Easier Chicken Marsala
Here's a lighter version of one of my favorite chicken dishes. For my family, this one's a keeper!
I really liked this recipe, but I did make a few changes which I think made it even better. After I browned the chicken breasts I removed them from the pan and sauteed the mushrooms along with 3 cloves of crushed garlic. I then combined one can of cream of mushroom soup with a cup of marsala wine, then poured the mixture over the chicken I returned to the pan. I let simmer for 15 minutes, and it was the best I ever had.
I thought this recipe was okay, but I didn't really think it was that great. My boyfriend really isn't that picky, but even he wouldn't eat it. He ACTUALLY made his own dinner instead. I wouldn't make it again.
I made this for my husband last night and it tasted just like the version from the Macaroni Grill. I took the advice of many of the previous reviewers and used more mushrooms, including chopped portabello, twice as much Marsala wine (the sweet variety), and slivered garlic added with the mushrooms. I also simmered the entire thing for 35 minutes covered for the first 20 and then uncovered for the last 15. In addition, I decided to put in a bit of heavy cream at the end, which I figured couldn't hurt!
Wow, what a recipe! I really didn't think it would turn out to be so tender and juicy, but it was. So many chicken recipes turn out dry, but this one was just wonderful. Made my kitchen smell awesome! I made it with rosemary potatoes and fresh green beans. What a meal! Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this recipe numerous times. I like tripling the marsala wine and adding equal parts chicken broth. 5 minutes before serving I add cornstarch to thicken. Serve over linguine. I've made with the chicken breast whole and as strips. Love this recipe!!
Oh, this was just excellent! My boyfriend and I couldn't get enough. The chicken was juicy and tender, the sauce nice and light. I added a tablespoon of minced garlic and about 1/2 cup of extra mushrooms. I served it with steamed spinach and a garlic mashed potatoes recipe I found on this site. I doubled the sauce (but still only used 1 tablespoon of butter) so I would have enough to spoon over the chicken and the potatoes. I will *definitely* be making this one again. The sauce is pretty thin, so you'll need to add a little cornstarch/water to thicken it. If you feel there is too much of an "alcohol" taste, just add a couple tablespoons of chicken broth to dilute it. I always do. Also, try adding a little bacon grease to the sauce sometime. (although it will defeat the purpose of having a "light" chicken marsala recipe) It really gives it a smooth, almost creamier taste. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I cooked this for four last night and everyone loved it! I added in minced garlic and onions to the butter, and it gave it a good flavor. I doubled the marsala wine, and it made a perfect amount of extra gravy for the angel hair pasta. Delicious!! Thank you!
The 5 star rating on this recipe didn't lie!! It was wonderful! My friend who hates mushrooms, ate every single one. You definitely need to add more marsala wine as there was not enough gravy at all. I only made 2 chicken breasts with this recipe had increased marsala wine to 1 cup. We still ran low since it cooked down so much. I will add 2 cups next time. The recommendation to let it simmer for 30 minutes was perfect. If you don't the wine doesn't cook down. YUMMY! YUMMY! YUMMY! Served over angel hair pasta and used canned mushrooms.
MAde this tonight for my family of 5, this was wonderful! Made it in no time,even with hungry babies at my feet. I made some changes do to other comments I has read. . I tripled the wine,and added 3 cups chicken broth. and at the end of cooking added some half and half to make it smooth and creamy(great touch!) and some cornstarch to thicken. I had left over sauce,from a whole box of angel hair pasta,perfect! I chopped,green oinions fresh mushrooms,and garlic and lightly suateed so not to cook to much, then added to the sauce. Made angel hair pasta,and cheesey garlic bread with it..PERFECT! FAST! EASY!
LOVE this recipe. Even my husband, who is not a chicken eater normally, loves this recipe. I only have a few adjustments: I brown the chicken in onions and minced garlic, I double or even triple the amount of Marsala and more than double the amount of mushrooms (because I LOVE mushrooms). Other than that - this recipe is VERY tasty!! I've already made it three times. Thank you SO much for the recipe!!
I made this chicken for a party I was having for 60 people. Everyone thought it was wonderful! I had to add 1/2 c chicken broth to make enough sauce.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! Definitely "company worthy". :) I followed the advice of the "most helpful" reviewer: after browning the chicken, I removed it from the pan and sauteed the mushrooms with about 4 cloves of crushed garlic and one onion (minced). I combined one can of cream of mushroom soup with a cup of marsala wine, and poured that mixture over the chicken I returned to the pan, and simmered the whole thing for 15 minutes. And there is enough extra sauce to pour over potatoes or rice or pasta. Super yummy, thanks D.! :)
Your chicken marsala's only as good as the wine. Get quality marsala wine, and start with a 1/4 cup. Add to taste. If you get a strong batch or you accidentally add too much, add cream of mushroom soup. (You may want to plan on doing this anyway... it's a nice touch.)
