Ziti Chicken and Broccoli
'Ziti' is a slender, tubular pasta, good with hearty sauces as in this dish: Chicken ziti and broccoli in a cream sauce. Hot Ziti in the City!
Great yummy recipe! My family loved it, but I did make a few substitutions. Instead of heavy cream, I used 1% milk. I also sauteed the chicken in a little olive oil instead of breading and frying it. I used frozen brocolli that I thawed in the microwave and celletani as the pasta. I can't wait to make this again. I would recommend this recipe to anyone!
This is a nice recipe, but unless you like bland food, be prepared to add a lot of spices. I added much more garlic, salt, and some other complimentary spices. Also before cooking I decided I wanted to make an "oven baked ziti" So after it was prepared, I placed it a baking pan, sprinkled the top with shredded cheese and parmesan and put it in a 350 degree oven for 30 min. I also cooked the chicken in olive oil, instead of frying. I will say that I tasted it before baking it and it was much more flavorful after baking it.
this is the BEST chicken ziti and broccoli recipe i ever ever made or tasted. the only thing i left out was the artichoke hearts as i don't like them. my husband couldn't believe that i made it! he thought we ordered it from our local Italian restaurant!!!!!!! Thanks for the recipe!!!
I liked the flavor of the sauce a lot..A bit salty, so be careful of adding more salt. Also, the recipe calls for corn starch to be added, but does not say how. DON'T just dump the cornstarch in or you will have lumps to deal with. Some changes for next time: Half & half instead of heavy cream (it doesn't need it!)More artichokes, less pasta, and less chicken. I think I would have liked it better as a saucier dish.
This is one of our favorite recipes! I left out the artichoke hearts and added a red pepper that I thinly sliced. I also adjusted the recipe to make extra sauce for the dish as well as adding a little more garlic. I seasoned and grilled the chicken to avoid frying. Overall wonderful recipe!!
I have made thes recipe a few times now and I love it. It is a easy, fast and filling meal. I made it for my son's christening and I also made it for my family a few times and have had nothing but positive feedback. I am now going to make some and bring it to work for my co-workers tonight. I highly recommend the worst cook to try and make this, it will be a big hit.
Very yummy! Followed exactly as directed and it turned out great, boyfriend especially liked. To cook the chicken, I first marinated it for a few hours in milk, egg and garlic powder. I then combined fresh breadcrubs, parmesan, italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a large ziplock and shook each breast in mix one at a time. Repeat the egg and breadcrumbs one more time. Cook in vegetable oil over medium heat until cooked through. Will definitely make again! Thanks Lisa!
Great tasting recipe Lisa - good job!! My family and I really enjoyed it. I made the sauce in the same skillet as the chicken was cooked - I deglazed the pan with white wine and started the sauce. delicious!
I made this because I had some female family members over for an afternoon visit, and I wanted to serve something really yummy (we all love food!) This was a good choice. Some changes I made was that I used 1/2 and 1/2, which I am glad I did, and I baked the chicken instead of frying because I always seem to overcook it. I stirred the cornstarch into the chicken broth in a separate dish before adding to the skillet to avoid lumps... I wish I had thought more ahead to cook the pasta after I got the sauce cooking because I cooked the pasta first, but by the time I was ready to put it in the dish it was all stuck together and cold. I also baked the whole dish for about 15 minutes, covered. Next time I might add some mozzarella....
This recipe was too bland. I also didn't like the taste of the canned artichokes that we bought. I don't think the chicken needs to be fried, that was a mistake. The breading on the chicken just got moist with the sauce and didn't add anything to the dish. I wouldn't make again.
I followed thr suggestin of another reviewer and breaded ther chicken-mext time I will just saute it. I used a little half and half and mixed the other 14 oz with 1% milk. I doubled the cheese and garlic It's definate keeper.
i have served this dish at 3 different parties and have never left without at least 3 people ask for the recipe!! i do leave out the artichokes though. other than that it is perfect. i buy the chicken cutlets and fry them up with the breadcrumbs and everyone raves about it. the chicken is really good this way
Picky husband loved it all. Recipe scales down really well. :)
I tried this when a bothced effort due to a family members pnuemonia kept us home this past Valentines Day. The ingredients were very user freindly. Rather than cooking the broccoli, about three minutes before doing the sauce, I stuck the chopped broccoli in a ziplock, and steamed it in there. The kids liked it, but the vegetables in it wont appeal to most children. Not an easy dish but it has a remarkable taste.
