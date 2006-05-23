Millie Pasquinelli's Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
622 calories; protein 41g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 37.9g; cholesterol 203.9mg; sodium 1303.9mg. Full Nutrition
Great Recipe! If you have trouble frying (raw on the inside, burnt on the outside)use Wesson oil. It keeps good heat and will cook it through, without burning the outside. I keep turning the pieces every few minutes through out the process instead of letting it cook on low for 10 minutes.
My daughter made this recipe and it was the best fried chicken I have had in our family, so she sent it to me. Now, I can make just about anything and it will come out near perfect, BUT, fried chicken I can never get right. I give MYSELF the one star. I don't like using chicken breast because I prefer the dark meat chicken best AND because I am trying to perfect my hand at REAL fried chicken using the thighs and leg portions.(Fried chicken breast cooks faster and so that is not where my challenge is) My chicken always comes out raw on the inside and almost burned and bitter tasting on the crust. I tried using a lower heat setting, but the chicken takes sooooo long to cook and then it still comes out either too greasy or just mushy on the outside. Oven bake after frying...yup, tried that too, better, but still there has got to be a way to make fried chicken without having to use two cooking methods and using the dark meat peices. I feel like I am one bad chef! But, if your a better fried chicken maker, this recipe won my taste buds and interest and I will keep trying to make it perfect.
Great Recipe! If you have trouble frying (raw on the inside, burnt on the outside)use Wesson oil. It keeps good heat and will cook it through, without burning the outside. I keep turning the pieces every few minutes through out the process instead of letting it cook on low for 10 minutes.
Try This Recipe!!! This is the best fried chicken recipe ever! With simple ingredients, the chicken turns out golden brown and crunchy. And it works great on all pieces of chicken, drumsticks included! Just a tip: works well if you let the chicken sit for a couple minutes before re-flouring:-)
This chicken was out of this world! It was cooked to perfection, batter was so tasty! My husband RAVED about it! I will definitely use it again. Note-I let the chicken sit in the batter the first time for 10 min before dipping it a second time. The batter really does stick VERY WELL! AWESOME!
We have tried a lot of fried chicken recipes, but this one is the best. The coating is wonderful and very tasty. I did soak the chicken (I used split breasts) in salt water for about 1 hour to make the chicken moist and to put some flavor into the chicken. Definitely make sure you use garlic powder and not garlic salt, as it would definitely make the chicken too salty as a previous reviewer discovered.
This chicken was really nice and crisp the first time you fry it before covering it. The next time I make it after frying, I would bake it in the oven while preparing the rest of the dinner for about 1/2 hour at 325-350 and it should be done.
This is a great base recipe for fried chicken! You can add other ingredients and play with the amounts of seasoned salt, garlic, and salt and pepper until you get the right combo for you. After the first flour-ing, I put the chicken pieces in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Then I egg, re-flour, and fridge again for another 30 minutes. I find this helps keep the coating on even better.
I have made this a million times, each time is great. It just keeps getting better and better. You have to try this recipe, it has great taste as well as great technique. ALWAYS coat in flour, egg, flour. It will come out perfect everytime! THNX
THIS WAS THE BEST FRIED CHICKEN EVER!! I SCALED IT DOWN A BIT JUST TO FEED MOM AND ME... WE LOVED IT!! AWESOME AWESOME!! GREAT JOB SUE AND MILLIE! THE ONLY THING I HAVE TO SAY IS DON'T USE THIS ON DRUMSTICKS.. IT JUST SLIDES RIGHT OFF WHEN YOU TRY TO EAT IT... BEST IF USED ON BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN!!
This is a wonderful recipe. I am not very experienced with fried foods and it turned out perfect. Crispy, tasty coating and moist perfectly cooked meat. I didn't have seasoned salt so I used about 3 Tbs instant chicken bouillon and seasoning. With the fat at 335-350 degrees it only took 20-25 minutes to cook.