Fabulous recipe! Sooo easy to make and tastes so good. Not only that, it looks great too! Next time I think I'll add a pinch of salt to the flour mixture though. I sauteed fresh garlic with the butter and olive oil and that worked great. I only cooked 2 chicken breasts and had barely enough sauce. Next time I'll double the marsala wine and mushrooms as recommended.
Excellent recipe! I followed the helpful suggestions by previous reviewers to sautee the mushrooms with garlic before adding the chicken, add more wine to make more sauce, and to cook longer in order to get rid of the alcohol smell (I simmered for 30 minutes). The result was a quick and easy dinner that my husband and guests absolutely loved!
Nothing short of outrageous and sooo easy!!! Thank you submitter! I was only cooking two breasts but kept all the ingredients for the sauce for 4 as it was. I also removed the chicken after browning and cooked the mushrooms with minced garlic on its own then added back the chicken and added the marsala. I followed the recipe and only cooked it for 10 min. which was on the mark. (Although I did pound out my chicken breasts a bit since they were very thick.) Served it with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli in butter sauce. Would use this recipe for company! Oh, I also added a bit of heavy cream to the sauce at the end and let it thicken a bit - but it isn't necessary.
What a great recipe!!! I too added 1/4 cup cooking sherry. I didn't have garlic salt so I used garlic powder. However, based on my experience with other Chicken Marsala recipes, after adding the wine & sherry I simmered it for 20 minutes to reduce the "alcoholic taste". And it was fantastic!!! It's a keeper!! Thanks for sharing!!
I made this for the first time for my family with a few changes recommended by others reviews (simple changes, like adding mushrooms and using whipping cream). We all found it to be remarkably good and me as the beginner chef found it to be a very simple dish to make.
Keeps the chicken very moist. Pound it flat first so that you don't overcook and dry it out! The mushrooms are the best part, I add a whole bunch.
Excellent and very easy recipe. I added more mushrooms because we love them! Serve over wild rice or egg noodles. Add more wine to make extra sauce for the noodles!
I would definitely make this again, but next time I would use fresh garlic, more mushrooms and absolutely double the sauce ingredients. I had just enough sauce to cover two breasts, so I have two leftover breast with very little sauce. Also, I thickened the sauce before putting the chicken back in, was a little too soupy for me. I cooked the chicken and mushrooms separately and than added back in once the sauce was bubbling. Otherwise, taste was exactly as I expected.
This was pretty good! I used apple juice in place of the wine. Very easy to make!
I have tried numerous chicken Marsala recipes on this site because it is my husband's favorite dish, but none of them have lived up to his expectations except for this one (including a recipe for one from a famous Italian restaurant)!
My fiance and I absolutely LOVED this dish. We think that it was definitely a restaurant-quality Chicken Marsala (even more delicious!) What was even better was the fact that this is a very inexpensive dinner. As others have mentioned earlier, we doubled the sauce so that we could pour it over mashed potatoes. We also put in as many mushrooms as we had because we love them! Thanks for a great recipie!
This recipe is so tasty and so easy to cook. My family ate every bite and begged for more. I did use more marsala (1 cup) and added corn starch to thicken the sauce. It was wonderful! Thanks so much for this delicious recipe.
This was just excellent! The chicken was juicy and tender, the sauce nice and light. I added a tablespoon of minced garlic and about 1/2 cup of extra mushrooms. (as suggested in other reviews) I served it with lightly pan fried Brussels sprouts over rice. I will be making this one again. The sauce is pretty thin, so you'll need to add a little cornstarch/water to thicken it.
Made this for a work potluck - and it was a hit! Used a bit of butter with the olive oil when browning the chicken for flavor. First time making Chicken Marsala and this recipe is a keeper!
Great stuff. You can also use any full-bodied wine such as port or muscatel.
This is really good! Made this tonight and it was a BIG HIT!!!! Served with sauteed spinach and pureed cauliflower. I doubled the sauce ingredients so I would have plenty of extra sauce which worked out well. highly recommend!!!
