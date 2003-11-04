Spicy Chicken Curry
Garam Masala, similar but NOT identical to curry powder, can be found in East Indian food shops and sometimes in the 'Ethnic Foods' section at the supermarket. Serve hot with fried bread or rice, if desired.
Garam Masala, similar but NOT identical to curry powder, can be found in East Indian food shops and sometimes in the 'Ethnic Foods' section at the supermarket. Serve hot with fried bread or rice, if desired.
This is an awesome recipe! My family and I tend to like very spicy food...I add triple the chili powder, twice the garlic, twice the garam masala (available from the grocery) and one half the chili's to the recipe. I have had RAVE reviews when I made it served over rice --in fact, when I made it for a person from India, he said it was just "like home". For ginger garlic paste, I just mix ginger powder with the pressed garlic prior to adding it to the curry mix. This is also terrific heated up the next day for a little less spicy taste. Weloved it!Read More
Maybe I did something wrong...but between the ingredients saying poppyseeds and the recipe saying poppyseed paste...and saying cook until 'well boiled'?! This wasn't spicy and my husband said, "Don't bother making this again."Read More
This is an awesome recipe! My family and I tend to like very spicy food...I add triple the chili powder, twice the garlic, twice the garam masala (available from the grocery) and one half the chili's to the recipe. I have had RAVE reviews when I made it served over rice --in fact, when I made it for a person from India, he said it was just "like home". For ginger garlic paste, I just mix ginger powder with the pressed garlic prior to adding it to the curry mix. This is also terrific heated up the next day for a little less spicy taste. Weloved it!
This is an excellent, easy to make chicken curry with great flavor, and better yet, it doesn't require the laundry list of ingredients that some other recipes do. For those experimenting with Indian cooking for the first time, I have a few tips and suggestions, as one who makes Indian food more often than not: First of all, the poppy seeds are used to achieve a slightly creamy texture. If you don't have them, use a little more than a tablespoon of unsalted cashews (or use salted and reduce the salt a little) and grind to a coarse powder. You'll get the same effect, and cashews are frequently used in Indian recipes, so the flavor will be great. Second, ginger garlic paste is a shortcut used in Indian cooking for peeling and chopping fresh garlic and ginger. It can be replaced by fresh grated, pressed, or chopped ginger and garlic in a 1:1 ratio for the same total volume. You're better off not using powdered spices here. Finally, you'll get the best flavor using fresh chilies, not canned. If you like a little less spice, use 1-2 jalapenos rather than 4 small hot chilies and reduce the chili powder. Garam masala is not the same as curry powder - it's a less pungent mixture including cloves, cinnamon, mace, pepper, and other spices. I try to avoid substituting the two, and find that garam masala has a milder, less overpowering flavor. It's worth the effort to find it, but you can make your own from commonly available spices. I hope this helps! Happy curry making!
This was my first attempt at a curry dish, but it was incredibly easy and didn't take as long to prepare as I thought it would (I should have prepared the dough for the naan way in advance!). I couldn't find the garam masala or the ginger garlic paste, so I used curry powder and made a paste using ginger powder, garlic powder and a little bit of olive oil. I worked out really well, although I will still try to find the more authentic ingredients. I served this for guests with basmati rice and naan. Excellent, excellent meal that received great reviews. Thanks so much for submitting the recipe. Do you have any recipes that are strictly vegetable?
This was an excellent recipe!! Once you have the ingredients ( I had to hunt for the garem masala and ginger-garlic paste) the cooking is remarkably quick and easy for such a tasty dish. I've never had Indian cuisine and was curious about it , now I'm glad I tried it out. I'm eager for more recipes and hope they are as tasty as this one. I used a can of mild green chiles from the mexican section of our supermarket and omitted the poppy seeds. Once again, this dish is awesome. It's just spicy enough without being overwhelming.
Instead of chili peppers (as the kind Americans use are generally mild), I used canned jalapeno slices (chopped); and as I didn't have garlic-ginger paste, I mashed together a couple of garlic cloves and some chopped fresh ginger. The spiciness was perfect (the warm-your-throat kind, not the mouth-on-fire kind), but I thought there was something lacking in flavor. Were I to make this again, I would probably use more garlic, maybe 1/2 cup less water, and more garam masala. Also, I served this over coconut rice - an accompanyment I would recommend.
