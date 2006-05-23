Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

295 Ratings
  • 5 238
  • 4 49
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Mouthwatering, and especially delicious when served with homemade ravioli and sauce on the side. This chicken comes out juicy every time. Excellent as a leftover.

By SUE PASQUINELLI

Gallery
87 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow plate or bowl, mix the flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Roll or shake the chicken pieces in the flour mixture and place on a platter. Then dip each chicken piece in the egg and roll again in flour mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Fry coated chicken pieces in hot oil for about 5 minutes on each side. Cover skillet and cook on lower heat for about 10 minutes. Remove cover, turn up heat and fry for 5 minutes on each side to make chicken crispy. Chicken is done when it is no longer pink inside and its juices run clear. Drain fried chicken on paper towels and keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 41g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 203.9mg; sodium 1303.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022