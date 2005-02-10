Chicken Parmigiana
This is a very nice dinner for two. Serve it with your favorite pasta and tossed greens.
I BRINED my chicken in 4 cups water , 1/2 cup kosher salt (1/4 table salt) ½ cup sugar for 30 minutes. No need to brine if you are using quick frozen chicken that has been enhanced. Kosher chicken is prebrined. Brining=juicy chicken. Took brined chicken, cut off thin edges, pounded out & shook chicken w/flour (preflouring allows bread crumbs to stick) in a Ziploc-letting floured chicken sit for 5 min. I heated 6 TBS vegetable oil till it shimmered & then added 2 TBS butter to my pan, reserving half of this mixture for my second batch. Bread crumb mixture: I use ½ cup seasoned bread crumbs(same as 2 ounces), ½ cup grated parmesan( double what recipe calls for), 1tsp. Mrs. Dash Garlic and Herb, ½ tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp, onion powder, ½ tsp. Italian seasoning & a pinch of pepper. Took pre-floured chicken, coated it with egg mixture, then dipped in bread crumbs & FRIED the chicken to a medium golden brown. Shook some parmesan on them right away when done frying to absorb any oil. Side-by side I plated plain spaghetti noodles & cutlets, w/2 TBSP sauce on cutlet & desired amount of sauce on pasta, covered in cheese & baked each individual plate till cheese melted, serving them straight out of the oven. The reviews on this were probably the best I have ever gotten, I used to work in an Italian Restaurant owned by NY Italians & have picked up some techniques. My Fettuccine Alfredo used to be my husband favorite dish, after last night he told me he has a new favorite.Read More
Check out "Tomato Chicken Parmesan" on this site for a truly fabulous chicken parm recipe. Every time I make that one, people say its the best chicken parm they every had. No matter what kind you make though, always pound your chicken breasts, it will help immensely keeping the chicken tender and moist.Read More
After several Chicken Parm recipes, THIS is THE ONE:-) I've finally found one that we all love! It's simple and it's darned good:-) I will definately make this recipe again and again; thanks so much:-)
This chicken was so easy to make and turned out excellent! Used Best Marinara Sauce Yet (found here as well)instead of regular spaghetti sauce. This added even more flavor.
I REALLY liked this recipe. I made my own spaghetti sauce and used parmesan reggiano. I also skipped dipping the breasts in egg as I thought it was unnecessary and it was. Cooking temp. and time are accurate. Even my fussy fiance liked this. I'll definitely make this again.
Wow! This was really tasty and simple. Something quick to make when you can't spend too much time figuring out what's for dinner. Also great on a toasted roll/hero as a sandwich. I varied the recipe a little by adding some parmesan cheese (big cheese lover that I am!), garlic powder, onion powder and some salt into the bread crumbs and then mixing it up before breading the chicken with it. Also added a little salt to the beaten egg to make sure the chicken wouldn't end up bland, but that's just my preference. In response to the one reviewer who wanted thicker breading, what I did was double dip the chicken - coat first with the bread crumbs, then dip into the beaten egg and re-coat with breadcrumbs before actually baking (this would require some more breadcrumbs and probably another egg). Excellent recipe! =]
Wonderful chicken recipe! I have made this several times. One night we were craving it and I didn't have any bottled spaghetti sauce. I poured a 14 ounce can of tomato sauce in a microwave bowl, added 2t Italian Seasoning and 1t of garlic powder, cooked on high for 6 minutes, and ended up with a rich thick sauce for the chicken.
This is gonna be one of those it’s a good recipe when you completely change it reviews. I did originally follow the recipe and the chicken tasted like it had been in breaded in cardboard. It just was not appetizing. However there is a great breaded chicken recipe on this site, garlic chicken. Made this simple and easy and oh so TASTY. I got great reviews. Here is what I did. Took ¼ cup olive oil with 3 cloves garlic crushed and heated in microwave for 30 sec. Then coated the chicken in the oil and dipped in a mixture of ½ Italian seasoned bread crumbs and ½ parmesan cheese (double coat if u like thick breading). Cooked in oven at 325 for 20min (on a foil covered cookie sheet to make clean up easy). Set them in a casserole dish on top of about ½ a jar of spaghetti sauce for 3 chicken breast. Covered the breast with slices of mozzarella cheese and baked for another 20-25 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese. This turned out really really yummy and smells sooo good while it’s cooking.
