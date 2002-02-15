Pakistani Potato Chicken

I altered this recipe a little because I had to use the spices I had at home. I used garam masala, some sambar powder, and ground ginger. I made this for my bf who is from Pakistan and he liked it ok. He only liked the chicken, but he is a picky eater. I had to add MUCH more spices than the recipe called for, probably at least tripled the amount, and he said the spices were just right, but he likes it very spicy. For the Americanized version, I still think it would be better to add a little more spices than the recipe calls for. I also had to use more yogurt at the last minute than it called for to give it a creamier consistency and it still got a little dry. Overall, good flavor, but double yogurt and spices. Might cook again minus the vegetables as my bf is such a picky eater.