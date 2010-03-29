Italian Chicken Marinade

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 25.1g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 2469.2mg. Full Nutrition
Simple and delicious - I use half a bottle of Kraft light italian dressing and add minced garlic, cracked black pepper, italian seasoning, oregano, basil, a little white wine, 1/4 c. of olive oil, and a couple of sprigs of fresh rosemary. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it go. This is great with a salad or over pasta.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2002
A good easy recipe when you are short on prep time. BUT, I think a whole bottle of dressing is too much. 8 oz or 1/2 would be plenty for 4 chicken breasts.
I sometimes will cook my chicken in a non stick skillet using Italian Dressing only as my cooking oil. Usually when the weather isn't good enough outside to cook on the grill. It really gives the chicken a great flavor.
I have been using something like this for years as well. I leave out the salt and add hot sauce (like RedHot). You only add to taste so when mixed with the rest of the marinade it doesn't over power. Not too hot just adds some zing! My families favorite!!
I used this marinade on 3 lbs. of chicken parts instead of the boneless breasts. I marinated the chicken about 8 hrs., then baked it at 400 for almost an hour. I poured about 1 cup of the marinade over the chicken before baking, and basted occasionally. It turned out tender and tasty.
Delicious and Super Easy - I agree with the other reviewers - you don't need a whole bottle of dressing!! I used a storage bag, added about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of dressing, 2 tsp. of minced garlic, added 4 boneless chicken breast - sealed it up and marinated it in frig for about 1 1/2 hrs. turning occasionally. Put in on the grill-it was 92 degrees outside so I just served it with store bought salads, and cranberry sauce on throw away plates - there was virtually nothing to clean up except for utensils. A nice, quick, summer meal!
If possible I would give this an extra 5 stars! I definitely will use this recipe over and over. The chicken was MARVELOUS! We served it over F.Alfredo (using this recipe on this site Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce). So simple yet so delicious! Thanks for sharing this recipe. Like the others, I marinated my chicken overnight, I tenderized it with a meat tenderizer and then poked holes through it with a fork. Each bite was packed with punch and flavor...You have got to try this recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2003
5 stars for a quick and easy marinade. I thawed the chicken out first, then poked holes in it so that the marinade would soak in! This was a great summer dinner!! Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2001
I marinated my chicken in this sauce the night before a big cookout. The flavor was so good. I recommend it for the grill or the oven. Great!!!
This is how I always marinate my chicken for the bbq grill! I didn't even know there was a recipe for it? I don't add garlic powder or salt though, because there is plenty in the dressing. It makes the juiciest chicken. Be careful though not to marinate too long, especially over-night, because it will make the chicken tart and acidic and ruin it. I usually marinate it for an hour or 2 at most. Delicious!
Ive been using Italian dressing for a long time it amazing because of the oil and vinegar. For Chicken I just use the dressing and add come Grill Mates Chicken seasoning and marinate over night, for this I usually use breat tenders comes out wonderful!!! ALSO!!! one of my most requested BBQ items, is kabobs made with sirloin steak chunks marinated in italian dressing with Montreal Steak seasoning. You have to try it, so tender and tangy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2006
I have been making this dish for years. Since we watch our salt, I do not add any extra salt and even use the fat-free dressing. We do not grill anymore so I just bake them in the oven at 350 until the juices run clear. Delicious and low-fat and low-cal.
This is a good old standby recipe for grilling chicken. If you'd like to save some $$, make your own Italian vinaigrette and add some minced onion & garlic. The vinegar tenderizes meat and the oil keeps it moist.
Per other posters, made a few minor adjustments: poked holes in the chicken to let the marinade soak in, used fresh minced garlic, added a little dash of red pepper flakes, and marinated only about 5 hours. Also used the oven instead of the grill to cook the chicken. Came out very tender with very nice flavor. I'll be making this often.
I have used this recipe many, many times and always have had great chicken results. Its so easy, you can any style of italian dressing, balsamic, sundried tomato, etc... it is always great. I have even added some soy or mesquite bbq sauce or even louisiana hot sauce to change it up. The cold leftovers works great cut up on top of a green salad too! Fantastic!!!
So easy and good. I prefer using Kraft's Zesty Italian for maximum flavor. I like to let it marinade all day in the fridge while I'm at work, and I do put a WHOLE bottle on 4 chicken breasts. It really makes them nice and tender.
Ya a whole bottle is a little much, but recipe is great. I use my vacuum seal machine to marinate. Just put chicken in bag with marinade and then vacuum seal. It really sucks all the marinade into the chicken. I also use italian dressing as my cooking oil sometimes when coking inside. But then you only need to use a few table spoons.
I make this at least once a week, since I can use leftovers for just about anything. I do it differently though. I don't marinate the chicken, I bake it in a pan and use enough italian dressing (can even use lite) to just cover it. If you put in too much it will just swim in it and really it's just a waste of the dressing! The first night I might serve it with a side of noodles and a salad. The dressing keeps the chicken very moist and the spices aren't overpowering so you can use leftovers for stir-fry's and fajitas! Great way to cook up alot of chicken for many meals!
EASY! My whole family has done this for years. We never add anything to it, i dont think its needs anything else but the dressing. We use almost the entire bottle for 4 large chicken breasts. We bbq it during the summer or just fry it in a pan. Paired with salad or rice or corn on the cob and its perfect
So Simple, SO Easy, SO DELICIOUS! I didn't have much time so I only marinated for 1 hour. I poked holes in chicken breasts with a fork while submersed to get most out of the short marinade time, it worked out great!
I followed this recipe exactly as described and then of coarse like everyone added my own touch. Instead of poking holes in the meat likes some may do, I LIGHTLY (Emphasis on LIGHTLY) injected the chicken with a little of the Italian dressing with awesome results. For those who don't know what an injector is, It is a giant syringe to inject flavor into meat. (Wa*M*rt $1.00). Just be CAREFUL not to over do it. Too much would definitely ruin it. Great with a side of spaghetti or linguine and alfredo
Been doing this for almost 20 years! I usually keep a Tupperware marinade going with chicken and italian salad dressing (fat free). Depending on my mood I bake, fry or grill the chicken. I have never added salt but I guess if you have a tougher chicken it would help tenderize. We use this for salads, main dishes, protein snacking, shredded and frozen for other dishes, etc. We also like to cube the chicken and put on skewers for a shish-k-bob bar-b-q in the summer.
Holy . I had no idea that marinating could be so easy and awesome! I marinated some chicken strips with my favorite Italian dressing. I didn't feel like I needed anything else to add to the dressing, but maybe it depends on your personal tastes and the brand. I also didn't use the entire bottle - I used about half, but it probably depends on how much chicken there is. I also was short on time, so only marinated 1.5-2 hours, and it was still so flavorful and tender! I grilled them on the Foreman grill for 7 minutes. Seriously, I've never had chicken this easy AND delicious. Try this. I command you.
This grilled chicken recipe is so good!! I always marinate it overnight for best results. The best way to serve it is sliced after grilling and serving it over the Caesar Salad Supreme recipe!!! What a great summer meal.
Wow this is great. Used Kraft Zesty Italian dressing and 1/2 tsp. of minced garlic (instead of garlic powder). Also had 4 boneless chicken legs and a large boneless breast. There was plenty of marinade for the whole lot. DS#2 BBQ the chicken after it marinated for about 6 hours. Meat was juicy and great flavour as the dressing did not over power the chicken. Will be making again.
ive been using this for years.. i dont add the extra salt or garlic though, as the italian dressing already has plenty. i also love this as a "base" marinade, and then when the chicken comes out of the oven/grill, i let my bf and son pick what kind of sauce they want to dip it in (bbq, siracha, ranch, etc.) very good though!
This had a very good flavor, but seemed a little dry. I don't know why. I tenderized by poking holes, and let it marinade for 4.5hours. I will try again overnight marinade, and cook on my indoor grill. But this is very very good. Thanks!
So easy and so good! I pounded it a bit to make the chicken even more tender. Dropped two chicken breast in a plastic bag with half a bottle of dressing, set it in the the refrigerator for about an hour and placed it on my Hamilton Beach Grill, about 15 min. Tender chicken for dinner!~
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2008
So simple and quite tasty for the little prep involved. I used a packet of Good Seasons to make my dressing and added garlic powder, onion powder, and a little sugar to that (which is what I do when I use it for dressing) and let it marinate for about a day and a half. It was so juicy and tasty. We had the leftovers for lunch today and it was still juicy (even after microwaving!). Will definitely use again when I'm being lazy!
bullsfan586
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2014
I make this all the time. I pour off much of the oil from the dressing before I use it. I marinate the chicken for about 2-3 hours before grilling. Want to add something to the dish? Roast some potatoes. Put them in a pan and add more of the dressing. Cook them on the stovetop for about 10 minutes. OMG is that good!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2000
SUPER GREAT!!!!!and the best thing yet it keeps the chicken from sticking to the grill,this is a family favorite!!!!
