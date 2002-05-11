Easy Pasta Chicken
This is a quick, easy, and a great way for the kids to get their veggies.
This is a quick, easy, and a great way for the kids to get their veggies.
This recipe is really easy, quick and very good, but you do need to add some spices to give it some flavor. I added basil, salt, pepper, and minced onions. Next time, I'll add garlic. My husband really liked this recipe (which I made low fat by buying low fat cream of mushroom soup)and it's a great winter dinner!Read More
Okay, I didn't really follow the recipe because after reading some of the reviews I didn't think it would work out but I needed something quick and easy so I decided to try the recipe with a few changes...I used all the ingredients but only 3 chicken breasts. I grilled the breasts on my george foreman grill and I cooked the pasta alone in the soup mix also adding garlic, salt, pepper, basil, summer savory, and a lot of grated parmesan. I had to add a very small amount of water to the pasta before it was done, I then added the chicken(which I had cut into small peices) and a bit of milk to keep it creamy and I cooked the veggies in the microwave and ate them on the side with the chicken and pasta mix.Read More
This recipe is really easy, quick and very good, but you do need to add some spices to give it some flavor. I added basil, salt, pepper, and minced onions. Next time, I'll add garlic. My husband really liked this recipe (which I made low fat by buying low fat cream of mushroom soup)and it's a great winter dinner!
Okay, I didn't really follow the recipe because after reading some of the reviews I didn't think it would work out but I needed something quick and easy so I decided to try the recipe with a few changes...I used all the ingredients but only 3 chicken breasts. I grilled the breasts on my george foreman grill and I cooked the pasta alone in the soup mix also adding garlic, salt, pepper, basil, summer savory, and a lot of grated parmesan. I had to add a very small amount of water to the pasta before it was done, I then added the chicken(which I had cut into small peices) and a bit of milk to keep it creamy and I cooked the veggies in the microwave and ate them on the side with the chicken and pasta mix.
My husband loved this, but the kids were not so excited. I had to tweak it a bit. First I followed the suggestion of other reveiwers by cutting the chicken into bite sized pieces. Then I sprinkled garlic powder, pepper, paprika, parsley flakes, and dried onions over the chicken as I browned it. I also added grape vinegar to the mushroom soup, a chicken bouillion cube and more seasoning, salted to taste. I made sure the pasta was cooked al dente before adding the chicken back into the skillet. As I was waiting for the pasta, I did have to add more grape vinegar and a bit of water to keep it from thickening up too much before I added the chicken. I'll make it again because it's easy, but I'll add more pasta and maybe add another can of cream of mushroom soup.
A good recipe for a quick weeknight meal. As others suggested, I added garlic salt, seasoned pepper, minced onion, and basil. I also added a little cheddar cheese sauce from a jar. I cut the chicken into small pieces, which I would definately recommend. It's a keeper!
Easy, quick, and makes great leftovers. Didn't cook mine in a skillet and it came out more like a soup. My first time making this, used frozen veggies containing broccoli/cauliflower/carrots because it was all that was in the freezer. Then doctored it up a bit and added some diced tomatoes and a chopped vadalia onion, garlic, and ground chipotle to give it some heat. Not sure if a skillet would have made much difference, I think next time I make it, I may use less water, a different blend of frozen veggies like peas/green beans/carrots and maybe another can of cream of mushroom or cream of chicken to give it more of the potpie texture I was hoping for. But over all it was very tasty, very filling, and was even better the next day. **Update** Gave this another shot in the skilet this time. This time I used a mixed veggie bag containing peas, carrots, green beans, corn, and added some chopped onion. Only used 2 chicken breasts (for any bachelors out there 2 breasts will have plenty of left overs... no pun intended) This time I only used 1.5 cups of water and added 1 can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken(10.75 oz each) and added about a 1/4 cup of chicken broth after the pasta was softened. Salt and peppered to taste. Left out the chipotle powder and the tomatoes this time but it still came out pretty tasty. The texture was more like a potpie. This is gonna be one of my easy throw together staples now. Thanks for the foundation, your how to directions rock.
DO NOT USE WATER! & BOIL NOODLES BY ITSELF...It is good after tweaking it.....this needs some definite tweaking i made this today and here goes brown the chicken in a electric skillet with it sprayed with non stick cooking spray and cut to bite size pieces. while that is cooking take 2 sauce pans and cooked your veggies in one and rotini egg noodles in the other. For the veggies i used a California blend of broccoli,carrots and cauliflower. When the chicken is done add one can of cream of mushroom soup and one soup can of milk. then add chopped garlic, garlic salt, pepper, 1-2 tablespoon margarine,onion powder, and pepper. ( i didn't measure i went by tasting it as i was adding seasoning) then drain your veggies and add it to the skillet and let it simmer and stir frequently. After it becomes a creamy consistency add your rotini egg noodles, and a few sprinkles of parmesan cheese and your done :). next time i might try also adding some corn to it it is sorta similar to those viola dinners you see in the supermarket but once again needed more flavor it was a easy starter recipe.
I added spices when I cooked the chicken but this is lackluster at best....
So easy and delicious! I made it for lunch one day and my friends were all asking for the recipe. Will definitely make this again!
