Broccoli Chicken Casserole I

I made this recipe tonight for my boyfriend and myself. First, I made a few changes (being that it was only the two of us, I only used two chicken breasts and roughly half lb of broccoli-although I wish it had more). I did not use mayo, sounds like an unhealthy addition for no reason. I also did not use stuffing mix, I just used bread crumbs on half the casserole top. After I boiled the chicken and cut it into chunks, I put it in the casserole dish. I added about a teaspoon of italian dressing and mixed it with the chicken. In a separate dish, I mixed a can of chicken soup, a half a cup of milk, a pinch of garlic powder and adobe. I added the broccoli to the casserole and the chicken mixture and stirred. I added some cheddar cheese (just eye balled it) and mixed it. I then added cheese on top and then bread crumbs on half. Ok, this recipe was really really good, BUT the half a can of milk was NOT needed. I've never used this before when I've made this recipe and I definitely never will again. After cooking for 40 minutes, my casserole was so soupy. :( I had to sift out all the soupyness. I don't know how others add a whole can to the casserole and it works, but it definitely did not to me. I will do everything the same, just NO milk. One can of chicken soup is enough.