I made this for the first time last night. We have been trying to make chicken, ziti broccoli for a long time but it never quite worked. We substituted raw garlic with 2 cloves of roasted garlic and 1 clove of raw garlic. I used garlic infused oil to fry the breaded chicken and added at least twice the amount of freshly grated parmesan cheese in the sauce. I only needed 1 tablespoon of corn starch (probably because of the extra cheese). This will be made again!
My whole family loved this dish! I did change a few things; I used a 28oz can of diced, drained tomatoes in place of the artichoke hearts, I used plain chicken breasts instead of breaded and i used farfalle pasta instead of ziti. It was a fabulous meal with an amazing cream sauce! Yum.. I highly recommend trying it! Thanks for the great recipe, Lisa!
Every time I make this my family loves it. I have sent it down to my landlords who also love it. This is my favorite meal. I have even printed it for my friends. It is AWESOME.
This was soooo good!! My 3 year old thought it was a big hit and inhaled it. The only thing is that i couldn't get the cornstarch to really dissolve in the sauce so in the end I had to strain it...but it still tasted great. I also added mushrooms which is a must for anyone making this in the future. Can't wait to make again...we loved it!
this recipe was delicious. Everyone loved it!!
I could not stop eating the sauce!! I also made it a bit differently: after softening the garlic I added 3T (ish) of AP flour, making a roux. Then gradually added in the cream (1/2 of what's called for) and then the stock (extra to make up for cut cream). I was worried without a slurry that the cornstarch would clump, and I often I cannot get sauces to thicken properly with it. Also, I blanched the broccoli (legit: shocked and all) and it really made for bright, al dente broccoli, that did not moosh all over the dish. And you can totally bake the chicken, as I did, to reduce/eliminate oil. Hands down THE BEST scratch recipe for chicken, broccoli, ziti. Thank you for Sharing!
Very good! I breaded the chicken with egg & italian breadcrumbs & fried it, then cubed it. The sauce had a great flavor. The only thing that kept this from 5 stars was the artichokes. I love artichokes too, it's just, the flavors didn't mingle well.
Very Good! I cut up my chicken into bite sized chunks before I egged, breaded and fried them. Used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 instead of cream. Very tasty meal. Family loved it!
Top notch recipe! I used the same pan I fried my breaded chicken in and per another review, slightly deglazed the pan with some white wine. Also, just as the "sauce" had reached our preferred consistency, I added a jar of diced pimentos for color and omitted the artichokes (none available). Everyone liked this meal...chicken, broccoli and pasta in a great cream sauce. VERY high in calories so I'll only make it once in a while. Thanks just the same Lisa!
wow its a heathly recipe that my kids really enjoyed......thank you so much
Lisa, Thank you for submitting this recipe. I love it. I made it for my girlfriend's bachelorette party (12 girls) and everyone just loved it. I didn't use the artichokes and I used fresh parmesan. DELICIOUS!
My 3 kids loved it and so did we! This will be a new regular in our house. It's hard to find things that all 5 of us like. Did fat free milk instead of the cream. (I'm sure it's heavenly with the cream, but it was excellent without).
This is a great recipe! I didn't have the chicken broth on hand so I added a bit of water. I also left out the artichoke hearts because I didn't have them. This was a big hit - even with the kids! Will definitely make this again!
This was really good. It was a little time consuming. I had to stir my sauce for quite a while to get rid of the lumps from the cornstarch (2 TBs) I also used 1/2 cup of cheese instead of 1/4. I made my own breaded cutlets by pounding chicken breasts, seasoning them w/ garlic powder, salt and pepper, place them in egg, and then dipping them in breadcrumbs. I put my chicken in the fridge for about 10 min before frying so that the coating would stay on. I did use artichokes and if you use the non marinated kind then you cant even taste them in the sauce and you still get the additional veggies. Next time I may even add additional veggies.
Excellent recipe. I used half and half and grilled chicken. Also doubled the garlic and parmesan cheese. Will try adding sundried tomatoes next time, for added elegance.
Fabulous!
