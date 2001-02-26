Orange Honey Garlic Chicken

Tangy and tasty. Like another reviewer I, too, used the marinade on 4 boneless breasts instead of a whole chicken. I would like to try it with a whole chicken because I suspect it would be more juicy. But my boyfriend says he doesn't care much for anything but the boneless breasts...oh well. Anyhow, it's still good and we agreed we'd both like to eat it again. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added a tablespoon of dried minced onion. On my next try, I will add the marmalade as suggested and that should liven up the slight dryness of the boneless breasts. If using the skinless, boneless breasts, I think the dish is best enjoyed fresh and not as a leftover. But I would even make it again anyhow. I served mine with fettucini alfredo.