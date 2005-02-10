Chicken Parmigiana

This is a very nice dinner for two. Serve it with your favorite pasta and tossed greens.

Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking sheet.

  • Pour egg into a small shallow bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken into egg, then into the bread crumbs. Place coated chicken on the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until no longer pink and juices run clear.

  • Pour 1/2 of the spaghetti sauce into a 7x11 inch baking dish. Place chicken over sauce, and cover with remaining sauce. Sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses on top and return to the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

528 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 184.1mg; sodium 1309.5mg. Full Nutrition
