Buffalo Chicken Wings I

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
256 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 0.2g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 302mg. Full Nutrition
These wings are great! Instead of frying, we baked them (400 degrees for 50-60 min). Also, we used "Frank's RedHot" sauce, and added a dash of Worcestershire, and about a 1/2 tbsp of honey. Good stuff!!
The frying part is good and the sauce is good, however, the simmering part (for us, anyway) kind of ruined the dish. We like our wings crispy and this made them soggy. We'll go back to just frying, placing them in a covered container with the cooked sauce and giving it the good old shake.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2002
This is certainly the closest to what real Buffalo wings are supposed to be like on the side. The main comment I would add is that the correct hot sauce for the authentic Buffalo flavor to use is "Durkees" or "Frank's Red Hot." Otherwise, I've been told by chefs in Buffalo that margarine, not butter, is used to get the correct consistency for the sauce. Other ingredients you can add are (any or all): Tabasco to spice up the flavor, crushed garlic, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, honey, a smidgen of prepared mustard. I am in the opinin that ketchup or tomato-based sauces should not be found anywhere near Buffalo wings. But, as is, this recipe is perfectly authentic, if that's what you're after. A+
Eric
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2002
I have long sought the trick behind great wings. This recipe reveals it. Keep it simple. The second step is the secret. Instead of dumping lots of hot sauce on the wings, put the wings in the sauce. I usually use more hot pepper sauce, but my family and friends love spicy food. Interestingly, if you accidentally make the sauce too hot, adding a little more vinegar reduces the heat. I don't know why, but it does. I sometimes fry the chicken in advance, and then reheat them very slowly with the sauce in a covered pan. It's easier when I have folks over to watch the game. Reheat slowly, as, if you try to rush this, they will be dry. My twist on this, in what is probably a vain attempt to make these a little healther, is to use thighs instead of wings. I get some good sized thighs, trim off the fat, and cut them into three pieces. One cut one each side of the bone, leaving a nice amount of meat on the bone. Be careful, though, as these fry more quickly than wings. But everyone loves them; some prefer the boneless strips, and others go for the piece with the bone. Nonetheless, whether you use my thigh trick, or use the wings, this recipe is the real thing. Thank you, Ginger.
I make a similar recipe but like a thicker sauce like some of the others who rated this recipe. Add about 1/2 tbs of flour to the melted butter to create a roux. Then add your hot sauce and vinegar. Also, lightly flour dust the wings prior to frying. Use Marie's Blue Cheese Dressing with added crumbled blue cheese and serve with celery sticks and you have an awesome appetizer/meal.
I am from Buffalo and do not need to make my own wings (they are everywhere), but on occasion its fun to do. This recipe is the closest I've seento the "real thing". Everyone has their favorite recipe but you cant really go wrong with this one.
These wings are sooo good! I bake mine in the oven for 45 minutes at 425 on the broiler pan so the grease can fall off, then toss them in the crockpot for spicy coating. Maybe that's a *little* healthier ;) My husband doesn't like very spicy food and these were perfect for him (I added tabasco to mine before serving).
Awesome! You don't have to go out for wings when you have this recipe. I used the "coating" mixture from the "Restaurant Style Chicken Wings" off this web site and deep fried them, then used the sauce from this site. They are delectable!!
We love these wings! They're our new favorite - even better than what we get at most restaurants! A couple of tips that helped us: the longer you simmer the sauce the spicier it gets. So if you like hotter wings, let the sauce simmer for 30 minutes or longer. Second, my husband likes his buffalo wings crispy, not soggy. To achieve that, he fries the wings separately in a deep fryer, then sets them aside in a bowl. Once the sauce has finished simmering, he pours the sauce over the wings in the bowl and mixes the wings around to coat evenly. It produces crispy and tasty wings every time.
