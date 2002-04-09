Monster Sour Cream Enchiladas
Muenster and longhorn cheeses lend an unusual 'monster' taste to this enchiladas variation on a favorite Tex-Mex theme dish. These are very tasty. I got the recipe from my mom and even my picky family will eat them!
Very rich and very delicious! I did personalize this recipe a bit. I used cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, which I also placed inside the enchilada. Also, instead of the cream of chicken soup, I used condensed bean and bacon soup, merely because we like the flavor with this dish, and for a little extra zip, I added some taco seasoning to the soup mixture. Thanks!Read More
My husband will never leave me now! He took one bite of this and vowed his undying love!!!!You have to make these, they are soooo easy and absolutely delicious! I made chicken, also beef- seasoned with Taco Bell taco seasoning, and thinned the sauce just a tad with a little chicken broth...MMMmmmmmm!
These enchiladas are very yummy and very filling. I substituted 1 lb of chicken breasts for 3 lb chicken meat and 1 cup of cactus salsa for 1 cup of chilis.
This recipe is delicious! Thanks Teri! Next time I might reduce the amount of sauce used, but other than that, everyone loved them! Closest thing to Lean Cuisine Chicken Enchilada Sousa yet!
My husband and I loved this recipe!! The muenster cheese adds a great flavor!
These were excellent!! My family asked for seconds and thirds of these. My kids really loved them, which is a definite plus!
My husband thought it was delicious. I loved it too, but didn't give it five stars because it turned out more like a casserole vs. enchiladas. It had a great taste and I will definitely make it again.
This was soooooo good! An hour was about 5-7 minutes too long on the cooking time. I was frustrated that the grocery store didn't have shredded muenster cheese available. Nor did they have it available in a block. The only option that they had was sliced muenster cheese. I only used one bunch of green onions, and I felt even that was a bit excessive. Two bunches would be waaaay too many green onions. The day-after leftovers seemed to be a lot tastier than the night that they were freshly made. Either way though, the enchiladas were simply amazing.
WOW this was such a hit with my family. I personally thought it was a bit too "soupy" as well, and even a bit too rich. I will play with the proportions of soup, perhaps cutting it with some chicken broth, or perhaps ditch the soup entirely and use a homemade bechamel with a chicken broth base? I am not a big fan of casseroles that use condensed soups to begin with, but my husband will insist that I make this again even if I have to alter it for my own tastes (he would be disappointed if he knew I only gave this four stars).
This is one of our favorites. I love to make it over and over again.
This is a VERY good recipe. Its sort of quick, and Easy to prepare. You can't even taste the sour cream.
Lovved, added pepperjack, and olives and Jalepenos. Easy and quick, I'll be making this again!
My boyfriend and I love love LOVE this recipe!! We do make some changes though: instead of 3 cans of cream of chicken soup we use 2 and 1 can of cheddar cheese soup, we love spicy so we use a can of diced hot jalapenos instead of green chiles, we use Mexican four cheese blend instead of what the recipe calls for, and we omit the green onion only because I forgot to put them on the first time I made it so we decided we didn't need them the other hundreds of times we've made these :) Awesome recipe!!
We really enjoyed this — with some tweaking. First, I didn’t have a roasted chicken, but I did have three cans (12.5 oz. each) of chunk white chicken breast from Costco, so I used those. The idea of plain chicken with no seasoning seemed really bland, so I threw the chicken into a skillet with about 1 Tbsp. of EVOO and 1 tsp. each of chili powder and ground cayenne; 2 tsp. of cumin; and 1 Tbsp. of garlic powder. Heated this over medium-high for about 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly and set it aside to cool. I mixed all the cheese together and put about half of it in the cooled chicken mixture, as four cups on top seemed too much. I wanted more cheese actually IN the enchiladas. Other than that, it’s a winner. I’m not usually a fan of cream of chicken, but gave it a shot with this and the sauce was great!
My guys liked this. I used montery and jack added black olives.
This recipe is a keeper for our family. Even the kids snatched this up.
These are the GREATEST enchiladas I have ever had! Better than any I have gotten in a restaurant! I did substitute some of the cream of chicken for a can of green chile enchilada sauce and I mixed my green onions in with my sauce so I would not scare off my children with all the green! Wonderful recipe!