This is such an simple and delicious recipe. We loved it! I've got a picky eater and even he didn't complain. It tasted like chicken pot pie without the crust. Can we say comfort food? I love that it's not just easy and tasty, but it's also pretty healthy and leaves room for you to play around with the ingredients. I plan to add brocoli next time. And I've used canned mixed vegetables twice making this recipe and it worked out perfect - I didn't have to worry that the veggies might be undercooked.
This tastes and smells exactly like a chicken pot-pie. Tasty home food. I cut my chicken into chunks so I could divide it up more easily. I may have used more pasta than the recipe called for. I also added salt, pepper, and some garlic. Otherwise, it would have been very bland. I don't like too much sauce on my food and this came out with just the right amount. My only complaint is that the chicken was a little dry. After reheating though everything was good.
very easy to make
I found this to be a little bland and I was surprised because of all of the great review it got. I ended up adding basil and garlic to it because it really didn't have much flavor.
Instead of water used chicken broth, very good.
This is a really good dish when you add some spices to it (salt, pepper, fresh garlic). I also cut the chicken into bite sized pieces!! Thanks Joni
the kids and I really liked this. Instead of using frozen veggies I sauted 1 small onion with celery and carrots. I used chicken broth instead of water and seasoned with garlic salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, and chives. I also used shell pasta because that is what I had on hand. we added steamed broccoli with the chicken at the end. yummy
I agree with past reviews....it was a tad unflavorful. I had to add a dash of salt and pepper and also added some garlic to it. That gave it a bit more flavor. Overall, it turned out ok!
My kids loved this dish. My one year old baby ate a big bowl of it. I added a small onion and a couple of cloves of garlic. I also used whole wheat pasta and low fat Cream of Chicken soup. It was fast easy and no big clean up.
My son picked this to make for dinner. He was able to make it himself and it was a hit with the whole family. He added sour cream to the soup and used canned chicken.
sooo YUMMY!!!!!!! I used macaroni instead of the rotini, and used about 1 3/4 cups and there was tons of pasta and enough water to cook it...I diced up the chicken into small little peices..There was a little bit of water left over so it made a nice sauce. Ill definatly make this again
I used ground turkey, added onion and garlic, cut out the water, added about a 1/2 cup of fat free sour cream; added the pasta cooked first; and topped it with cheese. Very, very tasty! My husband loves it.
Great recipe! I substituted 1 box of spaghetti and added a can of chicken broth. Then I added basil, garlic salt, and red pepper. For the chicken, I used flour, spices, and egg to pan fry the chicken. It was fantastic with the pasta!
Very quick and easy. I liked that the cream of mushroom soup was not heavy in the recipe. It was lite and satifying. Thanks for sharing.
Not a hit. Actuallly my husbands exact words were "PLease never make this again" the problem: NO SAUCE--DRY
Was very easy to make. My husband loved it and he doesnt like chicken.
I loved this recipe.. Instead of Rotini, I used Angel Hair Pasta.. I also added sweet peppers (yellow,green and red) along with the usual salt, Pepper, onion salt, etc.. It turned out great!
Basicly Chicken Pot Pie, but w/pasta instead of crust. I slised the chicken into chunks so my 2yr old could eat it straight away and that worked really well!
Decent. A good base to build from. Cooked my chicken in garlic and Mrs. Dash, but still lacked flavor. I added a little salt, but that's a concern when using a canned soup since it's already loaded with sodium. I like the idea and will use it again with some definite tweaks.
We will not make this again... we didn't like it at all. I followed the recipe excatly, except I used the Crm Mushroom w/Roasted Garlic. It took FOREVER for the pasta to cook all the way, so I had to keep adding water to keep it from burning in the pan, so the taste was very diluted. The end result was a bland, gummy pasta dish... I tried!! Thanks anyway!!
I LOVED this recipe. I followed the recipe, added a little more veggies and cut the chicken up into small pieces and I really enjoyed it. Quick, simple, and I can't wait to have this again. (It kinda tastes like the Skilet Senstation Chicken in Mushroom sauce in the frozen foods)
Hmmm, maybe it was my choice of veggies. Whatever it was, it didn't do anything for me...thanks for the recipe anyway!
This was very good and easy. I used cream of chicken soup, whole wheat rotini, a southwest vegetable blend, and added cayenne pepper. Very cozy on a cold night.
Choose white meat over dark meat. All I had were thighs. It looked like there was not enough pasta, but it worked out fine.
easy to make but very bland. i added some pepper after it was done, but i think it would have been better to add spices as i was cooking it.
Kind of bland. I followed the advice of a few other people and adding garlic, onion, and a few other additions. the soup needs more flavor. Maybe adding another can of soup and more water would help? Not sure, however I might try to make it again because the recipe was easy to follow.
Not enough flavor I added herbs and spice just to add to the flavor it made it a bit better
This was a pretty easy recipe. The chicken took a lot longer than I thought it would (about 15 min) and I ended up cutting it into small pieces to make sure it cooked all the way through. I used mushroom soup with roasted garlic (Campbell's brand) to add flavor. It's nice to have everything in one dish. (less cleaning!) Great recipe!
Very very good but I added some things... I marinated the chicken for about four hours in a balsamic vinaigrette, used cream of celery (I'm allergic to mushrooms), seasoned with thyme, garlic, parsley and an Italian blend. My three year old is enjoying it almost as much as I am.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections