Creamy Tomato-Basil Soup

Rating: 4.36 stars
173 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 108
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7

Simple to prepare, delicious tomato-basil soup. Great for an easy lunch served with bread or grilled cheese!

By Alok

Gallery
18 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the butter and olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in onions and cook until tender. Mix in tomatoes and chopped basil. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in the chicken broth, reduce heat to low, and continue cooking 15 minutes.

  • Transfer soup to a blender (or use an immersible hand blender), and blend until smooth. Return to the pot, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and gradually mix in the heavy cream. Pour soup through a strainer before serving. Garnish each serving with a sprig of basil.

Notes

If tomatoes are not in season, good canned tomatoes are better than mediocre fresh ones!

Peel fresh tomatoes by making a small 'X' on the bottom and dunking in boiling hot water for 15-30 seconds. The skin should slip off easily.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 62.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (184)

Most helpful positive review

PATM
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2005
This soup does sound wonderful. I believe that one can of tomatoes is about a pound, so I would start out using three cans of tomatoes. Hope this helps you. Read More
Helpful
(112)

Most helpful critical review

Leanne
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2005
Too much broth too watery and not "creamy" and bit too much basil. Will stick to my regular recipe. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Helpful
Carolyn
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2006
We loved this soup! You get more than just soup! The strained leftovers make a sort of pesto. I sliced some French bread, toasted it,then spread some of the "pesto" on the bread and sprinkled it with grated Parmesan cheese and baked for about 10 min at 350. You can also use the "pesto", add some sour cream and grated Parmesan and make a delicious dip! Read More
Helpful
(107)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2009
Excellent soup, though very similar to others I've tried from this site. I think its main distinction is the addition of onion, and a good amount of it at that. It may have added extra flavor but to tell you the truth, I didn't notice an appreciable difference than those I've made without the onion. I prepared the recipe pretty closely, only adding a couple dabs of tomato paste since my tomatoes weren't as ripe as I would have liked them to be. That proved to be a great addition! Loved the flavor boost it provided. I topped each serving with an herbed crostini and fresh basil for garnish. Fresh, simple and satisfying. And pretty too! Read More
Helpful
(71)
MACKIE ANDE
Rating: 4 stars
11/06/2007
This is a very good recipe! Even my 16 year old son had a second helping. I followed another readers advice and added a 1/2 tsp of organic sugar 1/2 tsp lemon juice 1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar and 1 sauted garlic clover. Also I highly recommend blending to get a smooth consistency however I used a food processor. A keeper. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Beth-Bakes
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2007
FANTASTIC. I had a surfeit of basil (and I adore it), so I added 1/2 cup more to the recipe. I also replaced the heavy cream with fat-free half-n-half. With a sprinkle of parmesan cheese on top, I had one of the best homemade soups I've ever tasted! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(24)
Helpful
Margaret
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2005
This soup sounds wonderful but what is the amount of tomatoes if using canned rather than fresh? Read More
Helpful
(20)
Kenny
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2014
We had a bumper crop of Roma and Hanover tomatoes from our garden so we decided to make this soup for the first time. Stayed pretty close to the recipe, but sliced and roasted the tomatoes with a little EVOO and salt, for about 25 min. See pic. Then added them to the pot and simmered with the broth and other ingredients. Most of the skins floated to the top and were easy to skim out. After 20 min we took an immersion blender to it, and then finally put in the cream and simmered down. Was excellent with grilled cheese on crusty bread on a chilly fall afternoon! Read More
Helpful
(12)
busymom2
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2007
Good recipe. I added a couple TB white wine 1 clove of garlic and a tiny bit of oregano. I also ran 3/4 through the blender and left the rest chunky. My 3 yr old loved it and he hates tomatoes! Read More
Helpful
(12)
