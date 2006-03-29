Chicken Spaghetti II
This is one of our favorites. It is so easy and is great to serve to company. Great with French bread and salad.
This was excellent! My husband and I had never had chicken spaghetti before, and I thought this recipe was very easy to make. I read some of the reviews saying that it was too cheesey or gooey. Instead of using an 8 oz box of spaghetti, I used a 13 oz. And I still cut down the cheese to 1/2 pound and the sauce amout was perfect. We will be making this again!!Read More
This was OK, not great, not bad, just OK. Kind of like a REALLY spicy macaronni and cheese with chicken in it.Read More
Very, very good! I didn't use as much cheese and I topped it with Italian bread crumbs and it was a hit! Thanks, this is a keeper~ Rebecca
This is awesome. I have tried several chicken spaghetti recipes but this is by far the best. I think most kids would like this....mine are just weird...they only like tacos.
This recipe is great with 1 onion, 1/2 of a bell pepper, and a stalk of celery. Finely chop all of these and then saute them in a few tablespoons of butter. Mix all together with condensed mushroom soup instead of chicken and at least 12oz. cooked spaghetti noodles. Cheese and rotel amounts are still the same. The best way to cook I have found, however, is to combine all and then bake in 350 oven for 30 minutes. Salt and pepper on top. Delicious. A great recipe I have always loved with these simple changes.
Very enjoyable, I doubled the recipe for a large family gathering and it was a success with all the adults. The tomatoes and green chiles were a problem for the children, but overall everyone enjoyed the dish. I did choose to place in a casserole and heat in the oven to melt the cheese thoroughly. I served with candied baby carrots, italian green beans, mashed potatoes, and frence bread with garlic spread. I was very pleased with this recipe.
Very good. Has the simpicity and satisfaction of real comfort food. Even my picky husband asked me to make it again. I left out the green chile peppers (on account of the picky husband) but it was still very tasty and didn't taste like there was anything missing. To make it quicker, though, next time I will just cook the chicken in a pan or microwave while the pasta is cooking-it doesn't really have to be boiled.
When you can get 4 kids to eat ALL of their dinner, I think you're doing pretty well. Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
Used shredded cheddar cheese instead of velveta. Added 16oz. of light sour cream. Family loved this recipe! Will fix again.
Very fattening but Oh so good!
Pretty dang good. My changes: A lot less cheese, maybe 1/4 pound or 1/3 pound. I used the 2% velvetta. I used a lot less pasta and I used rotini instead of spaghetti cause I had a box open. I had to add a bit of water, maybe 1/4 cup, to make it possible to stir it. I added maybe 1.5 tbs garlic powder and a little fresh ground pepper. I didn't think it needed any salt.
I have a recipe that is very similar, except only using 10 ounces of velveeta instead. It seems like an entire pound would be too much. Also, to add a nice touch, crumble some cooked bacon into it or add fresh mushrooms (I do both).
I don't have kids, so I don't know how kids like this receipe, but I can't imagine how they wouldn't. This is my all time favorite meal!!!!
I'm sorry. Velveeta? 1200mg sodium? I couldn't get over the fact that it felt as if I were eating liquid lead. Disgusting.
was a little dry
This was great! We are watching our calories, so we substituted a can of cheddar cheese soup for the velveeta. Husband and kid loved it.
It was average but family didn't like...
I think it would have been great...but after I had it almost prepared I realized I didn't have velvetta cheese. So since I was starving I added shredded cheese, it was too dry and had no flavor so I added a little ranch dressing. I ended up with a cheesy chicken ranch dish!
This is an okay recipe. It was really easy to make. I thought that there was way too much onion in it for the amount of pasta and sauce. The onion was all that I could taste. Overall it made an okay meal.
I absolutely LOVED this! I even used canned chicken, and it was excellent. My aunt has a recipe for chicken spaghetti that is just as good, but much more complicated. This is the version I'll be making for years to come. PS - I used Rotel Original for the diced tomatoes, which made it spicier than it should have been. I loved it that way, but my husband thought it was a little too spicy. I also used more than a "pinch" of garlic powder (at least a full tsp).
I'm giving this 5 stars even though I made some changes because I had to use what I had on hand. I used cream of mushroom soup instead of chicken and I used a can of stewed tomatoes (jalapeno, cumin and garlic flavor), undrained and chopped up the tomatoes, instead of the diced tomatoes with green chile. I also cut back on the cheese to about 1/2 lb and I used about 1/3 mexican velveeta and 2/3-2% velveeta. I didn't add garlic because the tomatoes had garlic in them. This was WONDERFUL!! I had my doubts about it when I was cooking it because I've never had anything like it, but boy, was I wrong! My whole family loved it, including my picky 14 year old! I told them next time I could try it the way it was written and they told me not to change a thing because it was great the way I fixed it! This one is definately a keeper and very easy too! I also think this would be good without the chicken.
