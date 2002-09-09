Chicken Spaghetti Casserole I
For some reason or another, this seems to be a favorite of the men in my family.
This was fantastic! I did make the following adjustments: I used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom, and I used chicken broth instead of the wine. Super easy, makes lots, and improves with age!Read More
This recipe was a big disappointment. Tasted like "cream of" mush. Thank goodness it was cheap to make. Sorry, but it is bad when the replacement food your family wants is Top Ramen and canned Clam Chowder...Read More
My family enjoyed this casserole. I did have to make a few changes to suit our needs though. I used cream chicken soup instead of mushroom, a can of drained rotel tomatoes since I was out of bell pepper, and substituted chicken broth for the wine. It came out really good! The tomatoes added good color and flavor.
June2008- I made this recipe again today... but didn't have any white wine or whiskey so I thought I would try the chicken broth (as suggested by others). I have to tell you.... it was a disappointment. If you haven't tried whiskey is this dish... you are missing an extra star! It is FABULOUS!! Be brave! Give it a try!!! I had to make adjustments based on what I had in the kitchen. Only used green peppers, substituted onion flakes and used whiskey instead of white wine (as suggested by another reviewer). Plus I did add the garlic powder to spice it up...... garlic in everything I say!! All in all, my husband and I had never had spaghetti and chicken before, but LOVED IT and have found a new way to enjoy spaghetti!!
I made this again tonight and it was still WONDERFUL!! I used a whole bell pepper and sauted it and a clove of minced garlic in 2 T. Archer Farms (Target) Roasted Garlic and Herb EVOO just for extra flavor for a few minutes while the spaghetti noodles were cooking. I omited the onion since hubby doesn't like onion and used two cans of cream of mushroom soup from the other reviewers. I'm glad I used two cans because other wise I think it would have been too dry. Instead of the 1/4 c white wine I used 1/2 c chicken broth just to have a little more liquid. I also boiled the chicken breasts for 30 minutes, took them out and added the spaghetti to the "chicken water" so it would give it more flavor too. I baked it covered for the first amount of time and uncovered once I put the cheese on top. I will defiantely make this again! Thank you for the recipe and the other reviewers suggestions.
This is really good. This dish is also a favorite..but of the women in my family...hahaha!! We added mushrooms (which I don't care for)but did that for the sake of others. And I prefer chicken broth over white wine. When we have large get-togethers we like to make a big batch of chicken spaghetti and a batch of regular spaghetti (for those die-hard red sauce people). There's usually not much chicken spaghetti left after the evening is over. Great Job Marty!!
This has become our favorite recipe. It's SO good and makes great leftovers. Everyone I make it for loves it. I always saute the onion and bell pepper to soften them before mixing with the rest of the ingredients.
Update 1/30/12: I have made this several times & have started adding 1/2 a can of white wine & 1/2 a can of milk. It gives it great flavor!! This was a great start for the recipe. I boiled chicken tenders in water & 1 chicken bouillion cube & diced them. I substituted a can of original Rotel in place of the onion, bell pepper and pimento. I also used 1/2 cup of chicken broth in place of the white wine. I added diced black olives for color and they added a great flavor! Very creamy & flavorful!
it was great but, a little dry i used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and chicken broth instead of wine it was good and creamy. i will fix again!
Very good. I added a small can of mushrooms and used a mixture of cheddar cheese and american cheese.
