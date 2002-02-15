Pakistani Potato Chicken
This is a slightly spicy Pakistani dish of chicken and potatoes.
Made two batches of this recipe. First one was too mild for everyone who tried it but I doubled the spices and yogurt for the second one and it was great!Read More
Definitely needed altering as others suggested in their reviews. I double the spices and yoghurt and added 2 t each of Turmeric and Chicken Stock. Also needed to add about 2 cups of warm water to cook the potato. Was really nice and filling with the alterations.Read More
Very, very good. I used garlic powder instead of paste increased the yogurt and also added red chiles finely diced for extra kick. Note that you had add the potatoes to the chicken mixture sooner than the recipe says, as a way to save time.
This is such an easy and delicious meal. I agree with another review I saw, though. We intend to double the spices and yogurt the next time we make it.
I love this recipe and have made it for a few years to rave reviews of friends and family. Like many other reviewers, however, I usually double the yogurt and spices. It's also worked well with the addition of chickpeas and a couple of diced tomatoes.
I altered this recipe a little because I had to use the spices I had at home. I used garam masala, some sambar powder, and ground ginger. I made this for my bf who is from Pakistan and he liked it ok. He only liked the chicken, but he is a picky eater. I had to add MUCH more spices than the recipe called for, probably at least tripled the amount, and he said the spices were just right, but he likes it very spicy. For the Americanized version, I still think it would be better to add a little more spices than the recipe calls for. I also had to use more yogurt at the last minute than it called for to give it a creamier consistency and it still got a little dry. Overall, good flavor, but double yogurt and spices. Might cook again minus the vegetables as my bf is such a picky eater.
Tasted very good, but not a family favorite. Even though it didn't please everyone it was enjoyable. I most likely will not make it again.
This definitely had a "different" taste to it. But my boyfriend and I really liked it!
I (of course) didn't read the reviews before I made this... and it was....mmm... bland at best. I like spicy, and I always increase the spices... it still didn't get it. oh well.
Obviously as other reviewers said, there needs to be MUCH more spices. I used fresh onion, ginger, garlic-- all doubled. For more authentic flavors, instead of increasing the yogurt I added TONS of coconut milk (otherwise it would be extremely dry). It helped give this dish a great taste. Other spices I threw in were tumeric, cinnamon, salt & pepper. Still could usa a little more flavor and I would recommend adding something with a little kick. Overall it's a great base for a recipe to make your own.
I was looking forward to making this dish and was surprisingly disappointed. It was edible but nothing special. This is not a recipe I would make again.
This was nice and easy. Not too spicy, but nicely flavoured.
I really wanted to like this recipe, but it turned out to be my first real AR disaster! I tripled the spices and added garam masala and turmeric - without it, it would have been an extremely bland dish. Also, I know think there's a reason why there's no time estimates given - I cooked the potatoes for about an hour, and they still weren't tender. I finally ended up tossing the whole pot.
This dish was good, not great... but good. I think it needs a bit of spicing up and I'll have to look through some of the other reviews to see what others have recommended. I made the recipe exactly as it is written here and it just didn't quite cut it.
oh yes
good stuff! i will add onions next time. great for leftovers as well.
As a guide this is a great recipe. I did make some changes recommended in the other reviews. I did double up on the spices and yogurt. I first cooked the garlic and ginger for about 5 minutes, then added the chicken saute that for 5 minutes then added the salt, red pepper powder and cumin. Cooked that for about 5 minutes then added the red bell pepper and potatoes. For looks, I fried the potatoes to give them some color. Mixed everything together for 5 minutes then added the yogurt. Mixed that and some water and cooked till everything was done. Sprinkle some chopped cilantro and green pepper (for some more heat). I will make this again.
I have followed the recipe for lamb with potatoes, or aalu gosht. Haven't made it yet with chicken, though