My husband and I enjoy this. We have dubbed it "nacho spaghetti". Makes a lot and freezes great also.
Thought this is an easy, healthy great tasting dinner to serve to my family!! Thanks!
My family really loved this recipe. Two thumbs up when all 6 of us are happy!! Only thing I did was use the 16 oz. sphaghetti!!
I liked this basic recipe for chicken spaghetti; real easy to make if you are in a hurry. I ended up changing it up a bit though; 8 oz. of the processed cheese. I also sauteed in butter chopped mushroom, celery, 2 cloves garlic, and green onion tops. I also added chicken broth, enough to make it easier to stir before I put the dutch oven in a 350 oven for about 30 minutes.
This was a great quick meal. I made it for my parents, brother and even picky husband. No leftovers :( I did only use half of the processed cheese and it came out very creamy and cheesy.
This is so yummy. I used stewed tomatoes with garlic and onion instead of diced tomatoes. I also used only 8 oz of processed cheese instead of 16oz. I am so pleased with this recipe and I will be serving it again.
This recipe is fabulous! Its quick, easy, and delicious! Even my husband, who is picky, likes me to make this.
This was so good and very filling. Plus it is one pot, very easy clean up.
I used 16 ounces of spaghetti, and only half the cheese. I also sauteed onions, bell peppers and garlic in butter, and added that in ... terrific !
I love this dish. It is so simple and yummy. My husband asks for it, which is rare. It is also wonderful for lunch the next day or leftovers.
Great dish. It was very unique, easy and tasty. I was pleasantly surprised and will definitely making again. Thanks!
If you want a real treat that goes right to you waist, then I highly recommend this meal!
This is really good recipe. My family love it and I think we will keep this one.
I personally would give this 5 stars. My children gave it an average of 4 though. It's got a little heat to it. I love that...my children don't. That being said, I made it as written w/ the exception of using elbow macaroni instead of spaghetti because it's all I had. I used 16 oz of macaroni as well. It's the perfect combo...and I topped w/ crushed buttery garlic club crackers (mixed w/ about 3 Tbsp melted butter) and popped it in the oven at 350 for 15 min. YUMMM!
my Husband found this recipe and we have been sharing with family and friends
This was pretty tasty! After reading reviews, I too cut the cheese back to 1/2 a pound (light velveeta), and I think it could still use a little less. And don't get me wrong, I LOVE cheese! Still, a very enjoyable comfort food. Next time, I think I might try it with cream of mushroom soup instead. It just felt like that mushroom flavor was missing.
I didn't care for this recipe. I thought that it sounded a bit like cheese dip, it was literally cheese dip with noodles. So all in all, mush, even though i thought it might be that beforehand and cooked the noodles al dente.
My husband loved it. I thought it was pretty good. Will make again. I used half cream of mushroom and half cream of chicken, instead.
Good recipe. I fixed it according to the recipe and did not really LOVE it. So I fixed it again but made some changes. I cut the chicken into bite sized chunks, added an extra chicken breast, a can of cream of mushroom soup, a can of green chilies no tomatoe, a cup of sour cream and some sauteed onion & celery. We liked it so much that we made two more dishes the next day!
My husband LOVES this recipe. I add more spices to it.
I gave it a 5 for ease. But it definitely was a good quick meal. I used 1.5 pounds penne noodles instead because I had them on hand. After cooking the noodles in the chicken broth I left just enough broth in the pan to cover the noodes.Then added the cheese and soup so it wasn't a thick mess like others experienced. I also used two cans of rotel tomatoes as my family loves "spicy" Quick,very easy and the kids loved it!!
I made just a few adjustments to the recipe and it was DELICIOUS!! I used 1 lb of boneless skinless chicken breasts and only 6 ounces of velveeta. I also used one can of Hatch's brand diced tomatoes with green chiles GARLIC flavor (medium) in place of adding garlic powder. My friends LOVED it! I will definitely be making this recipe again!
Delicious! My family loved it. Once I combined everything and had it mixed up really well, I put it in a casserole dish and sprinkled cheddar cheese on top and put it in the over until the cheese melted. If you don't like a little spice, use the mild Ro-tel. Thanks for a great, easy recipe.
We grill chicken just about every weekend and I am always looking for ways to use the leftovers. This was tasty and easy. I used less Velveeta and added a can of cream of mushroom soup. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe is awesome! It tastes great and is a crowd pleaser. It is also easily doubled for bigger groups of people! I definitly recommend it!
