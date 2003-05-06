Chicken Enchilada Casserole

A great enchilada recipe for a hot summer night, and all you have to do is pair it with a salad and rice! It's best when you let it cool and set for a bit (but my sister likes it best piled on top of tortilla chips). Serve with Mexican rice and a salad if desired.
I wanted to try this, but did not want it to be like "dip" -- after reviewing comments and suggestions, I made the following changes and WoW! was it good! It was more like the casserole I was hoping it would be. First, I used corn tortillas instead of flour (I read too many comments about flour tortillas turning to paste) I used cream of celery soup (a favorite)instead of chicken. I cooked the chicken using taco seasoning for chicken and added about 1c corn and 3/4c black beans once the chicken was fully cooked. I also eliminated 1/2 of the sour cream and used a lite version. It came out delicious and can't wait to experiment further. Thanks for all the suggestions, they were very helpful!
I used light sour cream to cut back a little on the calories, I don't really think it affected the taste of this casserole too much, though I think 16 oz. of sour cream was WAY too much, and also 4 cups of cheese was excessive. I think 8 oz. of sour cream and 2-3 cups of cheese would have made it a lot better and wouldn't have masked the taste of the beans and the salsa. This wasn't very spicy, so if you like that-you may want to add some diced tomatos and chilies. I probably will alter it like this when I make it again.
Would definitely DEFINITELY make again. Guests loved it. I did make 2 changes: one, I spread a little layer of refried beans on the chicken and left out the kidney beans; two, when I was stir frying the sliced chicken, I added a little water and a package of taco seasoning to the chicken for xtra flavor. Wow, was it absolutely fantastic!
Oh my goodness! This was SO delicious that I don't even have words to do it justice. My husband loved it, I loved it, and I will definitely be adding this to my "will make again" list. The only change I made (if you can call it a change) was using chipotle salsa instead of your standard run-of-the-mill salsa. Turned out FANTASTIC! Thanks so much for posting this recipe. It's a great find for all who stumble upon it.
This dish quickly became a family favorite. My Italian Father-In-Law doesn't like mexican food of any kind, but he LOVES this. I have served this dish for many, many dinner guests in my home, but I have also prepared it for friends that have just had surgery or were ill. Now, it is the most requested meal from my friends and family. Very easy to prepare and sure to become your family's favorite as well.
This a good recipe. I did change it a little. I used half the sour cream, cream of celery soup, 3 cups of cheese and I omited the chili beans. I also added black beans and corn and replaced the flour tortillas with corn. Ok I guess I changed it more than a little, but overall this is a great recipe and was a big hit. Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/25/2003
I love this stuff and didnt change a thing! Soo super good, oh my goodness, the leftovers are in some ways better. It kind of "melds" the flavors together. I look forward to making this and having it for lunch the next day! If your a beef eater, my mom and dad love this with ground beef in place of chicken. Keep that in mind, for a different taste also.
This is a great recipe and my husband loves it! It's easy to prepare and very hearty. I switched to corn tortillas instead of flour because I thought the flour ones turned out with a slimy texture. I also use "hot" chili beans and top with a few sliced jalepenos because we like spicy food!
I have been fixing this dish since 2006 and realized I had never written a review on it...so here goes! This IS my family's all time fave. We have exchange students from all over the world and this is also the dinner they request time & time again. After making it so many times, I have come up with some worthwhile shortcuts & tips. 1) I use chicken tenders that I cook in the microwave ahead of time and cool completely (I got tired of burning my fingers while shredding hot chicken, but don't over cook it!) 2) add the chicken to the entire soup mixture and mix...I didn't see any benefit in not doing this and it skips a step while assembling the layers 3) add a can of chopped green chilies (yum) and/or chopped jalapenos if you like a little heat 4) try using black beans instead of chili beans 5) I always have to cook this about 15 minutes more than the recipe calls for 6) let it stand before serving, although in my house that never happens. It is runny if you don't let it rest, but my family doesn't care...they can't wait to eat it! This is simply thee best!
