Broccoli Chicken Casserole I
A creamy chicken and broccoli bake.
I made this tonight and was pleased with it. Even my SUPER picky 5 yr. old cleaned his plate!!! My husband who usually HATES casseroles liked it as well. This is what I did: I used 2 cans cream of chicken instead of 1 cream of mushroom, I used half a can of milk instead of mayo, I used chopped broccoli (comes frozen), and I cooked the stuffing mix before placing it on the casserole. I also mixed the soup, milk, chicken and broccoli before placing in casserole dish. I covered it with the cheese and then the cooked stuffing. It was good this way, but i will make some changes...I will use more cheese (maybe 2 cups), 2 cans of cream of mushroom, and use 2 boxes of stuffing mix instead of one. My 5 year old said he wanted more of the bread and i agreed. Oh, I boiled the chicken in chicken broth with a bay leaf. This is a good, quick meal. I am making a meal for a woman at my church next week and I will use this recipe.Read More
Blah. Dry and flavorless. Will try other versions suggested.Read More
With modifications, this casserole does not disappoint the taste buds . I boiled the chicken with a can of chicken broth, 1/2 a can of cream of chicken soup, and a little bit of water. I also added some chopped garlic, salt, and pepper to the boiling water. Once boiled, I cut the chicken into cubes. I then combined the boiled mixture with the mayo, the cream of mushroom soup, and mixed in the cubed chicken. I also mixed in the broccoli. I followed the recipe from that point. Others have posted that the chicken was bland and dry but if done this way, you'll have great results.
We really enjoyed the recipe. I did make a few changes... I added an extra can of soup... and additional cheese (we love cheese) 2 cups...cut broccoli into smaller pieces...used ritz crackers in place of stuffing... and added seasoning to the top before using melted butter to seal in the flavor (1/2 stick)... oh and a layer of rice to the bottom for a full meal deal. I also mixed all the main ingredients together before layering it over the rice and topping with ritz, garlic salt,powder and pepper. A definate do-over in our house. Good Luck to you!
This is a great base for a broccoli casserole. I did several things different. First thing I did was boil chicken broth, water, chicken cube and two crushed garlic cloves to a boil. I added about six frozen chicken strips to the water and boiled for 10 minutes. While that was cooking I sauteed half a onion and about 4 cloves of garlic in evoo, then added one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of broccoli to the onions an garlic and reduced to low. when the chicken was done, i scooped it out and placed it on paper towles to drain. Then added a bag or frozen broccoli,califlower/carrot mix to the chicken stock and boiled for a few minutes. I shredded the chicken added it to the cream of chicken mixture along with the drained veggies. mixed it all up then put it in the baking pan with the cheese topping and crackers. OMG! SOOOO GOOD!! Thanks for this, I've never made casserole before and this was just the perfect recipie to get me going!!!
5 stars. I find it annoying when people change nearly the ENTIRE recipe when reviewing it. Rude. Delicious as is.
this is a lovely recipe made exactly as written.If you are going to change someones recipe to the extent that it no longer resembles the orignal ,then you should rename it and post it as your own. Thankyou Tracy for this addition to my cook book
Delicious with a few 'tweaks'. I don't add the mayo, but I do add a bit of milk to the soup to make a nice casserole sauce. I also do not boil my chicken. I like the flavor and texture of either baked or grilled chicken much better. Also, I just mix everything except the stuffing mix in a large bowl then place in a casserole dish that's been sprayed with cooking spray, then add the stuffing mix on top. Yum!! And may I address the reviewer who criticized those of us who tweak then rate a recipe? This is the part that helps me the most when reading reviews - those who have taken the original recipe and made changes that steps it up a notch. And if I read reviews on a recipe that have almost no one making changes in their review, I know the original is about perfect as is. It helps, not hurts to see these things in the review section! :-)
I made this last night even though it is not a "summer dish", but my husband loves casseroles. He loved it!!! I made some changes due to other reviewer's suggestions. I used a can of cream of chicken soup + a can of low fat broccoli cheese (its true.....one can of soup would definately have turned out too dry....use two!) and substitued half a can of milk for the mayo. I also prepared the stuffing and then topped it. It turned out perfect!! The flavors were wonderfully soothing, and the stuffing on top was neither too dry nor too moist, just right. My husband says he "felt healthy" b/c he was actually enjoying a dish with vegetables! Definately a keeper recipe.
This was great! But, I did a few things different: I added a can of cream of chicken, 1/4 tsp of pepper and garlic powder, and 1/4 cup of white wine. I used the stuffing mix out of the bag and dotted with butter. It was sooo good! This is definetely a keeper!