I made this for my men (husband and 15 yr old son) & they absolutely LOVED it. I did alter the recipe a bit. I used 2 pounds of raw chicken, cubed, a full box of whole grain spaghetti, no pimentos or green bell peppers because I was out of both, 3 - 4 cloves finely sliced garlic & 1 medium onion finely chopped instead of 1/2 cup chopped, 1 10.75 oz can cream of chicken soup and 1 can diced tomatos IN ADDITION TO the 1 10.75 oz can of cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup chicken broth instead of 1/4 cup white wine & 1 cup 2% shredded mozzerella cheese & 1 cup 2% shredded cheddar cheese instead of 2 cups shredded cheddar only. I cooked the spaghetti noodles completely, not only al dente (matter of taste there). I cooked the cubed chicken until it was completely cooked. I sauted the onions and garlic in about 2 tbsp butter until they were soft and fragrant. I drained the liquid off the noodles and the can of diced tomatoes. I poured everything (except the cheese) into a non-stick-cooking-spray-coated glass 13x9 inch pan (everything listed perfectly fills it). I made sure to stir everything up so that it was all kind of equally mixed together. Then I sprinkled the 2 cups of cheese across the top and covered it with aluminum foil. I baked it for exactly 30 minutes. Took it out and removed the foil. My men loved it and it was SOOO easy to make it a really healthy dish (2% cheese, fat free cream soups, fat free chicken broth instead of wine, whole wheat whole grain spaghetti)
Add garlic powder and a little less pasta for a nice creamy sauce everyone liked this one..
Really good! My husband and I made this together. We live overseas and couldn't get the cream of mushroom or chicken soup, so we substituted it with 1 cup fat free sour cream and 1/3 cup cream cheese. Tasted SO good and had fewer calories.
The best help for this recipe is from Deb from Houston if you scroll down. I took some shortcuts as I just added a chicken Boullion cube to the spaghetti water and I heated the frozen cooked chicken I had on hand in the hot stock water after the pasta cooked. I made my own cream of mushroom soup since I live overseas. If you dont have soup or you cant get it here is the recipe: 1/2 c milk and 1/2 cup cream mixed in glass measure cup. Add one chicken boullion cube for cream of chicken soup. I add extra garlic red pepper if I am making a mexican dish. If I need cream of mushroom I add 1/2 cup chopped mushrooms and some black pepper and some granulated garlic. Then heat the milk mixture in microwave until hot. Add 1/4 c. water mixed with 2Tbsp. corn starch and heat until thickened. This is the perfect substitute for all those expensive cream soups and is VERY tasty!!
This was pretty good. Mine did not seem to get as creamy as the picture though. Only change is I did not add black pepper. And, to stop it from getting to dry I edited the cook time to 20 min. added the cheese than an additional 10 keeping an eye on it.
Throw in a can of Rotel tomatos and substitute wine with chicken broth and you got yourself a crowd pleaser! I made this for my friends and for people at work at a potluck and they raved about it!
I had some leftover chicken and I came across this recipe and decided to try it!! It was very good. I didn't have any green peppers or pimento so I used red bell pepper. I as well didn't have any wine, so instead I used chicken broth. It turned out very well. I baked the first 30 min covered and the last 15 min uncovered with the added cheese on top.
This is a delicious, quick & easy version of Tetrazzini. I added a handful of pine nuts for fun. Guests asked for the recipe.
I don't usually like to rate recipes if I changed something in it but I thought this might be helpful - I added about 1/2cup chicken broth so it wouldn't be so dry. It came out so good even my 6yr. old loved it. Thank you for the recipe Sumchelle :)
I thought the onions were too crunchy after the initial baking time. I added more wine, stirred it, and baked it longer, then added the cheese topping. It's good, and my husband really liked it.
Great stuff! I left out the green peppers (hubby doesn't like them) and it was still really good. I recommend breaking the spaghetti into small (2 inch?) pieces before cooking to make it easier to mix.
I sauteed the onions, bell peppers and added sliced mushrooms until they were soft, before I blended everything with the soup and noodles. The mixture seemed a little dry, so I also put in some milk, about 1/3 cup, to loosen up the mixture. I covered the casserole while it was baking,so it would not dry out. I have also prepared it with 1/3 c. sour cream, which makes it a bit creamier. A touch of Lawry's seasoning salt also adds extra flavor.
