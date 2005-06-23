Oven Fried Chicken III
Crispy chicken that is moist even if you choose to take off the skin!
This was a great recipe. I did make changes though. I used chicken breasts instead, followed other reviewers to use less mayo and add milk, also floured beforehand. When I was getting ready to put this in the oven, I saw on the back of the bread crumb package a recipe similar to this and it stated to cook at 425 degrees for 40 minutes, so I cooked the chicken at 400 degrees for 20 minutes per side and it was very crispy and the chicken was so moist and tender, almost falling apart. Will make again.Read More
OH MY GOD!!! I read mayonaise and thought "That's crazy", then I read some of the positive reviews regarding the mayo and thought those people were crazy too but hey, I AM CRAZY!!! What a wonderful recipe. My only substitutions due to not having them around were soda crackers crushed up instead of bread crumbs and miracle whip instead of mayonaise. 1/2 a cup of mayo is definately enough. Juicy, tender chicken (even the white meat!) with a great flavor. I absolutely LOVED this recipe. We had guests over for supper and all I kept hearing from him and my husband was "Mmmm, this is really good." Words are not enough, good-bye shake'n bake, hello oven fried chicken... this will definately become a regular in my house!!!
Great recipe if you're looking for "fried" chicken without all the fat! I used a pound of boneless chicken breasts for this recipe and it turned out really good. I added a little cornmeal to the bread crumb mix as well as a bit of onion powder. No matter what mix of spices you use it's all a matter of personal taste. Whenever I do regular fried chicken I always use buttermilk, so to coat the chicken I used 1/2 cup of Hellman's lite mayo and thinned that out with buttermilk. I dipped that and then the chicken into the bread crumb mixture vs. shaking it in a bag. I let it set until the coating became a little "pasty" in nature. I sprayed the bottom of a baking dish with Pam so nothing would stick. I baked it for 25 minutes then turned it and baked it for the remainder of the time. I would advise against turning it any more than that or the coating will come off. This turned out very moist and juicy!
This was oh so yummy! My husband HATES fried chicken but he adored this simple recipe. I cooked 6 drumsticks (skin on, of course!) and I needed to adjust the cooking times and temps as follows: 350 for 45 minutes, then raise to 375 for 15 minutes. I believe this is what also made them come out crispy as well. So moist, just like they said!
Years ago I tasted an oven-fried chicken made with a mayo coating - and I've been searching ever since for this recipe! And here it is! I made it with chicken tenders, crushed garlic croutons for crumbs - and I baked it at 425 degrees, turning the tenders after 15 minutes, and baking them for an additional 10 minutes. WONDERFUL - and thank you so much for the recipe!
need to raise oven temp. to 375 for 1hr
Very easy and tasty. However, 1C was too much mayonnaise - next time I will start with 1/2C.
Absolutely delish!!! A five star +++. excellent. What I did first was read everyone's postings and suggestions. I made a low-fat buttermilk ranch dressing, from this website. I used half of that and half of mayonnaise to coat the chicken right before breading. I also marinated the chicken in buttermilk seasoned with salt and black pepper the night before. I then coated the chicken in 3/4 cup panko, which I always have on hand, and 1/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs, salt, paprika and black pepper. I placed chicken on a cookie cooling sheet on top of a regular baking sheet lined with foil. I set the oven at 400 degrees, baking 25 minutes on each side (flipping) to ensure an even crispy coating. Chicken was crispy on outide, juicy on inside and you could not even tell it was not deep fried in oil, which is the best part of this recipe. Panko breading turned out great. I served this with macaroni and cheese also from this website along with veggies. hubby said "Wow, chicken is AWESOME," chicken is so soft and tender and juicy he licked his fingers too. He also added that, "It tastes better baked this way and it looks and tastes like its deep fried in oil only it's not. great!"
We absolutely love this recipe!! The chicken is so moist and tender and it is so easy and quick to fix. We even used different types of bread crumbs (and cans of bread crumbs are only around $1) and changes it up a bit. I do not even think I will be making fried chicken on the stovetop anymore. It is so nice to not have to deal with the grease and mess of frying. Recommend this one!
