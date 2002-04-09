Monster Sour Cream Enchiladas

We really enjoyed this — with some tweaking. First, I didn’t have a roasted chicken, but I did have three cans (12.5 oz. each) of chunk white chicken breast from Costco, so I used those. The idea of plain chicken with no seasoning seemed really bland, so I threw the chicken into a skillet with about 1 Tbsp. of EVOO and 1 tsp. each of chili powder and ground cayenne; 2 tsp. of cumin; and 1 Tbsp. of garlic powder. Heated this over medium-high for about 3-4 minutes, stirring constantly and set it aside to cool. I mixed all the cheese together and put about half of it in the cooled chicken mixture, as four cups on top seemed too much. I wanted more cheese actually IN the enchiladas. Other than that, it’s a winner. I’m not usually a fan of cream of chicken, but gave it a shot with this and the sauce was great!