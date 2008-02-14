Ritzy Chicken Livers

really liked it alot. baked it along with "best baked fries" (which really are the best, by the way!) recipe from this website. Since fries had to bake at @ 425*, put the livers in oven during last 15 of baking time, then turned them all over and put them in the broiler on high for about 8 minutes or so. They were moist and flavorful on the inside and had a nice, crisp coating on the outside. I think what made the difference in texture was I baked them on a pizza pan with air holes and of course, the broiling. Even my picky 6 year old son liked them! Besides cooking time and temperature, a few changes: as others suggested, soaked them in milk, but only had time for 20 minute soak, they were just fine (others suggested an overnight soak, etc...). Omitted the butter entirely, there are enough grams of fat in those crackers. beat 2 eggs together and dipped the livers in that. Someone else posted they mixed their cracker crumbs with instant potato flakes, took their advice and was happy with the results. Wanted even more of a coating but didn't want to dip in egg again because I was in a hurry, so sprayed all coated livers over with cooking oil spray and rolled all in the zip lock bag of crumbs again. If I had to change anything else... I probably wouldn't! This was a good recipe! Thanks for posting! will definitely make again. curious to try with beef liver to see if my kid will eat that, too. He is a pain to cook for cuz he hates everything!