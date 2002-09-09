Chicken Spaghetti Casserole I

For some reason or another, this seems to be a favorite of the men in my family.

By Marty

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put uncooked spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water. Let simmer, stirring occasionally, for 8 to 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente. Drain.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, cooked spaghetti, pimento, bell pepper, onion, soup, wine and 1 cup of the cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste and mix all together. Spread mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Sprinkle remaining cup of cheese on top and bake for another 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 37.1g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 618.2mg. Full Nutrition