I made "boneless chicken wings" (a la Buffalo Wild Wings) using this recipe (chicken breasts cut into chunks and coated in sauce after they're fried), and they were amazing. Better than BW3s. I coated the pieces as the recipe calls for, and then I deep fried them at 350. Because I was just testing, I used one chicken breast, one egg, one cup of flour, 2 TB of seasoned salt, and 1 TB of garlic powder.
I fried up this chicken exactly as given. Turned out perfect. Very tender and juicy. A forgiving recipe that can be easily altered to one's tastes. The secret is in applying the coating. Follow the coating instructions exactly and fry at 350 degrees. You can't miss with this one. Eat at once as it is so juicy inside that it loses is crispiness after freezing. Still tastes great, though.
My daughter made this recipe and it was the best fried chicken I have had in our family, so she sent it to me. Now, I can make just about anything and it will come out near perfect, BUT, fried chicken I can never get right. I give MYSELF the one star. I don't like using chicken breast because I prefer the dark meat chicken best AND because I am trying to perfect my hand at REAL fried chicken using the thighs and leg portions.(Fried chicken breast cooks faster and so that is not where my challenge is) My chicken always comes out raw on the inside and almost burned and bitter tasting on the crust. I tried using a lower heat setting, but the chicken takes sooooo long to cook and then it still comes out either too greasy or just mushy on the outside. Oven bake after frying...yup, tried that too, better, but still there has got to be a way to make fried chicken without having to use two cooking methods and using the dark meat peices. I feel like I am one bad chef! But, if your a better fried chicken maker, this recipe won my taste buds and interest and I will keep trying to make it perfect.
Very scrumptious! We thought the seasoned salt and garlic powder would be overpowering but they aren't at all. We did not change anything about this recipe. We used halved chicken breasts the first time and chicken breasts cut into nuggets the second time. Great both ways!
This was an excellent recipe for my husband to use for the first batch of fried chicken he has evern made. It turned out crispy on the outside and juicy and flavorful on the inside. He did take to heart a tip someone posted to turn the chicken over more often than the recipe requested. This worked perfectly as the crust turned out golden and not burnt as it did for some people who attempted this. Definitely a family favorite!!! Thanks Millie for posting this!
This chicken was dope! cooked it exactly and it tasted great. I used drumsticks and the skin did start too rip when i tried to turn em. Next time ill let it sit in the batter for 10 min like others suggested.
So, I found this recipe because my husband did not like the way I made fried chicken. The search was on, and I came across this one. WOW! How easy and simple!!! Frying time was right on and it came out juicy and crisp. My husband was extremely pleased and it is now going to be a nice addition to our home menu. I did not have seasoned salt, but it still turned out very tasty! Thank you!
Loved this recipe! Everyone I've made it for always raves about it and constantly asking me to make more! I added some paprika to my mix and used sea salt and cracked pepper or a pepper medley. on occasion I have also let the chicken bath in either buttermilk or broth beforehand. You really do not need to boil the chicken prior to frying... I've made this many times and the chicken has always been cooked thoroughly with no alterations to the directions, that has been my experience at least. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Simply amazing. I followed other reviewers advice. Soaked the chicken in salt water mixture for an hour to make it tender. I did add some poultry seasoning to my flour mixture. Then after I dredged the chicken in flour, I let it sit for 10 minutes before I dipped it in egg and re-floured. I used wesson cooking oil. It turned out perfect!! Never made fried chicken before. I was immensely pleased with the result. Crispy, tender and delicious!!
This was fantastic. I did add a bit more garlic and pepper and it took about 9 minutes per side. I drained each piece well then put in fridge to cool . (We like our fried chicken cold) Served with potato salad on a hot summer night-YUM
Good recipe. There is no need to salt your chicken if you plan to use the amount of season salt outlined in the recipe. I would decrease the amount of season salt next time. If cut the recipe to serve 3, I would probably only use about 1 tbs plus 1/3 tsp of season salt. This cooks in about 20-25 minutes with the heat on medium low.
