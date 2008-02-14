Ritzy Chicken Livers

4.1
36 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Chicken livers coated with butter and Ritz™ crackers ...simple and snazzy!

Recipe by MARCEA

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place crushed cracker crumbs and seasonings of your choice in a shallow bowl or plate. Pour melted butter into another shallow bowl or plate. Roll chicken livers in butter or margarine, then in crumbs.

  • Place coated chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 289.4mg; sodium 274mg. Full Nutrition