I've been making this a while now and after tweaking a bit, I am using: 32 oz box of broth, 3 chicken breasts, about 10 garlic cloves, 1 quart heavy cream, 2 pounds broccoli, 4.5 tsp chicken bouillon, 1 tsp black pepper, 4 tbsp cornstarch, 3/4 cup parmesan, 3/4 box of pasta. We like outs to be mostly broccoli, obviously so this isn't for everyone, but I think it's perfect.
very good, used milk instead of cream, added italian seasoning, sauteed the chicken in garlic and onions first
I changed this recipe a little bit as to what I had in my kitchen and everyone loved it! I left out the chicken,artichoke hearts and instead of using ziti I used the frozen cavatelli macaroni. It was like a Cavatelli and Broccoli Alfredo! The cream sauce taste was excellent. Thanks.
Husband was found hastily licking the sauce from the pan, and exclaimed "this was terrible. Never make this again." So this will be a repeat. The amendments we made were we seasoned and baked chicken breasts for about 30 minutes in 400 degrees, used half and half instead of heavy cream, and went heavy on the garlic and parmesan. The sauce thickened beautifully once corn starch (mixed into a half cup of cool water to eliminate clumping) was added. Also we left out the artichoke hearts, and used 3 heads of broccoli. Next time, I'll use 4 heads of broccoli, only 4 chicken breasts will be enough, and make extra sauce. This was delicious!
I revamped to reduce calories and it was yummy. Used one can cream of chicken, and 1/4 c half and half to replace the heavy cream. I also added thyme, red pepper flakes. I bIrowned my chicken in 1 tbs butter and small amount olive oil. (I did not flour it). I also used whole wheat pasta. It was so good.
I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was good, but my boyfriend thought it was missing something. I breaded the chicken with a mixture of Italian bread crumbs & parmesan cheese and that was really good.
My family loved this. I made actually made this for a side dish. I omitted the chicken and followed everything else. This was just as good the second day. Totally a keeper. Thanks for the recipe
A fabulous recipe! I cut down on the pasta, added a little more garlic, and used cooked boneless chicken breasts, sliced into thin pieces. I also had trouble with the cornstarch making it lumpy...added too fast. But, all in all, a wonderful meal! Will definitely make it again...and soon!
FANTASTIC recipe! I really did nothing to change the recipe, except to add more garlic (I love it!) and half a yellow onion, which I sauted in a skillet with butter and some olive oil before adding the liquid. While the sauce simmered, I seasoned the chicken breasts heavily with cajun seasoning and cooked them on the Foreman Grill (6 mins, then flip for 2 more mins), let the chicken rest a bit, then cut into chunks. I put the plain ziti in a crockpot, poured the sauce over the top, then added the chicken, and stirred, adding a final sprinkling of pepper and Parmesan cheese on top. About an 1.5 hours before the potluck, I turned on the crockpot and it was heated through in time, and did not dry out. =D YUM!! Easy, easy ... and gets lots of raves.
I served this recipe to my family and they loved it. I was asked to make something for a teacher appreciation luncheon and I made this recipe. It was a hit. Tonight my daughter is making dinner for a homeless shelter. This is the dish she will bring. The artichokes are a unique addition to this recipe.
GLUTEN FREE DIRECTIONS: was so very good, but I had to alter for my allergy. better than at a restaurant. made this tonight and was hands down one of the best CBZ recipes ever. I used a le cruset type pot on top of the stove to cook most all of it, except the steaming of the broccoli (purposefully undercooked), which I did in a basket above the gluten free pasta. I presauted a package of mushrooms in EVOO and put that aside. I cut the chicken thin and into smaller chucks, powdered them with a 1/2 cup cornstarch and 1.5 tablespoons McCormack garlic salt mixed together, then parcooked, browned them on each side in EVOO, and also put them aside. I used homemade chicken stock, and instead of chicken bouillon cube I used better than bouillon chicken base (comes in a jar). used about 2 tsps. of that and scrapped all the goodness of the bottom of the pot. I ended up only adding about 1 Tbsp of cornstarch at the end to thicken and that was the leftover from the chicken powdering in the beginning. I added all back to the pot- the mushrooms, the chicken and broccoli (I did omit the artichokes, my kids not a fan) and then served over GF pasta. these are the types of dishes us kids with celiac disease miss. definitely a keepah.