This was my first successful time making fried chicken. I followed other peoples advice and did the ice cold salt water soak for 30 minutes before starting. I used less salt than the recipe called for, and added poultry seasoning, cajun seasoning and paprika. I also lightly seasoned the chicken pieces with poultry seasoning before flouring. I used my cast iron pan and filled it with an inch of oil. Chicken was juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. After many tries, this is the first recipe that worked (for me)!
I made this tonight for dinner. It is the best fried chicken i've ever made! It was easy I did however subsitute one of the tablespoons of seasoned salt (i ran out) with paprika and it worked just fine. Finally I found a great fried chicken recipie. Thank you very much.
Really loved this!!! very well seasoned. I deep fried. Found that skin was less crispy when i put the top on the deep fryer. Such a difference in crispiness when i did the second batch and left the top off and fried uncovered. I will be adding this to my all time favorites. Thanks so much for sharing
This turned out GREAT!! I thought i couldnt fry chicken.. it always turned out burnt on the outside, raw on the inside. This was perfect.. use the cooking instructions AS IS!!! I kept looking at the chicken like wow! I made this!
This is really good. I made it the first time with the 5 tblsp of season salt, and it was way to salty. I made it the 2nd time with only 4tblsp, and it was just right. I also added about 1 1/2 tsp of crushed rosemary, yummy. I think I may try it with buttermilk instead of egg the next time I make fried chicken. Thanks for the recipe!!!
This was excellent! I followed the directions as they were except I used boneless skinless chicken and cut the cooking time. It was so flavorful and the chicken was moist! Was a big hit with the hubby so I will be making this again!
this was the best fried chicken that I have ever tasted in the world. the batter that it uses stays on and will taste delicious after its all done. IT DESERVES MORE THAN 5 STARS but that top rating so that what it gets.mmmmm
This is definitely a recipe I will keep for making perfect fried chicken. I used a 5 pound package of thighs (10 pieces). The meat came out moist and the coating was golden brown and crispy. The flour-egg-reflour procedure is a definite key to keeping the coating adhered to the skin during frying--I didn't have a lot of trouble with it sticking to the pan or falling off. I didn't add any regular salt, because there is plenty of seasoned salt in the coating. I did add a teaspoon of pepper, however, and it blended well with the other ingredients. I also didn't want to use up a whole bottle of cooking oil, so I used approximately 1/2 quart (2 cups), enough to fill my electric skillet about an inch or so. It was more than enough. I also increased the cooking time because I feel you shouldn't hurry chicken. A minimum of 45 minutes total works for me. I cooked it uncovered at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes per side, then covered it, lowered the heat to 275 degrees and cooked it another 10 minutes. Then I uncovered it again, turned the chicken, increased the heat back to 350, and cooked it 10 more minutes. I turned it one last time and cooked it for 5 minutes. It came out absolutely delicious.
My boyfriend LOVES this recipe. Since I just make it for the 2 of us, I cut up 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts into strips, and use 2 eggs, 1 cup of flour, 2 tsp of roast chicken seasoning, 1 tbsp garlic, and about 10 grinds of my sea salt and black pepper grinder. We usually serve in caesar salad or with spaghetti.
I made this the other night for dinner. Good recipe. To the eggs I added some hot sauce (we like a little kick) also to the chicken before breading I added a rub of salt, pepper, garlic, and seasoning salt. I also flavored the flour with the same. I dipped the chicken in the flour then the egg then the flour again once all pieces were covered I let sit in fridge for about an hour..then deep fried at 375 YUMMY! Outside was nice and crisp and the inside juicy and moist. Had only 1 piece leftover...which was fed to my 6yr old the next night and the chicken was still moist and the outside still cripsy! Next time I will let the chicken sit in the hot sauce a bit longer...other then that GREAT!!! Will be making this again!
This chicken was quite good, but not "great". I did soak it in some chicken broth for awhile before cooking. And as someone suggested, let the first coat of flour set before adding the next. It was very moist and the coating stayed on better than any other recipe I've tried for fried chicken. It just needed something else in the spices, I think.