I'm all thumbs in the kitchen, but I managed this recipe quite easily. My boyfriend, who was a bit skeptical at first, ended up LOVING it... lots of "mmm" noises throughout dinner. Thanks!
What I like best about this is that it was super easy to make and the whole family can enjoy. If your tired of just plain spaghetti...give this a try!! It's Italian with a kick!! We loved it!! Darcy
Fantastic! The family loved it and it was so moist. Thanks for a good one!
My fiance said "yum, yum yum" the whole time we were eating! And he said it's better than the kind he loves at a restaurant we go to. I double dipped the chicken in the breading (which I had also added parmesan to), then I browned the chicken in a skillet with olive oil and fresh garlic, then baked the chicken in the oven with sliced mozz and parm. Didn't add the sauce until I served it - I heated the sauce in a pan and then just put it as the base on the plate. I'll definitely be making this one again and again!
Very good! I added some parmesan cheese to the breading mixture and baked the chicken on a cooling rack so it would get crispy on the bottom too. Turned out great! Son loved it!
I never knew that chicken parm was so easy! I made this last night for the first time, I had always wanted to make chicken parm like I got in the restaurants, but I was sure it would never turn out. This recipe is so easy it stunned me. But after making it I came to a conclusion: it's better than what I have ever eaten in a restaurant. I added spices to the bread crumbs, and I also heated the sauce and added garlic, oregano and a little cayenne pepper for a kick. Flattening the chicken breasts does add to the aesthetic value, but I don't think it's necessary. Thank you so much for the great recipe Candy!
Super yummy! Made once and husband kept complimenting how good it was the entire meal. Said he could eat this every week!! Made exactly as recipe specified, except made 3 chicken breasts and used whole can of sauce. Eye balled other ingredients. Had angel hair pasta on the side. I already know that this is going to be a new family favorite.
This was AMAZING! I did one thing to simplify the cooking process (I wont call it changing the recipe though!!) I breaded & baked the chicken last night. Tonight, I threw the chicken in the microwave for a few minutes -just enough to take the chill off- while I doctored up the sauce in my 9x13 pan. Baked as directed in the 2nd step while the pasta cooked. This is my new "Where have you been all my life??" recipe!
This was really good and really easy. The chicken was very tender and juicy, and I added some mushrooms sauteed in olive oil and Italian spices to the top of the chicken breasts before the final bake. It tasted great...not to mention it looked like it came from a restaurant! We will make this regularly.
A little bland, will add more spices next time.
I had some fresh mozzarella at the brink of going bad, so I made this dish to top my spaghetti. It was pretty delicious except for a few things that could've been slightly improved. My chicken was a little bit drier than I expected after I took it out of the oven for the second time, so I think I will probably either reduce the cooking time before or after I apply the sauce. The chicken also tastes a little plain with all that cheese. I even customized my spaghetti sauce a little bit by stirring in some extra tomato sauce and fresh tomatoes. I think next time I will sprinkle some salt and pepper to season and see if I get the favor I have in mind. Other than that, it was a really good recipe!
This was really good. Another one that my boyfriend devoured, I mean licking his plate at the end and can't wait for the leftovers, I doubled the recipe. I also added a little salt to the beaten eggs and used seasoned breadcrumbs and then added some onion powder, garlic powder/salt and parmesan cheese. I would probably use less salt and seasoning though, it tasted a little too salty to me (my fault). I followed the advice to make it a little crispier to put a cookie cooling rack on the baking sheet so its crispy on both sides. I used a vodka marinara sauce which was great! I put half of it in the baking dish, then added the chicken and put back in the oven for 10 minutes. Then added the remaining sauce and topped it with a lot of cheese! It was really good! I served it with a green salad. I tried making this again and it came out better the 2nd time! I used a little less salt, onion powder and garlic powder and did not put parmesan in the breadcrumb mixture. Definitely made a big difference! And this time I followed the recipe as is and put half the sauce in the baking dish, then the chicken, and then remaining sauce and cheese and baked for 20 minutes... It was delicious!!!
