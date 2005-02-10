Chicken Parmigiana

Excellent. I never made chicken parm before, since I previously lived in the NYC area where delicious Italian food was available by delivery any time day or night. Now I live in Asia and have to make many dishes myself to get an authentic taste of home. This was just as good as Italian food from a delivery place in NYC, if not better. It was very easy. I did make some small modifications to the recipe-(1) I dredged the chicken in flour first before dipping in egg. (2) I did not have breadcrumbs, so I made some by smashing some store-bought garlic/Italian flavored croutons in a bag (they didn't come out food-processor small, but some crumbs were fine and some were pretty giant, almost mini croutons). (3) Instead of adding parm at the end with the mozzarella, I added it to the bread crumbs (smashed croutons). (4) my two chicken breast halves were actually each pretty enormous, so I cut each one into 3 cutlets, for a total of 6 cutlets. (5) I used the whole jar of sauce. I have no idea if I used the right amount of mozzarella but just covered each cutlet with it and it worked out fine. Note, 2 oz breadcrumbs is about 1 cup. Serve with a side of pasta with a little of the sauce spooned on top of the pasta and a dash of grated parmesan, along with a side of veg or salad, and garlic bread. Made about 3 reasonably sized or 2 large servings, probably since I had such big chicken pieces to begin with. Baked it exactly as directed for the exact time directed. Will make it often!