Having grown up in the area of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, I had the pleasure of eating a lot of buffalo wings. The original recipe is easy: Oil for frying (must be crisp) Frank's Hot Sauce and butter. Absolutely no vinegar or flour allowed. I make wings for huge crows. Bake naked at 450 deg on a sheet pan for 30 minutes or until very golden brown. Melt other ingredients and ladle over the wings and place back in oven for another 10-15 minutes. Also the "Original Buffalo Wing Sauce" that the Anchor Bar sells to stores is not the original.
This recipe has potential. For the wings, I recommend baking them in a 375 degree oven for 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. For the sauce....use 1 bottle of Frank's Orginal Hot Sauce, 1/2 stick of butter, a little brown sugar(optional), dash of worcestershire sauce, and a little garlic powder to taste. Melt butter first and add the other ingredients. Simmer for 8-10 minutes. Toss cooked wings in sauce and place them on baking sheet. Broil for about 5 minutes. Serve w/Ken's Blue Cheese dressing.
If you want to reduce the amount of fat and have equally tasty wings, steam the wings for ten minutes, refridgerate for one hour, and then bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Then turn the wings over and bake for 20 minutes more. There is no need to simmer the wings in the sauce. If you want them to be hotter, just adjust the sauce to butter ratio. These wings, steamed and baked, are even crispier than the fried version and very good! Also, there is little need to add extra vinegar. The hot sauce is almost all vinergar anyway. It is better if the extra is omitted.
I fixed these for my son to take to a football bowl party and my son's opinion was "they were awesome!" I liked them, but for hubby and I, they were still too hot and I barely put any of the hot pepper sauce in. For the record, that's just us, we don't like any food that is hot and spicy.
These were awesome! However, they are VERY VERY VERY SPICY!!!!!!!!!! I can't stress enough that if you don't eat spicy foods (like me) very often these will hurt your tongue and lips after eating them. Start with 1 (ONE) tbsp of hot sauce first. Then add more if desired.
These wings were sooooo good! I used Frank's Wings Sauce, its not like the regular Frank's Hot Sauce, it is specifically made for buffalo wings. It is in an orange bottle. You HAVE to get this brand. it is so authentic and delicious. I also didnt add any vinegar. Just equal parts of the sauce and butter. Seriously taste better than if you were out to eat!!
I baked mine for an hour at 375 degrees. I give this 4 stars because it WAS NOT enough sauce for what is listed. I made literally double than the amount listed for 24 wings. (My friends and I love our wings a bit saucy.) Everyone loved the sauce....LOVED! I made some on the side for the non meat eaters for their soy nuggets. It was seriously a hit! :) DELICIOUS! This recipe is also not hot. It actually tastes like "medium" from Pizza Hut. :) I used the Frank's Hot Sauce. (Not the "wing sauce" because the recipe becomes altered when using the "wing sauce." It was great though! :) Will use again!
These wings are amazing. We do everything as is written except we add Tabasco sauce to the vinegar and hot pepper sauce. For the hot pepper sauce we use Frank's Red Hot Wings Buffalo sauce. We do let them simmer for about 10 mins. We like our wings with some zing. Dip these in ranch dressing and enjoy with a frosty beer.
Perfect! I've been restaurant cooking for many years and I've always loved the basic "shaking my wings up in a bowl of Louisanna Hot Sauce" and serving them up that way. I'm glad I tried them this way since the butter added that extra flavour I was looking for! For those wondering why their sauce doesnt stick, I'm willing to bet that they are using margarine... butter is essential!
I have used this recipe at Super Bowl time for years and the wings always disappear like magic! I have learned how to tweak it a little for those who prefer milder wings. I shake the wings in a bag of seasoned flour (I use Hooter's) first, then add 1/4 c honey to the sauce. I make two batches so everyone can have the heat level they want.
These were incredible. I've never loved wings, but after this recipe...I'm beginning to see the light! I made these for father's day and they were perfect! The texture and the flavor were out of this world! I liberally salted the wings before I added them to the oil and didn't need any in the sauce. We're very mild-type people, so I took the suggestion to use Louisiana hot sauce and I only simmered it for about 5 minutes. Unfortunately, I'm not sure how much hot sauce I actually got into the pan as I just kind of nervously eyeballed it. It worked though and was the perfect blend of enough heat to give it a kick but not enough to overpower the flavor. It was perfection! Thanks for a great recipe. It's my new favorite! PS -- This would be an awesome recipe for a low carb diet!
