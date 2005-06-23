Oven Fried Chicken III

This is my go to recipe for oven fried chicken! LOVE IT! some tips and ideas.. first for all you anti mayo people - you dont have to use mayo. what you need is something for the breadcrumbs to stick to. that is the purpose of the mayo. and you don't "GOOP" it on, use a basting brush for the mayo, or whatever base you're using to keep the bread crumbs on. My daughter calls it painting the chicken!and it can be fun (keep in mind that chicken needs to be handled carefully re salmonella and all that - standard operating practice there)you can keep the base thin or thick as you like. AND you can add seasonings to your mayo like dry packaged ranch, italian or PESTO! garlic, onion!, you know your family's tastes best! and you can also use whatever base you want! Try thousand island dressing! Ranch! Sour Cream! Yoghurt! Low calorie, full calorie... so many choices! Also, if you use a salad dressing or thinned yoghurt you can marinate!!!just take the pieces out and press into your crumbs. and now for the breadcrumbs - again so many choices based on what you have on hand or prefer: Crushed croutons, Cornflakes, Crackers of any kind crushed, potatochips even - This is a FUN recipe! thanks so much for posting!