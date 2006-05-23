Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

My daughter made this recipe and it was the best fried chicken I have had in our family, so she sent it to me. Now, I can make just about anything and it will come out near perfect, BUT, fried chicken I can never get right. I give MYSELF the one star. I don't like using chicken breast because I prefer the dark meat chicken best AND because I am trying to perfect my hand at REAL fried chicken using the thighs and leg portions.(Fried chicken breast cooks faster and so that is not where my challenge is) My chicken always comes out raw on the inside and almost burned and bitter tasting on the crust. I tried using a lower heat setting, but the chicken takes sooooo long to cook and then it still comes out either too greasy or just mushy on the outside. Oven bake after frying...yup, tried that too, better, but still there has got to be a way to make fried chicken without having to use two cooking methods and using the dark meat peices. I feel like I am one bad chef! But, if your a better fried chicken maker, this recipe won my taste buds and interest and I will keep trying to make it perfect.

