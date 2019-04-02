Slow Cooker Reuben Dip

Rating: 4.55 stars
521 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 371
  • 4 star values: 96
  • 3 star values: 33
  • 2 star values: 14
  • 1 star values: 7

A wonderful, easy, creamy hot dip that even sauerkraut haters love. I often take this to work potlucks because I can assemble it at work. Just throw everything in and stir a few times. Also, it's delicious when it's overcooked and kind of dry!

By C Ella Church

prep:
4 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
49 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a slow cooker, combine the sauerkraut, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, corned beef and thousand island dressing. Cover, and cook on high for 45 minutes if you're in a hurry, low for longer if you're not, or just until hot and cheese is melted. Stir occasionally while cooking. Serve with cocktail rye or crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 17.9g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 76.2mg; sodium 636.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (500)

Most helpful positive review

MomSavedbyGrace
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2005
I am always looking for great crockpot recipes, and this tops the charts! Made this dip last night for Monday Night Football and while we did not enjoy the game (we are Eagles Fans) we absolutely LOVED this dip! I halved the recipe since it was just me and my husband, and it is the perfect size for a little dipper crock pot. this was SOOOOOO easy!! I just got some corned beef from the store deli and tore it in strips. Also brought the cream cheese to room temp. before putting it in. Put the crockpot on low for about 1 and 1/2 hours and that was perfect, everything had melted and was creamy. I served this with cocktail rye as suggested, but we actually enjoyed it more on tortilla chips! This is going to be my staple appetizer to bring to parties b/c it is extremely easy and delicious! Thanks for the recipe Ella! Read More
Helpful
(354)

Most helpful critical review

Flower Fan
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2008
Here's a tip - I got a 1/2 lb. of Chicago Style Corned Beef from the deli and had them shave it. I then ran my knife through it for a rough chop. It turned out to be exactly 2 cups. Also I found Frank's Sweet Kraut (Bavarian Style). It's a 14 oz. can - but that was sufficient. As another reviewer suggested I roughly ran my knife through that as well so it wasn't stringy. Read More
Helpful
(51)
MomSavedbyGrace
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2005
I am always looking for great crockpot recipes, and this tops the charts! Made this dip last night for Monday Night Football and while we did not enjoy the game (we are Eagles Fans) we absolutely LOVED this dip! I halved the recipe since it was just me and my husband, and it is the perfect size for a little dipper crock pot. this was SOOOOOO easy!! I just got some corned beef from the store deli and tore it in strips. Also brought the cream cheese to room temp. before putting it in. Put the crockpot on low for about 1 and 1/2 hours and that was perfect, everything had melted and was creamy. I served this with cocktail rye as suggested, but we actually enjoyed it more on tortilla chips! This is going to be my staple appetizer to bring to parties b/c it is extremely easy and delicious! Thanks for the recipe Ella! Read More
Helpful
(354)
SandyPaws
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2008
Enjoyed this recipe! I chopped the sauerkraut w/ kitchen scissors to make it less messy/stringy to eat, saved the drained sauerkraut juice to add some of it back in to moisten/thin the recipe after a few hours cooking in the crockpot. I used low fat cream cheese, Boreshead Pastrami from the deli and added " Publix's Deli Mustard w/ Horseradish", a few squirts, to add a bit more flavor. I found that it filled a 2.5 qt Rival Crock Pot to the top. I will definately use this recipe again and again... Read More
Helpful
(229)
FICHAEL
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2006
Great recipe...TIP...don't use the bag kraut. It is VERy bitter. I used the Sweet/Mild Bavarian. Everyone, even my 7 year old, loved it. I never knew there was a difference until I was making Kraut and Polish. The bag stuff was so bad, my house smelled for HOURS! Read More
Helpful
(205)
Quick&Messy
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2006
I recently made this for the first time for pitch-in lunch and received "rave" reviews. Everyone wanted to know what was in it! I made two minor changes. Instead of swiss cheese, I used a shredded mix of mozzarella & smoked provolone (Sargento brand) and added about 2 teaspons more of the Thousand Island dressing. I also doubled the recipe. If you do this, you'll have to cook it a little longer -- approx. 1 hour on high. Then, keep it on low until ready to serve. This is a very easy recipe and fairly inexpensive (especially if you use the Buddig brand of corned beef). For special occasions & to reduce additives, I will probably use fresh corn beef from the deli. Read More
Helpful
(119)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2008
Oh, god. Another winner. Good thing this is New Year's Eve. I can start my diet tomorrow. I doubled the thousand island dressing and served rye crisp and hunks of homemade bread. Can't find me? I'm hanging over the crockpot shoveling this dip in my face! Read More
Helpful
(118)
Holly
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2008
Very good dip! The only thing I would change is to maybe double the Thousand Island Dressing. I had it out for a few hours at work and it started to get dry and kind of crusty. I would think a little more dressing would help out with that. UPDATE: try this cold as a roll-up appetizer... Just refrigerate overnight for easier cutting. They're great! Read More
Helpful
(82)
TaraV1976
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2009
This dip was easy and got great reviews from everyone that ate it. Quick tip the recipe calls for 2 C. of corned beef this is approx. 3/4 lb. The deli lady helped me figure it out as I didn't want extra! Read More
Helpful
(67)
OU JEN
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2007
This was a hit during the Superbowl. I served it with tortilla chips and added 1 cup of milk because I wanted a thinner dip- it did great in the crockpot on low during the whole game. Read More
Helpful
(64)
RLFIXAUTO
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2006
This is sooooo good! I used the sweeter bavarian kraut and toasted the small cocktail rye bread slices in the oven to spread the dip on. I added just a touch extra dressing also. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(57)
Flower Fan
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2008
Here's a tip - I got a 1/2 lb. of Chicago Style Corned Beef from the deli and had them shave it. I then ran my knife through it for a rough chop. It turned out to be exactly 2 cups. Also I found Frank's Sweet Kraut (Bavarian Style). It's a 14 oz. can - but that was sufficient. As another reviewer suggested I roughly ran my knife through that as well so it wasn't stringy. Read More
Helpful
(51)
