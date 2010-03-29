Italian Chicken Marinade

At first, I only gave it a 4 star rating as I followed the recipe (without quite as much dressing.) Kind of ~meh~ It DID however, become a 5 star rating the second time when I added an equal amount of brown sugar as the Italian dressing, and some cayenne for zip. I dissolved it on the stove, let it cool, covered and marinated the chicken (I used leg quarters) for about 6+ hours in the fridge, then cooked it up. I baked it covered, in the oven in the marinade for about 35 minutes on 350º, took it out of the marinade, put it on a foil covered cookie sheet and let it "get sticky" for about 15 more minutes. WOW, what a GREAT meal that turned out to be! I served it with warm homemade pasta with cherry tomatoes, onions, extra sharp cheddar chunks and a bit of the same Italian dressing. SUPER GOOD!