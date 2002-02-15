Pakistani Potato Chicken

This is a slightly spicy Pakistani dish of chicken and potatoes.

Recipe by Fatma Athar

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a pot over medium heat. Stir in garlic paste and ginger; cook and stir for about 1 minute. Add the minced chile, cumin, salt, and yogurt.

  • Stir in chicken pieces and bell pepper. Cover pot and simmer over low heat, until the oil separates and chicken is mostly cooked, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Mix in potatoes; add a little water, if necessary. Cook on low heat until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes more. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
675 calories; protein 45.9g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 170.9mg; sodium 232.6mg. Full Nutrition
