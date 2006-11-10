Broccoli Chicken Casserole I

A creamy chicken and broccoli bake.

By Tracy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Boil chicken until tender and shred or cut into bite size pieces. Meanwhile, steam broccoli until crisp but tender.

  • In a small bowl mix together the soup and mayonnaise. Set aside. In a 9x13 inch baking dish layer the chicken, broccoli, soup mixture, and cheese. Sprinkle dry stuffing mix over the top and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes.

427 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 19g; cholesterol 99.4mg; sodium 1031mg. Full Nutrition