Great, easy recipe. I have made this for large groups and everyone has raved about it. The only thing I changes is adding additional parmesan and used the powdered chicken bullion-- both to taste. The result was fantastic!
Great recipe! My husband and I whipped this up together tonight without any planning. We had a small portion of leftover restaurant-made Chicken Broccoli & Ziti and wanted to stretch it into a meal for the family. We used garlic powder instead of garlic cloves, half and half cream instead of heavy cream, and liguini instead of ziti. I think it came out just as good as the restaurant version! I'm sure we'll make it again soon.
I rarely write reviews but had to say thank you for this one. Here are the alterations I made: -I cubed two raw chicken breasts and sauteed them in good olive oil and some minced garlic (the kind that comes in a jar). -I boiled the pasta for a bit then added the frozen broccoli to the same pot. I skipped the artichokes -I mixed the cornstarch with a little cold water first, I used half-and-half instsead of cream, and I halved the chicken broth. I didnt measure the parmesan but probably doubled the amount called for. -I'm a salt fiend so I used some salt for seasoning at almost every step. It came out delicious!!! My fiance is a really picky eater and he practically inhaled his. I firmly believe that recipes are not meant to force us to follow them exactly, but instead to be used as a reference point that gets tweaked to our own tastes. Next time I will omit the chicken broth and use two boullion cubes and water.
This is a new family favorite. My husband especially loves it. I did make a few changes to suit our taste. I left out the artichokes, and added more grated cheese and butter. Yummy!
this was very bland. I ended up pouring a pesto sauce over the pasta mixture for flavor.
This was delicious. I forgot to buy artichokes so didn't include them. I doubled the amount of cheese & used about 2 Tbsp. corn starch. Since my family likes a little more spice in their food I did not bread & fry the chicken, instead I decided to try marinating the chicken breasts using a bottled garlic herb marinade. My family loved it. Next time I will try using half and half as some reviewers suggested. Thanks for the recipe Lisa.
I have a huge halloween party every year, and was looking for something different and easy to prepare. This is one of the best recipes I have tried. Now when I serve it, I always have someone ask me for the recipe! Thank you Lisa!
I found this rather bland
This took some time to cook, but well worth it. Breading the boneless chicken is not included within the instructions or the amount of time this should take. Overall very filling.
followed instuctions as they are minus the artichokes...FANTASTIC!
This was great! I made it around Easter and everyone loved it. I also cooked the chicken in light olive oil and used fat free low sodium college inn chicken broth. It was perfect! Now I get people asking me when am I going to make this again!
Yummmm... will definitely make again and try to fine tune. Used 1/3 c. parmesean, frozen broccoli (32 oz), 4 chicken thighs, and 1/2 of the artichoke water. Next time will use freshly grated parmesean, fresh broccoli, and chicken breasts. (Frozen broccoli was fine for a quick family dinner, but for company the dish would be better with fresh.) Thanks Lisa for something that is sure to become a regular staple in our family.
This is a good recipe. By mistake I used marinated artichoke hearts - ugh, won't ever do that again but, really, I don't think they would add anything to the recipe anyway. I used cut up raw chicken breast pieces (doesn't need the breading as another reviewer suggested)and I sauted the garlic and chicken in the butter although next time I'll use olive oil instead. I added the cornstarch to the broth to save a step and a tiny bit of time. I sized the recipe for the two of us and it was a LOT of food.
This was a great recipe that my family loved and I will be making again. This was a delicious Alfredo sauce - it's not supposed to be highly spiced, it's supposed to be creamy and cheesy. It was. I chopped the meat from a rotisserie chicken I had on hand (which had great flavor and reduced the fat). This cut the preparation time somewhat as well. I also did not have the artichoke hearts on hand, but didn't really miss them. I used light cream and might try 1/2 and 1/2 next time. Served with additional Parmesan. Should have read the reviews about mixing the cornstarch with a little cold water before stirring into the sauce - Would've saved me some whisking! Thanks for this delicious pasta dish!
