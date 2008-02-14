Ritzy Chicken Livers
Chicken livers coated with butter and Ritz™ crackers ...simple and snazzy!
My husband and I enjoy chicken livers as a main dish, but I wanted something different from my usual pan-frying with onions. I made this recipe, using poultry seasoning instead of the Italian, and we really liked it. My hubby likes crispiness, so at the end of the baking time, I topped these off with a couple of minutes under the broiler. Tender and very tasty!Read More
These tasted like chicken livers with cracker coating seasoned with a little italian spices. :l They did. I was surprised the spices weren't stronger flavoring. Don't get me wrong, it wasn't too subtle. I just thought it was too much eventhough I used the full T. The bottom coating got soggy & the top kinda sat there. 'Didn't even toast, which surprised me. Also, done in thirty minutes. I'll try with marsala next time. Next day: Spice flavor increased - too much for me - for chicken livers anyway.Read More
OMG !! wonderful, a great aternative to frying. that said, i love garlic so i had to add some, i would like a little more coating so next time i will do a double dip, but all in all a very good starting recipe to add or deleat seasoning as you like
A Few Tips! Rinse the livers, then soak them in milk overnight. Rinse and pat dry before dipping in butter. After dipping in butter, season with salt, pepper garlic powder, and any other seasonings you want to use. The Italian seasoning was pretty yummy! I used Keebler Club Crackers, they are very buttery. I put them in a gallon sized plastic bag and used the rolling pin to crush them. it is important to get the crumbs as fine as possible. Set the livers so they aren't touching, on a cookie sheet or baking pan. Check them after 20- 30 minutes; small or thin livers will be done earlier than fat ones. At 25 minutes I ate the thin ones all up, and turned the fat ones over for another 5 minutes; even the fattest chicken liver I had was done at a total of 30 minutes. I gave this 4 stars because even though it is healthier than my usual recipe, livers are much better fried, with bacon and crispy, caramelized onions. This was simply a little bland, although I enjoyed trying something new! I will post a photo tomorrow!
My husband and I LOVE chicken livers, but would always fry them. This recipe is fantastic as an alternative to oil burns from the inevitable popping livers in the frying pan. Broiling for the last couple minutes of baking really gives them a nice crisp crust. I also cut crackers with breadcrumbs so that the livers are fully coated. Excellent recipe!!!
very tender.
If you love liver, this recipe is a must. Kitchen smelled delicous while they were cooking, they tasted even better. I served them over a balsamic dressed spinach salad with onions, roasted peppers and capers. YUM YUM
These were pretty good and I would probably try them again. Thanks for sharing JAZZY-GIRL
really liked it alot. baked it along with "best baked fries" (which really are the best, by the way!) recipe from this website. Since fries had to bake at @ 425*, put the livers in oven during last 15 of baking time, then turned them all over and put them in the broiler on high for about 8 minutes or so. They were moist and flavorful on the inside and had a nice, crisp coating on the outside. I think what made the difference in texture was I baked them on a pizza pan with air holes and of course, the broiling. Even my picky 6 year old son liked them! Besides cooking time and temperature, a few changes: as others suggested, soaked them in milk, but only had time for 20 minute soak, they were just fine (others suggested an overnight soak, etc...). Omitted the butter entirely, there are enough grams of fat in those crackers. beat 2 eggs together and dipped the livers in that. Someone else posted they mixed their cracker crumbs with instant potato flakes, took their advice and was happy with the results. Wanted even more of a coating but didn't want to dip in egg again because I was in a hurry, so sprayed all coated livers over with cooking oil spray and rolled all in the zip lock bag of crumbs again. If I had to change anything else... I probably wouldn't! This was a good recipe! Thanks for posting! will definitely make again. curious to try with beef liver to see if my kid will eat that, too. He is a pain to cook for cuz he hates everything!
I have loved these since I was a child!! If you want a delicious sauce to dip them in mix Hellman's Tartar Sauce, mustard, chopped green onions and a little milk together.
I really liked these, they came out very tender! I also tried the same coating on calves liver another night, the only change I made was to soak the liver in milk for 1/2 an hour prior to coating and cooking. It turned out DELICIOUS! Thanks for sharing.
I did not care for this recipe.
So easy & so much less messy than pan frying. Husband really liked them along w/biscuits and pinto beans. Definitely a keeper. Thanks.
I made this but I used Chicken thighs. I was looking for a nice coating to bake w/ and decided to try this. I followed the directions, for the most part. The only thing I did differently was I added an egg to the butter mixture and beat it together.. and I only did that b/c that's the way I've always done it. And I found Garlic flavored Ritz crackers. It was pretty good. Next time I might add alittle salt but all in all the coating was good.
These are delicious!
Taste great. I didnt have enough cracker crumbs so I used instant potato flakes. Turned out moist. My kids who hate liver enjoyed them.
I loved this recipe! I did not chnge a thing. Thank you!
A great change for the usually pan fried chicken livers, I like. I made one change and added 3 tablespoons of Parm. cheese.
The flavor was good but the coating was kind of mushy instead of crisp. I think I'll try them again but mix panko crumbs in with the crackers. Maybe that will give it a bit of a crunch.
Did soak in milk overnite, dipped in beatten eggs and threw in bag of blended up garlic Melba crackers...added a tblsp on italian seasoning and baked for almost an hour. Oh yes, melted butter down in shallow pan and placed livers in....I love it and love the very least mess as to frying...tender on the inside and crispy on the out....will make from now on!
I upped the temp to 375 - took Ellie May's advise & soaking in milk overnight really makes a difference (once I did it, once only 4 hrs). Would always do overnight in the future.
This will be my go to recipe from now on.
Easy and very tasty! Thanks for posting!
Excellent!!!!!!
I use this same recipe for chicken tenders. Nothing is better tasting than that!!
These were the best chicken livers ever. Very easy. I'll never make them any other way again. Thanks very much
I used Panko rather than Ritz crackers and had to add salt and pepper for flavor. Needed much more spice. Made a mustard/hot sauce dip to perk it up some.
Made my usual wilted spinach salad with boiled eggs, bacon and onions and added these on top. I love fried livers but looking for a healthier option and these fit the bill cutting the overall calories almost in half (compared to deep frying) and brings the cholesterol level down too. Thank you for sharing!
Overcooked.