This is a crowd-pleaser! I substituted cream of chicken soup for cream of mushroom and velveeta cheese for 1/2 of the cheddar (velveeta in the chicken-spaghetti mixture, cheddar on top). I sauteed the onions and green peppers in a tiny bit of olive oil first. We loved the white wine, so used the full amount, but I added a bit of chicken broth to thin the mixture before it went in the oven -- it looked a bit thick without the added broth. We had a house-full of guests with unknown food preferences -- everyone loved it. This recipe is perfect when guests are coming, not fancy but very tasty and filing. It can be made ahead and popped in the oven at dinner time, so more time with company and less time freaking out. I'm a fan and will definitely make again. Thanks so much!
MMMMMmmmmm! I searched for a chicken spaghetti that did not use a big block of processed cheese and this fit the bill. I did not have pimento peppers so I used a can of tomatos with green chiles. My husband loves to have lots of veggies in every dish so I added mushrooms and fresh spinach. I've even made this with wheat noodles and tuna instead of chicken. Very tasty dish. I did feel like this needed garlic so I added a dash of garlic powder as I mixed everything up.
I like it, the wine makes this otherwise basic casserole extra tasty. A new reason to keep wine in the fridge!
This recipe was delish! It was the first time I had ever made Chicken Spaghetti. I like others substituted chicken broth for white wine and used much more than what the recipe called for. I chopped up two portabello mushrooms and sauteed them with the onions and bell peppers. I kind of felt that after adding them I could leave out the chicken for a great vegetarian option. But I went ahead and added the chicken as it was already cooked. I added about a cup and a half of velveeta in the mix and another cup and a half of cheedar outside. I really recommend adding a can of cream of chicken. I boiled my chicken with 2 bay leaves and about 2 teaspoons of peppercorns. They both added a lot to the chicken. Nothing bland here and nothing dry. Great meal! My hubby can't wait for me to make it again!
I really enjoyed this chicken spaghetti. My family also really liked it and it did not last very long. I will definitely make this again!
This is so yummy! I substituted chicken broth for the wine. We love this!
Amazing!!
This dinner wasn't bad but it lacked seasoning. Salt and pepper wasn't enough. Maybe some cajun spice or hot sauce. I'm not sure if I would make this again. Michele, ontario
This has become a family favorite! I was unsure when I first read it but this is wonderful! I wouldn't change a thing.
When I first read the review, I thought, how odd that men seem to like this dish. But, in my case, it proved to be true too. My husband loved it! Modifications: I added some sliced mushrooms and sauteed with the green peppers and onion before adding to chicken/spaghetti mixture. Added extra can of cream of mushroom soup based on other reviews saying too dry. I added all of the cheddar cheese to mixture and for the topping I made a crushed cornflake/parmesan cheese mixture that I only exposed during last 15 minutes of cooking (kept covered under foil until then). Definitely will remake!
I made this for my guy friend for his birthday, and he LOVED it! Begged me to make it again. I changed it a bit, instead of wine I used whiskey (we're not big wine drinkers), I added some fresh sliced mushrooms, omitted the onion and pepper and used onion powder instead, and added a teaspoon of garlic powder.
Awesome. My 7 year old asked for seconds & left overs the next day!
I used what I had on hand, but this would have been great even if I didnt change anything. It is so adaptable to whatever you have around the house. I used onion and celery sauteed in some butter and added that to a can of cream of chicken soup, 1/4 cup milk, the cooked pasta and cooked chicken, and about 1 cup of shredded italian blend cheese. I seasoned with salt pepper garlic and celery. I added a little more of the cheese on top. I cant wait to go home and eat the leftovers for lunch!
Great recipe, I also changed some ingredients to my family's liking....especially the velveeta cheese. GREAT...will make again
I just made this tonight for company. This recipe was a huge disappointment. I did not like it at all. Very bland. I will not make it again
This was good but next time I will use Velveeta in the mixture then sprinkle the top with cheddar. It definitely needs garlic.
The was a hit with my husband. I did add a little tabasco to "spice" it up; he likes spicy food. I also made this for a shutin - loved it!!!
didn't have everything in the house to make it as directed so i substituted velveeta for chedder and chicken broth for wine. Turned out delicious and was a hit with the hubby.