First, let me say that I rarely rate anything a 5 star as that is "Thank God for this!". That said, this is a pretty good recipe. We doubled the cheese and used freshly ground/shredded cheese and finely crushed bread crumbs. We also cut the cooking times to 20 min & 20 min based on our oven. The first time I cooked it the original cooking times made it very dry. Thanks and it'll be a part of our rotation.
Excellent! Loved this recipe. I pounded my chicken for aesthtic value and as another poster mentioned below - I double dipped my chicken for a thicker breading which required an extra egg and a little more bread crumbs. This was even better the next day. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Candy.
One of the best chicken parmas I've had. Tried and tested on many a "pub food" expert. Very easy too. I normally add more cheese and sauce than the recipe calls for. Crumbs stay relatively crunchy despite the fact they cook in the sauce.
I like the fact that the chicken in this recipe is baked. I was looking for something a bit lighter than my own recipe, and this is perfect. I always use 4 breasts and a full jar of Prego sauce. Also- my secret is to add a packet of Lipton Onion Soup Mix to the sauce- makes it very rich and flavorful. The pan gets scraped clean every time.
Absolutely fabulous! I pounded the chicken breast to about 1/4 inch thickness so it cooked evenly.
I had to say this recipe is very delicious. My husband and children love it. I made the recipe exactly how it was written. I highly recommend it and I will definately be it again real soon.
I made this a little differently. I used panko breadcrums(it turns out crispier) I also added salt, pepper, garlic powder to the egg mixture. I added mushrooms to the spaghetti sauce. I also added garlic powder, basil, oregano, onion powder to the bread crumb mix. Turned out fabulous!!
I used italian style bread crumbs and I was glad I did. The chicken really needed the extra flavor. I also baked the chicken on a cookie cooling rack so the bottom got nice and crispy. I wish I would have pounded the chicken breasts to a nice thin size but I will next time. Overall, very good.
We liked it. Chicken was very tender but crispy. I will add seasoning to the bread crumbs next time just did salt & pepper.
I made them the same thickness, baked them for only 25 minutes and then pan fried them a little to make them nice and crunchy. Because I made them thin when I pounded them, they cooked fast. The second time I only needed to bake them for 10 minutes (until the cheese was bubbly). Thank you!
My family loves this recipe, and they're pretty picky eaters. Of course you'll have to double or triple the recipe for a family.
one of the best pasta dishes i've come across!! i used whole pieces of provlone cheese and dry Parmesan cheese and it turned out perfect. i also seasoned my bread crumbs with garlic powder, garlic salt, pepper, and parsley flakes. while the chicken is in the oven try making buttered garlic noodles as someone else mentioned. it's really easy to make and it gives this dish a little extra kick.
Great family recipe, even my pickiest child wants this again! I double dipped the egg and bread crumb mixture. I used Italian bread crumbs and I added extra spices (garlic, basil and pepper). I did not put the sauce in the bottom of the baking dish but instead heated it up on the stove and then placed it as a base on the dinner plate. I used shredded mozz. cheese but wish I had used slices for a prettier presentation. Served this with garlic breadsticks and salad. A great aside: the house smelled wonderful! Enjoy!
love this recipe! it was so simple. i marinated the chicken in italian dressing for a bit and i bought italian seasoned bread crumbs and it came out delicious!
I've learned that with Chicken Parm, if you don't pound out the chicken as thin as you get it in resturants, it doesn't dry out! Very easy recipe to follow. Takes time to cook..but little prep time.
Wow! I am a VERY beginner cooker (like just cooked chicken for the first time a few months ago) and this recipe was so easy to do! My husband was very nervous when he found out that I was trying something new, but he ended up loving it! The only thing I would recommend is greasing the baking sheet a little more as my chicken burnt on the bottom so when I took it off of the baking sheet to put it in the baking dish, the bread crumbs and the bottom of the chicken stayed on the sheet. I added spaghetti and french style green beans and a biscuit to make it a meal. Definitely Recommend this recipe!
