Quick Baked Zucchini Chips

Rating: 4 stars The first time I made these, I followed the directions exactly and the zucchini chips weren't terrible, but seemed to be lacking something. The next time, I doubled the parmesan and added garlic powder and basil. I also experimented with the thickness of the slices, finding that thinner was crispier. I'm glad I gave these a second shot becasue they turned out much better Helpful (879)

Rating: 5 stars I truely can't rave enough about how delicious, easy, and healthy these were!!! I was a little concerned that this was going to be labor intensive but it only took about 10 minutes to prepare. I just sliced the zucchini in rounds, and then I dunked them in Egg Beaters to save on calories and for the convenience, and then dunked them in the bread crumb mixture. I used seasoned bread crumbs and added extra garlic powder since my family are garlic lovers. And just popped them on a cookie sheet sprayed with a little Pam! After 7 minutes in the oven, I flipped them around with a spatula. Just as a side note, you don't have to be careful flipping them around, they stay together pretty well. Then put them back in the oven for another 10 minutes. I served them with both marinara and ranch dressing on the side. I made 2 full cookie sheets worth of these and they were scarfed down SO quickly!! I had men that are not at all health concsious raving about them and their wives begging for the recipe. I am really making an effort to lose weight, I'm down 20 pounds, and recipes like this that are delicious and not obviously "health food", make entertaining and hosting really fun for me again. These really do need to be served right out of the oven, I think you could prep them ahead of time to the point of the cookie sheet and then pop them in the oven when company came over. Thank you for the excellent recipe!! Helpful (566)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks to the reviews of others, this recipe was a hit in our house. I added garlic and onion powder, Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes and parm. cheese to the dry ingred. I added LA Gold (hot sauce) to the egg mixture. Before cooking, I did spray the zucchini chips with cooking spray - and again when I tuned them over. I upped the oven temp. to 500 degrees after flipping the chips - and cooked them for an additional 6 minutes total on second side. They did get brown, crispy and delicious. With these additions, the recipe is wonderful - even for those who aren't zucchini lovers. Helpful (329)

Rating: 5 stars These were great. Quick, easy and low calorie. I also add garlic powder to breadcrumbs. To make them crispy spray tops with cooking spray before putting in the oven. After you turn them over spray the tops again. They will be crispy on both sides. Helpful (119)

Rating: 5 stars I'd actually rate this a 4.5: 4 from me 5 from my husband. My husband LOVES these. These are the only food I've ever prepared (and I try tons of new recipes) that he has ever specifically asked me to make again. I doctored the seasonings (added garlic salt cayenne pepper italian seasoning while using seasoned breadcrumbs) and i actually didn't care for them. They are in the oven now (after many many pleas) made according to the recipe so maybe I'll like them more this time. I did use the suggestion to spray w/Pam before cooking and after flipping and they did turn out pretty crsipy for oven-baked. Thanks for my husbands new favorite recipe! EDIT: I now LOVE these and make them all the time w/no extra seasonings. I use panko and/or seasoned bread crumbs depending on what i have on hand and I never measure anymore just dump and go. I also don't flip (I'm lazy;) ) mid baking and they're still nice and crisp. Solid 5 at the LTH house and a staple side for grilled burgers. Helpful (110)

Rating: 4 stars Used a whole egg to coat. Added freshly grated parm cheese to bread crumbs as well as a little salt onion powder and garlic powder. I after dipping the zucc's...I dipped and breaded again. Set in the fridge for an hour to set the breading and then baked (on a pizza stone). A very good alternative to fries. Good flavor if you want to kick up those diet taste buds! Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars Love fried zucchini but hate the mess. Plus I always eat too much and regret it later. This is a great alternative. Easy no mess and much healthier. No queasy tummy later either. Helpful (65)

Rating: 4 stars Used Japanese bread crumbs(Panko) and added seasoning salt. I cooked with a convection oven to get them a little more crispy. Helpful (59)

Rating: 4 stars i added garlic salt garlic powder onion powder and used seasoned breadcrumbs (garlic and herb). i also drizzled the pan with a little melted butter since i was out of cooking spray (oops). i was disappointed that they weren't browned after 10 minutes but then i remembered to flip them. a few minutes later they were done. still not as crispy as fried zucchini but they tasted awesome and everyone had seconds. i suggest double breading next time to make them more crispy (egg breadcrumbs egg more breadcrumbs). also...to coat everything faster i dump 5-6 zucchini in the bowl of egg whites stir them vigorously to coat then throw them one by one into the bowl of breadcrumbs and spices. i just shake the bowl until they're all covered. that way you don't have to do them one by one. using extra parmesan cheese helps with the crispiness factor too (will try next time). Helpful (52)