I made this last night...SUPER YUMMY. I did make a few changes. Instead of all cheddar, I used 1/2 cheddar 1/2 pepper jack. I also added 5 cloves of garlic & threw in that and the onions in with the chicken chunks while it was cooking. Like one of the other cooks I used 1 can fat free chicken soup & 1 can fat free mushroom soup & used a little more chicken broth instead of wine. One other thing I used red pepper instead of pimentos. Would definately make again, maybe adding some kind of veggies. Very versitile recipe. Thanks!!
This was delicious! I added a little more onions and peppers and sauteed them before adding to casserole. I also cooked the spaghetti in the broth from the chicken that I stewed, then used the broth instead of the wine in the casserole. Also used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom. Could have used a little more seasoning, but all in all...it was excellent! Will make again.
I microwaved with the Cheddar on top for 4 minutes on high, then topped with grated Parmesan & baked for 15 minutes to brown. This meal is versatile & tasty! *Added mushrooms & peas, omitted pimento & replaced wine with chix stock.
My family really likes this recipe too. The only suggestion I have is to change it up using Velveeta cheese. This is very easy to make and it's always a hit at potluck dinners.
This was fantastic and so easy to make. My husband and I both loved it. I will definitely make this again. I used mild cheddar and the Tyson pre-cooked chicken cubes-2 bags.
Delicious! Wine adds a good kick and the cheese on top is a nice little crunch. Will be making this again!
I love this recipe! My husband doesn't like green pepper so I usually omit those and the pimento. If I don't have white wine I typically use chicken broth... but the white wine adds a great flavor. I made it for friends and it was gone quickly.
I love this recipe!!! I have made it several times and have perfected it to my own taste and family size. I brown my chicken in oil with the onion and bell pepper (I use red), add a clove of garlic minced to the pan as well as some garlic herb seasoning. I make a full box of spaghetti, instead of doubling the soup i add one can cream of mushroom one can cream of chicken and i throw in a can of diced tomatoes with mild green chilles, I also substitute chicken broth for the wine like some other reviewers had suggested. It has been a huge hit everytime. Thank you so much for such a great recipe!!!
Great, simple recipe. I used 3lbs chicken breasts and added 5 garlic cloves.
My family absolutely loved this. This was my first time making chicken spaghetti. Here are the changes I made: On advice from previous reviewers, I substituted cream of chicken soup for cream of mushroom. I actually used 2 cans of cream of chicken soup. I also used a can of drained rotel instead of the peppers. I sauteed mushrooms, onion, and minced garlic and added it as well. Definitely a keeper in my household!
Easy to make, tastes good, and leftovers warm up just as well.
This recipe was deeeeee-licious!!! The pimento gave it a unique taste. I substituted chicken broth for the white wine. I don't see how it could have been any better!! Will be making this again!!
I added more cheese and a little butter. I cooked it longer so the cheese on top would become crispy. It was the best part.
This was great! I had only a few ingredients in the house so I made a few changes in the veggie department, and used cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom. I wouldn't recommend doing this if your chicken isn't already cooked, as it just adds to the overall time. (It took longer than I thought, but that could be because I'm a novice cook.) Yummy though!
Superb....one of my family's favs too...
Everyone loved it. I lost my recipe so I looked and found this one- liked the wine in it. Only change I made was adding another can of soup- cream of chicken. I think I added too much spaghetti so that helped to make it creamier- my cooking isn't an exact science - teehee I just throw stuff together till it tastes good. Will be making again!
I added celery and fresh mushrooms. I also sprinkled fresh chopped Italian parsley on top before I put the cheddar on. A wonderful flavor packed casserole. Will keep in my comfort food file.
Wonderful recipe. Followed recipe exactly and it turned out GREAT!!!
Deeeelicious!!! thank you for this wonderful recipe, it was quick and easy. I made a few changes ,I omitted the pimento peppers and used only one cup of cheddar cheese to blend in and used one cup of mozzarella for the topping. The hubby approved and this is definately a keeper.
