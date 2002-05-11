Easy Pasta Chicken

Easy, quick, and makes great leftovers. Didn't cook mine in a skillet and it came out more like a soup. My first time making this, used frozen veggies containing broccoli/cauliflower/carrots because it was all that was in the freezer. Then doctored it up a bit and added some diced tomatoes and a chopped vadalia onion, garlic, and ground chipotle to give it some heat. Not sure if a skillet would have made much difference, I think next time I make it, I may use less water, a different blend of frozen veggies like peas/green beans/carrots and maybe another can of cream of mushroom or cream of chicken to give it more of the potpie texture I was hoping for. But over all it was very tasty, very filling, and was even better the next day. **Update** Gave this another shot in the skilet this time. This time I used a mixed veggie bag containing peas, carrots, green beans, corn, and added some chopped onion. Only used 2 chicken breasts (for any bachelors out there 2 breasts will have plenty of left overs... no pun intended) This time I only used 1.5 cups of water and added 1 can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken(10.75 oz each) and added about a 1/4 cup of chicken broth after the pasta was softened. Salt and peppered to taste. Left out the chipotle powder and the tomatoes this time but it still came out pretty tasty. The texture was more like a potpie. This is gonna be one of my easy throw together staples now. Thanks for the foundation, your how to directions rock.