Forty Garlic Chicken

Tender boiled chicken AND a soft garlic spread for your bread! What a combo! You can also add carrots and onions to the chicken/garlic 'stew'. You'll get lots of praise, but no more vampires! Serve with slices of fresh sourdough bread, if desired.

Recipe by Jeanie

Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Put in chicken, boil until meat falls away at the bone. Pull out as many bones and as much skin as you like.

  • Stir in the vermouth, garlic cloves (don't peel - you will use them for the bread), parsley and chicken stock. Reduce heat to low and let simmer and reduce for about 2 hours. Serve hot with slices of bread. Take the soft garlic and spread on fresh bread as 'garlic butter'. Yum!

Per Serving:
1017 calories; protein 56.5g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 43.3g; cholesterol 213mg; sodium 447.3mg. Full Nutrition
