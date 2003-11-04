Spicy Chicken Curry

43 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 15
  • 3 6
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

Garam Masala, similar but NOT identical to curry powder, can be found in East Indian food shops and sometimes in the 'Ethnic Foods' section at the supermarket. Serve hot with fried bread or rice, if desired.

By SAI

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken pieces and pat dry. Set aside. Grind poppy seeds into a paste.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, saute onions and green chiles in oil until golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and continue to saute. Add poppy seed paste and reserved chicken pieces, continuing to saute. Stir all together; after chicken is well mixed with the 'gravy', add the red chili powder and pour 2 cups of water over the mixture. Cover skillet and let simmer about 12 to 15 minutes, until chicken is cooked through.

  • After chicken is 'well-boiled' (the oil should be floating on top of the skillet liquid), add the garam masala and turmeric powder and turn off the stove. Stir all together and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 52.7mg; sodium 303.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022