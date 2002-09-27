Chicken Stroganoff

After taking feedback from other reviews and wanting to make it a little healthier, here are my changes: ~ used boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1" pieces, give or take (wanted dark meat flavor) ~ reduced flour to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 tsp each black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder & paprika ~ browned chicken in 2 tbsp olive oil ~ used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup ~ used 1 c skim milk instead of half-n-half ~ used 3/4 pkg onion soup mix ~ used 1 tbsp dried parsley ~ omitted mushrooms (yucky lol) ~ used Worcestershire sauce for browning sauce ~ used fat free sour cream ~ boiled 6 oz egg noodles . The sauce was fantastic, nice and thick, and the chicken was tender and juicy. It was super easy to make and totally hands off once I set it to simmer. I should note that I added the sour cream into the mix at the beginning by mistake instead of waiting until the end. The author stressed DO NOT BOIL once the sour cream is added, but there were no issues, and I'll probably do it this way from now on just to make it easier. I added this recipe, with my changes and the egg noodles, into MyFitnessPal to calculate the nutrition info with these results: serves: 4, 567 calories (was 704), 17 g fat (was 31), 3 g sat fat, 7 g monounsat fat, 2 g polyunsat fat, 0 trans fat, 79 g cholesterol (was 135), 1230 mg sodium (was 1282), 68 g carbs (was 65), 3 g fiber (no change), 6 g sugar, 33 g protein (was 41)