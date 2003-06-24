Easier Chicken Marsala

Oh, this was just excellent! My boyfriend and I couldn't get enough. The chicken was juicy and tender, the sauce nice and light. I added a tablespoon of minced garlic and about 1/2 cup of extra mushrooms. I served it with steamed spinach and a garlic mashed potatoes recipe I found on this site. I doubled the sauce (but still only used 1 tablespoon of butter) so I would have enough to spoon over the chicken and the potatoes. I will *definitely* be making this one again. The sauce is pretty thin, so you'll need to add a little cornstarch/water to thicken it. If you feel there is too much of an "alcohol" taste, just add a couple tablespoons of chicken broth to dilute it. I always do. Also, try adding a little bacon grease to the sauce sometime. (although it will defeat the purpose of having a "light" chicken marsala recipe) It really gives it a smooth, almost creamier taste. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!