We enjoyed this recipe with some tasty modifications: * add 3/4 cup cooked pasta (rotini) between the broccoli and cream of mushroom soup layers * double the cream of mushroom soup * sautee the chicken chunks * 1/2 cup mozzarella, 1/2 cup cheddar cheeses * sprinkle with garlic powder and lowry's seasoning salt
I gave it a five star, it is in the oven right now, I might review later but I wanted to chime in with Linn who also lives in Seattle :) I am sick of everyone changing recipes and adding this and that and saying a recipe would be better if they did this or that. PLEASE stop and write your own and just rate the recipe! It is distracting and annoying and I think it is rude as well. Hate to be a crank but when I read the other review and just had to agree because this issue has been bothering me for awhile now!
I saw the recipe pop up today on the allrecipes email and I just had to mention; I made this a couple of months ago for friends. They love casseroles and she had just come home from the hospital, so I wanted to make something easy she and the kids would enjoy. It turns out very nice. Just as it should. My tweaks just for my tastes but are not necessary. I poached my chicken breasts in a herb broth which just gave it a bit more flavor; but again, basically the same thing. And cutting it in cubes or shredded; it comes out the same Make sure NOT to over cook the broccoli; but the chef did note that. I used the low salt soup, just because I like to season my own food. For the cheese I used a cheddar/montery jack blend; but again, you couldn't tell the difference. I did season with plenty of pepper. And for the stuffing mix, I used Stove Top in the Canister; the Herb Blend One. Suggestion: I may add a small onion diced next time.
With these modifications and suggestions from other reviewers this was the best ever! Real simple: I used my George Foreman to prepare 1 lb of boneless, skinless chicken thighs with Olive oil, sea salt and pepper, 5 min on the grill and they were perfect. Let them cool and then chopped to bite size pieces. Meanwhile I steamed all the florets, about 1 lb. 10 min there. In a bowl I mixed 1 can of Cream of Mushroom with 1 Can of Cream of chicken and 1/4c of Milk. I threw in 2 pinches of regular salt, a few pinches of ground black pepper, two shakes of ground ginger with 1t of Garlic powder and 1/4t of Onion Powder and 1/4t of Italian seasonings. I mixed everything together. Sprayed a 3qt casserole with Pam and then put everything in there. Covered with 2c of shredded cheddar. Topped off with 1 1/2c of Herb Stuffing Mix. OMG! This was so delicious and just perfect. We could not stop eating it. It was like a dessert! Crazy good. Will make this again and again!!
Thanks so much for this recipe. It was delicious, delicious, delicious! I made the changes that the reviewer on the front page suggested and that made this a five star recipe in my book. I used cream of mushroom, cream of chicken, and 3/4 cup milk, added a few spices and mixed them all together in a bowl rather than layer them. My husband LOVED it and so did my PICKY, PICKY toddler! I think I love you.
For a casserole, and I am not a huge fan of casseroles, this is delicious! I've made this twice already using left over chicken. I made some adjustments such as, did not cook the broccoli, used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken, half a can of milk, one box of chicken flavored stove top stuffing, mixed all the ingredients then put into the casserole dish and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. This is a monthly weeday meal.
I have been making a variation of this for years and it is one of my family's favorites. While I don't have an exact recipe as I eyeball everything, basically I bone a roast chicken from the grocery store and cut it up into bite-sized pieces. Mix together 1 can cream of chicken soup, about 10 oz. sour cream and almost 2 cups of grated mexican blend cheese. I also use uncooked fresh broccoli and mushrooms. Mix it all together and top with a cooked package of stuffing mix - savory herbs is my favorite. I have also added carrots/cauliflower on occassion. Just pop in the oven and bake for 30-45 min. until bubbly and hot. A complete meal, creamy and delicious!
For the reviewers that reprimand those that feel many are unfair to the original poster, a few changes are fine, even welcomed in small doses, however, when they give a negative review plus, pile on all of their personal modifications, it longer is the original writers recipe! They need to post and review their own! The originator is getting saddled with negative posts on a recipe that no longer resembles anything they wrote.....I found this recipe delicious, I had it several years ago and misplaced it; I came to all recipes to locate it once again!! : )
This was good, but just didn't have enough spice for my family. Would make again but add some other spices to it.
Well, if your kids won't eat broccoli, it's because you haven't tried this recipe with them!! I used suggestions from others, i.e., added sauteed onion, celery & garlic; used cream of chicken soup + milk. I also roasted the chicken breast instead of boiling it. Chicken was moist and flavorful.
I wish I'd seen the suggestion about preparing the stuffing (Stove-top) according to the box before I made this last night. It was good, but the stuffing came out a little too crunchy and dry for us.
This recipe as written did not work for us. I will never boil chicken for a recipe again. I tried it because it was easier than my normal method of preparing chicken for a casserole. I will continue to pan fry my chicken in a little butter with minced garlic and a couple of tablespoons of white wine along with seasoning the chicken to my taste which is usually Cavender's Greek seasoning.
This is good but try layering cooked brocoli on the bottom of the dish. Add shredded chicken. Then a sauce of mayonaise, cream of chicken soup, lemon juice and some curry. Then finish with cheddar cheese topped with Italian bread crumbs and some dollops of butter. The family loves it.