Yum!! I thought this was very good! I used some good white cheddar and the regular package stuff together. I almast left out the pimento but, it gave it a good flavor.
Good. Easy. Try it with chopped black olives instead of the pimentoes.
My mother in law taught me how to make this... she puts in pecans and Rotel tomatoes and it definitely adds flavor. I no longer use the cream of mushroom soup because the casserole turns out gray and look unappetizing, I use cream of chicken, I also don't recommend cooking it in a metal pan for the same reason. Our family loves it and its good to share if you need to take a dish somewhere.
Excellent! Though I have to agree, the cheddar was a tad bit much. Next time I will use Mild. Didn't use pimentos. Used cream of chicken, and chicken broth instead of wine. My husband loved it.
delicious! and very easy to make. added mushrooms.
We loved this recipe, I didnt use whit wine instead I used chicken broth. My kids realy enjoyed eating it which was amasing cause they are picky eaters. It is soo easy to make and the whole family loves it THANK YOU :)
I sauteed onions, peppers and fresh garlic first. Used Cream of Chicken soup (used extra to make it creamier)and added sliced mushrooms; left out pimentos. I also added a can of Mild Rotel(tomatoes w/ chili peppers) which gave it a nice spicy kick.
My family voted this one a KEEPER. Sooo good but I added some garlic pepper and SHOULD have used more soup b/c the noodles on top got overcooked and were too crunchy. Wonderful recipe!!
I had to modify...used ground turkey, cut cheese in half since i didn't have enough, topped with some parmesan. But it was very delicious..my husband loved it!
This is a quick recipe the whole family can enjoy and so can I because it was less rthan 30 min prep time! So easy for a last minute meal ..throw in. Some toasted bread an you have a great meal. I did like others and substituted the chicken broth in place of white whine and left out pimentos and used can of mild Rotel and can of cream of chicken soup .
This is a recipe with loads of potential - my family loved this (they like pasta!) but, the cheese is wrong. Next time I will use a much softer tasting cheese like mozzarella, as cheddar is too strong and overpowered the other ingredients, and in fact made the recipe too rich! However, I will substitute the cheese and definitely make this again!
OK, so i'm only giving 4 stars because as written I think this would be a little bland/dry. I used a combination of a few other reviewers changes. I did the can of medium Rotel instead of pimentos, whiskey instead of wine, red bell instead of green, added garlic (not using garlic in our kitchen is a SIN), extra cream of mushroom (to prevent the dry issue) and a few shakes of cajun seasoning. I was skeptical after mixing the sauce with the whiskey (very strong smell), but once it was baked it was AWESOME! My fiance went back for thirds and made sure I wrote down the changes I made. This was fab :)
This was very yummy. My children were asking for the leftovers! I made a few adjustments simply because I didn't have the pimento pepper, so instead I added mushrooms with the onion and bell pepper and I sauted them all together before adding. I also cooked five chicken breasts in the slow cooker all day and used the broth off of them instead of the wine. It was simply delicious!
Just wasn't my thing. I used angel hair pasta...maybe I needed a thicker noodle.
Very Very bland flavor. I follow the recipe pretty closely except I substituted tomatoes for the pimento pepper and cream of chicken for the cream of mushroom soup. Overall, I did not enjoy this recipe and nither did my husband. I cannot even come up with additions or suggestions to make it better.
This was a pretty good recipe for use of leftovers I had in the fridge. We had some battered pork chops earlier in the week, and "Kings Dish" budget recipe the other day (angel hair, eggs and parma cheese). I used cream of chicken soup, mixed it with half a can of Rotel, juice and all, 1 cup of shredded cheddar jack. Added the leftover pasta and cubed pork. Poured it in a casserole dish and topped it with remaining cheese. My family ate it all, and my husband asked if there was leftovers for lunch. I would have given it a 5 stars, but I made alot of changes.
