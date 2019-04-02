Salmon Rosemary Burgers

1 of 186

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous! My passion is cooking and I have prepared so many dishes...it NEVER dawned on me to prepare burgers made from salmon! My husband mixed the ingredients and he does things by-the-book. We followed the directions to-the-tee. We grilled these up and they were INCREDIBLY TASTY! They stay together perfectly, had no shrinkage (make the patties exactly to the size of your onion rolls for the perfect fit), and if you double the recipe, form more patties and freeze them. They freeze perfectly fine. The olive oil is a great addition and healthy too! I give this recipe 5 stars. Will do again and again. Bravo to the author. Helpful (135)

Rating: 5 stars Healthier Substitutions that worked great for me: Canned sockeye salmon Ground oatmeal instead of breadcrumbs egg whites I mixed it together with my hands and cooked in a non-stick pan on the stove. I didn't have time to refrigerate and they still came out great. Served over a salad of greens purple cabbage sliced apples pesto and canellini beans. Great dinner. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I followed the recipe to the letter and they were fantastic. At first I thought pulling the salmon from the skin was a bit of a pain as I was trying to cut it off (apparently I'm not that coordinated) but since I knew I would be mincing it, I got right in there with both hands and the salmon tore away from the skin rather quickly. I then popped it into the food processor and had minced fresh salmon in seconds (did the same with the red onion). I formed the patties in a Tupperware burger press so the consistancy was perfect and not a single morsel crumbled during grilling. I will be laminating this recipe because I'll be making it over and over again. Thanks so much for posting it! Helpful (76)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved this! This is his rating. He said it is a "10" on a 10-point scale. He loved the blending of salmon with fresh rosemary (don't used dried) Dijon and horseradish in addition to the other ingredients. This despite my making this from canned salmon and scaling the recipe to three servings. And I made them on my stovetop (lightly fried). I'll make these again using canned salmon but would add more bread crumbs to make them hold together instead of falling apart as they did. One patty was ok; the rest were crumbs (that my husband is happy to eat as leftovers). If you like salmon you'll love this recipe. I imagine it's best if made with fresh (not canned) salmon. Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars What a great recipe! I look forward to playing with the ingredients--like using fresh ground ginger soy sauce and wasabi instead of the dijon/horseradish/rosemary. When I shaped the patties I was afraid that I hadn't minced the fish enough and that they would fall apart so I put the patties back in the fridge for a bit. It was raining out so we did them on a very hot skillet with a little olive oil. They got a wonderful sear and stayed together beautifully. I used Panko for the bread crumbs and I didn't change anything other than the addition of some fresh parsley and chives. We didn't bother with the buns and just served it on a bed of mixed greens. Fabulous! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars The flavor was awesome. I thought the rosemary may be overpowering but went ahead with the 1 tbls. It was very yummy...definite keeper. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Good recipe! I used Alaskan salmon in a pouch and whole wheat panko breadcrumbs. I had them without the bun (because I wasn't very hungry not because I am afraid of carbs) and topped them with a little prepared horseradish sauce. Served with steamed haricot vert. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars Really yummy!! We used dried rosemary we grind it in the coffee grinder. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars These are fantastic. Scaled down to half and used crushed saltines instead of bread crumbs. Otherwise followed exactly. They held together well (the key is to referigerate the mix before forming patties...and handle as little as possible while making patties then referigerate again). Were a hit. Served on onion rolls lightly toasted on the grill and micro greens. Helpful (23)