This is a terrific casserole! To address the dryness problem: Use the stuffing mix that comes in a bag, not a box. Crumble well before adding to top of casserole. Dot with butter or margarine before baking. This gives the topping a nice crunch! I also use margarine to lightly grease the casserole dish before layering. Squeeze- bottle margarine is great for this recipe!
I used two cans of soup (cream of mushroom w/garlic, broccoli cheese) and 1/2 cup of milk instead of adding mayo. I also prepared the stuffing first and used a few bread crumbs on the top for a crunch. Everyone liked it that way and asked for the recipe. I also used canned chicken to save time. Thanks!
Pretty good but a little dry. I do recommend doing what others suggest and add a little milk.
We loved this recipe! The only thing that I changed was that I doubled up on everything but the chicken & I completely cooked the stuffing mix. If I hadn't taken the advice of the other reviewers, I believe it would have been very dry & skimp on the overall ingredients of this recipe. But we will definately add this to regular recipe fare!
PERFECT!! even my super picky husband liked it. it was so the greatest! thanx for the recipe! i did change it a bit b'cause of the reviews: 1 can cream of mush & 1 can cream of chx. 3/4 can milk, 18oz cooked chx breast, 1 bag (15oz) broccoli florettes, 1&1/2cps chedder & 1cp jack cheese shredded, i box stove top for turkey stuffing (preparred). i mixed all that together than topped with 1/2 CUP SHREDDED JACK AND 2cups italian style bread crumbs mixed with 3tbsp melted butter. baked 40 mins. it was PERFECT!!!
YUMMY! Made this tonight and was thoroughly impressed as was my husband. I mixed together one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken and 3/4 can of milk and a sprinkle of salt, pepper and curry powder. I sauteed the chicken with chopped onions, mushrooms, frozen broccoli florets and garlic in a skillet with olive oil, salt and pepper, oregano and basil. I cooked the Stove Top according to the box instructions. Then I mixed everything in a large bowl...soups, milk, chicken mixture, cheese, and stuffing. I sprinkled panko breadcrumbs and more cheese on top. It was a warm and comforting meal that I will make again and again!
I used the basic principal of this recipe, but I thought it might be too dry. I boiled the chicken in low sodium chicken broth with and onion, salt & fresh ground pepper. When I steamed the broccoli, I also added salt and fresh ground pepper. I used all of the broth and onions from the chicken to blend with the soup. Served over rice. My husband said this was Deelicious! Now..it's a 5 star to him!
Had some friends to lunch yesterday and served this dish. I also added 2/3 cup white wine, 1/2 cup chopped waterchestnuts for texture, and 2 cups cooked elbow macaroni. It was very tasty and a couple went home with the recipe. Thanks Tracy.
This was a nice weeknight 1 dish dinner. Will taste great for left overs tomorrow @ work.
I make this all the time and its my families favorite meal. Thought I would share: I do not put bread crumbs but use the small biscuits (cut in half) and layer round side up with a little space in between each biscuit for better cooking of the buscuits. I also brush the tops of the biscuits with butter.
Slice breasts and cook in frying pan with Vegetable oil spray. This allows the chicken to pick up some flavor and have renderings rather than be boiled. Use crumbled Ritz crackers rather than stuffing. The difference is mind-blowing for flavor. Also as may reviewers have said, mix everything together rather than layering. You will have a hit!
My family loved this recipe. Everyone was a plate cleaner. For me, I would have liked the flavors to combine rather than being in distinct layers. I sauteed the chicken instead of boiling it, for more flavor. I think next time I will mix the soup (with some added milk), chicken and broccoli together, put them in the pan and go on with the rest of the instructions. The topping was very crunchy, but I liked that. You may want to drizzle a bit of butter on the top -- I think I will try to save those calories. This recipe is very quick and easy and, like I said, it met with my entire family's approval.
I am about ten hours away from home, beginning my career as a teacher. I was feeling sad tonight and thought of this recipe. The first time I made it, I was a student in Vermont at a kitchen in the Ronald McDonald House. I have made it several times for my boyfriend, and tonight, just for me. I would recommend 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1 can of cream of chicken, along with 3/4 c. milk. If you are really pressed for time, pick up an original rotisserie chicken from the supermarket, shred the meat, and add to the casserole. This way, you get both dark and white meat--it makes a difference to the overall flavor. I would also throw in some peas, mushrooms, or even lima beans (yum) for variety. Thanks for a great recipe!
I made this with a whole rotisserie chicken that I shredded, 97% fat free cream of chicken soup, 2% shredded sharp cheese and lowfat mayo. I know, I know...but I layered it mid-morning, covered and refigerated it and that evening threw it in the oven! Super easy and my picky husband, Mr. Full Fat Everything, raved about it! High fives for this keeper!!!
I, like one of the other reviewers, am hesitant to give 5 stars to a chicken casserole. However, this turned out nicely, and I have no complaints. My husband loved it. I also used cream of chicken soup instead of the cream of mushroom, and I added sour cream (1 cup) and used breadcrumbs on top as I didn't have any stuffing on hand. Thanks for a nice recipe!
