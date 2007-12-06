Easy Mexican Fried Chicken

Great with Mexican rice and fried beans with cheese melted on top, if desired! Sort of 'On-The-Border Southern Fried Chicken'.

By Barbara Edwards

Directions

  • In a resealable plastic bag combine the chicken, buttermilk and 1 packet of taco seasoning. Seal and shake to mix together. Refrigerate and let marinate overnight.

  • In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium low heat. Mix flour and the other packet of taco seasoning in a shallow dish or plate. Remove chicken from refrigerator and remove chicken from marinade. Discard marinade.

  • Coat chicken with flour mixture and fry in skillet until cooked through and juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

548 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 1628.7mg. Full Nutrition
