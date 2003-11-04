Spicy Chicken Curry

This is an excellent, easy to make chicken curry with great flavor, and better yet, it doesn't require the laundry list of ingredients that some other recipes do. For those experimenting with Indian cooking for the first time, I have a few tips and suggestions, as one who makes Indian food more often than not: First of all, the poppy seeds are used to achieve a slightly creamy texture. If you don't have them, use a little more than a tablespoon of unsalted cashews (or use salted and reduce the salt a little) and grind to a coarse powder. You'll get the same effect, and cashews are frequently used in Indian recipes, so the flavor will be great. Second, ginger garlic paste is a shortcut used in Indian cooking for peeling and chopping fresh garlic and ginger. It can be replaced by fresh grated, pressed, or chopped ginger and garlic in a 1:1 ratio for the same total volume. You're better off not using powdered spices here. Finally, you'll get the best flavor using fresh chilies, not canned. If you like a little less spice, use 1-2 jalapenos rather than 4 small hot chilies and reduce the chili powder. Garam masala is not the same as curry powder - it's a less pungent mixture including cloves, cinnamon, mace, pepper, and other spices. I try to avoid substituting the two, and find that garam masala has a milder, less overpowering flavor. It's worth the effort to find it, but you can make your own from commonly available spices. I hope this helps! Happy curry making!