I dont like when people rate this with their changes added....so with that said....this recipe was wonderful AS IS...thanks so much....its a keeper!
I made this recipe tonight, since I had some chicken I didn't want to go to waste. I followed everyone's suggestions and added a few extras to the sauce. Once i had the ingredients all mixed together I started to wonder what I would serve this with. Quick inspection of my cupboard revealed a box of lasagna noodles, so I said what the heck. I used the mixed ingredients to make this a lasagna, and it turned out wonderful. I will definitely be adding this to my list of favorites. I made the sauce just a bit wetter and used oven ready noodles. Cooked in the oven at 375 for about 40 minutes. Delicious!!!
This was very good comfort food, easy to make with lots of room for improvising. I followed previous reviews and added an additional can of chicken broth, an extra cup of cheese & lots of broccoli. I then mixed the soups, broccoli, chicken & cheese together and spread it over a bed of pasta and topped with the dry stuffing mix. The family loved it...even picky 4 & 12 year olds ate it up. Definitely a keeper and a great base recipe with infinite possible add-ins. Thanks Tracy.
I've been making this casserole for over 20 years, but my recipe called for a can of cream of chicken soup, tablespoon (I just use a dollop of Miracle Whip) mayo, and add a tablespoon or two of milk. After layering the broccoli, chicken, soup mix, I squish a tube of Ritz crackers into crumbs, then layer that then the cheddar cheese. Even my picky middle child likes this recipe. I make for my friends who aren't able to cook, had a baby or surgery etc. Always get compliments, since it is such a comfort food. Since I am on WW now, I modify it with Fat Free Cream of Chicken soup, whole wheat Ritz crackers and low fat cheese.
Was this a quick and easy dinner solution to a hectic day? Yes. But did we like it? Not really. I used 2 cans of soup- 1 cheese/broccoli and 1 cream of mushroom, and used about 3/4 cup of milk instead of mayo. It was still on the dry side, so I can't imagine with only 1 can of soup, and I found it VERY salty. With 2 cans of soup, the stuffing mix, and cheese the saltiness is off the charts. We ate it 3 nights ago, but none of us have gone back for leftovers, and while I do supply my grandparents with meals during the week, I'm afraid the sodium count on this is way too high for their strict diets.
I have made this easy recipe for 40 years. I no longer use cream of mushroom soup, however, using bechamel instead. I also add sliced almonds for texture and flavor. I have also added carrots for color, vitamins, flavor and texture. Creative cooks can take this recipe and make it their own by "tweeking" it to suit their tastes. Cooking is all about pleasing yourself, friends, and family with delicious, healthy food. PLAY WITH YOUR FOOD !
I've been making an interesting sort of Indian style variation of this recipe for years. I use Broccoli Cheese Soup (undiluted) instead of Cr. of 'Shroom, delete the mayo and and the stuffing. Add 1 c. shredded sharp cheddar and 1-2 tsp of curry powder. I throw everything in the crock pot (no pre-cooking the broccoli) so it's ready when I get home from work. Then I add another cup of shredded cheddar on top, turn the crock down to low for 20 minutes or till the cheese melts.
This is a great recipe, but I changed it around a lot. I used the suggestion and used 3/4 cup of milk in place of the mayo. Instead of ½ can of soup, I used 1 whole can of cream of mushroom and 1 whole can of cream of chicken. turned out PERFECT. I mixed in 2/3 a block of cheddar cheese, half a bag of frozen broccoli florets (didn't have to cook it before hand and stiill turned out great) and 3 chicken breasts that I grilled and seasoned beforehand. Then I used half a box of chicken flavored dry stuffing and I mixed everything together. I sprinkled cheese and dry stuffing on top and it came out NICE. My family was begging for more. I will definitely make it again!
This was a welcome change from the standard Campbell's recipe I grew up on, I rated it a 4 only because of all the changes I made. I boiled the chicken in chicken broth. Once cooked, I cubed and tossed with a small amount of garlic salt. I upped the stuffing mix to 1 1/2 cups, skipped the mayo and used the soup can full of milk as a sub. Also used cheddar cheese soup (not a fan of mushrooms). Like other users, I mixed everything together to avoid dryness, and topped with an extra 1/2 c. of cheese. This recipe is very versatile to change to your liking.
This was excellent! I used cooked egg noodles on bottom and changed the cream of mushroom soup to Cream of Chicken, Cream of Broccoli and Cream of Celery. I made this for a serving of 8 and used about 2 1/2 cans of soup. I think I should have used 3. I also would mix everything together except for the cheese and stuffing mix. Layering it, in my opinion, was a little dry but still yummy! I will definitely cook this again! My kids ate it which is impressive as they usually do not like chicken. Oh! I also used Cornbread Dry Stuffing Mix on top! Yummy!!
