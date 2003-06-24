Easier Chicken Marsala

Here's a lighter version of one of my favorite chicken dishes. For my family, this one's a keeper!

Recipe by D Alexander

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, garlic salt, pepper, and oregano. Dredge chicken in the mixture to lightly coat.

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry the chicken in the skillet for 2 minutes, or until lightly browned on one side. Turn chicken over, and add mushrooms. Cook about 2 minutes, until other side of chicken is lightly browned. Stir mushrooms so that they cook evenly.

  • Pour Marsala wine over the chicken. Cover skillet, and reduce heat to low; simmer for 10 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 313.4mg. Full Nutrition
