Easy Pasta Chicken

This is a quick, easy, and a great way for the kids to get their veggies.

By Joni Sorsen

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown the chicken in oil over medium low heat until cooked through and juices run clear. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Add the soup, water and vegetables. Heat to a boil.

  • Add uncooked pasta to soup mixture in skillet (the pasta cooks right in the soup!). Stir all together and cook over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring often. Add cooked chicken and cook another 5 minutes or until pasta is done, stirring often.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 623.3mg. Full Nutrition
