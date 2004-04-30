Keligun Chicken

An island recipe from the Marianas Islands. So much flavor - and you can add hot spices if you want!

Recipe by Jessica

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Make Marinade: Combine the soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and ground black pepper. Mix together. Marinate chicken in refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Remove chicken from refrigerator and dispose of marinade. Broil or barbecue chicken for 25 to 30 minutes or until cooked through and juices run clear. When chicken is cooked, remove bones and dice chicken meat.

  • Put diced chicken in a medium bowl. Add the lemon juice and salt and mix together. Then add the coconut, green onion and lemon pepper spice. Mix all together, top with green onion and serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 2531.2mg. Full Nutrition
