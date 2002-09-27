Chicken Stroganoff

I wanted something like the traditional beef stroganoff and threw this one together, writing down everything as I went so I wouldn't forget. I served with noodles, but rice would be great, too. Asparagus for a vegetable and a green or fruit salad is great! Nutmeg seems to be the secret ingredient of many Stroganoff recipes.
This was very tasty. I cut the fat by stirring 4 tablespoons of the leftover seasoned flour into the pan, before adding the soup/mushroom mixture. Instead of cream, I used canned skim milk. I also cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. I used Kitchen Bouquet brand browning sauce, and served this dish with No-Yolks noodles and green beans. With the leftovers, I stirred the stroganoff and noodles together, to keep the noodles from drying out and sticking together. There was quite a bit of seasoned flour left over, so I think you could safely make this recipe with only 3/4 the quantity of flour. Next time, I may try a dash of Worchester sauce, too...
This was excellent. I did change the method a little. I cubed the chicken, and browned it, then brwned the mushrooms and garlic with the chicken. Roatsing brings out a deeper, richer flavor. I then added the sauce mix ingredients, and about a tablespoon of sherry. I also took the suggestion of another reviewer and added paprika to the flour. Also, used cream of mushroom soup as I didn't have chicken, and low fat milk. Definite keeper.
This was great. I made some changes, I cubed the chicken, I chopped up the mushroom really finely (the kids dont even detect it!), and I added a bit more browning sauce to darken the colors. The hour that the stroganoff simmers, is a worry free hour, you barely have to come back to it. The leftovers taste as great nuked!
My husband told me how much he loved Beef stroganoff growing up, but as an adult he has givin up red meat. But one day I wanted to do something special for my husband so I looked this up and made it for dinner. He loved it. Made me promise never to loose the recipe. He said it was better then any beff one he had ever had. I call it kid-friendly because he liked it as a kid and i think most kids would like it. My kids see mushrooms and automatically begin to whine and refuse to eat it.
Thanks for the recipe! Had to do some substitutions but the overall result was great. Since browning sauce not easy to find on west coast, I used Worcestershire sauce. To help with the calorie count, I used low fat sour cream and low fat organic milk instead of cream. We had leftover roasted chicken that replaced the chicken breasts. Added peas and carrots for a one bowl supper. Definitely a keeper!
We liked this recipe a lot! It was a nice alterbative to Beef or hamburger stroganoff. I used canned mushrooms and I doubled the recipe, but not the onion soup, because I was afraid that the onion flavor would take over. Everything turned out great! Thanks.
This recipe looked really yummy to me but my family wanted something spicey. So, I decided to "kick it up a notch" and coated my bite size chicken pieces in cajun seasonings. I browned the chicken and then proceeded with the recipe, however, eliminating the onion soup mix to cut down on the salt. Next time I'll make it the regular way but I'll still leave out the onion soup and use fresh onions and my own seasonings. Anyway Marilyn, this was a great dish that my family really loved.
Well, I liked this enough to eat it and be satisfied, but it was just missing something. I put it into the crockpot and added sliced onions then fresh baby portabello's about 30 minutes before eating it. I just kept tasting the canned soup and I would like to find an authentic stroganoff recipe that didn't use any canned/boxed ingredients.
I made this dish tonight with 3 chicken breasts,plenty for 4, only 1 cup of flour, olive oil in place of butter,homemade half/half, just a tablespoon of parsley, orange bell pepper in place of mushrooms, (mushrooms are icky to me, (forgot the worcestershire sauce but it wasn't missed),homemade sour cream that somebody told me about off this site. And made Broccoli for a side dish! ta-dah! GREAT dish! and I have been told I could make this 'Once a month'!
if 4.5 stars had been an option i would have rated this recipe that. It was surprisingly delicious! almost reminded me of the stuff my dad used to make me. I did use half baby portobellas/half white buttons, omitted the browning sauce and used only half the amount of onions soup mix called for. overall it was fantastic served with egg noodles and broccoli
This was a great recipe, but I just couldn't handle making it with such rich ingredients. I used the low fat soup, low fat cream cheese, and I also added some minced onion and a package of frozen chopped spinach (just lightly squeezed of its water). It turned out great! I know it's not exactly stroganoff that way, but oh well. Thanks for an easy meal!
I'm sorry, I just didn't like this recipe at all. :o( I think the dry onion soap mix just threw it off, gave it a funny flavor. This recipe created a lot of dirty dishes, wasn't all that easy to cook/prepare, and no one in my house liked it. :o( Sorry!
I thought this recipe was really good...... I cut up the chiken into pieces to be easier with my kids.. I served it over egg noodles and spinach on the side...... yummy!!! Magic
I think the sauce on this stroganoff is the best I've tasted. I have again made "something out of nothing" as we call it here in our house...when we don't have any food, but I am able to scrape up a recipe of things I have on hand. These types of recipes make me look like a superb cook. The family loved this one. Instead of the chicken, and dredging, I substituted homemade italian meatballs I had in the freezer. Delish!