It was an easy recipe. The best part was the stuffing on top, but other than that it was rather bland. I will make it again, but I'll definitely be making some changes.
One of my favorite recipes. I usually use crushed cheez-its instead of stuffing mix though. This recipe is also tasty if you add a dash of curry to the mixture.
We are a family of 4 with 2 sons and everyone cleaned their plates. I boiled and shredded the chicken the night before. The next day I dumped it into my baking dish and seasoned it with various spices such as garlic salt, paprika, pepper, and salt. The only other differences in what I did was (as another reviewer suggested), add one can of cream of mushroom AND cream of chicken. I didn't have stuffing mix, so I just sprinkled Italian bread crumbs on top. Oh, and I used only 3 breasts instead of 4 and it was plenty and I used frozen broccoli so no precooking was necessary. This was a great base recipe!
My husband and I loved this recipe. I also prepared the stuffing as directed on the box before topping the casserole, and I added a half can of milk to the mushroom soup. Great recipe!
This was easy and tasty! If your using frozen broccoli make sure to soften it first....i had to keep my dish in the oven way longer to get the broccoli soft and the breadcrumb mix to brown..otherwise very good.
Turned out great, wonderful comfort food. I read some of the reviews regarding it being too dry...so I made some adjustments. First I boiled the chicken in a bit of broth and seasonings. Then I used about 1/4 cup of the remaining broth and 1/4 milk and added it to the soup mix, it was perfect, nice and moist but not soupy. I also used the remaining liquid to cook some rice in which gave it a perfect flavor for a side dish. A 5 star meal can come from anywhere!
This is great and easy to make. I used broccoli and cheese soup since I don't like mushrooms. I used breadcrumbs on top and that worked quite well. There were no leftovers, and my kids are picky eaters!
I enjoyed this recipe very much. I did not have stuffing mix, so I crushed a sleeve of Ritz crackers and sprinkled those on top, adding dots of butter before baking. It was delicious!
This was dry dry dry. The flavor was very good, but dry. Very homey/comfort food. I will make this again, but I will add another can of mushroom soup and maybe some milk or broth. You should try it, though, it tastes good...just think about adding another can of soup or broth or something. *** UPDATE *** The next day, I put a can of chicken broth over it and it moistened it up pretty good. I will definitely add an extra can of soup the next time. With the addition of the chicken broth, this goes up to 4 stars.
Made it twice, definitely sub the mayo with 3/4 cup of milk, and I used on can cream of mushroom and one can cream of chicken,(I definitely suggest adding one more can of soup or its gonna be dry) the second time I didn't cook my broccoli first because I don't like my broccoli soggy and it was very good, made it more of a summer recipe with the crisp broccoli. My hubby and Daughter loved it!
Made the dish exactly as stated in the recipe. It's not fancy but it tastes good and is easy to make. The stuffing provides most of the flavor in the dish so I don't see that it's necessary to add additional spices. I would make this again and add a 2nd can of mushroom soup to make it saucier.
Great recipe, but after reading reviews, I tweeked it a little. I sauted cooked the chicken in olive oil after dusting with paprika. When it was almost cooked I added some slice mushrooms. I also left out the mayo, and used 2/3 cup milk, 3 T of cooking sherrie, and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg to the sauce. Layered using low fat mozzerella, left out stuffing mix and lightly dusted with bread crumbs. Saved a few calories and still yummy!
Once again, the Allrecipes reviewers gave me an excellent meal! I followed a mix of suggestions from all of you. 1. I boiled the chicken in chicken broth and seasonings to taste. 2. I added 3/4 cup milk, 1 heaping tbsp sour cream and a little extra cheese. 3. I used Italian breadcrumbs on top instead of stuffing mix. 4. I poured 2/3 cup of the chicken broth on top after it came out of the oven so the top would be moist. This was soooo delicious and fairly simple to prepare!
This was so easy to make...I found that jojojomama review was very helpful. Thanks!
I used a family size cream of chicken instead, didn't have enough broccoli so I added frozen mixed veggies(thawed)to the broccoli, turned out good- next time I will definetly add alittle more seasonings(I had used garlic powder and Mrs.Dash)I took other reviewers advice and dotted butter on top of the dry dressing,I liked the little bit of crunchiness, my daughter didn't. Over all I liked this recipe and my picky family seemed to like it too.
Very good with extra cheese and a little extra liquid. I used milk. I used stove top for the dry stuffing mix and it was a nice touch. I might try the cornbread stuffing next time.
I used a different kind of cheese, amerinan and monteray jack mix, and I drizzled about a 1 1/2 cups of the water the chicken was boiled in over the stuffing so it wouldn't be too dry. We loved. There were no left overs!