Easy & Awesome! I too didn't have the pimentos or green peppers - substituted tomatoes and green onion instead - as well as the RED onion. *UPDATE: This has been made several times, each time I just use whatever I have hangin' around. So versatile - tastes great with just about anything! Try adding some white wine and Penzey's Pasta Sprinkle. Wow!! *
I enjoyed this recipe thoroughly. In addition to being satisfying and flavorful, it was quick and easy to prepare...and economical.
One of the better chicken spaghetti casseroles I have tried. I do think the peppers/onions should be slightly cooked before adding it it with everything else, because they came out a little too crunchy.
Simple and good.
This was a good meal, but it was very dry. Water may be substituted for the white wine.
Just made this for work luncheon and not one noodle was left. I did make a few changes after reading several other reviews. I used velveeta cheese instead of cheddar and chicken broth instead of white wine. I also threw in a drained can of rotel and added a pinch of garlic. Everyone raved about it and wanted the recipe. Will defintely make again and again!
Excellent casserole. Even the picky teen had seconds! I used chicken stock instead of wine and added some sour cream. Thanks.
A really great recipe and easy to put together! I was looking for a quick "the-family-is-coming-over-and-I-haven't-gone-grocery-shopping" rescue recipe and this was it! I did not add the pimentos,green peppers or white wine, didn't have them on hand. I did add a can of cream of chicken soup and fresh mushrooms. I also had a small box of stewed tomatos that I added. It fit in a 9x13 and I barely had any left! Tasted Italian with a twist!! I recommend it to anyone with finicky kids - my neice asked for seconds!
YUM!
This was really easy to make and very delicious. I added 3 diced garlic cloves - awesome
this dish was okay... would have been better if the onions were sauteed before being added to the mixture. even after 40 minutes in the oven, they were still raw and crunchy and overpowered the dish.
Just made this tonight with my sister - I left out the pimento peppers and used chicken broth instead of the wine as other reviewers had mentioned. I used angel hair pasta instead of regular spaghetti and mozzarella rather than cheddar. I liked it, the only thing I would change next time is a little less onion, maybe a quarter cup.
I added some portabellas and diced toatoes, it looked as though it was going to be dry so I also added another can of cream of mushroom soup. All in all it was good, everyone liked it! :)
This dish was a childhood favorite and I was pleased to see this recipe here. To make it like the dish I remembered, I omitted the onions, chicken, pimento, and peppers. I replaced the pimento with black olives. Very delicious and great for leftovers. Next time I would use less cheese--and try a sharper cheese. I would make this again.
This was an excellent dish! I had a slew of boneless chicken thighs left, so I used those. Made the recipe almost exactly as written, except I had no cream of mushroom soup so I used cream of chicken soup. My wife and I had a hard day with our daughter, and my wife called this dish "perfect comfort food after a long hard day". AND it was so easy to make. Next time I will try this with butter noodles, otherwise I won't change the recipe at all.
This was very good, although I did change up the recipe just to use what I had at home. I took out the pimento peppers and added drained Rotel diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro, a bit of honey, red wine instead of white, and a bit fewer noodles to give it more sauce. I also didnt bake it near as long...just long enough to melt the cheese. Probably total about 20 mins.
Very good! will definitely make again, maybe with rigatoni though...
Very easy, tasty recipe. My family loved it and it will most definitely be one of my recurring recipes!!!
Was very excited to make it and found it Bland. Not Sure why. I added Fresh Mushrooms and Lots of chili powder. May try it again if my husband Like it with less spaghetti.... Not what I expected
Turned out great. Used carrots instead of bell peppers because we did not have any. Used cream of chicken instead of mushroom, because that was what we had. Added mushrooms, because my family loves mushrooms. Only thing I would change is to add garlic or garlic powder with some spices, such as basil or oregano. The casserole tasted better to me the next day. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
This was tasty enough and the hubby went for seconds. But something just wasn't right for me. It was easy to make, for sure!
