Chicken Spaghetti Casserole I

I made this for my men (husband and 15 yr old son) & they absolutely LOVED it. I did alter the recipe a bit. I used 2 pounds of raw chicken, cubed, a full box of whole grain spaghetti, no pimentos or green bell peppers because I was out of both, 3 - 4 cloves finely sliced garlic & 1 medium onion finely chopped instead of 1/2 cup chopped, 1 10.75 oz can cream of chicken soup and 1 can diced tomatos IN ADDITION TO the 1 10.75 oz can of cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup chicken broth instead of 1/4 cup white wine & 1 cup 2% shredded mozzerella cheese & 1 cup 2% shredded cheddar cheese instead of 2 cups shredded cheddar only. I cooked the spaghetti noodles completely, not only al dente (matter of taste there). I cooked the cubed chicken until it was completely cooked. I sauted the onions and garlic in about 2 tbsp butter until they were soft and fragrant. I drained the liquid off the noodles and the can of diced tomatoes. I poured everything (except the cheese) into a non-stick-cooking-spray-coated glass 13x9 inch pan (everything listed perfectly fills it). I made sure to stir everything up so that it was all kind of equally mixed together. Then I sprinkled the 2 cups of cheese across the top and covered it with aluminum foil. I baked it for exactly 30 minutes. Took it out and removed the foil. My men loved it and it was SOOO easy to make it a really healthy dish (2% cheese, fat free cream soups, fat free chicken broth instead of wine, whole wheat whole grain spaghetti)