The whole family loved it! I used chicken thighs & followed the suggestions of others: 1/2 c. mayo, 1/2 c. milk, 1/4 c. ranch dressing; Japanese Panko crumbs instead of bread crumbs. I didn't use bags (too messy); used shallow bowls (one for mayo mix; one for the dry mix.) I sprayed Pam on a rack before placing the chicken on it; baked on a @375 for 50 minutes (golden brown & crispy) then I turned the chicken over & baked another 15 minutes @400 (golden brown & crispy.) The important thing is to get a big enough rack/pan so that the chicken pieces aren't touching each other, otherwise, the sides of the chicken don't get golden brown & crispy. Easy & yummy recipe...I baked twice in one week!
I thought this chicken was very tender and the coating was great. It had an unusal flavor that my family did not like. Next time I make it I am going to leave out the tyme and add spices that we like.
This is my go to recipe for oven fried chicken! LOVE IT! some tips and ideas.. first for all you anti mayo people - you dont have to use mayo. what you need is something for the breadcrumbs to stick to. that is the purpose of the mayo. and you don't "GOOP" it on, use a basting brush for the mayo, or whatever base you're using to keep the bread crumbs on. My daughter calls it painting the chicken!and it can be fun (keep in mind that chicken needs to be handled carefully re salmonella and all that - standard operating practice there)you can keep the base thin or thick as you like. AND you can add seasonings to your mayo like dry packaged ranch, italian or PESTO! garlic, onion!, you know your family's tastes best! and you can also use whatever base you want! Try thousand island dressing! Ranch! Sour Cream! Yoghurt! Low calorie, full calorie... so many choices! Also, if you use a salad dressing or thinned yoghurt you can marinate!!!just take the pieces out and press into your crumbs. and now for the breadcrumbs - again so many choices based on what you have on hand or prefer: Crushed croutons, Cornflakes, Crackers of any kind crushed, potatochips even - This is a FUN recipe! thanks so much for posting!
OUTSTANDING!!! I made a few of the same changes others made: add a splash of milk to the mayonnaise, and use only 1/2 cup of mayo. I used 5 medium sized chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. I also used saltines because I was out of bread crumbs. I then combined the following seasonings in a small bowl: 3/4 t garlic powder, 1 1/2 T seasoned salt, and 2 t ground pepper. I then divided the seasoning mix in half and put half of it with the saltines and the other half I mixed in with the mayo/milk. YUMMO! The outside was crispy, the inside moist and flavorful. I also coated the bottom of the Pyrex with EVOO. I baked at 400 for about 30 minutes and it came out perfect! Thanks so much for sharing this one.
I give all 5 stars for taste, tender/juicyness. I added some milk with the mayo and added 2 heaping tablespoons of miracle whip and just added more or less mayo in a bowl and whisked til my desired thickness. Threw all chicken pieces into a gallon storage bag and poured mixture over it, made sure well coated, let it sit in fridge for a couple of hours til I was ready to cook it up. I turned the heat up to 375 and baked it for an hour and 20 minutes {I have to use a convection oven}. When done I let chicken rest for 10 minutes, it was so good! Any crumbs that fell off when eating I put in my mashed potatoes for crunch, yummy stuff. No more shake and bake here. Even reheated in oven, it crisped back up and stayed juicy, especially the dark meat. this recipe is awesome!
This recipe is the best for oven baked chicken out there. At least from what I've tried. Although the mayo part of the recipe may seem a little weird, you can't really taste it at all when everything has been baked through. I do halve the mayo and add milk or buttermilk in it's place to make the chicken easier to coat. Also, I suggest making double the crumb mix as I always seem to run out of it at the end. Maybe the chicken pieces I use are giant? I too, have had problems with soggy bottoms of chicken even while cooking them on cookie cooling racks however I figured out that cooking them in convection mode in the oven over a cookie rack crisps them up really nicely. Just cut the time down a little and watch them carefully. Also, it's fun to play with the herbs and spices with this recipes ie. adding parmesan or oregano, old bay, basil, etc.
