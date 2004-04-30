Keligun Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
378 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 2531.2mg. Full Nutrition
This is the easiest and best recipe. I've now made it several ways, grilled, sauteed, baked and the chicken is perfect each and every time. For an appetizer, I've skewered the chicken pieces between baby bella mushrooms, pineapple and for kick a maraschino cherry.
It smells so good and easy to make. My hubby cannot stop open the oven. I thought the soy sauce is too much. It turn out not salty enough. ( sometimes I like salty food). I also put a teaspoon of sugar into my marinate.( I love a tin of sweetness) . I do not like flaked coconut. I used sauted mushroom.. I skipped the lemon juice. My son does not like tart food. I reserved the marinate, added some flour to make it gravy. The gravy placed on my side for the stemed veggies. It turns out a nice family dinner.
Great recipe! I used boneless chicken breasts, added powdered ginger and red pepper flakes to the marinade. Let it marinate about 4 hours and cooked it on my George Foreman grill. I also omitted the green onions since I'm not a big fan of them. I cooked the marinade down and topped the chicken with it at the end. If you added the red pepper flakes to the marinade, make sure you like it spicy if you top the chicken with the sauce, it really adds a kick!
I thought this recipe was pretty good, but I'd make a few modifications next time. I made the marinade according to the recipe. Next time I would either cut down on the soy sauce or use low-sodium soy sauce, as it came out very salty. I would also omit the salt that goes in at the end. I used boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips before being placed in the marinade. I marinated for 2-1/2 hours. Then I cooked the chicken in a cast iron skillet. This worked very well. I couldn't find unsweetened coconut, so I just used sweetened. I was afraid my husband would hate it, because he hates sweet and meat together, but he thought it was great, and said I should just use sweetened coconut rather than going out of my way to find unsweetened. I also added an extra handful of chopped green onions, and my husband and I both thought it could use even more. I think next time I would also add ginger or chili flakes as others have suggested to give it some spice. I will definitely make this recipe again (with modifications).
At first I was thrown off by the ingredients but I decided to give it a try because I had all the ingredients on hand. I had no idea this chicken would be extremely tender and full of flavor. It was like my taste buds were dancing around my tongue. This was a really big hit with my family. We will definitely make this again.
I only had about a quarter cup of soy sauce so used that with the vinegar, about 1/2 c water, a few tbsp teriyaki sauce and a tblsp fish oil, a generous dash of powdered garlic, ginger and pepper. Cut chicken in pieces and cooked on the stovetop with the liquid, added about a tbsp of flour at the end to thicken. Then added sweetened coconut (forgot the lemon). It was intense but delicious -- it would have been great if we'd had jasmine rice to go with it to calm it down a bit. I probably won't make it again because coconut is so fattening, but it was quite delicious.
I agree that 1 cup soy is way too much; overpowers the other ingredients in the marinade. I cut it to 1/4 cup, also 1/4 cup rice vinegar, (original was too much like vindaloo for my taste--sourness clashed with the other ingredients.) I added tsp ginger and red chile flakes,put in lime juice and togarashi (japanese condiment that includes chile and tangerine zest) because I don't like lemon pepper so I guess I ended up making my usual yakitori. :) Old habits... The coconut was fun and tasty. but too many changes needed to make the marinade edible so only 3 stars for the original recipe.
We do this with shrimp or beef, deer, elk, buffalo etc. even fish, octopus, squid and usually add fresh ground coconut not sweet coconut for baking in which you need a coconut grinder, I have several and hot peppers... I am from there and grew up eating these dishes and if you grill the meat, it tastes much better... This dish is usually served with Titiyas which is a thick corn tortilla made with masa harina.