This recipe was very easy and good! You really only need to cook the chicken for 20 minutes before adding the sauce and cheese if you're using boneless skinless chicken breasts, otherwise the meat would be a little tough. I simply reduced the time and it came out great! I think next time I will pound the chicken flatter just for aesthetics, but it's not necessary. Thanks for sharing! -Allison
I almost never give a 5/5, but this was worthy!!!
This dish was so good! I did add basil, onion powder, garlic powder, a pinch of red pepper flakes, a little pepper, oregano (I think that's about all) to the bread crumbs and my whole family just RAVED over it! I served it on top of spaghetti. Definately a hit!
i substituted thin provolone for shredded mozzarella. I also flattened the chicken breasts. this is an incredibly good recipe.
I had no idea Chicken Parm could be this easy! This is a very delicious recipe. (I did eyeball the amounts instead of measure, as it seemed to call for too much.) My husband only had one complaint: that there wasn't enough for him to have seconds! I'll be making this again! Thank you!
I put on extra cheese, but I'm a cheese monster, so..
I'm used to more complex recipes than this. I thought "It can't possibly be this easy." It turned out wonderfully. Halfway through the baking, I flipped the ckicken, to golden the other side. Love it, love it, love it!
This was a terrific, very easy recipe that everyone in the family enjoyed. I had no idea Chicken Parmigiana was so easy and so had never attempted it before but this was *so simple*! My husband is extremely picky and he ate this right up, and my 3 year old loved it as well. Great recipe; I didn't change a thing!
Extremely good. The only thing I did different was that I did not put sauce in the pan because I thought that would be too much so I took the chicken out and topped it with sauce and cheese then put it back in the oven just until the cheese was melted and golden brown. I will definately make this again.
my husband loves this…. and its sooo easy to make… i don't put exactly what the recipe says, if you just eye it its better…. theres too much sauce and cheese and it over powers the chicken… just put as much as you think it needs…its excellent :)
This was GREAT! My husband loved it and so did I. Very easy to make, not too many ingredients. Wonderful!
This is SO easy and BEYOND delicious! Will definitely make again (and again, and again)! Will use Italian flavored bread crumbs next time, though.
Delicious!! My husband loved this and has already asked when I'll be making it again. I followed the recipe as written except for using Italian seasoned bread crumbs. A very simple and tasty recipe!
Great dish!! I made my own tomato sauce, and seasoned the breadcrumbs with cayenne pepper, granulated garlic, four pepper mix and dried parsley. Mmmmmmmmm delicious!
Terrific recipe. It was very simple and I had all the ingredients at home already, no need to go shopping. I made this for 5 people and there was no need to measure. You can't go wrong with this and the taste of the chicken was incredible. Moist and delicious. Perfect recipe for a big dinner or a small dinner for two. Add some pasta, a nice salad, and some garlic bread and you've got the perfect dinner. My husband couldn't stop raving over it, and has already asked when I will make it again. This will be an made often in my home. Thanks
This is the best tasting and easiest recipe. I made a couple of changes to try and duplicate our favorite dish at an Italian restaurant. I mixed half Italian flavored bread crumbs with half plain and when fixing to serve it on the plate, I put spaghetti sauce over the spaghetti and then added a few tablespoons of Alfredo Sauce over that. Then I placed the chicken on top and my husband said it was the best recipe I have served him of Chicken Parmigiana. Thanks, Candy
Excellent recipe. Really simple and delicioius. I used regular breadcrumbs and added italian seasons to it. After the chicken baked the first time, I layered the casserole dish as followed: already cooked spaghetti to the bottom of the casserole dish, most of the tomato sauce, the already baked chicken, more sauce, and then cheese. You may have to use about 1-1.5 jars of tomato sauce, but it is worth it! What could be better that chicken parm with baked speghetti! A definite keeper!