Yum! I pounded chicken breasts flat and then sliced into tenders, (about 3-4 per breast). I did dilute the mayo with milk. Used Panko bread crumbs with onion powder, Old Bay, seasoned salt and garlic and paprika. Cooked on cookie sheet in 400 over for 20 minutes, then flipped with tongs and baked another 20 minutes. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy and it was like we were at KFC!
I loved the flavor from the mayo. I followed a suggestion and turned the pieces over halfway through cooking time, and that was very good advice. Next time, I'll thin down the mayo so that I can dip instead of "smear" it on by hand.
Great tasting alternative to fries chicken. Being a southern girl, I love my fired chicken but this is a wonderful option that is much healthier. My picky husband liked it very much. I also used Panko crumbs, which I think add more crunch and will use a cookie rack next time to keep underside of chicken from getting soggy!
I am 81 and have been legally blind for about 10 years. I love to cook, and use recipes with the least ingredients and simple instructions. This is a wonderful basic recipe. I have used it for years, but have now incorporated my pre-mixed seasonings .usually from this site) using Greek Seasoning for this one. And over time have opted, instead of just mayo, to mix 1/2 cup Miracle Whip, 2 TBLS milk and 1/2 tsp each garlic and onion powders, which has become my favorite brush-on paste. Nice recipe, tanks for posting. Love all of your comments. Even though I changed this recipe, I still think that it deserves a 5-Star rating. Bobbi J
I have to say this was a GREAT starting point! I liked the mayo idea because essentially mayo is eggs and oil. So I took the chicken breast and sprinkled it with Hidden Valley Ranch powder, red hot sauce, black pepper, and cayenne. Then I spread the mayo on with a brush and let it sit for 5 mins while I crushed the reduced fat ritz crackers. I put the crumbs on the chicken then placed it on cooling racks on a foiled lined cookie sheet. I baked at 350 for 15 mins then kicked up to 425 to finish it off. It was crispy and tender! IT WAS AWESOME! DH couldn't get enough. It was a great meal. Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
Just made some chicken, taste really good i think, but i did make a few changes, instead of reg. bread crumbs i used italian, and i didnt measure the seasonings, i used thyme, garlic and i think i added a bit of pepper, oh and i added parmesean cheese to it, came out great, thanks!
So moist! So flavorful! I did follow the advise of one reviewer and used 1/2 mayo and 1/2 milk. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks!
WOW! I was hesitant to use mayonnaise but decided like many viewers to follow the recipe to a "T" (except I used boneless skinless breasts), and I'm glad I did. I didn't use plain bread crumbs but instead used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and the flavor was off the chain. The end product was juicy, moist, flavorful, crisp, and in my household all gone. This is definitely one that will be used in my family on a regular basis.
Delicious crispy fried chicken done with a slight change as per other reviews. I mixed half milk and half mayonnaise with 2 tbsp of ceasar salad dressing (I didn't have ranch like other reviewers) . I only used boneless skinless chicken breasts so maybe that is why it did take longer than 45 minutes.
WOW~I made three times the amount of the recipe because I have such a large family, but it came out perfect! The only thing I did differently was use Light Mayo instead of regular mayo. I also used 4 tbs of Hidden Valley Ranch dressing to give it a kick~boy was I right on time! This recipe was awesome the way it was written and with the Ranch! I made two different batches so that I can try the recipe and try the my own flava with this recipe~ it worked out great both ways!
I make a similar recipe using Panko Bread Crumbs; if you want to "kick this recipe up a notch", add a table spoon of hot sauce (I use Franks) and a quarter cup of parmesan cheese to the mayo and mix well before coating the chicken.
This was the first time I've ever made fried chicken. Boy did I pick the right recipe! I used 10 drumsticks with skin removed. I dredged in flour, then rolled in a mixture of 1/2 cup mayo & 1/2 cup milk (had quite a bit leftover when done), then shook in a large resealable bag with the seasoned breadcrumbs. I placed drumsticks on a cooling rack over a broiler pan and cooked @ 400* for 50 minutes. Chicken was crispy and flavourful outside and moist inside. Kids liked it and hubby said he'd rate it a 5/5. Definitely a keeper!
