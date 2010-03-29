Italian Chicken Marinade

This is a simple but delicious way of marinating your chicken.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow baking dish, mix the salad dressing, garlic powder, and salt. Place the chicken in the bowl, and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator at least 4 hours. (For best results, marinate overnight.)

  • Preheat the grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grate. Discard marinade, and grill chicken 8 minutes on each side, or until juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 2469.2mg. Full Nutrition