Very good
this is a great basic recipe with a technique anyone can follow for foolproof chicken parm you can customize to your own tastes. in our family we season the breadcrumb mixture and add shredded parm to the breading. i also use a mixture of provolone, mozzarella, and asiago cheese for the topping. the good thing is this is so basic it's good on it's own, but you have the ability to easily change to suit your tastes. use alredo instead of red sauce, add italian seasoning or use flavored breadcrumbs, switch up the cheeses, etc. we enjoy many variations of this on a pretty regularbasis around here! thanks!!
Followed the recipe exact. I thought it was good but not excellent.
I put a little italian seasoning in my bread cumbs :) Yummmmmmy!! thanks for the great recipe :)
Excellent. Completed recipe as written. Thanks!
This is one of my favorite meals but I prefer it when the breasts are pounded really thin. And it takes much less time to cook this way which is a definite plus. I also prefer to brown the chicken in a frying pan, and then cook it in the oven with the sauce and cheese for 20 min. I serve it with plain white rice.
Very simple, very good.
This recipe is fabulous. My husband was really impressed, which is always a good thing! The only thing I did differently was that I added onion powder, garlic powder and pepper into my Panko bread crumbs to give the coating a little more flavor. I served this over some angel hair pasta with a side of broccoli. Also I did bake the chicken on a wire rack instead of on a pan so that both sides would get crispy.
I added Italian seasoning and garlic salt to the bread crumbs, used more sauce, and sprinkled it with some parsley for color. This was absolutely WONDERFUL: so moist and it smelled delicious cooking. Thanks, Candy!
Wow! This chicken was moist and tasty! I first coated the chicken in flour that was seasoned with salt, pepper, and a little garlic powder, then the egg, followed by regular bread crumbs seasoned with italian seasoning and parsley. When it came down to the last part, I eyed the amount of sauce I added and seasoned the cheese with a little basil, oregano, and pepper. I served the meal with sides of corn and brocolli and a glass of wine. My boyfriend loved it and it made for a wonderful night in. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
so bland - needed garlic powder, oregano, onion powder, and basil in the bread crumb mixture for a better taste. (or Italian seasoned bread crumbs.)
LOVE this recipe. I pound the chicken with a tenderizer to make it flatter, my family prefers it that way. I also add spices to the bread crumbs (some parmesean cheese, garlic powder, italian seasoning) and don't dip in egg prior to dipping in the bread crumbs...I just make sure the chicken is moist by dipping it in water first. My oldest loves this so much he requested it for his bday dinner! Very good.
Delicious. I fried the chicken first in a little bit of olive oil to crisp and brown the bread crumbs. Then I placed the sauce on the bottom of a baking dish, put the chicken in, and topped with sauce and cheese. Baked for 40 minutes @ 350 deg. I have also made this with turkey cutlets and people actually like it more than chicken. Thanks.
Simple, easy and basic Chicken Parmigiana recipe. This is good and my husband and I both enjoy it.
Wonderful! I made my own breadcrumbs since I was out (bread slices processed and seasoned with various seasonings). I was short on time, so I browned the pieces (after breading them) in olive oil in a skillet. I was short on spaghetti sauce, I didn't want to "waste" any, so I just baked the chicken after searing them in the oven topped with mozzarella for no more than 30 mins, served this over linguine noodles and spaghetti sauce and it was a hit!
Simple & easy! I used three chicken breasts and pounded lightly & used 1 jar of sauce.
Excellent recipe! I studied past reviews prior to making the dish so that I wouldn't make any errors. I combined this recipe with another I found on the Kraft website: Pounded chicken breasts thinner and dipped in melted butter. Then dredged in Panko seasoned breadcrumbs and placed on a wire rack in a pan. I baked the chicken for about 20 minutes at 375F. Then I placed the breasts in another dish and topped with some spaghetti sauce and shredded mozarella cheese. I put it back under the broiler until the cheese was melted. Served over angel hair pasta. Everyone loved it. Made it for my husband's birthday so I wanted it to be just right and it was! My 13 year old son ate two servings, so I know it passed the taste test! Thanks to everyone for all their very helpful suggestions.