This turned out well. I made a few alterations based on what I had read in other folks' reviews. First, instead of using butter, I sauted the garlic in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Next, instead of using the heavy cream I substituted a can of cream of chicken soup and added 1/2 cup of fat free half and half. I upped the parmesean cheese to 1/2 cup by accident, but I liked the result. Also, instead of using cornstarch, I just put in one tablespoon of flour. I added 1/4 tsp thyme and oregano to the sauce. I also coated the chicken in oregano and pepper and baked it at 400 for about 30 minutes and did not bread it or fry it. Finally, I added diced tomatoes and black olives cut in half. Very tasty!
Loved it!!! Excellent recipe...my husband looked over at me and said...this is really really really good...that gets 5 stars to me....used organic chicken and organic broccoli...and did not bread the chicken. Even w/ those changes came out awesome!
This dish makes a ton of food! I breaded four chicken breasts by dipping them in egg and then coating them in a combo of Italian bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese and then fried them in olive oil for three minutes per side. I finished them in the oven so they would be nice and juicy. Just be sure you have the time to devote to this dish as there are a lot of steps, but it is well worth it, especially the homemade Alfredo sauce.
Thumbs up. Though it's high in fat (44gms) so tried to lower. Changed heavy cream to evaporated milk. Didn't bread the chicken and lightly fried. Also based on our taste, we left the chicken in larger pieces. Not a big chopped chicken fan. Kids really enjoyed.
really good
Delicious
Recipe as written was way, way too bland. Luckily I read all most helpful reviews, so used 1/2 & 1/2, adding another cup for a total of 3 cups. I used 2 cups of chicken broth. I tripled the parmesan, to 3/4 cup. I used 6 cloves of garlic, added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper, 1/2 tsp aleppo pepper, and 1 tsp of trinidad spice from Penzeys (has salt, garlic, and lemon in it). I also did not bread my chicken - I flattened it, brined it for 15 mins., and then sautéd it in 1 T of olive oil. Once I made all of these adjustments, I actually liked the dish.
very delicious meal!!
Absolutely Delicious! Great flavor! This has been my go to recipe for years now!!
Very yummy sauce! I added sauted chicken (instead of breaded) and used a bag of frozen broccoli (instead of fresh steamed). I also used half and half instead of heavy cream. I made it for company and it was a hit, thank you for a great recipe!
The artichoke hearts were a nice touch. I generally made as written but I didn't use breaded chicken. Used leftover roast chicken. Will make again.
This was very good, the only thing I would do differently next time is double the sauce.
Yum! I really liked this recipe. I found it much more exciting and flavorful than most chicken/broccoli combination casseroles. My husband really liked it too. I kept my broccoli a bit crunchy and I think that gave it a fresh taste. It also made a lot. With only two of us, we've used it for 2 dinners and now lunch today!
I found this recipe very easy to follow. To save time I use frozen broccoli or use the new ziplock steam bags and steam them in the microwave. You can also use Prude Chicken cuts to save time cooking chicken, just warm the chicken cuts in a fry pan, then add to sauce.
Great recipe! Will make again
I very rarely write a review, but this recipe is very deserving! It is easy (although time consuming) and works with a number of alterations. Thank you for this family pleaser!
loved this recipe! will definitely make again
Excellent, we loved this recipes. I used marinated artichoke hearts instead and it really gave it great flavor.
This was a hit with my 3 year old twins and almost 2 year old baby. I did omit the artichoke hearts because we don't like them. I also used 2% milk and roasted the chicken with poultry seasoning in a little olive oil to make it a little healthier. I was serving seconds and thirds.
I decided to cook this one night and everyone absolutely loved it!
Easy to make and the flavor was good! I'm not sure about the artichokes, as ours were a little chewy. BUT that could have just been the kind we bought! I normally love them in dips!
Great flavor! I left out the artichoke hearts, and used boneless, skinless chicken breats that I sauteed in olive oil instead of the breaded chicken. This dish can be easily thrown together by using up leftover chicken and pasta.
Mmmmm...this was good! Used the following suggestions from other reviews; replaced cream with half & half; used vegeterian broth & bouillon; added 5 cloves of garlic and probably could have used more; dissolved cornstarch in water before adding to pan; and took a tip from Rachael Ray and added a bit of nutmeg. It was delicious. Kids loved it. I thought there was plenty of sauce but it was probably because we did not add chicken.
This recipe was a lot of work for the results. The sauce didn't thicken as easily and the whole dish tasted bland. There are much easier, more healthier ways to make chicken, broccoli and ziti.
