Easy, Cheesy Zucchini Bake

Rating: 4 stars This was good, will make again. I pretty much followed recipe, but based on others having problems with zuchinni, I melted a little butter & sauteed the zuchinni until the started to brown slightly. I browned the turkey in the same pan I sauteed the zuchinni in & also added some chopped onions & garlic. I mixed in 2 cups of ragu spaghetti sauce w/mushrooms & green peppers & a can of corn & poured over the zuchinni! Covered & baked for about 30 minutes, removed foil, let cook another 10 minutes to thicken it up a little more & then put some freshly shredded cheddar cheese over the top, cooked until bubbly. I served it over wild rice (uncle ben's) & made garlic bread to go with it. My fiance liked it & said he'd take some to work today for lunch..(he is picky & will not take leftovers if he thought the meal was just ok) Nice change from hamburger meat & chicken & pork! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars This was such a good, simple and nutritious recipe. I did omit the corn, added onion, garlic, and italian seasoning, and served it over large macaroni noodles to increase the kid appeal. My kids refuse to eat zucchini, but they tried it and admitted that it was pretty good. The zucchini takes on the flavor of the sauce. Had the leftovers for lunch today and they were great! I will make this again. Helpful (51)

Rating: 3 stars I don't know about this dish... it needs seasoning and a few tweaks. I added 2 cloves of garlic, chopped, while browning ground beef (had it thawed out already, so used it instead of turkey). I followed the rest of the recipe exactly, but wish I would have omitted the corn. It really doesn't seem to go with the rest of the ingredients. I think to make this work better I would do the following: precook zucchini until tender. Scoop out insides, leaving shell. Spoon beef/turkey into shells. Add zucchini guts to tomato sauce, along with seasoning of choice, and pour that over the top of the zucchinis. Forget about the corn. Then, bake as originally directed. Just some thoughts, but I think that would turn this into at least a 4 star recipe. Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars My family liked this recipe even if they are not fans of zucchini however I did make some changes because of the reviews. Here are the changes I ve made I sautéed onions garlic and fresh mushrooms in a little bit of olive oil then added my ground turkey salt and pepper and browned my turkey. After my turkey was browned I added my pasta sauce and some Italian seasoning I also added my zucchini to the sauce and mixed together. Because my family is not fans of zucchini what I did is I shredded the zucchini which once mixed in with the sauce and ground turkey you can hardly tell it s in there and it also cooked much better then sliced or cut length wise. I topped my casserole with a bit of parmesan and light cheddar cheese and baked uncovered at 350 for about 25 minutes. I served it over broad egg noodles..next time I will add a bit more spices because it s still missing a bit but over all very good and healthy. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I loved this although I did make one change: Instead of using halved fresh zucchini I used a bag of frozen sliced zucchini. It still came out great though and I can't wait to try it with fresh zucchini. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This is the BEST squash recipe ever! My family isnt really big on squash - however everyone loved this! I moted the corn sauteed the turkey with garlic powder italian seasoning and a bit of ground red pepper. I sliced the zucchini and then layered it lasagna style in the pan with the sauce and cheese. It was a bit runny but nothing to complain about. Super recipe that I will definitely make again! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I ended up slicing the zucchini in circles though I don't really remember why now (I think it had something to do with the shape of my baking dish) and I added onions mushrooms and more cheese than the recipe called for and it ended up being delish! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars My husband liked this. It wasn't to watery for me. When I covered it with foil I poked a few holes in it to let the steam escape. It seemed to work. I will do this one again. Maybe add some olives and mushrooms instead of the corn. Corn makes my husbands blood sugar go up. With a few substitutes this will work good for us. Helpful (11)