Excellent. I added garlic powder and Italian seasoning to the bread crumbs, double-dipped each piece (egg then crumbs then egg then crumbs again), and used Classico Spicy Red Pepper spaghetti sauce. Served over angel hair pasta. I did use quite a bit more crumbs (because I double-dipped) and more sauce than the recipe called for. Next time I might serve it on a toasted deli bun for a chicken parm. sandwich! Excellent recipe!
Eh, this was okay. I didn't love it. I cooked the chicken on a cookie rack placed on the pan.
I'm revising my review of this recipe. It still gets my five stars, but I agree that the breaded coating gets soggy in all that sauce. The only thing I do differently now is, following Dyann's (10/03)suggestions, I season the bread crumbs more and bake the chicken on a cookie-cooling rack rather than in the sauce. Also, I add the cheese in the last few minutes. I like the crispy-coated chicken topped with a great sauce t serving time. This is everyone's favorite. Thanks!
Excellent. I never made chicken parm before, since I previously lived in the NYC area where delicious Italian food was available by delivery any time day or night. Now I live in Asia and have to make many dishes myself to get an authentic taste of home. This was just as good as Italian food from a delivery place in NYC, if not better. It was very easy. I did make some small modifications to the recipe-(1) I dredged the chicken in flour first before dipping in egg. (2) I did not have breadcrumbs, so I made some by smashing some store-bought garlic/Italian flavored croutons in a bag (they didn't come out food-processor small, but some crumbs were fine and some were pretty giant, almost mini croutons). (3) Instead of adding parm at the end with the mozzarella, I added it to the bread crumbs (smashed croutons). (4) my two chicken breast halves were actually each pretty enormous, so I cut each one into 3 cutlets, for a total of 6 cutlets. (5) I used the whole jar of sauce. I have no idea if I used the right amount of mozzarella but just covered each cutlet with it and it worked out fine. Note, 2 oz breadcrumbs is about 1 cup. Serve with a side of pasta with a little of the sauce spooned on top of the pasta and a dash of grated parmesan, along with a side of veg or salad, and garlic bread. Made about 3 reasonably sized or 2 large servings, probably since I had such big chicken pieces to begin with. Baked it exactly as directed for the exact time directed. Will make it often!
this is not a very good recipe!!!
Very good, but will make chicken crispier next time.
Hi I made this today, I think as written I would give it a 2 because it would have been pretty bland. I made it as follows:::: in the bread crumbs I addded oregano,basil,garlic powder,salt,pepper and some crushed red pepper and grated parm cheese and fryed in some olive oil. Then put on pasta and covered with sauce and cheese and heated untill cheese melted.
My 10 year old actually complimented this chicken - a miracle!! I sliced the chicken in to thin halves and browned them in olive oil before placing in baking dish with sauce and covering with the cheese (baked them until cheese was melted and sauce bubbly). I also lightly salted the chicken and added garlic powder to the bread crumbs. Wonderful! Thanks for this one.
Wonderful! Basic but delicious! I used marinara sauce with burgundy wine, and it was very good.
Wow, so many 5 star reviews! I like this recipe, but the crumbing takes so much time when cooking for 7. So I make a lower fat version my family loves... so, its not the same as the traditional method, but its always a hit! No crumbs, just chicken baked in spaghetti sauce, topped with lots of stringy mozzarella, and there's never leftovers. Yum yum!
This recipe was easy and tasty! We made our own bread crumbs by slightly toasting and then crumbling using Magic Bullet (or you could use a food processor). We served it with steamed snow peas and spaghetti.
This was so good! I pounded 3 chicken breasts and then cut them in half, plenty for 3 of us plus leftovers. I used seasoned bread crumbs and added just a bit of garlic powder, salt, pepper and onion powder. Then baked chicken on a rack. Had no problem with coating staying on. However, I did put most of my sauce in the bottom of the baking dish (needed to use a 9x13) and then just spread a generous spoonful of sauce over each piece, then the cheeses, before returning to the oven. I used the directed cooking times, came out perfectly. I served it with spaghetti noodles and used a regular size jar of my fave sauce. Leftovers were just as good. Thanks for this recipe, we loved it!