I feel bad writing this but this recipe was definitely not a winner. Very very greasy. Maybe fried chicken is supposed to be so greasy? Wasn't expecting it to be sooooo greasy. And not very flavorful. Definitely needed more salt. Used bread crumbs and it was very flavorless. Going to look for another recipe and make chicken noodle soup out of the breasts.
This was very easy and extremely tasty. It was exactly what I was looking for. Obviously, you could vary/change the spice and herbs added to suit your desires.
I make this recipe a little bit different.Instead of putting it in a casserole baking dish, I put the chicken on a cooling on rack on a foil lined cookie sheet. This enables the chicken to get crispy on the bottom instead of the bottom getting soggy.
Almost too moist! Would work well with chicken breasts. I would thin the mayo like others suggested. Also god idea to put up on wire racks in your baking dish so the grease can drip down. The thyme is strong...might try rosemary or cilantro next time.
Delicious.Not bland at all.Just remember to use only 1/2 a cup of mayo, and add a little milk.Also instead of Thyme,used 1/2 tsp Basil,1/2 tsp oregano.It does need to be baked at least 45 mins on 350 and then 15 mins on 375.Next time I will leave the skin on as suggested by other reviewers.
this recipe was very good. however the 2nd time I made this I used 2 boxes of stove top stuffing mix crushed and after dipping in the mayo I rolled in the stuffing instead of bread crumbs.My family liked this both ways thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe. The chicken was very flavorful and juicy. I made it exactly like the recipe except cut the mayo with milk and used panko bread crumbs. Delicious!
My family loved this even my picky 4 and 3 year olds I used ritz crackers (thats all I had on hand), 3tbs ranch dressing mix, added a few extra seasonings like poultry seasoning and onion powder. Baked at 375 for an hour and was good to go. Will definatley make this again. Thanks for a great recipe
We really liked this recipe. It's not fried chicken but it is EXCELLENT crispy, baked chicken. I spread low-fat Miracle Whip directly on the chicken pieces. Like other reviewers, I "kicked up" the spices -- I added poultry seasoning, Tony Cachere cajun seasoning and a touch of cayenne. I used 1/2 bread crumbs and 1/2 panko crumbs as the panko adds extra crispiness to the chicken. I baked the chicken on a cooling rack placed on top of a cookie sheet covered with foil for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. I then turned up the heat to 375 and baked for 15 additional minutes to brown up the crust. My husband does NOT like Shake n' Bake but he loved this chicken. This is definitely in our regular rotation -- fried chicken like without the dealing with the oil (and healthier too)!
Hubby, a beef man, liked this and said it was a "keeper". I used 4 large chicken thighs and got down and messy with them using 3/4 cup of mayo mixed with 1/4 cup of half & half with garlic powder added. I then coated them with seasoned bread crumbs, not using a baggy, and baked them @ 375 degees on a rack sprayed with Pam cooking spray on a cookie sheet for 45 minutes and then flipped them over for 15 minutes @ 400 degrees while I made rice-a-roni to serve on the side. This turned out to be a very yummy meal and I will make it again! Thanks for a good basic recipe that will be a new family favorite.
Wonderful healthier than fried but still tasty!I added the parmesan cheese to the mayo. 425 for 30 min. I am going to make this all the time now. I have tried other ways and this one surpasses them all!
Good recipe! I substituted greek yogurt for the mayo, worked fine!
Very good. Fun to make with the kids
My family LOVED this recipe. I did add a little milk to the mayo as others suggested. We are very fond of fried chicken and this has now become my usual recipe.
I made this recipe exactly as stated, expect I used chicken thighs that I skinned myself. Out of 3 children, none liked it. I thought it was edible, but wasn't excited about it. It is barely different from "Shake & Bake." I was hoping for something better.... My 9 year old said, "Mom, please don't make this chicken again."
Delicious. I used breasts and cut into chucks for quicker cooking. Added a pinch of cayenne pepper and old bay seasoning. I try to be "green" and used a bowl to shake the chicken and spices together. The kids and husband said 4.75 stars. I served with couscous.
This chicken is amazing! So juicy! You can't even tell mayo is in it. All I did different is use ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs and add a bit of onion powder to the mix. I will make as a family favorite forever!
