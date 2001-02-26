Orange Honey Garlic Chicken

4
192 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 70
  • 3 30
  • 2 12
  • 1 4

Really easy, tangy and tasty. A delicious orange/honey/soy/garlic marinade! Yum!

5
4 to 6 servings
  • To Make Marinade: Combine the soy sauce, honey, orange juice, garlic, oregano, pepper and paprika. Mix all together and pour over chicken pieces. Refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken from refrigerator. Place chicken and marinade in a 9x13 inch baking dish and bake, uncovered, in preheated oven for 1 1/2 hours. Baste once.

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

324 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 635.2mg. Full Nutrition