This is a fantastic recipe that can be easily adapted to what is on hand. I used frozen chicken breasts (pre-cooked). I used green/yellow onion powder instead of fresh chopped onion. I reduced the soup to two cans, replacing it with one cup of Sadie's (local restaurant) green chile sauce. I added some garlic powder, onion powder and a dash of cumin. I made a casserole, laying the corn tortillas flat in layers because I'm lazy. In place of the colby cheese I used a colby/cheddar mix. I think the Muenster and sour cream make this dish so I wouldn't skimp on those. In fact I increased the muenster, although I did use a bit of cream cheese instead of sour cream because I ran out of sour cream. I used fresh roasted chopped green chile that I had previously frozen (1 cup). I'd suspect that my dish is spicer than others.
I found this recipe and tried it last night. It was wonderful!! Nice and creamy! The only thing I will change next time is add salsa or rotel to make it a little spicier. But I will definitaly make again!
This recipe is easy and good, but I dressed it up a little by sauteing 1/2 an onion in a little oil and then adding a can of mexi corn and salt and pepper. I then added in the chicken and added 2 tsps of cumin. I also warmed the soup and the sour cream mixture to help it mix better. I too wanted this to be a little zestier, so I serve it with a fresh jalapeno. As a side I serve refried black beans. I also reduced the high fat content in the original recipe by using low fat sour cream and low fat soup. It saved a lot of calories!
These are just great and very easy. I fry each corn tortilla for about 10 seconds in hot oil so they roll up easy and have a little more flavor. This is the best chicken enchilada recipe I have found!
Excellent!!! I have made several times, every time coming out great. Very easy and you can add and substitute ingredients to your liking. Husband said he could eat every night.
Exceptional. Only things I added were extra cheese, and garlic. What's even better is that the next day, the enchiladas were even more delicious!
This was a great recipe! I prepared it on a Wednesday night and then popped it in the oven on Thursday night. It turned out very tasty, but the white corn tortillas I used had gotten so soggy over night that you couldn't even tell they were there! So, I recommend that this dish is put in the oven as soon as it is prepared to avoid that sogginess. Also, I put the cheese and green onions on (I used shredded Mexican blend cheese and it was still great) in the last ten minutes of cooking. This way, it didn't get brown and gross-looking.
quite delicious. i definitely did not use as much chicken as was called for...the dish overflowed as was. but it was so tasty and worked divinely. my fiance could not wait to eat more the next day!!! i will make them again for certain:)
Not only DELICIOUS but EASY TOO!
This is now the go-to chicken enchilada recipe for our family! I modified it by replacing one can of soup with a jar of salsa verde or green enchilada sauce. I also cut the sour cream half and half with Greek yogurt to save on the fat content, and instead of the Muenster and Colby, I use the same amount of Costco shredded Mexican cheese blend. I reduced the cooking time by about 5 minutes to prevent the tortillas on the bottom from getting tough. Tastes great served with mango salsa and/or a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt.
YUM!YUM!YUM!Whole family of picky eaters LOVED it! I must say that it makes WAY more than 5 servings, as the recipe states. We had 7 servings and still have over 1/2 left. It looks a little strange when you are mixing the soup and sour cream-almost a meringue consistency, but it was GREAT! I used 16oz of Colby Jack and added Verde Salsa. YUM!
I did not care for this recipe! I feel bad because it made so much and now my husband will be eating it for the next 3 days. I think the worst part is, like others said, is how soupy it is. There is virtually no flavor in this besides tasting cream of chicken soup. It basically takes like your just eating cream of chicken. Will never make again.
This is an excellent dish Ive made for years and its always a big hit. Ive never had anyone not like them. Only thing I do different is add a little onion powder, and cumin. I also use only white corn tortillas because I found the yellow corn to turn out too rubbery!
Pretty good. We would have liked it to be more spicy.
The most awesome enchiladas ever! Very rich and creamy. I've made several times for guests and they always give rave reviews.
really good! using the roasted chicken from the grocery store made preparing this dish a snap!
Maybe I was expecting too much from this recipe, everything souded good and the ratings were great, but yuck. These were way too heavy and rich, all I tasted was the soup. My cheese got gross brown on top too. I think that the cooking time was too long, or the cheese should have only been added in the last ten minutes or something. I was so excited to make these but they were a big waste I felt bad that I had offered them to my poor husband. Will not make again.