This was great! I used mayo, ranch dressing and a bit of miracle whip. I added the spice to the mayo mixture and I added seasoning salt and pepper to the bread crumbs... I was very impressed!
The mayonnaise is a great idea! The chicken stayed very moist, and was very flavorful. I used corn flakes and ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs because I like the coating to be crispier. The ritz crackers add a buttery flavor without using butter (I can't eat dairy). The possibilities are endless as far as the breading goes. The mayo is what makes this recipe. 4 starts because I didn't love the paprika and thyme. Maybe it just needed less of them. It was also quite salty- but that was probably my fault for not eliminating the salt in the recipe when I added the crackers.
These were a little messy to make but turned out very moist. Wonderful for a quick family meal
WOW!!!! I have never had such a delicious "fried" chicken recipe. I made some adjustments based on other reviews. I used the 1 to 1 ratio of light mayo and Hidden Valley light ranch...what an amazing combo! It kept the chicken moist and gave a great zip in taste. I also used crushed/crunched corn flakes because I didn't have enough bread crumbs, and I think that made all the difference in the crispiness factor. Using the cookie cooling rack while baking made sure no side was soggy. I also changed the temp for the last 15 minutes, as another reviewer suggested. WHAT A GREAT MEAL!!!!!
Wow the flavor of this was amazing! I used a half cup of mayo and about 2 tbsp of spicy ranch dressing whisked together. The only problem I had was I didnt use non stick aluminum foil so the breading stuck to the foil when i tried taking them out. All in all it was delicious though, will definitely make again.
Great recipe! I added milk to the mayo like people suggested, made it very easy to just dip the chicken in it. I cut boneless skinless chicken breasts into strips and baked at 375 for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through. They were crispy in some places in mushy in others (the reason I'm only giving this 4 stars), but the flavor was AMAZING! Super easy, too. I will definitely make this again!
Amazing! I used Cheryl Steck Bobbs suggestion of half mayo and half milk. Hubby said "I could eat this chicken every day"
When I saw the mayo I thought, WEIRD!! I debated in even making this chicken recipe because of the mayo. But I thought "Let's make something different, it can't be that bad! Even if it is I'll eat it because I won't waste it" I followed the recipe but I added chili powder and baked it at 350 for 45 min and 375 for another 15 to get it a little more crisp. OMG!! I wasn't expecting it to be so moist and flavorful! I mean I baked chicken for an hour and it wasn't dry at all! I could cut the breast with a fork!! The mayo tenderized the out of the chicken, haha! This is the best chicken recipe I've ever made and I got so many compliments. My 2 yr old asked for seconds! My husband couldn't stop raving over it. As you can tell I'm absolutely amazed at this recipe. The mayo might throw you off, but don't let it, because it's soooooo worth it!!! YOU MUST MAKE THIS RECIPE! haha :)
DEEEEE-LISH! Here are the changes I made, although I think this would be a 5 star recipe as written. We used skinless chicken breasts, I mixed mayo and buttermilk rather than using all mayo, and I added some onion powder and cayenne to the breading. I also followed another poster who recommended 400 deg. 20 minutes per side, and it turned out really well (but again this was with boneless skinless breasts, not a whole chicken)
Very yummy...I added Ranch to the Mayo. and Parm. cheese and Planko to the bread crumbs. It was a hit!!
Love this recipe! I have made this several times followed other reviewers advice added a little milk to the mayo. I have adjusted or modified spices, but just for our preferences. I also followed a reviewers advice and placed on a rack so the chicken would not got "soggy" on bottom. Great recipe!!! Mayonnaise is the trick.
All I can say is Oh my gosh this is good! I couldn't quite grasp the concept of the mayo at first as a coating on the chicken and figured I would try it. I had 14 good size drum pieces in a bowl and because of others saying 1 cup of mayo was too much, I started with 1/2 cup and just used my hands even though it was gross to do it this way at first, it made sense..I just took each piece and slathered it with a thin but even coat of the mayo. I found 1/2 cup of the mayo was plenty. I then dredged each piece through the breadcrumb mixture and coated it evenly and put it in the pan and let them cook without turning it. My husband must have said "This is Good" 10 times!! The mayo must seal in the flavor because this was very moist and yummy. You can season the breadcrumb mixture any way you desire. I added red pepper powder to mine to kick it up a little in the flavor. I will definately cook this again!! Very kid friendly...better than shake and bake! I also liked it cause it didn't require an eggs or flour. Everyone has Mayo in the fridge!! Thanks Elizabeth!!
