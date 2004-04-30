Keligun Chicken

I thought this recipe was pretty good, but I'd make a few modifications next time. I made the marinade according to the recipe. Next time I would either cut down on the soy sauce or use low-sodium soy sauce, as it came out very salty. I would also omit the salt that goes in at the end. I used boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips before being placed in the marinade. I marinated for 2-1/2 hours. Then I cooked the chicken in a cast iron skillet. This worked very well. I couldn't find unsweetened coconut, so I just used sweetened. I was afraid my husband would hate it, because he hates sweet and meat together, but he thought it was great, and said I should just use sweetened coconut rather than going out of my way to find unsweetened. I also added an extra handful of chopped green onions, and my husband and I both thought it could use even more. I think next time I would also add ginger or chili flakes as others have suggested to give it some spice. I will definitely make this recipe again (with modifications).