As written, this is rather soupy. I made this using homemade pinto beans instead of canned, about 3/4 cup each of the sour cream and salsa, and the one can of soup. Still it was a little on the soupy side. I used corn tortillas as they provide an excellent authentic Mexican flavor over the flour tortillas. I layered the tortillas on the bottom of the pan, added the shredded chicken, spooned the mixture of the rest of the ingredients over the top of the chicken and spread evenly with the back of the spoon, topped with the shredded cheese (I used less than the recipe called for), then I repeated the layers and baked as directed. This is very mild as written and kids will like it if they enjoy this type of flavor. I served a spicy queso on the side for those of us that wanted to kick up the flavor. If I make this again, I'll cut back on the ingredients even more so it's not runny and I'll add some diced green chilies or use a hot salsa for more of a kick.
I hope people read the reviews on this one before making it. It's a good list of ingredients but the measurements need to be modified. I reduced the amount of salsa and sour cream to about 3/4 cup of each. An 8 oz. can of chili beans would not be enough - definitely use the regular 15 oz. size. I used corn tortillas and did not cut them into strips. I covered the bottom of my pan with 4 tortillas and layered with the filling ingredients and then another layer of tortillas, etc. I used up all the filling ingredients in 2 layers so stopped there. I added a can of chopped green chiles and some frozen corn to the filling. Cut the amount of cheese WAY down! I only used about 1 1/2 cups all together and it was plenty cheesy. I liked the mix of flavors but even with the decreased amount of sour cream it was still a bit goopy. I think I'll try again and add in a couple cups of cooked rice and some black beans to thicken it up a bit. Still it was very tasty with the mods.
I made this for about 7 of my friends for a ladies only dinner. I have to say it was a hit and it was so easy! I made the chicken in the crock pot with salsa on low for about 6 hours. Than I shredded it. I also did not use a chunky salsa I used a normal one. I also used smaller tortillas and just did exactly what the recipe said. I don't think the size on the tortilla shells matter. I will for sure be making this again.
This was really good. I used enchilada sauce instead of the jar of salsa, and that gave it a nice kick. I would recommend cooking the chicken in the taco seasoning, as commented in another review first. Can't wait to have it for lunch today!!!!!
This recipe is ok, but I had to reinvent it to my liking. Instead of salsa, I used a can of Diced Tomatoes w/Chiles & instead of flour tortillas I used Corn Tortilla Chips. The chips cooked really well & made it easy to slice & serve. The chicken needed a bit of seasoning & I reduced the sour cream to 8oz, ommited the beans & topped with enchilada sauce.
This was a little bland for my taste. I thought substituting peperjack for half of the cheese and a layer of refried beans would make this dish a little bit more satisfiying. Also you could easily cut down the chicken breast to 4 instead of 6.
Mandu
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2006
Delicious! Added some black beans and plucked meat off a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store (good project for the boyfriend to speed dinner along). Spice it up to your tastes. We served w/ some chipotle taco sauce and it was awesome!
Love this recipe! I have made it several times according to the recipe. This time I didn't have salsa or chili beans, so I added a can of Mexican style stewed tomatoes and a can of chili with beans to the soup mixture. Left the sour cream out of the sauce. Then served from the oven garnished with a dollop of sour cream, sliced olives and minced green onion. Yummy!
Wonderful recipe. I seasoned my chicken with the Taco Season I recipe from this site (way better than the store bought). I poured 1/2 a cup of salsa in the bottom of my crock pot for moisture and then placed 3 frozen seasoned chicken breasts in it. I cooked this on low for 5 hours. I halved the recipe to begin with and I had to make changes but only b/c of what I had on hand. I used lite sour cream and less than called for since it was all I had. I also used low fat soup and I had very little onion,so I used what I had and then added a tsp onion powder. To this I added black beans(no chili beans in the cabinet) and a can of drained mexi-corn. Because so many reviews said the tortillas turned out soggy, I used a couple extra to make sure the strips were layered thick enough. I also mixed 1 cup of cheese and 1 cup 2% cheese together for a few less calories. Baked as directed in an 8x8 pan and it turned out a fantastic meal. Served simply with a side salad. Delisious, filling and no soggy tortillas.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2006
My family loved this recipe! My husband and 13 yr old son voted it a keeper!!! The only change I made was to use refried beans instead of chili beans. Thanks for sharing!