I took the suggestion many others have made and tried this with panko bread crumbs. What a difference! With regular bread crumbs this was just OK, but with panko the chicken was delicious! I also coat the chicken in a mixture of 1/2 milk, 1/2 mayo and a couple of TBS of ranch salad dressing instead of just plain mayo.
I soaked the chicken pieces in buttermilk, used Italian bread crumbs and omitted salt and mayo. Husband says best oven fried chicken ever!
Excellent. Remove skin. Use low fat mayo and panko crumbs
I was disappointed by this recipe. I don't think I've ever been disappointed by a recipe so well-rated on this webpage! I've made real fried chicken in oil one time before and it called for the chicken to be brined. I felt like maybe that is what this recipe needed?? It had the moistness and I guess the crunch of the bread crumbs but the chicken really lacked flavor! When I made the fried chicken in oil, I just could not stop taking another bite, even though it wasn't perfect. But with this bake fried chicken, I just could not bring myself to eat a lot of it. I know the two recipes are not the same but I just didn't think this was good. I'm not heavily into salty foods, fried foods, or a picky eater. I eat rather plain and have been happy with a variety of recipes offered on this webpage. Just not this one. I even went through the first few helpful reviews too to make changes. Overall it was just bland. I felt like the blandness was in the chicken meat, even though the bread crumb seasoning could be bumped up too. I used leg and thigh meat with skin on. Leaving skin on made it harder to eat.
Oven fried chicken is one of my comfort foods... so I am VERY picky about it. This recipe is nothing like my mom/grandma's recipe. The fact that I loved this chicken anyway tells you it's a great recipe! I did omit the salt (we're trying to cut back, and the chicken was injected with "broth"--which means extra salt). We're a Miracle Whip family, so I used that in place of Mayo. I also only measured out 1/2 cup for 7 thighs (skin-on, of course) and still had plenty left, so next time I think I'll start with 1/3 cup. I baked them for 25 minutes, skin-side down, then flipped them over and baked them anoter 25 minutes to crisp the skin up. DELICIOUS. The meat was still tender and juicy, the skin nice and crispy, and the drippings made excellent gravy, too. I will be making this again and again. I may even abandon my family's recipe, but shhh... don't tell my grandma that!
I used ranch salad dressing instead of the mayonnaise and also added a little cayenne for some extra kick. Delicious!
This recipe was pretty tasty. I added some parmesan cheese to the bread crumb mixture (about 1/2 cup). I used drumb sticks and thighs instead of the whole chicken. I took the skin of half the pieces, and left it on the other half, just to experiment. The pieces with the skin left on were deffinetly juicer and more flavorfull. We found the pieces without skin were very dry. All in all though, this recipe was not bad.
I agree with other reviews that the result was a tad bit greasy..and if you don't love mayonnaise, you may not enjoy the taste as much, but it was fairly crispy and hubby loved it......I took the suggestion and mixed 1/2 cup of mayo with milk. Seasoning was very good. Will make again, but use less mayo.
This recipe was quite good. I was very skeptical because oven baked fried chicken just didn't seem good nor did it seem easy. I was so wrong. this particular recipe was simple and quick. I used chicken breast cause I'm watchin' my calories and it turned out great. I diluted the mayo with non-fat milk like the other recipes and added a little too much cayenne :) but it was still good. It definately filled the void of missing fried chicken. I will play with the seasoning next time just because I can. Awesome.
I wanted "fried" chicken and this was really good. Made a pack of chicken thighs. I kept the kids happy by leaving skin on thighs and then removed skin for me and hubby. Came out great. I added 1/2 panko bread crumbs and 1/2 italian bread crumbs to make a sure crispy. Followed other advise and baked on rack in roaster to keep from sitting in grease. Great!
