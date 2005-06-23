Oven Fried Chicken III

4.3
1132 Ratings
  • 5 641
  • 4 331
  • 3 99
  • 2 37
  • 1 24

Crispy chicken that is moist even if you choose to take off the skin!

Recipe by Elizabeth Hinlely

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
57 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl or gallon size resealable plastic bag, mix together the bread crumbs, garlic powder, salt, pepper, thyme and paprika.

  • Coat the chicken pieces with mayonnaise. Place chicken pieces in bowl/bag with bread crumb mixture and coat/shake until well coated. Place chicken pieces in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake for 45 minutes or until juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
690 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 53.2g; cholesterol 113.7mg; sodium 966.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022