Not much to look at, but tasted excellent.
This is a quick, easy to make meal that is oh so tasty. Very good recipe.
Really tasty, but a bit spicy for some with the Rotel. My husband didn't like it for that reason.
I wasn't thrilled with the taste, but it was ok.
This Recipe was Fantastic! Great weeknight meal as it was very easy to prepare. Boiling the chicken took a little while but it was very tender and made shredding it easy. May put it in the crock pot over night next time. I only used 1 pot to cook everything so clean up was a breeze! I did add a little bit of salsa to give it more of a kick and I also used pepper jack cheese, we like extra SPICY!
I didn't think it was very good at all.
My sister served this at Thanksgiving and I just had to try to make it myself. The only thing I did differently is how I cooked it - instead of boiling it all down, after I mixed all of the ingredients together I baked it into a 9X13 pan and then topped it with more cheese.
Enjoyed this recipe. Easy! Kid-friendly...even stepson ate it!
I only gave this delicious recipe four stars due to its horrible amount of sodium. I recommend using no salt added diced tomatoes and chopping your own green chile. Also use reduced sodium soup. I added a little garlic powder to this for flavor and no added salt.
This is a great family pleaser. I've been making this for awhile and everyone always loves it. You can adjust the heat by adding the mild or hot Rotel tomatoes. I always serve mine with garlic bread and a salad on the side.
I felt it was to cheesy and not enough chile and tomato. But my bf said it wasn't cheesy enough - go figure! I would probably add some milk to make it creamy, because once it set it was sticky. Otherwise this was good and got really good reviews from my family.
This was really good, but next time I make it I would either add more pasta or cut back on the cheese. It was too saucy for the amount of pasta and I added a little milk.
Loved it! Used 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese and that was enough. It'd be good with a little more but I try to keep cheese at a minimum. I add green peppers too.
If I had to rate this strictly on how this turned out this evening, I would have to rate this 3 stars. This is only because, in our opinion, it was too cheesy. We followed the directions to the letter. It was a gooey mess. I do not have an excuse, because I did read the other reviews where the people said that it might be a bit too cheesy. So, the 4 star rating I gave this recipe is based on the fact that we truly loved the combination of flavors!! The only change next time will be to decrease the cheese substantially! And yes, we love cheese too, so for us to say that it was too cheesy says a lot! :)
great recipe- the simplicity is awesome! I didn't have the green chiles/tom. so I used Pace Picante instead. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for sharing it.
Thanks for the wonderful recipe, Teresa I give you 5 big star!Submit more! cs
It was okay, good simple comfort type food. I would make this again one day probably, just b/c it was so easy. My daughter did not care for it though, I think it might have been the rotel.
This is one of my favorite meals to make. My husband and my children love it as well. I use Cream of Mushroom soup because I prefer the flavor and I use Cheddar cheese because I don't like Velveeta. I use plain diced tomatoes too. I cut way down on the cheese so that it is not too much. I use between 1/4 lb. and 1/2 lb. instead of a whole lb.
Crazy easy and one pot to boot! Yum! No need for the chile peppers, although I'm sure it adds great flavor. I did halve the cheese.
This was great. I didn't have any diced tomatoes, so I threw in a little mild salsa. Whenever I made this, I felt like there was way to much sauce for the amount of noodles, so I ended up using 16 oz. of noodles. I added a little milk to thin it down a bit, and added some sauteed mushrooms. Very good!
It was just ok. Not great, not bad. It definitly could use less velvita, it tasted so much like cheese and not chicken. I added rotel and it did help a little. My husband ate his plate and I did eat most. I may make again when I have all the ingredients and don't feel like cooking a major meal.
I love this recipe. It was so easy to make. My boyfriend loved it. The only thing I did differently was used a rotisserie chicken. Will definitely make this again.
This recipe was pretty good. I din't have a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes w/chile on hand so I made a substitution of one can of petite diced tomatoes w/mushrooms and a 4 oz can of diced green jalapenos. The jalapenos made it entirely too spicy for me - next time I make it I will use diced green chiles which are much milder. Or I will use the Ro-tel tomatoes. Also, I din't use the full pound of Velveeta - only a half pound and it was still very cheesy and creamy. Overall, it is a good recipe and would make again.
Delicious! So cheesy too. I was hesitant to try this without any tomato products but my husband and I both loved it and will make it again.