Wow talk about a delicious, fun fast recipe. I made it for people who were skeptical of Indian food, and they LOVED it. It will definitley go into my permanent recipe drawer!!
Maybe I did something wrong...but between the ingredients saying poppyseeds and the recipe saying poppyseed paste...and saying cook until 'well boiled'?! This wasn't spicy and my husband said, "Don't bother making this again."
Very good. But, because I was only cooking for myself, I only used 2 peppers, and 2 tbsps of oil. I should also have cut the water in half. It ended up a little watery. Also, how does one properly turn poppyseeds into a paste? I had a very tough time with that. Any suggestions?
Extremely good, and very authentic tasting. I used jalepenos instead of Indian chilis, however, and that proved to be a rather bad decision: it was brutally hot, but tasty nonetheless. I look forward to following the recipe a bit more closely in the future!
This was just o.k. for me. I have another recipe from the "African and middle eastern cookbook" By Josephine Bacon and Jenni Fleetwood, called Awaze Tibs that is better suited to be made with lamb. The flavor overpowered the chicken i think. I made my own fresh garam masala with a grinder but it tasted to close to a Berbere to me, Might have been the fresh roasted cardamom seeds, i don't know. It wasn't spicy in the sense of a chili pepper as much as it was the fresh spices. Once again i think this is better suited to lamb than chicken. good, but 3 stars.
After spicing it up a bit this recipe is great. As for people trying to find poppy seed paste, I believe that the recipe should read "poppy seed, paste" with the paste referring to the ginger/garlic paste. Thank you for the recipe!
Not quite a 5 stars but a 4.5! We really enjoyed this authentic-tasting Indian dish, even if I didn't add all the "spicy" ingredients. Thanks for posting!
It was spicy, but sauce was too watery. Not much flavor.
Delicious - easy to make - going to try it with shrimp and some type of firm white fish. My boyfriend loves whenever I make this.
Best served with basmati rice
Between the chili powder and green chile peppers, you have a very spicy dish indeed. My husband and I enjoy spicy foods, especially curries but this one is lacking a little more flavour than most curry dishes - probably because there not as many spices involved in this dish than most curries. And you must enjoy garam masala, if not, this is not a curry dish you will like.
This is a great recipe. It is easy and delicious. I haven't done a ton of Indian cooking before but this was by far the simplest and fastest Indian dish I have made. I did make one little change to the original recipe, I added a can of coconut milk instead of 2 C of water. It turned out great! I'll definitely be making this one again.
i followed the recipe but did not add as much water, 1 cup should be fine...did not use the poppy seeds, and added potatoes served it with parathas and rice...turned out great!
soup not curry- not thick and strong, and without putting in extra heat and using a broth instead of water it wouldn't have been anything at all.
This is good. I would recommend that you do not add water, but maybe use chicken broth and only half a cup and let the chicken cook in its own juice at low heat because it has a tendency to become watery. I used chicken legs instead of chicken breast. I had Achar Massala in the house so I used that. I served it on basamati rice. Expect some members of your family to let you know that the spice while cooking was burning their eyes. I did not use poppy seeds. I used curry powder instead. I will try and use chicken breast next time also. It does need something else in there to make it more tasty, but it is still a very authentic indian curry taste. It was spicy, but it was not burning.
I used one pepper less than the recipe called for and it was too hot. Unless you can handle such heat I would suggest cutting down on the peppers. Otherwise, this dish was delicious!
I wasn't thrilled with this recipe at all. I followed the instructions to the letter. The resulting food was very bland. I separated some of it into portions and experimented separately, doing things like adding more spices (more chili powder, more GM, etc.), I even tried adding coconut milk, plain yogurt, tomatoes and their juice, etc.. ANYTHING.. For my taste, this recipe is not good as it stands and no matter how I fiddled with it, I could not get it to have a pleasing taste anything similar to the authentic indian food I eat everyday.
This was great. I used chicken stock instead of water and added frozen baby peas and a handful of golden raisins. I had fresh garlic, ginger and turmeric so used those for the paste and powder. Served with brown rice, and even some non curry lovers liked it. Thanks.
Not as spicy as I expected ( I think I should have used fresh chiles, but still had good flavor. I added chicken broth instead of water.
This definitely calls for too much onion! Next time I will cut the amount in half. It also seemed that the recipe was missing something. Slightly disappointing...