After taking feedback from other reviews and wanting to make it a little healthier, here are my changes: ~ used boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into 1" pieces, give or take (wanted dark meat flavor) ~ reduced flour to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 tsp each black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder & paprika ~ browned chicken in 2 tbsp olive oil ~ used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup ~ used 1 c skim milk instead of half-n-half ~ used 3/4 pkg onion soup mix ~ used 1 tbsp dried parsley ~ omitted mushrooms (yucky lol) ~ used Worcestershire sauce for browning sauce ~ used fat free sour cream ~ boiled 6 oz egg noodles . The sauce was fantastic, nice and thick, and the chicken was tender and juicy. It was super easy to make and totally hands off once I set it to simmer. I should note that I added the sour cream into the mix at the beginning by mistake instead of waiting until the end. The author stressed DO NOT BOIL once the sour cream is added, but there were no issues, and I'll probably do it this way from now on just to make it easier. I added this recipe, with my changes and the egg noodles, into MyFitnessPal to calculate the nutrition info with these results: serves: 4, 567 calories (was 704), 17 g fat (was 31), 3 g sat fat, 7 g monounsat fat, 2 g polyunsat fat, 0 trans fat, 79 g cholesterol (was 135), 1230 mg sodium (was 1282), 68 g carbs (was 65), 3 g fiber (no change), 6 g sugar, 33 g protein (was 41)
Great recipe! I added paprika to the flour mixture and browned it in olive oil and butter, which made for less sticking. I used Cream of Mushroom Soup instead of Chicken and some red cooking wine....superb! Will use again!
I too have NO idea what browning sauce is BUT... I tried this one with 1/2 the flour for dredging and smoked paprika, just for the fun of it. What came out was great. I will definately add this to my menu.
With all the great reviews - I tried this. I wouldn't make it again. It was too rich and I love rich good. And it had an odd taste - maybe the cream cheese or the dry seasonings. The slow cooker chicken and dumplings is much better.
I was hoping this would live up to all the reviews but for me it did not. The flavor and consistency of the sauce was not to my liking and the presentation was not too appealing. I had a great chicken stroganoff once and maybe I am just comparing it too much to that one.
I really like this recipe. It makes a ton of sauce and I saved the leftover to make Beef Stroganoff. I also used Cream of Mushroom. I am not sure how much the "dredging" added. Thanks for sharing! Definitely a keeper.
My husbands new favorite! I found it fattening so I didn't eat so much of the sauce
Browning sauce is used for making gravy. It is used in many European dishes, especially in Scotland, Ireland, troughtout the UK. Try looking for Kitchen Boquet brand or Gravy Master brand. I bought some from ebay not too long ago. Amazon has it too, I'm sure.
I made this for a casual group dinner and everyone really enjoyed it. One lady asked me for the recipe and I forgot to go print it for her right away, so a week later reminded me that she REALLY wanted the recipe! I used "Kitchen Bouquet" for the browning sauce...I always keep a bottle on hand for my oven steak. Thanks!
A very good and easy to make recipe. As we prefer dark meat to white, I used boneless thighs and cut them into bite-sized pieces. I also added roasted Brussel Sprouts and Craisins and served over long grain and wild rice. Do not leave the nutmeg out ... it makes all the difference. I have nutmeg in nut form and use a small grater. The Hubs suggested I add this recipe 'to the lineup' ... a high accolade indeed.
I made this recipe omitting the french onion soup mix and added dried onions. Recipe was delicious, suggest to add more water especially in serving over egg noodles which we did, this is a family favorite and next time will add frozen peas for color.
Marilyn G., I cannot tell you how pleased I was when I stumbled across your recipe - I loved beef stroganoff as a kid, but stopped eating red meat as a teen and never went back. Two decades later, I've been craving the taste, but didn't want any beef products. Low and behold, I came across your recipe, and it has changed my life! Once again, I can taste a favorite dish, perhaps made even better by the addition of chicken. You have nailed this recipe, and I for one am very grateful!
I thought this recipe was quite delicious and satisfying. I served the stroganoff on top of homemade egg noodles. My only complaint is that the recipe was very salty from the cream of chicken soup and onion soup mix. I will consider reducing the sodium when I make this again.
I made this but was only semi-happy with it. Maybe my tastes have changed but this just was too rich for my husband and me. I have a lot of leftovers and am thinking if I just make it into a different meal with veggies mixed in, it might cut the richness.
I didn't use nutmeg - didn't realize I was out of it! The onion soup mix was strong. Hopefully the nutmeg will help that. May need to use a little less of the soup mix next time to be sure. The picture shows cut up chicken so I cut it up. Instructions don't mention it.