This is a definite 5 star dish. Changes that I made did not really impact the quality and superb palate pleasure of each and every bite. I used boneless chicken thighs instead of breast. Added a little thyme to the coating mixture. Sauteed a small red onion and 4 cloves fresh chopped garlic. Lightly brown the chicken and finished everything off in the oven for approx 35 mins @ 350 degrees. Oh and did not use the butter called for. Just OO. Excellent, Excellent, Excellent
Very good....a very elegant meal. I did double mushrooms and wine and used extra sauce to spoon over wild rice.
while it was delicious, it had very little sauce, that's why i'm only giving it 4 stars. i even tried adding more marsala wine and a tbsp of cream to make more sauce, but still not enough sauce. it was, VERY, VERY good though!
Always a crowd favorite. I always double the sauce and increase the mushrooms. I added some cream and didn't find that it helped much, I'd rather go au natural!
Delicious! Upon other's suggestions, I made these alterations: Half the butter and olive oil, double the marsala, a few pinches more garlic salt, pepper, and oregano. I also added a clove of garlic to olive oil and butter and sauteed prior to adding the chicken. The most important step for subtle marsala flavor is to let simmer for about 30 minutes with about 4 tablespoons of chicken broth. It did not at all taste like alcohol and I loved the way the mushrooms soaked up the flavor. Wonderful!
I love Chicken Marsala, and this is the best one I've made yet. I like that it uses oregano and not rosemary. I also like that you cook the chicken in the marsala wine, instead of removing the chicken once cooked and adding the wine to make a sauce separately. The chicken came out so juicy this way. Definitely a keeper.
Even my picky husband gobbled this one up. It is an incredibly easy, restaurant quality meal.
Yummy, this is a great fast and easy recipe. I did double the wine amount, plus add another tablespoon of butter and 1/2 tsp minced garlic when I added the mushrooms. Delicious and great served over pasta! I will definitely make this again.
Wonderful. I did as one person suggested and added the can of cream of mushroom and 1 cup of wine. The gravy is the best part.
Just ok. Maybe it was the Holland House marsala wine that was just ok? Easy, yes, but a very bland, boring version of Chicken Marsala if you ask me.
I use a little rosemary and I add beef broth (and extra marsala) as necessary to stretch out the gravy/glaze. And TONS of sauteed sliced mushrooms & onions. It really is so good over angel hair pasta.
I made this without any changes for myself because it's Gluten-free that way, but for my friends and family, I made it with the cream of mushroom soup and a full cup of Marsala wine, per Daboogs' review, and that really was much better. I rated it 4 because I think it really needs the changes to be rated a 5.
This recipe was so easy and fast to make! I served it over a bed of white rice and my husband and I ate it by candle light! WE LOVED IT!!!! I put a little more Wine in the recipe, actually I doubled it : ) And a ton more SHROOMS! I would make this for company any time! I can't say enough about this recipe! Jennifer in Michigan
This was good, I added double the mushrooms and wine and threw in some sun-dried tomatoes too. I added some garlic but could have used some more as the flavor of the sauce was still rather light. Next time I'll add a little more wine as I felt I still didn't have enough for my pasta!
This was very good. I pounded the chicken between was paper as I like my chicken thin. I had to fry in 2 batches and kept the chicken warm in the oven until all were done. I have made several versions of Chicken Marsala and this was good for a low-fat version. I also used Soy Flour to reduce calories.
great recipe, i doubled the mushrooms. The wife loved it!
Both easy and delicious! I come back to this recipe over and over!
I cheated and used dry white wine, and I still loved the taste. I pounded the breasts a little before flouring to make more even pieces. It was quite and easy, but tasted like I took a lot of time. I served this with rice and asparagus. Only down side is that my son hates mushrooms.
I just made this last night and thought it was a very good and easy recipe. I pounded the chicken breasts which made the chicken very tender and also made it cook faster. I let the chicken simmer (covered) for 10 minutes as stated in the recipe. I then removed the cover and let it simmer for an additional 10 minutes to thicken the sauce. I used 3/4 cup of marsala wine instead of 1/2 cup. I will be experimenting with this recipe and will definitely make it again. Overall it is a very good recipe.
This is a very tasty, easy and quick recipe. I usually omit the wine, just because I rarely have it and substitute chicken broth. I up the liquid, because it cooks down so much, you really need more.
Family loved it - no muss; no fuss! Served with Capellini (angel hair pasta)
This is the marsala recipe I use all the time. I tweaked it a little bit to my liking. I cook the mushrooms in a separate pan because I found that they didn't cook all the way with the original recipe. When the chicken is done cooking I add the mushrooms to that pan so they can saute with the marsala sauce. I also add one cube of beef bullion right before I cover the dish and I use extra marsala wine.
