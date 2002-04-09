Monster Sour Cream Enchiladas

4.3
71 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 19
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Muenster and longhorn cheeses lend an unusual 'monster' taste to this enchiladas variation on a favorite Tex-Mex theme dish. These are very tasty. I got the recipe from my mom and even my picky family will eat them!

Recipe by Teri Barker

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl combine the soup, sour cream and green chiles. Mix together and pour a small amount of this mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Lay out tortillas. Put a scoop of the mixture and a few spoonfuls of shredded chicken inside each tortilla and roll them all up.

  • Place tortillas in baking dish and pour the remaining sour cream mixture over all. Top with shredded cheeses and chopped green onion. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
975 calories; protein 55.9g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 63.6g; cholesterol 205.8mg; sodium 1624.1mg. Full Nutrition
