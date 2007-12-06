Easy Mexican Fried Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 59.5g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 1628.7mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe disappointed me. I was having a Mexican Fiesta, and wanted to make fried chicken for those who didn't eat Mexican. I wanted to make a dish that had a Mexican Flare, but this wasn't it. The chicken cooked up very dark, looking like it was burnt. Maybe, you should only use one package of taco seasoning mix. The chicken was very, very bland, and messy. It was too much mess for ordinary tasting chicken. It wasn't worth the trouble. I will not try this again, not in this fashion.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2002
I followed this recipee exactly and found it messy. The coating wouldn't stick and there didn't seem to be enough oil to fry it. The coating was crunchy and flavorful, but it would have been nice to have it on the chicken and not stuck to the bottom of the pan. I really did't care for this one. Sorry!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2000
Love this recipe. It was easy to make and I will use it over and over again
The second time I made this rather than use taco seasoning I used some adobo and rubbed it on the chicken then did my usual method of flour, eggs & milk, flour. I was not impressed with the taco seasoning taste. I made this for a family picnic and the mexican side said it tasted like taco bell made fryed chicken and the black side said it was a crime against chicken. Also super messy!
This was great, and oh so easy. I have tried to make Mexican fried chicken over the years, and never got it quite right. I think it is the buttermilk that helps tenderize everything and hold the coating on. I will make this again.
the flavor was great but the breading was sticking to the bottom of the pan beacause there wasnt enough oil so we added oil. but we still couldnt keep the breading on. but we will def. try this one again
Great concept! I made this with Chicken Thighs. I marinated overnight like stated, then dredged in the flour/seasoning mix but I did more of a deep fried chicken (1/2 in oil in skillet) until golden brown then put in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes. This is how I do all of my chicken to allow the fat to drain out. It was very moist and delicious. I will make this often.
This recipe is AMAZING but I didnt make it as written. I didnt have the time to marinate it. I then pounded the breasts flat to an even thickness. Mixed milk with 2 eggs and beat to coat chicken. Then breaded the chicken in flour and taco season mixture. After frying breast to a golden brown, I put them on a lined cookie sheet, covered them in shredded cheese and baked for 15-20 mins at 350. THEY WERE FANTASTIC !!!!
This was a very easy recipe to follow and had great success. I used about 1/4 cup of olive oil in a cast iron pan on medium heat with 6 pieces of chicken. The chicken came out a golden brown with a great crust on it and the crust stayed in tact. Not sure what others were doing incorrectly to have the coating come off. The chicken was juicy, moist and super tender. I added more spices to the buttermilk as well as the flour and taco mixture. Family loved it and we like flavour, hence the added spices and extra seasoning.
SOOOOOO UPSET with this recipe.i used thighs because thats what i had.thete was a point in time where the chicken would look beautiful on the outside but at that point it would not be cooked fully.i think i will try again finishing them off in the oven outside of the fact they looked horribly burnt it tasted likw typical drive thru chicken. will have to adjust some seasonings next time
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.