This has great potential. Quick and easy, although I feel it lacked Parmesan flavor. Next time, I'll combine parmesan cheese with the breadcrumbs, EQUAL AMOUNTS! I just know that will make it absolutely PERFECT!
This is a great recipe. My family loved it.
The only thing that I regret about this recipe is not using my own sauce (but I'm not a big fan of jarred sauce). I skipped the egg step, and used "homemade shake and bake mixture" from this site (baby has an egg allergy) in it's place. Great EASY recipe! Thanks Candy!!
This was a terrific entree and very easy to make. Only a few ingredients and it all comes together easily. I will definitely make this again!
Great, great chicken recipe. Will make it again.
This is my second attempt at Chicken parmigiana and this by far was way better and healthier than the other one I had tried. The flavor of this dish is deep and delicious my husband and I were still talking about it the next day. I did made a few changes. I added some parm and Italian seasoning to the bread crumbs and I baked the chicken on a cooling rack so it got crispy all the way around. OH, and I did season the chicken with S&P I served this along side some fresh pasta. This dish was so good and I will be making it again next week! So simple I kept saying I must be missing something.....
The recipe was great and easy to make, I will definitely be making this again! I made this recipe as written but next time I think I'll add some spices.
It was really good! I added adobo (blend of dry spices, kind of seasoned salt) to the beaten eggs; also added basil to the spaghetti sauce and used a prepared mix of cheddar, parmesan and mozarella cheese.
This was really good. I served it with Boe Tie pasta and even my husband enjoyed it. He's not a big fan of tomato based dishes :)
The simplicity in making this recipe deserves a five star rating, the taste does not. Way too much sauce, this made it soggy. If you like chicken parmigiana that is swimming or floating in tomato sauce, you may enjoy it. Won't be making this again - would rather have a recipe that has an evenly balanced flavour.
Delicious and simple chicken parm recipe! I made this for my fiance last night because we hadn't planned in advance but had all the ingredients for this already. It was kind of a throwback to NYC where we spent many years and chicken parm is a staple. It took a bit of time to make, but we followed "somethingdifferentagain?!'s" modifications and it came out delicious. Parm and italian seasonings in the bread crumbs, baked on rack on cookie sheet to maintain crisp-ness, no sauce on top for second bake. Overall turned out quite well, and I will definitely make it again!
Easy, delicious and a great variation if you want to avoid frying the chicken in oil as you would in the more traditional method. Like others have mentioned, I add about 1/4 parmesan to the bread crumb coating along with additional herbs - usually oregano, basil and thyme. I also add a little water to the egg to stretch it a little further, and if I have homemade sauce on hand I'll use that. Great weeknight meal, as it really doesn't take that much time or effort to prepare, but it's hearty and satisfying.
Not bad, but I had to add a lot of spice to it for more taste, lots of diced garlic and a few red pepper flakes. I used Emerils jar marinara sauce and doubled the servings. The chicken did come out very moist, I cooked it with a rack on my backing sheet, this way I lost none of the crust to the pan.
I tried this made ahead style, breaded and baked the chix breast for 20min. then put them on top of sauce and when I was ready to serve topped with sauce and cheese and baked in oven for 25 min. Came out not as moist as usual and the crust was a little on the soggy side. Not great as a "make ahead" dish. Much better if you make it all at once and serve it, as I've done many times!! This is a definate fave!!
I doubled this receipe,used italian bread crumbs,and cut the cooking time of boneless chicken to 20 minutes cooking in electric skillet. Came out great!! For a change of pace,,I served over feticini.Second time I fixed it, I served over angel hair pasta and it was a hit too. Thanks for this delicious recipe that is so easy.
I originally rated this recipe with 4 stars. However, after making this a second time with a few minor changes this is superb. The big difference is double coating the chicken! After coating it once, dip it in egg again and recoat with bread crumbs. This makes a world of difference in the taste!