This was my all-time favorite meal when I was in high school. Whenever I came home from college I'd make my mother make it. Differences now? My mom used frozen broccoli. I buy my broccoli fresh and blanche it then shock it before using it in this dish. I sauteed my chicken instead of boiling it. That was a mistake. I recommend boiling the chicken because it will be more tender. I added a can of cream of chicken soup (because my 1 lb. of blanched broccoli had much more volume than frozen), and the 4 chicken breasts I used were huge. Because we like our casseroles a little creamier, I added 1/2 a can or about 1/2 cup of milk to the sauce mixture. Because there was canned mushroom soup in this recipe I added about 1 TBS rubbed dalmation sage and 1/4tsp cayenne pepper because these two seasonings really make canned mushroom soup more fancy and palatable. Last tip - Use Pepperidge farm stuffing for the topper. double it to 2 cuos, and drizzle one stick of melted butter over the top before baking. My bake time was 45 minutes instead of 30. Even then, it could probably have used an hour.
My husband loved this recipe- he now insists I make it once a week. I use 2 cans on Cream of Broccoli soup and add 1 cup of cooked white rice to the bottom, and its excellent. Thanks!
Have made this for years got recipe from Mother in law. We called it Chicken Divan. Did not use bread crumbs. 2 lbs cooked Chicken breasts and some chicken broth 1st layer,1 cup cooked rice on top of chicken then broccoli on top of that then mix 2 cans cream of chicken soup and 1 cup mayonnaise spread that over top of broccoli then sprinkle 1 and 1/2 cup cheese on top. cook 350 for 1 hour. Our family loves this dish!
My family didn't love this. I followed reviewer suggestions and used cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups and omitted the mayo. Then made the stuffing beforehand and added it on top, followed by some provolone cheese. The stuffing adds a lot of salt, so watch your seasonings!
LOVED it!! The only thing I did different was eliminate the mayonnaise. It was so delicious!
A couple of days ago I realized I had some frozen chicken breast so I began looking for a chicken casserole recipe. I came across this one and used it as my base. I added broccoli and cheese flavored rice, a can of cream of celery soup, and sauted onions, celery and garlic. I sent it to an office party with my husband and he brought back an empty dish. My husband and best friend told me it was the best they had ever tasted. While I agree it was good, I really think the garlic made this dish. With the additions, I will be making this one again. Thanks for the recipe!
I won't give it 5 stars because it's a chicken casserole for gods sakes! however, after reading many of the other reviews, I came to a compromise that turned out purty darn good, or as my husband said "just what the doctor ordered." Anyways, I boiled cubed chicken in broth for about ten minutes, covered, then I heated frozen broccoli in the microwave for about four minutes. I seasoned the broccoli and chicken with salt and pepper. Then i made the sauce with a can o cream of mushroom with roasted garlic, a heaping tablespoon full of mayo (light), and then mixe a cup of cheese right into that, and added pepper. I layered the chicken, brocolli and soup mixture, and then poured croutons on and then poured the remaining broth over the top. Sprinkled the top generously with cheese and voila! The casserole was not dry at all, had plenty of flavor (the roasted garlic in the soup was really good), and easy!!!! Plus the stuffing had a nice cheesy flavor as the cheese sort of melted into it. Yummy!
A sensational hit at our house. I took others' suggestions and used an extra can of cream of chicken soup, I cooked the chicken on the stove and added two cloves of garlic, 1 tsp each of garlic salt, onion powder, minced dried onion, and italian seasonings. I also subbed the mayo for milk. I cooked the stuffing ahead of time and I stirred everything together saving half of the stuffing to sprinkle on top. If I were to change anything next time, I would use a second box of stove top stuffing. One inside the casserole and the second to top it off. Adding this to my meal rotation!
One word --- FABULOUS! -- My husband and I loved it! I added some sauteed onions and celery to compliment the dry stuffing. Next time I make this, I would add either another can of cream soup (chicken or mushroom) or some chicken broth. It can be a little dry.
So, I woke up this morning wanting to make a chicken casserole for the first time (I cook all kinds of stuff, but not this), and I am so stoked. It is still in the oven waiting for my boyfriend, but I tried it, and it's great. I made changes (it's not my own unless I alter it). Cooked penne pasta, steamed broccoli, sauteed chicken, I mixed 1 cream of mushroom, and 1 cream of chicken soup and mixed it with a cup of half and half. Topped it with shredded cheddar cheese, and herb flavored stuffing, and I poured a tablespoon of melted butter to crisp the breading. 350 degrees for 35 minutes=YUM
Really good recipe. I did follow some of the other reviewers' advice. I boiled the chicken breasts in a can of roasted garlic chicken broth. Then I shredded it and mixed everything in a bowl: 1 and a half cups of Cheddar cheese, a package of stove top stuffing (uncooked), a can of broccoli cheese soup, a can of cream of chicken soup, and 3/4 cup skim milk. Then I put it in a casserole dish, and placed about 6 tiny slivers of butter on top. Lastly, I crushed up about 8-10 Ritz crackers and sprinkled them on top. I covered the dish and baked it for 35-40 minutes, and DELISH!!