Easy, and very good. I also cut the mayo with some ranch dressing, and I added the spices straight into the mayo/ranch mix, instead of into the crumb mix. Nice, crunch crust and moist chicken. I will definitly use this recipe again.
This was easy and tasted great!
I changed everything except the title so I couldn't rate this recipe higher. However with all of the great comments made in many different reviews that I (unabashedly) stole I ended up with a recipe I will make often. Thanks everyone your comments really do matter.
Unimpressed for the most part. I have tired a number of oven baked/fried chicken recipes including some commercial products. This one produced juicy chicken but the crust/coating was unappealing. I make a few changes based on other reviews. First of all I used chicken legs. I raised the oven temperature to 375 and cooked for 1 hour. Several complained of bland flavor and I wanted to spice it up a touch. I mixed my mayo with a couple of good dashes of hot sauce as well as a liberal sprinkling of cayenne pepper. I also upped the seasoning in the bread crumbs with more cayenne, black pepper, and used both regular and smoked paprika. I also left out the thyme. The chicken had a nice bit of flavor with the extra spice but the texture of the coating was just off. Not really crispy and not totally soggy either. It did not adhere well to the chicken and was a bit sandy for a lack of a better word. I will probably not try this one again although I am sure I will still be on the look out for a good oven fried recipe.
I make mine mostly the same, but not this much mayonnaise. And, instead of all bread crumbs, I use equal parts bread crumbs and panko breadcrumbs and add in a few tablespoons of cornstarch. And start on 400' and then reduce after about 15 minutes.
Very nice!! I didn't have a full cup of bread crumbs (and I only had italian seasoned), so I used 1/2 cup of crushed cornflakes to make up for it - and BOY did it turn out great! I mixed the dry ingredients and poured half onto a large dish. Instead of dipping the chicken into the mayo, I used my hands to rub on a very thin layer. (I only used about 1/4 cup of light mayo). Placed the mayo rubbed chicken onto the breadding then sprinkled the remainder of the chicken with the rest. It started preparations sooner than I should have so I let it sit for about an hour... well this may have been the ultimate secret to keeping the breading from falling off during baking! The chicken came out perfectly crispy, tender and delicious! Thank you! Will try with skin off next time :)
This wasn't a bad recipe, but not my favorite. I prefer chicken recipes with flour breading and not so much thyme seasoning.
This recipe is easy and delicious! Who knew mayonnaise would be the secret ingredient?! Plus, it's healthier since it's technically baked. YUM! My entire family of boys loves this chicken.
might be better to use a higher temp?
I've made this chicken many times and my friends and I were always pleased. I've seasond the crumb mixture with cajun spice for a decilous spicy chicken. I also have added poultry seasoning and seasoned salt for excellent results-but if your into spicy chicken let the cajun spice flow freely!
delicious chicken recipe...coming from teen i used half milk and mayo,.. and added more spices,like coriander,cumin, onion, red pepper etc and it was little spicy. Thats what made it unique and Caribean like chicken. Will make it again, in future.
Very pleasantly suprised. Great flavor & moist. I did thin down the light mayo w/ milk. I used Panko breadcrumbs. You may want to add the spices on the meat after the breadcrumbs because it sinks to the bottom and until your about out of crumbs is where all the spices are left in the bag. So some of the chicken was alittle more spicy than others. I used the ranch dipping sauce for the tenders/ strips I made. Will make again.
This is a great recipe! The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I expected it to be more crispy. The bottom gets a little soggy but the chicken is so juicy I didn't mind. The second time I made them I tried to turn them half way through but still soggy and the breading started to slide off during turning. The third time...I added a little milk and a dash of worcestershire sauce ...still soggy. I'm determined!! Don't let this deterr you...The flavor is excellent!! I know...Mayo?? but it's tasty.
Minor changes I made, used Panko, Added seasoning to mayo, not breadcrumbs. Convection Roasted on a rack on a sheet pan. Came out beautiful, juicy, and crispy, and lots of flavor. Not to mention super simple.
I have read that this is messy to make and is very greasy. It is a bit messy but well worth the effort. I only used 1/2 the mayo and watered it down a bit. As for the grease, use a rack on top of your pan and it will be crispy without the soggy grease.