I usually make my curries with curry paste and coconut milk so this was a bit of a change for me. I reduced the chillies down to 2 because of my spice sensitive hubby, I couldn't get ginger garlic paste so I minced some garlic and stirred some ginger powder in. The sauce was a little thinner than what I'm used to but was very good. My daughter and I lapped it up but even with reduced chillies hubby struggled a bit. I served over plain rice. Thanks.
This dish was tasty and easy to make. I expected the sauce to be thicker, and would enjoy it more if it was. I used everything in the recipe but the poppyseeds. I used canned green chiles, which worked well. Next time I will make it a little spicier, and hopefully I can find a way to make it thicker. I served it over basmati rice. All in all, this dish was good, I will definately make it again. The recipe given is good, but I think once you make it and figure out how to customize it to your preferences, it will be great.
I really didn't like this dish at all. My husband didn't mind it, but he didn't rave like he usually does when I try something new. I won't be making it again.
Used 4 chicken legs instead of breast so cooking time varied , another 15-20 mints of cooking at low. scaled servings to 2, And found that the ingredients are low on spice(we prefer bit spicy and hot), so added 1 jalapeno pepper and more garlic , ginger and red pepper powder. Poppy seeds can not be made into paste as the quantity is much less , I would suggest making it paste with some cashews and increase the quantity to help rotate the grinder add 3-4 tbs of water also, thats the best way to do it . Refrigerate the leftover paste for any other gravy (stays fresh for 2-3 days), Its goes well with Mango Lassi as desert . Best made it with Canola oil , it will still be flavorful.lastly serve with chopped fresh corriander and onion slices.
I made this for friends for dinner one night. We thought the flavor was great. I would have liked it spicier but it was fine for my friends who don't care for spicy foods as much as I do. I did omit the poppy seeds because I didn not have them at home. I served the curry along with the Indian Spiced Basmati Rice recipe from this site. I will make this again soon.
This was very interesting! I am unfamiliar w/ Indian cuisine so I didn't deviate from the recipe much. I did use curry powder instead of turmeric but that's the only change I made. I will say that it is next to impossible to make a paste out of poppy seeds. Even w/ my mortar & pestle & w/ the addition of a bit of oil, I couldn't get it to "paste" up. This dish was flavorful but it had too much oil, I think. I never like to see oil slicks on top of my food so next time I will decrease the oil a bit. I went all out on my Indian theme & served this w/Indonesian Spiced Rice, naan & kheer, for dessert. I served gewurztarminer w/ the meal also. It's a white wine that pairs well w/ spicy foods...it really complemented the dish. I also toasted my cook-along friends w/ a Madras before I began cooking. Thanks for a fun recipe Sai!
Its called Spicy Chicken CURRY and there is NO curry in it. I made it as directed but it was missing a little something. Could it have been the CURRY! Didn't even realize it until I went back to this app and looked at this recipe. I served it over Jasmine rice. Will try it again.
Made this with crushed chillies instead of fresh as it was all I had, I also didn't have poppyseeds to make the paste, but added 1 chicken stock cube to try to balance out the thickness of the liquids. (I was trying to work with what I had in the kitchen already)
Would 100% make this again it tasted great! Next time I'll be getting a hold of poppyseeds for this recipe, as I've never used them before it will be good to see the difference, but I am going to need to get some more crushed chillies now lol
Liquid was a little too thin for my liking, but great for having with bread (like how one would use break for a stew or soup)
I also didn't know how much of a difference mixing the spice directly into the floating oil would make, amazing trick, mixed together so smoothly!
Great recipe and so easy. Used curry powder instead of chili powder, and added cooked cut green beans right at the end. Served over saffron rice.
I had to make some substitutions, but I was amazed how good this was! I only had 1/2 white onion and a whole purple onion and only 1 fresh green chilie pepper - so I added a can of diced green chilies as well. I also had to mix up some ginger powder and minced garlic to get the ginger garlic paste. Also to make a good curry without curry! Who knew? I also thought only 1 lb of chicken wasn't going to be enough - but it really is. I served it over white rice, which was great and I think it will be great and even more filling over brown rice...
This should be called fast and easy spicy chicken curry I did add more curry but besides that yum mm thnxxxxx for sharing
I tried the idea of mashing up chopped ginger and garlic to substitute the ginger garlic paste, but my curry turned out really watery. Also, is it poppy seeds or poppy seed paste? Anyway, it had a good flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections