Buffalo Chicken Wings I

I have long sought the trick behind great wings. This recipe reveals it. Keep it simple. The second step is the secret. Instead of dumping lots of hot sauce on the wings, put the wings in the sauce. I usually use more hot pepper sauce, but my family and friends love spicy food. Interestingly, if you accidentally make the sauce too hot, adding a little more vinegar reduces the heat. I don't know why, but it does. I sometimes fry the chicken in advance, and then reheat them very slowly with the sauce in a covered pan. It's easier when I have folks over to watch the game. Reheat slowly, as, if you try to rush this, they will be dry. My twist on this, in what is probably a vain attempt to make these a little healther, is to use thighs instead of wings. I get some good sized thighs, trim off the fat, and cut them into three pieces. One cut one each side of the bone, leaving a nice amount of meat on the bone. Be careful, though, as these fry more quickly than wings. But everyone loves them; some prefer the boneless strips, and others go for the piece with the bone. Nonetheless, whether you use my thigh trick, or use the wings, this recipe is the real thing. Thank you, Ginger.