LOVE IT, LOVE IT! This recipe is so easy and taste so great I want to slap my momma! I preseason my chicken to give it a little kick then browned it. I took it out of the pan like others suggested and sauted the garlic, onion and mushrooms separately and then added the chicken and wine.
Very good! I browned chicken, removed chicken, added mushrooms, cooked them til soft, put chicken back in and added a doubled amt of marsala (1 cup) along with a can of cream of mushroom. Deliciousness!
Didn't bread my chicken tenderloins; sauteed the chicken with some fresh garlic, increased the Marsala because we love that flavor. Finished off with a bit of heavy whipping cream; served over mashed potatoes. Good dish.
This is by far the best Chicken Marsala my husband and I have ever had. I did add 3/4 beef broth so we would have some extra sauce. I am sure this will be in my husbands dinner list from now on.
This is a great recipe with some tweaking, I am sure it would have been great as is but here is what I did... I added mustard powder and doubled the garlic to the chicken coating. Pan fried the chicken for a few minutes each side in just a bit of olive oil. Sauteed onions and mushrooms separately so they remained crisp. I did not have any marsala so I used sherry instead...I poured generously and let the alcohol evaporate, then added vegetable stock (not a cube but of the paste variety). After it simmered for 10 minutes or so and I was sure the chicken was cooked, I whisked in a couple teaspoons of flour and 1/4 cup or so of milk. Outstanding! Perfectly thick but not too creamy. Served over penne with salad. Yum!
Very easy to make and tasty. Only thing I'd change next time, would be to double the marsala sauce.
This was really good and really easy. It was a bit too oily and i even cut the butter in half. I didnt add mushrooms but did add crushed garlic. The smell was incredible. In the end i added about 2 or 3 tbs of heavy cream....Mmmm, I love this dish. I served it with garlic mashed potatoes but next time it will be some sort of pasta. This recipe was easy and definetly worth giving a shot. **UPDATE** I made this again using a different Marsala wine. What a HUGE difference. Make sure you use a good quality wine. I used one that wasnt the greatest and thats exactly how my dish came out. It was ok, but if i had never made it before and didnt know how good it could be, i would never make again.
This is one delicious recipe. When I tell people I am making chicken marsala for dinner, I feel guilty because this recipe is so easy to make.
Easy, tasty recipe!
This was definately a hit. I added fresh 2 cloves of garlic to the olive oil and butter and let it saute a little before adding the chicken, and I also added capers to the recipe to add some "zip". Next time I am going to try adding some proscuitto. Loved it-thank you!
This is very tasty. I made it for my bf and another couple. Served with gnocchi and arrabbiatta sauce by Ellen (also from this site). This recipe is very similar to the "chicken marsala" recipe by Lisa. Both are basically the same, except that this one requires a couple less ingredients (i.e. no cooking sherry, less butter and EVOO). The only things I did different were a) purchased pounded chicken cutlets (scaloppine, I think the cut is called?) and b) added fresh minced garlic to the skillet in addition to seasoning each breast with garlic salt (just didn't seem to be enough garlic for my taste without doing so). Overall good recipe. Thanks!
I made this with the changes outlined by DABOOGS and it was excellent. The chicken was tender and juicy and the sauce had a great flavor. I served with mashed potatoes and green beans.
The flavor of this recipie was great! I followed the directions exactly,but if you are serving four, then there is definatly not enough sauce! next time i will increase the marsala wine to 2 cups! but it would of been great if there was enough sauce.
Excellent, simple recipe. Delicious, adn works great with chicken tenders too!
I really enjoyed the previous reviews and when I made this recipe I doubled the wine and doubled the mushrooms. It was perfect and so easy.
Good marsala recipe. Surprisingly easy. Definitely double the sauce. I will make this again.
This was very good. Took the suggestions of others and doubled the Marsala, also added minced garlic. Remember though, if you double the Marsala to also slightly increase your flour to maintain the consistency. We loved it. Thank you!
This is one of the best Chicken Marsala recipes that I have tried. The chicken was nice and moist, the sauce was flavorful and savory, and the mushrooms were cooked to perfection. My whole family loved this recipe and my husband asked me to make it again. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Very good. Easy to make. Family loved it. Will definitely make again.
I made this on Saturday night for a dinner party of 16. It was pretty easy to make. I did add in some corn starch at the end to thicken up the sauce. However, I felt like it was missing something. Wasn't flavorful enough for me. Would add more salt and/or garlic to spice it up a bit.