The flavor was good but these turned out a bit mushy and upappealing to look at. Reduced down to two cans of cream of chicken soup and added some frozen diced onion as well as ground cumin. Topped with additional cheese, sour cream and a chipotle salsa before serving. Used fresh chicken breast that I boiled and shredded.
When making this receipe, I cook the chicken the day before in the crock pot using 2 cans of chicken broth, an onion, and tsp of garlic. After finished, I place in the refrigerator to cool until the next morning. In addition, I add cilantrol and red chili powder in the sauce mixture, along with the green onions. I make that the night before, also so that the sauce is more flavorful and the ingredients have a chance to mix.
EXCELLENT DISH...MY SON THOUGHT IS WAS THE MOST "AWESOME" THING I EVER FIXED
These are absolutely amazing! I've made them at least 4 or 5 times, but instead of using 3lbs of chicken, I use two containers of Chi Chi's preshredded chicken that you can find in the fridge section of the grocery store. Yum!
Love it, so does my family but I use flour tortillas instead of corn and omit scallions because my family doesn't like them
Surprisingly great! I did make a few changes, mostly to make it spicier: 1)Halved the recipe, 2)Used one can cream of chicken and one can Campbell's nacho cheese, 3)Instead of chicken, browned 1 lb. beef with 1 chopped onion, 4)Added a packet of taco seasoning to the beef, 5)Minced a small can of jalapenos with the green chiles, 6)Waited to top with cheese until the last 15 min of baking so it wouldn't burn, and 7)Served with Sadie's salsa, fresh green onions, and fresh chopped tomatoes. My husband ate thirds! It was amazingly delicious.
My husband and I love this recipe. I substitute the cheeses for Colby Jack, and the chiles for salsa, it removes some of the heat from the chiles but not the taste. I freeze the leftovers in a tupperware container for a quick last minute dinner.
it's VERY filling. However, even after adding shredded cheese, diced onion & tomato to the chicken and mixing it w/ some sauce, I found the dish to be rather bland. My husband loved it though and had three helpings.
It was pretty good, but EXTREMELY cheesy. I could not eat too much of this in one sitting. I added half an onion, and I would add corn as well. I cut down the cream of chicken to 1/3, and it was still quite liquid. However, the cheeses did blend well together and I would make this again; just not too frequently.
This was just too soupy and salty for me. I will go back to my other enchilada recipe.
Yummy! Next time I think I'll add a small can of green chile enchilada sauce to the sour cream mixture- just for a bit more kick!
I've made a dish similar to this for years. I usually use only one can of cream of chicken soup, along with green chile enchilada sauce, add ortega chiles, sour cream, onions and cheese (cheddar). I mix it all together with the chicken and then fill the tortillas and roll them up. Top it with the chicken mixture and cheese. Similar, and great!
I was so looking forward to tasting this recipes, especially after reading all the rave reviews. I was so disappointed with it. I followed the directions.......and it was awful. My husband wouldn't even eat it, and he's not that picky. I felt horrible that I tried feeding it to my family. We won't keep it in the rotation. Sorry
Just made these they are super simple to make LOTS of flavor I used a rotisserie chicken. My family and friends really liked them, I will keep this recipe and use it again.
I changed this up a little and added 1 can of corn to the mixture. Also removed the on top...but it is a family favorite in this house!
This enchiladas are the best i've ever had. My husband loved them. I did make a little change, i used Rotel instead of having to cut green onions. Everyone who has ever had them, absolutely love them...
My roommate and I are trying to learn how to cook. This was really amazing. We made some changes though. We bought frozen chicken breast and boiled it for approx 20 min, maybe a lil more w/ some salt. We then shredded the chicken by hand and marinated it in some Tapatio hot sauce. We added Rotel tomatoes to the sauce. We replaced the cheeses with shredded pepper jack and some finely shredded fiesta blend (still 8 oz of each), because muenster cheese has a very high saturated fat content. And we used flour tortillas instead of corn. We served it over Spanish rice that we cooked in my rice maker. We ate leftover enchiladas for days. Amazing every time.
Very good, all my kids loved this.