I tried this as a short cut, week night meal in place of my 3 hour prep 'Chicken Spaghetti' and it just did not flow with us. It taste like Rotel Dip mixed with Cream of Chicken soup, add chicken and serve over spaghetti pasta---
Might be my second review on this. Just made with leftover diced ham and its ridiculously good! Better than the chicken version!
I followed other's advice and cut down the cheese. I put 8oz in and it was still TOO CHEESY. I think the recipe would have been good with very minimal cheese. I won't be making this recipe again.
I liked this better than some other chicken spaghetti recipes I've had. I like the idea of the velveeta and rotel combo, but it was a little spicy for my tastes. When I make it again, I just won't put as much rotel in it. I'm pretty sure I boiled the chicken too long, which made it a bit chewy, I think I might bake it next time. I still think this is a keeper!
Family was skeptical at first but loved it. Just a couple of changes, added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, only 1/2 lb of velveeta and used whole wheat pasta. It's made the do it again list, high honors.
Our Army Wife group is feeding 100 hungry soldiers tomorrow so I wanted to make something that fed a lot of people that was also economical. I doubled the recipe, everything except for the Velveeta. I left it at 1 lb. The only thing I added was some fresh parsley and mixed it with the other ingredients and I added bread crumbs to the top along with parsley and paprika. It's wonderful!! I love this recipe and will definitely make again!!
This recipe was great! My husband was skeptical when I told him about it, but in the end went for seconds. I used whole wheat penne rather than spaghetti, it held the sauce nicely. I know I used less cheese than the recipe called for, but I tend to start with about 1/3 of what the recipe says and then just add more as I go along. I found it a little thick for our taste so I added a splash of beer which gave it a wonderful flavor. The tomatoes with chilis really give it a nice twist! This is definitely one of those dishes that will go on my weeknight rotation.
I added 1 cup of sour cream and some Italian seasoning. So good!
pretty good. next time i will use less cheese and maybe add chicken stock because it was too thick and creamy for my family.
Delicious and easy! However, I used about double the amount of spaghetti noodles that the recipe calls for. I also used Extra Hot Rotel-- only do this if you love REALLY spicy food!
This is really yummy. It's almost like eating queso for dinner, but you can rationalize eating it because it has chicken and pasta in it. My guess is that this is way too fattening to be a part of the regular meal rotation, but it makes a good treat! I did find the cheese sauce a bit thick, so I'll add some water next time.
Way too much Velveeta. I will try to make this again but with only half as much Velveeta. It came out tasting basically good but mostly to rich and heavy.
Turned out great
Delicious recipe that is quick and easy and also tastes just as good as the version I use to make in the oven.
This was okay. I have tasted a better recipe. I suggest you cut the chicken into bite size pieces instead of grating it. Also add some fried mushrooms and onions.
Wonderful! This is one of my husband's new favorite foods. I highly recommend!
Always an easy dinner choice that your family will enjoy... I use about 3/4 block of Velveeta instead of the entire pound and make sure to cut it up into cubes before adding to the pot to melt. If I find it too thick for my liking, I will sporadically pour in a few ounces of milk as the cheese is melting. Makes for a tastier dish.
However we added Mexican style cheese and not the regular to add some spice. It was so good. Family favorite. Not very tasty with out the Mexican style cheese, just kind of plain.
Good meal you can throw together quickly. My child thought it was too hot.
This chicken spag. is delicious!! So easy to make. I have taken this to pot lucks and just made it for my family. I have received raves from both.
I love chicken spaghetti. This is one of the best and easiest! We love it.
Of course you have to alter the recipe to fit your individual taste as fas as the amount of cheese goes.
This was pretty good, and I'll probably make it again sometime, with some minor tweaks. I think the portion of spaghetti should probably be higher; there seemed to be too much sauce and chicken for my taste; it was almost too cheesy, and I love cheese.
This was great. This makes a lot of spaghetti, I used the whole pound of velveeta. We only ate about 2/3 of the entire dish! Very rich. I also added a chicken broth cubes to the water for more flavor.
Very easy and super tasty. I halfed the recipe and still had left overs.
This is a quick, use what you have in the pantry kind of rushed weeknight dinner recipe. My husband thought it was good, but I thought the combination of creamed soup and velveeta was to thick. I may try this again w/ less velveeta or perhaps use real cheese instead.
This was so fast and easy. The only thing I changed was sauting fresh onion and garlic (instead of garlic pwdr). Oh! And b/c another reviewer said it was a little dry I reserved a 1/4 cup of the broth and added it in which helps a lot!!! This is a keeper!
I made this exactly as written and it turned out great! I used a salsa con queso dip rather than cheese whiz or velveeta. I wouldn't change a thing and will make it again.
