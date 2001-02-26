Orange Honey Garlic Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 97mg; sodium 635.2mg. Full Nutrition
Excellent, tasty recipe. I used large boneless breasts, and added 1/4 cup of orange marmalade, as suggested by another cook. I also added 1 tablespoon of dried minced onion. Tender and tangy. I served it with potatoes au gratin, and a romaine and cucumber salad tossed in lemon olive oil. Nice combination. Will definitely make this one again. Can't wait to try it on the grille, too.
This was just ok. To me it was to sweet but thats just me. I only used half the oregano called for but you could still taste it. I guess it just wasn't my thing. I used thin chicken breast and they came out very tender maybe it would be better with bone in chicken?
BAJANGRL29
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2002
Great. Marinated overnight and then the next day added the soy sauce and honey 30 mins prior to baking. Added other spices such as onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, fresh onions, etc.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/11/2000
I made this with a whole chicken and it turned out nicely.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2001
Tangy and tasty. Like another reviewer I, too, used the marinade on 4 boneless breasts instead of a whole chicken. I would like to try it with a whole chicken because I suspect it would be more juicy. But my boyfriend says he doesn't care much for anything but the boneless breasts...oh well. Anyhow, it's still good and we agreed we'd both like to eat it again. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added a tablespoon of dried minced onion. On my next try, I will add the marmalade as suggested and that should liven up the slight dryness of the boneless breasts. If using the skinless, boneless breasts, I think the dish is best enjoyed fresh and not as a leftover. But I would even make it again anyhow. I served mine with fettucini alfredo.
Excellent marinade! I really liked this. Watch the cook time, though, my chicken breasts were somewhat thin and came out a bit chewy. I doubled the marinade to be sure I'd have plenty left over to make into sauce, and it was perfect! Thanks!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used b/s chicken breasts, o.j. concentrate rather than orange juice and I added some marmelade. I cooked it on top of the stove and thickened the sauce with cornstarch after the chicken was done. Served with brown rice. It's going into my "favorites" file.
We make this chicken so often I now scale the recipe to 20 servings, buy a very large pack of boneless skinless chicken breast, fill small freezer bags with 3 chicken breast (to suite my families needs) and then fill the bag with marinade. Then we have a moist and delicious entree on hand. Just pull out of the freezer and thaw in fridge or defrost in microwave. Wonderful!!!
This is great! I marinated my chicken in Orange juice, honey, and cut garlic cloves for about 3 hours before I baked it. Then, when I baked it I just coated each strip in honey, sprinkled the herbs and pinned the oranges on with toothpicks. Just pour your marinade in with it to let it simmer while baking to add that extra flavor.
This was really good. I did goof though. I cut up the chicken breasts instead of leaving whole pieces. Read the recipe too fast. Still turned out excellent. Just adjusted cooking time to 30 min. Sauce was delicious also. So, if you want to try this recipe and make it FAST, cut chicken breasts in 1 inch pieces, put everything in pyrex and bake at 350 for 30 min. Served it with steamed broccoli and wedged parmasean potatoes. The sauce complimented the broccoli well. Might try adding some nuts to the chicken for some crunch. Thanks for the recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2006
This has a good taste, but it could be cooked 1 hour instead of 1 1/2. It was dry after that long.
Very nice recipe! I use just thighs and drumsticks and add 2 more cloves of garlic. I put it all in a Ziploc for a day or 2 in the fridge--turning it every 8-12 hours and then during the week I have a quick and easy meal by just making rice and broccoli to go with it. By marinating 2-3 days, the meat is really tender and full of flavor.
This made a good dinner. I used 3 breast halves, but there was enough marinade for at least 4. I baked it for 45 minutes and it came out tender. I simmered the marinade from the baking pan on the stove with 1 rounded tsp. of cornstarch to make a nice sauce. Served it over rice. I did make one change to the ingredients - used 1/4 cup OJ concentrate instead of regular OJ. My kids ate it up.
I recently made this dish and my family loved it. Tonight, I asked my family what they wanted for dinner and my semi-picky 6 y.o. son said he wanted that yummy garlic chicken for dinner. I was shocked, but we're having it tonight. It's great. I have been using boneless, skinless chicken breasts, for ease and quickness. Also, for those of you who have the vacuum sealing machines, this works great. I just put the marinade in my container, throw the chicken in and seal it up. It marinates between 20 & 30 minutes instead of 2-4 hours. Thanks for the great chicken, Leah!