This is a very tasty dish. I prepared it and it was awesome. My husband really, really liked it. I did some changes I sauteed an onion, a red /green pepper and a fresh tomato in a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet. Once it was done i poured it on top of the broccoli. The mushroom soup i mixed it with some black pepper, some Italian seasoning, mozzarella (because i did not have any other kind) and a tbsp of Parmesan cheese and put the half of the sauce on top of the broccoli and the other half of the sauce on top of the chicken, then i top the dish with a little French fries onions. It turned out delicious!!! Thanks for this great recipe for another special night.:-) Nurynski
This is a great recipe and I will definitely make it again. It was dry as others noted, so the next time I will use two cans of soup and maybe a can of milk and also more broccoli. Definitely a keeper!
put my own twist to it because i didnt have broccoli florets. so i just used mixed veggies. it was excellent will definitely make this again!
We prefer another recipe that includes chix breasts, sage bfkst sausage, peas, stuffing, water chestnuts, onion, celery and 2 cans cream of chix or celery or mushroom soup. This recipe was just ok and I will go back to the other one.
This was great. Even though I went into the pantry and relized I was out of cream soups! So I mixed a cup of sour cream with a splash of heavy cream some chicken stock and a bit of salt and it was perfect. So if you find yourself out of soup try this is was great. I am going to try it with the soup though. Quick and easy.
Very good! Next time I make this, I will mix all of the layers together, except for the cheese on the top. I used less chicken, but left everything else the same.
Just made this and really liked it - perfect for a cold rainy day. I read the other advice for modifications and made the following changes: substituted 3/4 cup milk for mayo (used whole milk to keep it thick), mixed the soup and broccoli together instead of layering and put that on the bottom of the dish, placed the shredded chix on top, then a layer of cheese, cornbread stuffing, more cheese. Many reviews indicated that you need two cans of soup; I disagree, I think 2 cans would have made it runny. A way to keep this moist is cook for 20 mintues covered and cook the last 10 minutes uncovered. Was very flavorful and even my toddler son loved it. Will certainly make again.
The is quick and easy also very tasty. My grandmother made this for us when we were kids the only difference is leaving out the stuffing and we served it over rice.
A Great Recipe! As an amateur cook, I was worried it would come out a musy mess, but I went through all the reviews and I think I picked out the best tips: I boiled the chicken in chicken broth, Mixed 1 can of crm of mushroom and 1 can of crm of chicken and also 3/4 of a cup of milk instead of mayo. I mixed it all together with a cup of italian bread crumbs with 2tblsp of butter mixed into it instead of stuffing and also put 1 cup of cheese in there. I put the chicken in and mixed it all together. Once it was in the pan, I hand sprinkled more crumbs and more cheese on top until it was covered enough to look good to me. I served it over brown rice to be a little healthier and the sprinkled some paprika on top for color. It was sooo yummy and loved by everyone! Hope this helps.
Pretty good - very simple! We sorted the reviews by most helpful & followed both Crystalyn's & JoJo's suggestions. I halved the recipe, only 2 grown-ups & 1 toddler to feed; didn't want to make a ton if it turned out not to be our bag. So 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced (cooked first on the stove on med low in a bit of olive oil w/Adobo seasoning [garlic-salt-like, can be found in the Cuban foods section of your grocer]), 1/2 a 16oz bag of frozen broccoli/cauliflower/carrot mix (thawed just a BIT and chopped), 1 can of cream of mushroom soup (this was organic [Health Valley brand], not as thick as conventional cream-of soups), milk measured to 1/4 of the empty soup can (b/c the soup we use is not as thick as most people would use), 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 cup dry stuffing mix. I mixed it all together in a bowl & added a bit more Adobo (like garlic salt). I spread this in a square glass dish, topped it w/plain bread crumbs that I seasoned with garlic salt & baked it at 350 for 30 minutes. I think next time we will make it 2 cups of dry stuffing mix, & we might do a bit of cheese over the top (but under the breadcrumbs). Easy supper, easy to have everything you need on hand. Thanks for the recipe & reviews!
Once again, with modifications this is great. You could say this is the framework of a recipe and fill it in to your preferences. I saute the chicken with lemon pepper on it instead of boiling. I omit mayo. I like it more creamy, so I add 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 3/4 cup milk, garlic powder, 2 T lemon juice and black pepper. I also add lots more broccoli. Sometimes I put a breadcrumb with melted butter topping, but sometimes I just do it with cheese. I'm going to try it like a reviewer below mentioned about mixing the cheese in with everything.
I added half a packet of dry onion soup mix to give it flavor (other reviews said it was bland). This seemed to do the trick - it was delicious. I didn't have any bread crumbs handy - but used crushed croutons instead. Will be a regular at our place.
Great recipe. I did not layer the ingredients. Instead, I mixed all the ingredients together, except for the stuffing. I used two cups of stuffing and mixed with 2 tablespoons of melted butter before putting on top. Will make again.
