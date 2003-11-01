Ziti Chicken and Broccoli

168 Ratings
  • 5 103
  • 4 47
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

'Ziti' is a slender, tubular pasta, good with hearty sauces as in this dish: Chicken ziti and broccoli in a cream sauce. Hot Ziti in the City!

By Lisa Romanello

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, place pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, until pasta is al dente. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, saute garlic in butter over medium heat. Stir in the heavy cream, chicken broth, and bouillon. Add Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Add cornstarch (adjust amount to thicken sauce to your liking). Simmer all together for about 20 minutes.

  • Once sauce is cooked and thickens, add broccoli and artichoke hearts, stir all together and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Once sauce is done, put cooked ziti pasta in a large bowl, pour sauce over pasta and toss to coat and mix. Then add the chicken pieces and mix all together. Serve. Delicious!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
820 calories; protein 42.3g; carbohydrates 69.3g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 180.7mg; sodium 1076.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022