I decided to make this based on all the good reviews. I followed the ingredients and directions exactly. This tasted like I used a store bought marinade. The oregano just didn't taste like it belonged in this recipe. My children and husband didn't care for it either. I definitely won’t be making this again.
I pan fried this great recipe. Fried thighs and strips until slightly browned on both sides. Then let it simmer in the sauce turning several times. Added more fresh squeezed orange juice. A little too salty, I didn't measure the soy. Next time I will double the sauce and taste test the soy before doubling it. I loved the flavor.
I used boneless/skinless chicken breasts and reduced the cook time to 1 hour. The meat was juicy and tender and overall tasted great! Next time, I'd like to try a couple of suggestions from previous cooks. Thanks for sharing!
Tasty! This has so much flavor! I did not cook the chicken for 1-1/2 hours, I feel that is too long to cook chicken for. I suggest 30 minutes at 375.came out very juicy and tender. I did add the marmalade and fresh chopped onions, and sauteed the garlic before adding to marinade. This combination made a yummy orangey glaze that was de-lish! Will make again!
I was the only one who ate this and I did enjoy it but wish there would have been more of an orange taste. Maybe using concentrate instead of orange juice would help. I used garlic powder instead of cloves and used tenderloins rather than a whole chicken. I was pressed for time so I wasn't able to let this marinate but enjoyed it all the same. Thanks Leah.
Tasted excellent. Would give a 5 star rating if I didn't change things. I reduced the soy sauce to 2 tbsp so that I could actually taste the orange juice, and I added dashes of onion and garlic powder. Served over rice with broccoli and it was delicious.
I loved the marinade! I chose to use chicken breast rather than a whole chicken, though, so that cut down on cook time. 30-45 minutes at most, since you don't want to dry out the meat. I've made this a few times now, and it's always delicious. Sometimes I double up on the OJ, but it's tasty with the original recipe, too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/12/2005
pretty tasteless and bland
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2000
Simple to mix up and bake! I had a delicious orange chicken dish years ago, I've been looking for a similar recipe and this is the closest I've come to it yet. It might even be better!
Easy and tasty. Unfortunately the night I made this, as it was marinating,,,ALL THE LIGHTS AND POWER WENT OUT!! Yes, the Blackout of 2003!! But, I was able to cook this on the grill!! It had a nice flavor but I am sure it is much better baked in the oven, will have to try it again!! Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2002
It's a great recipe for potato lovers. I was especially fond of the flavor that the mayonaise provided. It was a unique change from the regular potato dishes that I usually make....
very good. I made it along with another recipe from saladrecipe.com called Bodacious Broccoli Salad. I think they complimented each other pretty well. I used this marinade on 4 chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken. However, the bone-in chicken (as the recipe calls for) would be more juicy.
Marinade is awesome! Not too sweet, and made the chicken turn golden brown and crispy skin on top in the oven. I HIGHLY recommend using chicken with bone and skin on. I noticed from other reviews that people complained their chicken came out too dry and I think it's because they used skinless and boneless chicken which will dry out super fast in the oven even if you double the marinade, etc. I baked the chicken with potatoes, carrots, and onions but I wish I had fresh veggies to go as a side instead. Definitely will try this recipe again soon!
THIS IS HEAVENLY! The only change I made was to use Italian seasoning instead of the oregano. I doubled the sauce, marinated with half, and baked with half. I will be serving this as the main dish for my first Christmas hosting the in-laws as a newlywed. IT'S THAT GOOD.
This recipe yielded a very mildly flavored chicken. I was hoping for something with more "bang for my buck." If I make this again, I will definitely add more garlic and something like red pepper flakes to add some flavor.
This is not what I expected. The marinade was too thin and didn't really stay on the chicken. Maybe if I had thickened it and poured it on the chicken it would have been better. I Couldn't really taste the orange juice or honey.
Made this with boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Doubled the recipe because the breasts were ginormous, I had to butterfly them. Used oj concentrate instead of juice, didn't want to spend $ on marmalade, (since I don't like it and would never use it after the recipe) like others did. Only had 2 garlic cloves, I definitely would like to have had more garlic. I will add fresh ginger next time and am looking forward to trying it as a grilling marinade. Family liked it probably more than I did. I'll make it again.
