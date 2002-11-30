Buffalo Chicken Wings I

4.6
416 Ratings
  • 5 318
  • 4 64
  • 3 27
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

Let your palate fly away on wings of fire - easy, spicy buffalo wings!

Recipe by Ginger

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
24 wings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet or deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Deep fry chicken wings in oil until done, about 10 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet or deep fryer and drain on paper towels.

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet. Stir in the, vinegar and hot pepper sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add cooked chicken to sauce and stir over low heat to coat. The longer the wings simmer in the sauce, the hotter they will be. Serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 302mg. Full Nutrition