Like some of the other reviewers, I added my own touch to this recipe and it turned out BEAUTIFULLY and was INHALED! I used black beans instead of chili beans. I added corn. I also made a batch of spanish rice and input it in the layers as well. I did not add the sour cream to the salsa mixture, but put it on the side for addition later with guacamole. I also added one small can of mild diced green chilis to the salsa mixture. This was wonderful! Thanks Anya!
I gave this recipe 4 stars instead of 5 b/c it had to be modified. Based on recommendations from the other reviewers, I think this recipe turned out great! I used 8oz sour cream instead of 16oz (which would have been way too much), 3 cups cheese instead of 4, and 3 frozen boneless skinless chicken breasts. I also cooked the chicken in my slow cooker on high for 2 hrs before shredding it. I poured the salsa into the bottom of the slow cooker, then sprinkled half a packet of taco seasoning on both sides of the chicken breasts (1/4 packet on each side). Then I removed the chicken to shred it and added the salsa into the sour cream mixture as described in the recipe. I think the taco seasoning gave it some good flavor. I would recommend 2 cans of chili beans for those who really like beans, but 1 can was just right for us. Will definitely be making this again :)
My grandmother-in-law gave me this recipe years ago and we've always loved it. Everyone we've ever served it to has asked for the recipe. The leftovers are great, if you're even lucky enough to have anything left over to save!
this was very good. I used black beans instead of chilli beans, and corn tortillas. the next day when we had it as leftovers, and it was even better. it's one of those meals that tastes better after it solidifies overnight.
I really enjoyed this recipe A LOT! However, my husband said he didn't think the flavor was what he expected, and that although it tasted all right, it also made him sick to his stomach for some reason. If I make this again, it will be just for me, because I really did like it.
I made this for my husband and his father and they seemed to like it. They didn't jump for joy but did say that it was a keeper. I added taco seasoning to my shredded chicken and it really helped the flavor. I personally loved it! EASY TOO!
ERINMICHELLE104
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2004
Very good recipe. I will make this again for sure. The only thing I would change is I would mix the chicken with sour cream mixture.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2003
Overall I felt that the recipe had potential for my picky family, I took under consideration some of the other reviews and made some changes that turned out to be a wonderful recipe that I will make for years to come. I mixed together 8oz of sour cream, 1 can of cream of chicken soup 1 14.5 can of diced tomatoes with green chilies, 1 can of enchilada sauce, a pinch of cayenne pepper for the sauce layered it alternating between diced chicken, tortilla chips, and mexican cheese. Absolutely wonderful. I made it for my picky college freshman son. By the time I returned home an hour later my son related to me that the casserole was practically gone.
Used crushed dorritos to layer the bottom and used corn tortillas for the rest. For extra flavor I simmer chicken in some beer, chicken broth, juice of one lime, garlic, red pepper and a dash of chilli powder. The beer lends a wonderful taste (drain) and is a terrific tenderizer. The other seasonings make it pop when baked with casserole. Of course I use beer in most Tex Mex food thats calls for chicken. Thanks for sharing
I thought this was ok, my husband and 7 yr. old loved it and has seconds. for me there was too much salsa taste, next time I will not use as much, I used a organic smoked chipolte flavored one and did not add the beans for my child who will not eat a bean but did add some green chiles which was a good addition. used the mexican 4 cheese blend too.
This turned out fantastic. Everyone loved it. I did follow a couple of the suggestions from other reviews. I used only 8 oz. of sour cream and I used corn tortillas instead of flour. Also, instead of the jar of salsa, I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chili as well as added 2 Tbsp. each of cumin and chili powder. And instead of chili beans, I used black beans. One suggestion, don't be afraid to kind of double up on the tortilla layer. It soaked up the juices and made a very nice texture.
It's SOOOO easy to make and I have made this many times and everyone loves this. We too think that it tastes better "the next day" after everything sits together...so I've taken to mixing all the ingredients the night before and letting it sit and marinate before I cook the casserole the next day. Always turns out great and mine has never been runny. I do use corn tortillas and sometimes an assortment of cheeses (cheddar, monteray jack, colby, etc.) Instead of shredding which takes me forever, I cube into small pieces and it works just fine too. What a great tasting recipie though! Easy to make spicy or leave mild...I also use reduced fat sour cream and cream of chicken soup...always turns out great! A+ recipie!