This recipe was pretty good. I used 5 chicken breasts cut into bite sized cubes, used just orange concentrate and actually doubled the marinade recipe to have some more sauce with the chicken. It wasn't quite as 'orangey' as I hoped it would be, but still pretty good. I served it over steamed white rice and found that putting some soy sauce over the cooked mix actually brought out a little more orange flavor. thanks for the recipe!
I was really disappointed in this dish. It looked much better than it tasted. I did make a few changes. I used chicken breast tenders cut into pieces, which turned out nice and juicy. However, I took the advice of another reviewer and used orange marmalade instead of orange juice, and it turned out too orangey. I'm not sure if I'll make this again, but if I do I will use more honey, which I could not taste at all this time.
Very easy and full of flavor. I mixed the marinade and added it to a ziploc bag with a couple of frozen chicken breasts. Let it defrost and marinate in the refrigerator overnight. The only suggestion I would make to the marinade is to add a bit more orange juice and honey to balance the soy sauce. I baked the boneless, skinless chicken at 350 for about 20 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered, basting several times.
This marinade was good. It was not a 5 star, but still good. It is simple to make and similar to a sweet and sour chicken or any other type of teriyaki/soy marinade. I'll make it again though, because it was so easy and was just different enough to make making it worthwhile.
This is a good recipe, but I like to use chicken breast instead of bone in. I added zest from a whole orange and used a cube of garlic AND 2 fresh cloves of garlic. Also I added 2 dashes of powdered red pepper, and 2 dashes of salt. It turned out wonderful, very citrusy and flavorful. I served it over white rice and served with fresh steamed veggies. Very healthy and tasty!
I don't care for dark meat but I picked up some drumsticks on sale in hopes of finding something to do with them. THIS IS IT!!!!! I marinated them for 24 hours using this recipe and then baked them at 375 for an hour in the marinade. They turned out so flavorful and moist. I can't wait to make them again.
Yum, yum, yum! Smells wonderful baking and tasted excellent. Juicy, tender, delectable. My only complaint is that the chicken was getting a bit crispy on top, but that's only a small complaint as we like it that way! Next time, I want to try this on the grill!
I love this recipe. It is so easy to prepare and has a wonderful flavor. I agree with some of the other comments that it is a bit watery in the dish, maybe cooking it on a rack would help. We will be making this again!
Used orange marmalade instead of juice and added minced onion as suggested in reviews. Made an extra batch of the marinade and drizzled over rice. It was delicious!! My boyfriend and I loved it, will be making this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2004
I loved this recipe!!! I made very few changes. I had no fresh garlic so I used a teaspoon of garlic powder. I do not like oregano so I left it out. I also left the chicken whole. I injected the chicken with some of the marinade and then baked at 325 for 2 hours, basting every twenty minutes. I really had trouble distinguishing the taste of oranges in the chicken which was great since I didnt want an overpowering flavor of oranges. I will be making this again.
I made the marinade and let the chicken sit in it overnite. Then my hubby grilled it, instead of baking, absolutely wonderful! I did add the orange marmalade to the marinade, and it was less sweet than I expected, perfect!!
It seemed more soy sauce than orange and honey. That however, could be because as Asians, our standard soy sauce is stronger in intensity than Western soy sauces, I think. Other than that warning, quite an easy recipe to make, with ingredients that are relatively affordable worldwide.
I made this recipe with two large chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken, doubled the garlic and marinated it over night. It wasn't one of my favorite chicken recipes, but my husband thought it was good. I probably won't make it again.
I did the same as a lot of reviewers and used chicken breasts, minced onion and orange marmalade. My hubby thought this was a fantastic dish. I served this with rice and salad. Next time I serve this hubby wants more sauce. Thanks for the recipe.
Not out of this world good, but still pretty tasty. I really liked the garlic, however I dont think this tasted much of orange or honey! Next time I will use orange concentrate to kick up the flavor..I will play around with the ingredients a little next time and we'll see.
Fantastic meal! Having to start cooking lowfat foods for health reasons I was concerned but this recipe converted me forever! Not only did I love it but so did my husband and 5 yr old daughter. I only marinated for an hour and that was plenty! Will definately pass this one along!
