Chicken Spaghetti II

4.3
377 Ratings
  • 5 226
  • 4 102
  • 3 25
  • 2 15
  • 1 9

This is one of our favorites. It is so easy and is great to serve to company. Great with French bread and salad.

Recipe by Teresa Simmons

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil chicken in a large pot of salted water. When chicken is done, remove from pot, keeping water/broth at a boil. Shred chicken and set aside. Put spaghetti in boiling chicken broth and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until al dente. When done, drain broth.

  • Return pot with cooked spaghetti to stove, put over low heat. Add shredded chicken, soup, diced tomatoes with chile peppers and cheese. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste. When cheese is melted, dinner is ready!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 46.7mg; sodium 1173.9mg. Full Nutrition
