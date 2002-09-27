Chicken Stroganoff

81 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 14
  • 3 9
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

I wanted something like the traditional beef stroganoff and threw this one together, writing down everything as I went so I wouldn't forget. I served with noodles, but rice would be great, too. Asparagus for a vegetable and a green or fruit salad is great! Nutmeg seems to be the secret ingredient of many Stroganoff recipes.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, season flour with salt and pepper to taste. Dredge chicken in seasoned flour to coat. In a large skillet, brown coated chicken in melted butter or margarine until golden.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl combine the soup, half-and-half, dry onion soup mix, parsley, garlic, mushrooms, nutmeg and browning sauce. Mix all together and pour mixture over chicken in skillet. Reduce heat to low and let simmer, covered, for 1 hour.

  • Stir in sour cream and heat through, but DO NOT BOIL! Top with chopped green onion and serve over noodles or rice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
704 calories; protein 41.4g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 30.5g; cholesterol 135.5mg; sodium 1281.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022