Only thing we did differently is to dredge the wings in a flour, pepper, and garlic salt mixture, and then bake them in the oven on a cookie sheet, instead of frying them. This makes them a little more healthy and is not near as messy. (The trick is to broil them for about 5 mins at the very end to crisp them up) Used Franks Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce. Served these with creamy pasta salad. Yummy!
i baked my wings. 1. steam wings for 10 min, (you want to steam them to render some of the fat out of them so they can be cooked on such a high heat. learned it from the show good eats, makes a very crisp and juciy wing.) place on 1/2 sheet lined w/ parchment and a wire rack & pat dry then put in fridge for 1 hr. . 2. place in 425 degree oven and bake for 20 min and rotate for another 20 min. then combined with the sauce recipe. for seasoning i used koshar salt, fresh black pepper, garlic/onion powder, and some paparika. Came out very nice, good tangy taste with a nice hot aftertaste. Some recipies i have tried were way to buttery tasting this has a very good taste.
I have been making these now, by this recipe with a few tweaks from reviewers tips, for a couple years. They are the BEST chicken wings and get rave reviews every time I make them! Instead of deep frying, I put mine, seasoned w/salt & pepper, under the broiler, flipping once to crisp both sides. Then I add the chicken to a slow cooker with the sauce, using FRANK's Hot Sauce (YUM!). Slow cook for couple of hours and they're falling off the bone! DELICIOUS!
This is SOOOO wonderful! I was craving wings this afternoon, so I found this recipie, and a few minutes later, I got these goodies! I used Tobasco sauce, and they turned out perfect for my taste-mild-medium. (TIP: The 5 tbsp sauce is 1/3 cup.) I used boneless chicken breasts, and they would've been a little more moist had they been baked and then simmered it sauce. But, delicious still!
Yummy!!! I took a gander at the reviews. I broiled the wings a bit, then placed them in the slow cooker and let them sizzle away in the sauce. I did add a touch of honey to the sauce and even more hot sauce. Great recipe- thank you
Omitted the vinegar since hubby usually says hot wings have too much vinegar in the sauce and it was excellent! I too opted to bake the wings (425 for an hour) vs deep frying and we'll make these over and over again - thanks!!!
Yummy. I followed the advice of another reviewer (ChristineA) and browned the wings under the broiler for about 3 mins on each side before transferring them to the crockpot. Into the crockpot, I poured an entire bottle of Frank's, several shakes of Tabasco, and a couple splashes of vinegar. I let the wings simmer for about 2.5 hours on high, and they were falling off the bone and so flavorful. My hubby was thrilled. :) Thank you submitter, and thank you ChristneA for the tips.
These were GREAT!!! I actually used Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wing Sauce, added a few splashes of the Franks RedHot Original Sauce, about 1 tsp. of crushed red pepper, and about 1 Tbsp. of butter. Talk about FIRE!!!! My husband and son often talk about wings not being hot enough. These wings had their lips throbbing!!! (I got them both.) They were a bit too hot for my liking, but I didn't let them see me sweating inside. lol
I didnt have the right ingredients so i had to use chopped up a hicken breast mixed milk and an egg, put the chicken in and we put in a bowl of flour mixed with garlic salt, salt, and pepper. Tastes great, and would definitly would reccomend this.
Everyone tends to over think buffalo wings. You fry wings till crispy done. Toss with franks hot sauce and butter. the more hot sauce the spicer the wings! No need at all to cook in sauce and that won't make them hotter!
