon and wine. Stir all together. Turn heat up as high as possible and let liquids reduce until about 1/4 cup liquid remains in skillet.

  • Remove chicken from skillet and add the room temperature butter. Swirl it around in the skillet sauce until it is incorporated and the sauce is slightly thickened. Pour sauce over chicken and serve with pasta.

Cook's Note:

I recommend clarified butter or butter-infused oil for cooking the chicken. Use a good-quality white wine, as that will affect the finished dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1015 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 67g; fat 40.5g; cholesterol 129.5mg; sodium 379.2mg. Full Nutrition