This is definately one of the best fried chicken recipes I have tried. Very good flavor, the chicken is very moist and the outside very crispy! I have made it several times and found it a little salty, so I did not add any more salt other than the seasoned salt. I also had a problem with the crust burning, but it still doesn't taste burnt.
This was very moist, tender and juicy. I followed the recipe but scaled it down to six pieces. I'm a Southern girl and I do love "fried" chicken. This is one of three recipes that I've found on this site and really love. This is the simpliest of the three. I will definitely make this again and again.
Five stars from Greece! Best fried batter ever, juicy chicken inside! I used chicken breasts, and since there was no seasoned salt and I don't like garlic in chicken, my mixture was: salt, black pepper, sweet and spicy paprika, some oregano. And after the egg dip I coated twice in flour. We ate it with luke warm sweet corn.
I am so glad I tried this recipe! I listened to others and let the chicken sit in salt water for ahile and also let the chicken rest for 10 min before I dipped in the eggs and refloured. The chicken was browned quickly so I turned the temp down on the electric skillet for the last 10 min and finished it off in the oven at 350 degrees while I fried the french fries. It was so juicy on the inside, but crispy on the outside. I added some cajun and alittle more of the other spices then the recipe recommended, for our personal taste. We will definately make this again.
Delicious! These are a big hit every time I make them. I was skeptical about cooking them in oil on low for 10 minutes, but man, that must be the secret, these are so juicy (NOT greasy) and flavorful! It doesn't hurt to kick the seasoning up a bit, and sometimes I rub the chicken with cajun spices before coating when we want something with a little bite.
I have been trying to make fried chicken like my mother-in-law for over six years with no luck. When my husband took his first bite of this chicken he said, "You did it! You did it!" I was so happy with how this turned out and so happy that I found this recipe. The only thing is that I used my 10" cast iron skillet but didn't have a lid that fit so the step where you're suppose to cover it I couldn't do, but it still turned out delicious! This goes in my Keeper Recipes book. Thank you! : )
Ditto to the last review! This was wonderful and easy. I added an extra coating of flour for crispier chicken and it turned out crispy on the outside and moist and delicious on the inside. Thank you Millie!!
The chicken was uber bland without the outside crust, and the seasoning was only mediocre. Try doubling up on the seasoning. I definitely wouldn't plan on making this if you're starving..it takes forever to cook!
My husband is a fried chicken snob. He ABSOLUTELY loved it!!! He said " Do not change a thing". I followed the recipe exactly except I used alot of ground pepper in the flour mixture and a little more Lawry's season salt. I make this twice a month. It's a must try!!!
OMG! I can fry chicken. This recipe is so good. I was very impressed with it and very proud of myself for being able to fry chicken. It was quite easy. I did run out of seasoned salt so I added extra salt and some poultry season. I think I might do that again. Plus I soaked my chicken in salt water for a few hours before frying. I think this added a lot to the flavor of the actual chicken and it also helps tenderize it.
Very good recipe. I used a salt free seasoning and only about 2T. since I was using kosher chicken (already soaked and salted). and added only 1 tsp. salt to the flour mixture. It stuck to the chicken vey nicely but it didn't have that crunch I was looking for when biting into it. It was crispy don't get me wrong but I like that really crunchy coating that crackles when you bite into it.
Oh baby this was good!! I've been looking for just this recipe - who knew? I used boneless breast cut into tenders and cut the recipe in half. I fried it in my cast iron skillet and it was the bomb! Thanks Sue!
Absolutely incredible fried chicken. Nice and crispy on the outside and very tender on the outside. If you're cooking on an electric stove, make sure to be super careful when lowering the heat and covering the pan because the stove takes a while to cool down and the oil could overflow (not much fun to clean up). I don't make any other fried chicken anymore - this one is just so amazing!
We really liked this recipe. The chicken had a nice coating and was very moist. I liked that I had everything on hand and did not need to make a trip to the grocery for something special. I found this to be and easy recipe and I had no problems with it. We will enjoy this recipe again. Thanks Sue
This is the best fried chicken! I too scaled it down to just feed a couple of people. This is the first fried chicken I have made in which the breading actually stayed on and was nice and crispy! Very good recipe just as is!!
