Garlic Wine Chicken

In a word...excellent. Simply excellent. Reminiscent of Chicken Piccata, with its piquant lemon butter sauce. While I didn't measure exactly, I can say that I essentially used for two chicken breasts what the recipe intended for one. As an example, a cup and a half of wine for just one chicken breast does seen like a LOT, doesn't it? As does 1/2 T. of garlic and a half lemon, however, these amounts were just right for two chicken breasts. I browned the chicken in olive oil rather than vegetable oil, tho' that's just a personal preference. Also, since I don't drink Chablis I used what I had open which was a Pinot Grigio, and Chardonnay would have worked well too. The butter at the end, just as it is with Veal or Chicken Piccata, is essential. It not only thickens the sauce but gives it a velvety richness as well. I garnished this with lemon slices and chopped fresh parsley and served it with an herbed Parmesan orzo. (Pasta with garlic and olive oil would also be ideal!) I have to admit I was tempted to substitute chicken broth for part of the wine but in the end decided to prepare this as written and was not disappointed in the least. This is just a beautiful dish!