Ziti Chicken and Broccoli

GLUTEN FREE DIRECTIONS: was so very good, but I had to alter for my allergy. better than at a restaurant. made this tonight and was hands down one of the best CBZ recipes ever. I used a le cruset type pot on top of the stove to cook most all of it, except the steaming of the broccoli (purposefully undercooked), which I did in a basket above the gluten free pasta. I presauted a package of mushrooms in EVOO and put that aside. I cut the chicken thin and into smaller chucks, powdered them with a 1/2 cup cornstarch and 1.5 tablespoons McCormack garlic salt mixed together, then parcooked, browned them on each side in EVOO, and also put them aside. I used homemade chicken stock, and instead of chicken bouillon cube I used better than bouillon chicken base (comes in a jar). used about 2 tsps. of that and scrapped all the goodness of the bottom of the pot. I ended up only adding about 1 Tbsp of cornstarch at the end to thicken and that was the leftover from the chicken powdering in the beginning. I added all back to the pot- the mushrooms, the chicken and broccoli (I did omit the artichokes, my kids not a fan) and then served over GF pasta. these are the types of dishes us kids with celiac disease miss. definitely a keepah.