This is a great marinade. I had chicken in the fridge that I needed to use and only had an hour to marinate. I found this recipe and it was exactly what I was looking for. I put the chicken in a ziploc freezer bag which I think makes the marinade more potent and I only used enough Italian dressing to cover the chicken (instead of a whole bottle, which I thought was too much.) I grilled the chicken in a grilling pan and served it with steamed vegetables and pasta. The chicken was very flavorful and tender. I only gave it four stars, though, because it was a little salty--next time I will not add extra salt and use a low-salt Italian dressing. Nevertheless, I will be making this marinade again.
this chicken was AWESOME!! I did not use a whole bottle of Italian dressing, about a 1/2 cup, and i cooked it on the george forman grill, it came out so tender and juicy...i could not stop eating this..i will make this again!
A great recipe. The chicken came off the grill incredibly tender and more moist than I've ever had chicken. My husband is still raving about this chicken and we'll probably have to grill our chicken using this marianade from now on!
This is an old standby recipe that i have been using for years. I don't think I have ever used a full bottle of dressing though...I just use enough to cover however many chicken breasts I make. I usually add some minced garlic too but I love garlic. For me, these don't have enough flavor to stand on their own (unless you dip them in A1 sauce) but they are really good to use combined w/ pasta dishes & salads.
This is what I call an old standby. It is a no brainer. We love it. Ususally make it with less dressing (just enough to cover the meat). If making skewers, I also put the cut up veggies in the bag with the dressing. Cook and enjoy!!
At first, I only gave it a 4 star rating as I followed the recipe (without quite as much dressing.) Kind of ~meh~ It DID however, become a 5 star rating the second time when I added an equal amount of brown sugar as the Italian dressing, and some cayenne for zip. I dissolved it on the stove, let it cool, covered and marinated the chicken (I used leg quarters) for about 6+ hours in the fridge, then cooked it up. I baked it covered, in the oven in the marinade for about 35 minutes on 350º, took it out of the marinade, put it on a foil covered cookie sheet and let it "get sticky" for about 15 more minutes. WOW, what a GREAT meal that turned out to be! I served it with warm homemade pasta with cherry tomatoes, onions, extra sharp cheddar chunks and a bit of the same Italian dressing. SUPER GOOD!
one of those no brainer recipes i was like why didnt i think of that! i made this and cooked the chicken for chef salads. i added a little hot sauce. wasnt too hot for the kiddos and was great cooked on the stovetop. i used 1/2 a bottle of dressing and just as it finished added a little more to the pan and let it carmelize. really good and fast.
Ho fatto questo per la mia famiglia e hanno adorato. Ha sapore e il pollo era perfetto. Succulente e succosa. (Translation: I made this for my family and they loved it. It has flavor and the chicken was perfect. Succulent and juicy.)
I've been using this recipe for years. Any salad dressing you like works as a marinade. My family especially likes it with creamy caesar dressing. You probably don't really need salt if you use a commercial dressing.
Ive done this for years! 90% of the time it works every time....
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2005
Great recipe & so simple! I had guests coming over and I was in a cooking rut. I needed something new and tasty. This was great. I marinated it with an 8 ounce bottle of Zesty Italian dressing from Kraft and a teaspoon or so of minced garlic. I used 6 pieces of chicken and marinated it for what ended up being 6 hours. And then we grilled it. It was the best thing ever! It will go in my rotation of cooking! Highly recommmend.
was very easy and simple to make. The only thing I did was I followed the directions,let it marinate overnight, then put it all in a slow cooker on low for 7 hours. It just fell apart!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2003
Good easy recipe, I agree with other reviewers that a whole bottle of dressing is overkill. What I did was to cover breasts with dressing, then stab breasts with a fork to force marinade inside chicken. Came out great...
Delicious. I took a whole chicken, cut it in half, and used the Zesty Italian dressing for marinade for 6 hrs. Used the lemon pepper to sprinkle on before grilling. Also sprinkled on some Italian Seasoning, only because I'm an Italian Sesoning freak. Forgot to add the garlic powder.
This was our go-to recipe before I started experimenting with other marinades. I think this particular recipe calls for a bit too much dressing but otherwise is wonderful (I'd halve it for that amount of chicken.) We also prepared drum sticks this way - quick and delicious!