I made this chicken for supper tonight and it was pretty good. I followed the directions exactly but scaled to 4 servings and used only chicken breasts cut in half. The only minor change I made was to use lard instead of vegetable oil. The end result was good, but could have been a bit more flavourful for us. The chicken was super moist though, so we'll likely make this again!
Actually I have been making this recipe for years. I use pepper and Cajun spice instead of all the different spices. This is a great dish to make for someone you are dating to impress them that you can cook.
I didn't care for this recipe at all and I won't be making it again. Would be better if the chicken was seasoned as well as the flour. The chicken was not flavorful and the seasoned flour was bland. I'm giving it 2 stars because it was edible, but not very appetising.
We had this for dinner tonight. With the exception of my 11 year old, who doesn't like anything, it was a hit! The chicken was tender and juicy and the batter was crisp and delicious. I used boneless skinless breasts and they came out just fine. Great, easy meal. I will definitely make this one again!
This is the first review I've written in years of using online recipes. This is the best, easiest, no-fail fried chicken recipe!! My husband and kids *LOVED* it and fought over the last pieces of chicken. They even asked if I really bought it from a nearby fried chicken fast food place and pretended I made it! Just follow the tips by other reviewers of letting chicken sit for a few minutes in between dipping and I just kept heat on medium and flipped chicken every 5 minutes for a half an hour.
FINALLY! A recipe for fried chicken that works for me! All other recipes I have tried the batter falls off in the grease but this one worked PERFECT. I used my own seasonings (lawrys, old bay, onion and garlic powder and Nature's Seasonings) and 3 eggs since I only had 6 whole chicken wings and it was perfectly done. I also used a deep fryer I bought from walmart which I think is also the key to keeping the batter on, no need to turn. Excellent recipe!
This was my first time to cook fried chicken, and this recipe was fantastic! My wife liked it better than her own. I fried it in melted crisco like my grandma always did and it turned out crispier than oil-fried. Will definitely make again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2005
This receipe is definalty a winner. My husband is not a big chicken eater but loved it and wanted the leftovers for lunch the next day! Very easy and all the ingrediants were in the pantry. I used boneless chicken breast instead of whole chicken pieces. EXCELLENT!
This recipe is fantastic! I am fried chicken challenged and even I managed to fry up a batch that rivals what my mother used to make. I followed the recipe exactly and it really came out perfect. Trust me, if I can make this good, almost anyone can.
Really good!! This technique of pan frying chicken is a keeper! The only thing that I didn't like about it is that after I uncovered it, it made lots of water..Like a lot of water! How do I prevent this? Should I it? I just want it to be a little bit more crispier, other then that though really good...my boyfriend ood and awwed over it and hes not even that big on chicken.
This was delicious! I didn't have seasoning salt so I used garlic salt. And in place of garlic powder I used ground chili powder and paprika. I tried to make fried chicken a few times before and it wasn't very good but this recipe made it very easy for me to make. Will use this again.
Love this!!! Finally after years and years of frying chicken I finally got a recipe to make it perfect! This is the best way to make crispy chicken and the breading stays on!! I use chicken breast cut into halves and change nothing!
The best fried chicken I've ever made! I skinned the chicken pieces and soaked them in buttermilk first, then drained them before the first layer of flour. Followed the remaining directions exactly. Chicken was moist, tender and perfectly done on the inside, crisp and delicious on the outside. Thanks, Ms. Pasquinelli!
The chicken was a bit salty for my taste. I followed the recipe exactly, except I did not add salt and pepper to taste, but it was still salty for me and my boyfriend. Otherwise it was very good and moist. I loved how easy it was. I already had all the ingredients in my kitchen. I might try using garlic powder instead of garlic salt next time.
Tasted very good. The chicken pieces I cooked took a bit longer to cook than as stated so not sure if I had temp. right or if my chicken was just thicker. But I would not change anything else as far as ingredients.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.