Great recipe although I changed it some - as I'm sure we all do :) I used 3 large chicken breasts instead of 4 - I found this was still plenty for my family of 4 - we even had left overs AFTER my boys all had seconds and thirds. I added slightly less than a 1/4 cup mayo & 1/4 cup of milk. I mixed them together before adding to the casserole - didn't come out too runny at all! I steamed the broccoli along with some mushrooms before adding to the casserole. Last but not least I cooked the stuffing with slightly less water than it calls for before adding to the top. It came out great! Thanks!!
I make this every so often when I want a fast, easy meal. I omit cheese and top with buttered breadcrumbs...no need for all those extra calories. I also add a good squeeze of lemon juice. Perhaps 1 or 2 tsp. Really brightens up the flavor. And that makes it an absolutely hearty, delicious Sunday supper. In the spring, when asparagus is less expensive, I make this casserole with bite-sized cooked asparagus. It is equally delicious and a nice thing to take to a potluck.
I used Cream of chicken condensed soup with herbs instead of Cream of mushroom and added lots of sauteed onion and garlic to the chicken breasts. I did not make a breadcrumb or stuffing topping. I added a little sour cream and a bit or worchestershire sauce. I thought this was quite good over rotini pasta. It would have been nice over rice also. I did up the broccoli so that there were more veggies. Next time I might add a little julienned carrot or red bell pepper for color. It is basically a good recipe, kinda thick, so maybe a little chicken stock added would be good.
Delicious casserole! I made this recipe except replaced mayo with a little milk. The family loved it and no one thought it bland.
I agree with all the other people who gave their reviews of this recipe. If you add other ingredients to this, and make it differently than the directions suggest, then it would probably be a pretty good casserole...and a different recipe.
I found this to be a very good recipe although like others I did add my own take on it. I preferred baking the chicken breasts in the oven for 30 minutes rather than boiling the chicken for starters. Secondly, I would add more cheese to the recipe and not use the dry stuffing on top. I found it to be much too dry. Perhaps if it was mixed with extra cheese this would make the topping less dry and also more colorful in appearance. I also sauteed fresh mushrooms and chopped onion in olive oil and minced fresh garlic at the end. This added greatly to the flavor. A sprinkling of fresh parsley over the top just before serving added the finishing touch. For extra zip I think I will add French's fried onions to the topping next time!
All 3 of my kids said they liked it, yay! That's really the ultimate goal for me. I didn't plan this recipe ahead of time, so I just used what I had on hand. So, I swapped frozen broccoli for fresh. Then I also added a can of cheddar broccoli soup because it seemed like it needed more "sauce." I also substituted sour cream w/ mayo because i didn't have any mayo on hand. I was able to whip this up ahead of time and then take my kids to sports and still have dinner ready to go afterwards....which is so great for busy parents!
I also modified this recipe. My husband is a chef and he loved it! I used Cream of Celery soup in place of the mushroom, no mayo but added about ½ cup of half and half. I also browned the chicken until tender in olive oil, adding salt, white pepper, garlic; removed and used same pan; added finely chopped onion, fresh sliced carrots, and celery; cooked until tender. I par cooked my fresh broccoli florets for about 1 ½ minute. I also used minute rice in bottom of casserole using low sodium chicken stock for the liquid. Mixed the chicken, vegetables, soup and half/half and topped the rice. I then topped the entire casserole with about 1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese, baked for 40 minutes and used a cracker crumb topping instead of stuffing. I served with a tossed salad, bread sticks and vino. My husband raved!!!
I made this recipe tonight for my boyfriend and myself. First, I made a few changes (being that it was only the two of us, I only used two chicken breasts and roughly half lb of broccoli-although I wish it had more). I did not use mayo, sounds like an unhealthy addition for no reason. I also did not use stuffing mix, I just used bread crumbs on half the casserole top. After I boiled the chicken and cut it into chunks, I put it in the casserole dish. I added about a teaspoon of italian dressing and mixed it with the chicken. In a separate dish, I mixed a can of chicken soup, a half a cup of milk, a pinch of garlic powder and adobe. I added the broccoli to the casserole and the chicken mixture and stirred. I added some cheddar cheese (just eye balled it) and mixed it. I then added cheese on top and then bread crumbs on half. Ok, this recipe was really really good, BUT the half a can of milk was NOT needed. I've never used this before when I've made this recipe and I definitely never will again. After cooking for 40 minutes, my casserole was so soupy. :( I had to sift out all the soupyness. I don't know how others add a whole can to the casserole and it works, but it definitely did not to me. I will do everything the same, just NO milk. One can of chicken soup is enough.
Here's my take on it. Like others I used 2 cans Cream of Chicken soup and 3/4 c milk. I threw all ingredients into a bowl including the cheese and some stuffing mix. For cheese I used packaged Mexican 4 cheese blend and stuffing was Stove Top which is seasoned.I added some finely chopped bermuda onion. A little paprika and freshly ground pepper was also added. Some more cheese on top followed by the rest of the stuffing mix with a drizzle of butter. Yummy!!