This was great! Made for company and they wanted the recipe! I did thin down the mayo a little with milk and used a little bit of ranch dressing with the mayo. Will be making again!!
All the coating fell off.
i thought this recipe was GREAT! i took a tip from Bobby Flay and marinated my chicken in buttermilk for no less than 4 hours (it helps the chicken stay tender and juicy). i read some reviews and instead of 1C. of mayo, i added a half cup of milk, some sour cream, mayo and ranch dressing. i also added some poultry seasoning to the bread crumb and panko mix i used for the crust. i also put a little cayenne for a little bite. i used chicken tenders b/c i dont eat meat off bones. i cooked it at 450 for 15min and turned the strips and then cooked it for another 10min. my boyfriend loved it too. this is deffently a keeper. i never would have thought to use mayo for fried chicken!!
Pretty tasty! I cooked this chicken in the oven for 45 minutes on a rack that was on a cookie sheet so the chicken would not get soggy.
Very good outcome. I was uncomfortable with the idea of mayo, but followed the recipe just as written except that I only had about 1/4 tsp dried thyme left, and subbed it with poultry seasoning. I was very surprised by how crispy the coating was. This is going to replace 'fried' chicken in our home, so thank you for a lovely and quite easy recipe!
The recipe was fantastic, I mixed ingredients together with breasts and thighs as directed, I then placed them in my rotisserie rack and cooked on the BBQ instead of the oven. I had them turn for about 45 min on medium-hi. Simply amazing! Gibby
Delicious. So good I'm making it again for company.
I dont know what happened but my crust just fell right off the chicken...I followed the recipe to an extent...half mayo/half milk (instead of the original amount of mayo), 1 egg (more binding), I used ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs because thats what I had on hand...etc. and I used drumsticks. Other than the crust falling off the chicken, it was incredibly juicy and yummy! Maybe I'll just have to play around with it.
Amazing. Didn't use dried thyme, I didn't have any. Added cayenne & onion powder. Also use it for chicken cubes, it's amazing also.
Excellent! My company loved it and it was easy and didn't leave a big mess to clean up.
This was really simple to make, but the taste was just average. I used half mayo and half milk, otherwise followed the recipe.
I used 6 pieces of chicken (3 legs, 3 thighs). I used homemade breadcrumbs and opted to use 2 tsps. of a homemade seasoning blend instead the garlic powder, dried thyme, paprika & ground black pepper. Kept the salt amount the same. I reduced the mayo to roughly half a cup and thinned it with half a cup of 2% milk (kind of like a faux buttermilk). I coated as directed, but used a rack on a cookie sheet to avoid soggy bottoms. I baked at 400F for 15 mins, then lowered to 350F for the last half hour. Tasted good.
This is a good recipe if you want something different from regular fried chicken. However, as written, it is not "healthier" than pan or deep fried chicken, it is actually higher in fat and calories. If you don't believe me, check out the nutrition information for the Crispy Fried Chicken recipe! It is definitely less messy and tastes good though!
Soooooo delish! I customized it for my kids by adding a spice mix they really like, and they inhaled it! This is my middle son's favorite thing EVER! I've made it a few times, and he goes wild whenever he smells the "fried" chicken! Oh, and I used lowfat mayo this time, and it turned out just fine.
This is delicious! At first I was skeptical about the mayonnaise but I couldn't even taste it! For the users who complain it got too clumpy, I didn't have this issue, but I also got nice and messy (which definitely catered to my inner child lol) and grabbed a glob of mayonnaise and spread it all over the chicken. You gotta get dirty with this one (come on, indulge your inner child)! I used all chicken breasts as that's what I had and prefer. I loved dipping the finished product in hot sauce...I'm salivating now thinking about another piece dipped in hot sauce! :)
Have tried a few oven fried chicken recipes, over the years, and this was, by far, the best...I'm sure that the mayo was the biggest factor...I used panko bread crumbs for a little added crunch...this recipe has definately been added into the rotation...thank you!
Came out soggy and too much bread.
This recipe was a hit! I substituted oregano for the thyme, added a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and took others' recommendation of using a half mayo, half milk mixture with a little Ranch dressing. I'd make this recipe again for sure!