Excellent! Easy to make and was was very moist.
I add garlic powder to the flower mixture, double the wine and add a splash of sherry. YUM!
As good as the Chicken Marsala we get at our favorite restaurant!!
This recipe was so ridiculously easy (and tasty) that even I (a mere beginner cook) didn't mess it up. I suggest using chicken tenderloins instead of chicken breasts...w/the tenderloins, the chicken is so soft that it practically melts in your mouth.
This was awesome, as my son puts it, it is his favorite recipe. Very much like the one they serve at the Olive Garden, and very easy. My son begs for it once a week, and he's even made most of it on his own. If you want to impress someone with your cooking talents, make this one. You'll both get rave reviews.
Wow! I made this last night. Like the others suggested I took the chicken out of the pan after frying it, and then put the mushrooms in and cooked them before adding the chicken back. I agree that you could use more mushrooms. My picky 9 year old cleaned his plate!! We'll definately make this again!!
wow!
My husband loves when I make this recipe. He believes it's better than any restaurant. The only thing I do differently is add more mushrooms and marsala wine. We love mushrooms so I usually double the amount of both the mushrooms and the wine.
Yum! This was so easy and tasted just delicious! One thing I did to make more sauce was to add 3/4 cup marsala wine and 3/4 cup beef broth. I also added extra mushrooms (portobello work great!) b/c my husband and I love them so much. I am passing this on to all my friends!
A pretty good marsala recipe. Just be sure to use a good wine.
This is a fabulous recipe! Very tasty and easy to make. The second time I made it I doubled the sauce because it was just so good! Thank you!
This is ok thanks
Overall, this was a pretty good recipe. I didn't have garlic salt so I used seasoned salt instead. I also used white wine in place of the marsala. This may have made the sauce a little thinner than it should be. Also, when cooking the chicken in the wine at the end, I would recommend not covering the pan, because this tends to make the chicken tough. Next time, I'll definitely try it with the marsala wine. Thanks for sharing!
Easy and excellent!
delicioso!!! I made this with mash potatoes and green beans....changed it a bit and it was amazing!!!
Delicious! I used 2 cups of wine to make more juice and then cooked it down until it was fork teder. Yummy!
Very good. The chicken was full of flavor and sooo tender. Delicious. Sauce was thinner then I had expected, so I will try adding some cornstrach to the sauce next time to bulk it up a little more. My whole family said it was excellent, we will denfinatly use again!!
Easy!! I followed this recipe the way it is and added scallions when I added the mushrooms. DELISH!
I am amazed at how easy this recipe is! I had this meal whipped up in no time and it tasted great, too! I'm not a mushroom fan, so I left them out. I also added a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce a bit. My husband and I were fighting for the last of the leftovers just this morning - I won! This is my favorite meal in restaurants, but I think from now on I'll be making it home...once a week!
I did this recipe for my husband and he wasn't pleased with the results, you need to add extra satl and seasoning for it to have some taste.
Delicious! Easy! Fast! Only change I made was that rather than adding the salt, pepper, and oregano to the flour, I sprinkled them over the chicken after dredged in the flour and putting in the skillet. Can't wait to make this again for my family!
This recipe is soooooo easy yet sooooo yummy! Totally a keeper! Add A LOT more mushrooms if you're a mushroom-lover like myself.
I tried this dish, it was "clean" tasting but i didn't like it. I was surprised bcuz i like almost anything and this dish had great reviews. I followed recipe exactly as it was. i wont cook this again. I didn't like the flavor the marsala gave i guess. if anyone has a tip- maybe a certain kind of marsala works better.
This was okay... I did make some additions including garlic and onions. I didn't like the texture of the flour dredged chicken, and I think the mushrooms would be better if I'd taken the chicken out of the pan and sauteed them separately. As they were, they just got soggy.
yes and family opinion do not make again. Followed recipe exactly. Was tasteless. Needless to say will not make again. Nothing like what I have had from a restaurant
I was disappointed with this. Very bland. Will not make again. 3 stars for quick and easy prep, but the flavor is not there.
Good marsala recipe! I dipped my chicken in beaten egg and then the flour. I also used chicken broth in with the wine and I baked it in the oven as I was cooking for a crowd. Crowd loved it!
THIS CHICKEN WAS WODERFUL. I ADDED A BIT MORE WINE THEN CALLED FOR. THE SAUCE WAS VERY ADDICTIVE, SO GOOD.
