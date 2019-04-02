Creamy Tomato-Basil Soup

This soup does sound wonderful. I believe that one can of tomatoes is about a pound, so I would start out using three cans of tomatoes. Hope this helps you.
We loved this soup! You get more than just soup! The strained leftovers make a sort of pesto. I sliced some French bread, toasted it,then spread some of the "pesto" on the bread and sprinkled it with grated Parmesan cheese and baked for about 10 min at 350. You can also use the "pesto", add some sour cream and grated Parmesan and make a delicious dip!
Excellent soup, though very similar to others I've tried from this site. I think its main distinction is the addition of onion, and a good amount of it at that. It may have added extra flavor but to tell you the truth, I didn't notice an appreciable difference than those I've made without the onion. I prepared the recipe pretty closely, only adding a couple dabs of tomato paste since my tomatoes weren't as ripe as I would have liked them to be. That proved to be a great addition! Loved the flavor boost it provided. I topped each serving with an herbed crostini and fresh basil for garnish. Fresh, simple and satisfying. And pretty too!
This is a very good recipe! Even my 16 year old son had a second helping. I followed another readers advice and added a 1/2 tsp of organic sugar 1/2 tsp lemon juice 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar and 1 sauted garlic clover. Also I highly recommend blending to get a smooth consistency however I used a food processor. A keeper.
FANTASTIC. I had a surfeit of basil (and I adore it), so I added 1/2 cup more to the recipe. I also replaced the heavy cream with fat-free half-n-half. With a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top, I had one of the best homemade soups I've ever tasted! Thank you!
Too much broth too watery and not "creamy" and bit too much basil. Will stick to my regular recipe.
This soup sounds wonderful but what is the amount of tomatoes if using canned rather than fresh?
We had a bumper crop of Roma and Hanover tomatoes from our garden so we decided to make this soup for the first time. Stayed pretty close to the recipe, but sliced and roasted the tomatoes with a little EVOO and salt, for about 25 min. See pic. Then added them to the pot and simmered with the broth and other ingredients. Most of the skins floated to the top and were easy to skim out. After 20 min we took an immersion blender to it, and then finally put in the cream and simmered down. Was excellent with grilled cheese on crusty bread on a chilly fall afternoon!
Good recipe. I added a couple TB white wine 1 clove of garlic and a tiny bit of oregano. I also ran 3/4 through the blender and left the rest chunky. My 3 yr old loved it and he hates tomatoes!