This recipe is great. I did make a couple of changes. First I melted butter in sauce pan and once melted added two tablespoons of flour and cooked for about 2-3 minutes. Secondly, I added a dash (1/2 teaspoon) of worschestershire sauce. Also, I used Franks hot pepper sauce (5 tablespoons) not to be confused with hot sauce. I added approx 4 tablespoons of Louisana hot sauce. Put sauce in a bowl when wings were hot of the grease, added them to the bowl and shook them. They were DELICIOUS! *dont overcook sauce as it will seize up, even if it does...can still be used as long as the wings are piping hot)
Deliciously spicy and buttery goodness! The only recommendation I would make is that in the initial frying make sure you get them golden and crispy and well drained before you fry them in the sauce so you'll have to fry them for a lot longer than 10 minutes. If the skin is not well crisped, the wings will be soggy. I had to fry them in batches because I didn't have a whole quart of oil so it took a bit longer. We dipped them in Ranch dressing. Reminded me of the chicken wings at Waterloo restaurant.
I have tried various wing recipes at home but was always disappointed. Not true with this recipe! As some others, I dusted the wings with flour and added about one tbsp. of flour to the butter to thicken it up a bit. I also used 2 cloves of garlic and doubled the butter and pepper sauce because I was concerned there would not be enough sauce to simmer the chicken in...not like chicken wings are low-fat, anyways, right? I was glad I did so, but will definitely increase the amount of pepper sauce next time, but we like our food SPICY! My husband thought that this deserved five stars but my son and I wavered near four stars, though only because we wanted a little more kick. Thanks for sharing this recipe Ginger!
These buffallo wings were very good and quick. I used 4 1/2 TBS of regular hot sauce and 1/2 TBS of Tobasco. It was spicy, but not too hot. If you like your wings like I do, make a lot more sauce than the recipe recommends. I had to double the recipe, but I like them with a lot of sauce. Very good. Might experiment with Cider vinegar next time.
Simple to make and even better than restaurant wings! I would suggest baking them, as it is much more simple and healthy than frying. Simmering the wings will give them back the juicy wing texture you are used to! I simmered mine for about 45 minutes to make them extra spicy.
I use boneless chicken breast or wings. I lightly coat in olive oil and then season with salt, pepper, chili powder and garlic powder. I then place them in the oven at 375 degrees for 60 minutes. Once taken out of the oven I coat them in the hot sauce mixture in a pan on the stove on medium heat. Simply awesome.
This recipe is Awesome. I also like Buffalo Ranch & Garlic wings that I had at a little sandwich shop, the people were from NY, they knew how to make the best wings. They closed down so I came here looking for a recipe & this was the best one, So I made this one & added 1 tsp. of Garlic Powder and 5 tbsp. of Ranch Dressing, "Remove from heat before adding the dressing", then toss over the wings. I like mine crispy, so I don't simmer the wings in the sauce. I took these wings to a friends house for a football game, Everyone was bringing wings, and mine were the best, they were gone first, Everyone loved them.
I used frozen chicken nuggets rather than wings, since that's the only chicken I had on hand when I got a craving for buffalo chicken. I baked them until they were crispy and then followed the recipe for the sauce. They were delicious! My kids and husband loved them too!
I just love this recipe.....simple and so delicious!!!! My Husband LOVES it...... we shared the first batch and he told me later that he really wanted to swat my hand because he wanted it all.......I am making them again right now (Just for him) Thanks!!!!
like other reviewers, i used frank's hot sauce & left the vinegar out. also, we baked the wings instead of frying them. they were excellent but you have to make sure you REALLY coat them well for enough flavor.
The sauce was on spot! I didn't have any white vinegar and didn't want to buy it for one recipe. I used apple cider vinegar. It was fine.
Raoulysgirl
Rating: 2 stars
09/12/2005
After reading the reviews, I thought my family would love these...however, they did not. The sauce was too thin, and after most of it dripped of the wings, they looked very unappetizing. The flavor wasn't much better. You can really taste that vinegar in there. There was definitely a lot of something missing. I guess it takes more than vinegar and hot sauce to make buffalo wings.