Can't go wrong with this marinade. I try to marinade mine for at least 2 hours (the longer the better...but sometimes we don't always have the time). The last time my husband and I cooked this...we added some diced tomatoes while baking. The last 10 minutes we added a slice of mozz cheeze to brown on top...we loved it! Finished the meal with some green beans, mashed potatoes, and crescent rolls. EASY...EASY...EASY meal!!!!!!!!!
I set out to disagree with all the reviewers because this was just too simple. I'm stunned, however, that my family chose this vs. "Unbelievable Chicken" (also on All Recipes). I agreed with them, simply delicious. PS-I pounded the chicken breasts to make them accept the marinade more.
I always use salad dressing to marinate my chicken and add in some additional seasonings. I've used it on both boneless and bone-in chicken pieces. It's important to use an oil-based dressing. The low-fat or fat-free versions don't seem to give the meat near as much flavor. For a quick week-night meal I put the boneless chicken in baggies with the marinade the night before and then pop them in the oven or on the George Foreman grill the next night. They are ready in about 15 minutes. They are always moist, flavorful and cut like butter!
I used chicken thighs and they were moist and tasty. I only marinated them for about 7 hours, though. Didn't catch the part about marinating overnight. They were still good! Didn't add salt. My husband asked for these again!
My husband is not a fan of grilled chicken because it dries out easily. I made this for him, but I used chicken breasts with skin and bones and it was absolutely AMAZING. He ate two huge breasts and is asking me to make again next week.
I made this chicken last night but had to cook indoors because it started to rain. I thought it was pretty good...next time I might add a little more salt...I baked in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes and then placed it under the broiler for 5 minutes to finish it.
i agree with what everyone else has said--you definitely do not need an entire bottle of dressing. half was more than enough! i let it marinate about 6 hours, and cooked on the grill about 7-8 minutes each side...they turned out really well!! barely had to use a knife to cut the meat, and tenderizing and poking the chicken with a fork really helped the chicken absorb all the flavors. will make again for sure!
I don't even like Italian dressing normally, but it makes a killer marinade. Add fresh garlic for a more garlicky flavor. I added a tablespoon of dried rosemary. Add whatever herbs you like. Easy and delicious!
Great basic recipe to add to. I reduced dressing to 1/2, added couple T's of lime juice, some Montreal Steak Seasoning and no xtra salt. Pounded boneless chx breasts litely and grilled. Served sandwich style with mayo/bbq sauce dressing.
This is an excellent marinade. I do use the whole bottle of dressing because I usually do 6 boneless breasts. I do not add any salt. Every time we open the fridge we flip the chicken over. I haven't grilled it yet, only baked. It has been very moist every time. Husband is not fond of chicken but likes this recipe.
The only thing is next time i will let it sit over night!Marinaded my chicken before(about 5 hours) i dipped in my "special" southern fried chicken recipe...Was it was frikkin awesome!Just improved my southern fried chicken even more!There was not any chicken leftovers at all!My kids loved this so much.Thanks for the great recipe!This one is a keeper!
This recipe has been around for years!!! In addition to the garlic I "beef" it up by draining off some of the oil, adding 1-2 Tbs of lemon juice (fresh if possible but bottled can be used),a healthy dash or two of seasoned salt and some coarse ground black pepper (to taste). I also use this recipe for Shish Taouk and also for Tabouli by adding fresh mint and substituting olive oil for most of veg.oil in the bottled dressing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2003
Yum yum! This a very fast recipe to make, also very tasty. Try adding some pasta tossed with some Italian dressing to add to the chicken.
I used Robusto Italian dressing, omitted the salt, and sprinkled a little garlic powder on right before grilling. Delicious!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2004
Been doing this for years, but just saw the recipe today. I never use salt. In my opinion, this is salty enough, and extra salt can always be added after it's cooked. A whole bottle is too much dressing. I just put about 4 frozen or fresh breasts in a bag, and probably 1/3 of a bottle of dressing. You can also marinate this in a caserole dish if you have fresh breasts(don't take up as much room as frozen). I marinate my fresh breasts for about 2 days and frozen ones 3-4 days. Always excellent. You can also use fat-free dressing, and it tastes just as good.
This was okay but nothing spectacular. I only used enough dressing to cover the chicken, certainly not the whole bottle. I only had a 1/4 bottle anyway to start with and still had some left for salad after pouring it over the chicken. Our fire just didn't get very hot so the pieces didn't get a pretty color or nice grill marks, but the taste from the grill was there.