I scaled this recipe down to 4 servings, and it took me no more than 20 minutes to prepare once the prep and chicken frying was done. (used garlic marinated boneless breasts from my butcher) I used half and half to cut out some fat, and substituted tiny peas and red roasted peppers for the broccoli and artichokes. DELICIOUS! The cornstarch helps the sauce thicken nicely (since heavy cream wasn't used) and I liked how it wasn't too garlicky. Made rigatoni pasta and mixed it in at the end.
i really liked the taste here, but i didn't feel it was saucy enough for my preference. i seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper, sauteed the chicken in some olive oil, and added some italian seasoning to the sauce. i also left out the artichoke hearts. pretty good overall.
I wish there was a 3.5 rating, that's what I would give this. It was pretty good, but I agree with the other reviews: not enough sauce! Or rather, use less pasta as it made a LOT. I think I'll use about 2/3 the pasta next time. I used more than double the Parmesan, extra cream and a chicken substitute and veggie broth as I'm vegetarian. I also took the suggestion to use a red onion as well. And not in the recipe but essential: dissolve the corn starch in a bit of cold water first!
It was ok but very bland!
This dish came out DE-LIC-IOUS!!!!! I used evaporated milk because I didn't have heavy cream, I also omitted the artichoke (because I don't like it). I like a lot of sauce, so I doubled the amount for the sauce. The corn starch gets lumpy, so I added 1 spoonful at a time. I also didn't have any cheese on hand & this dish came out yummy. I will DEF make this again.
This is "THE BEST" chicken,broccoli,ziti recipe i have ever tried...my whole family loves this!!! have made it many times since finding it on this site...thanks so much
This is a good, quick recipe for a family dinner. The corn starch clumped up a bit so I had to strain the sauce but the flavor was good. I didn't have the artichoke hearts and I used grilled chunks of chicken which added nice flavor.
This recipe is a HUGE hit in my house and any leftovers never make it to the next day! I omit the artichoke hearts and add crushed red pepper. It is delicious. This recipe has spoiled me so that I can't get Chicken, Ziti & Broccoli out anymore because this recipe is so much better than any restaurant's!
This took a lot of tweeking and a lot of time. After all of that work I found it very bland. Would not make this again.
Really great recipe. Have made it for many high school hockey and basketball team dinners. It's always gone! I marinate and grill the chicken to add to the pasta and broccoli instead of breading and frying it. You'll never miss it the other way.
This is a good recipe. However, I felt there wasn't enough garlic so I added about 5 cloves more. I also added white wine to the sauce mixture. Instead of breading the chicken, I just dredged it in flour mixed with salt and pepper and fried it in a little olive oil.
Lisa, this really was so yummy. My family enjoyed it! I grilled the chicken instead and left out the artichoke hearts. The sauce was so darn good!!!!! I usually don't fry food much. I will make that again- thanks for such a great family recipe!!!!!!
I tripled this recipe for my daughters birthday party and it was a huge success ! I did substitute half-half for the heavy cream.You just don't need it .I have since given the recipe to 2 of my girlfriends, they loved it so much .I will definately make this again !
Great recipe! Will make again
Made this and was delish. Easy to make. Sauce tastes
Excellent recipe. I did leave out the artichokes and doubled the sauce, 1/2 cream and 1/2 half and half. I served it at Super Bowl with a salad and bread sticks. A big hit. Thank you for sharing!
This dish came out so good! I can honestly say it was better than most restaurants. I will make this again!
Was in a rush so took a few shortcuts and took heed of some other reviews and add additional seasonings. Stir fried the chicken breast chunks in olive oil and seasoned them well with garlic salt, onion powder and pepper in a large, round-bottom skillet. Removed them to a warm plate and used the same pan to make the sauce. Added a bit of white wine to the sauce, along with extra garlic, cheese, salt and paprika. Blanched the broccoli in the microwave while the sauce simmer a few minutes. After the sauce thickened, I stirred in the chicken and broccoli. Very tasty. Took about 45 minutes. We enjoyed it. I do like the idea of baking it as some have suggested, and might try that next time.
followed recipe and it was great, even better the next day!!!
This recipe was amazing! I used fat free half and half and it was perfect. Will definitely be serving for our next family Sunday Dinner!