Deep fried wings are the ONLY way to go!!! We have been doing it this way for years. Only, we heat the sauce (Frank's red hot, margarine, garlic and whatever else at that moment) then we place the cooked wings and sauce in a tupperware bowl, place lid on top and shake to coat!!! That way they do not get soggy....as always serve with real bleu cheese dressing(Marzetti) and celery sticks.
This recipe is great. I have not had good wings in over 10 years until I tried this recipe. My father is a real wing lover so I gave him this recipe and he makes them about once a month. Thanks Ginger.
I grill these or broil them to cook, to eliminate some of the fat. They turn out just as good and you can vary the heat by cutting down on the amount of hot sauce or adding some barbeque sauce to the mix.
I promised my kids Buffalo Chicken Wings for dinner but the restaurant where we normally order from was closed. I looked online and tried this recipe. To my delight, my family prefers this recipe to any other wings they could try. It was excellent!
This is a great recipe! I changed one thing though. I used cider vin instead of white vin. I thought it gave it a little bit more flavor and it wasnt as bitter. I also wanted to tell you that... My husband always buys bags and bags of hot wings. So, when I made this recipe I froze them on a cookie sheet then put them in a freezer bag. He cooks them like he would the ones he buys. 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. Now, I only pay about .99 a pound! Thanks Ginger!!
I like this recipe a lot. I think folks who say deep frying makes the wings greasy are not deep frying them right. Deep frying is tricky, because you have to get the oil VERY hot, like to the smoking point, then you have to have A LOT of oil. If done right, the food doesnt get greasy at all. And these wings were dee- lish- us. i just fry them the way i normally do with chicken seasoning, coat them in seasoned flour and then follow the recipe thereafter....
Although this recipe has good flavor the sauce is too thin and does not stick to the wings well enough. It also seems too oily or something. On the third batch I lightly dusted the wings in a mixture of flour and cayenne (making sure to shake as much flour off as possible)before frying and this seemed to help considerably with making the sauce stick. Good recipe but not 5 star good.
I use “Crystal” hot sauce for this recipe using the same amount as the recipe calls for. Additionally, instead of white vinegar I use apple cider vinegar. For cooking, I grill them. First, I salt and pepper the wings then put them over direct heat getting some good color on the wings. I then put them in a foil pan, pour the hot sauce over the top, and finish cooking them this way. Also, serve Ranch and Marie Blue Cheese dressing on the side. They are easy to keep warm in a crock put if you are serving them at a party – your guest will love them!
I added a pinch of salt (because it says season to taste) and they were so salty, unbearable salty. The flavor was good, but I believe that is because we like the taste of Franks hot sauce. The method was fine, we got a crispy wing that was not greasy. Just do not add salt.
This recipe is GREAT!!!! I have made wing before but nothing like this. We had a big party (about 50 people) this weekend. I had about 250 chicken wings and I was sure that I would have to eat chicken wings for the next two weeks but when the party was over I only had 3 wings left. Everyond LOVED the wings and at least 10 people wanted the recipe. The deep frying takes a lot of time but it's all worth it. Loved it, Loved it, Loved it!!!!!!!!!
Rather than mess with digging out the bone in the wings, I cut up good sized chunks of boneless breast. I blanched the chunks in flour and deep fried them before tossing them in the sauce. I'm a life long vegetarian so I have no idea how they tasted. My husband raved about them and has insisted on having them repeatedly since then. These were incredibly simple and fast considering how much he enjoys them. Good stuff!
Excellent!!! They taste identical to the wings that we buy from the take out joint down the street!!!!! I buy the large bag of Tyson Frozen wings from Sam's Club for $12.00 and can make approx. 40 wings...great for parties!!!! Make em today!!! I double even triple the recipe because we like lots of sauce.
These were ok. Coming from upstate NY, I am used to "WOW" with my wings. Not nearly enough sauce, and what sauce there was didn't really stick. I tried 2 recipes from this site for a party. The other recipe I tried was gone looong before these were. I think maybe triple the sauce and coating the wings with flour, garlic powder and pepper (letting the light coating sit a little bit) would have made a world of difference.