Excellent - used 4 frozen chicken breasts cooked in the Crockpot for 5 hours. Then shredded the chicken and added a little cumin and a lot of onion powder. Then I combined 8 ounces of light sour cream, 16 oz medium picante sauce, 1 8 oz bag low fat cheese and 2/3 of an 8 oz bag of regular cheddar cheese, 1 can of healthy Campbell’s cream of celery soup, 1 can of Bush's canned chili beans drained. Instead of the flour tortillas I used 12 6" corn tortillas cut in strips and made 3 layers. Cooked covered 40 minutes at 350 degrees. Then cooled 15 min before cutting. Topped with sour cream and jarred chopped jalapenos. This tasted just like chicken enchiladas without all the work. Will definitely make again.
This one wasn't so good. I thought there was too much cheese (4 cups!), too much chicken, and it was really saucy, so my tortillas got soggy and even kind of starchy by the next day. It sounded good when I read the recipe, but somehow the proportions just don't seem right. Even the flavor didn't really grab me so I'd call this one edible, but less than mediocre.
I've never made Enchilada's before. I found this recipe quite easy to prepare. All our guests went for more than one helping and raved about it. They said it was the best they have ever eaten. I agree. I followed the recipe completely except I only used half a jar of salsa because I used a hot salsa, which made the Enchilada a little spicy but too much. I'll be making this dish quite often.
We have now made this at least 15 times and have traded off the types of beans. My preference is 1 can of chili beans and 1 can of black. My hubby prefers refried beans in this recipe. Any bean you have will work - we've tried them all. We use 1/2 flour and 1/2 corn tortilla strips and alternate them. We tried all corn but missed the texture the flour gives. I always make two as they don't mind eating it the next day for lunch since they love it so much. Serve with tortilla chips and a green salad (Mexican style is best). We cut up avocado cubes for people to put on top.
This was very good and easy to make. Because I was cooking this for just my husband and me, I knew there would be leftovers (and actually I think I preferred this meal when reheating it!). Because I read some reviews about the flour tortilla getting soggy (especially with left over portions), I omitted the tortillas while baking, and then we took the end result and wrapped them in tortillas for dinner. This is also very good with corn tortilla chips instead of the flour tortillas. My husband preferred the flour tortillas while I preferred the corn chips. By omitting the flour tortillas in the casserole itself, he can eat his portion with what he likes and I can eat mine with the corn chips! :)
This just came out of the oven and the aroma was so heavenly we could not wait! After reading some of the reviews, some changes were made. I used 8 ounces sour cream, corn tortillas and added black beans and shoe peg corn in place of the chili beans. I did not have boneless chicken, but stewed chicken breasts in chicken broth with green chiles and ground red pepper. Shredded the chicken and mixed with a packet of taco seasoning. Mexican cheese blend was substituted for the cheddar cheese. I also omitted the onions. This one is a keeper!
Great recipe and makes alot! To cut down on fat, I used lowfat cream soup, lite sour cream and only used 3 c. cheese. I did add more onion because 1/4 c. does not seem like enough for such a large dish. Even with my lowfat version, this came out delicious. Next time I will cook the chicken in taco seasoning like another reviewer mentioned and add a little garnish like green onion and/or sliced black olive on top.
This was very good! I never seem to follow a recipe exactly. I take what I like and tweek it, make it my own. But I review only on the original recipe. If I don't like my end result, it wouldn't be fair to blame the recipe. That being said, I did make changes to this one. First of all, I fried the cut strips of CORN tortillas in canola oil because I hate the gumminess of a baked flour one. I cut the sour cream back to 8 oz. and used 3 chicken breasts since this was only serving 4. I also baked my chicken in water, seasoned with garlic powder, seasoned salt, pepper and taco seasoning. I mixed the sour cream, salsa, cream of chicken soup, onion and shredded chicken together. Placed the crispy tortillas in a sprayed 9x13 pan. Topped with the chili beans, and spread the chicken mixture on top. I topped it off with 2 cups of shredded cheddar, covered with foil and baked for 25 minutes at 350F. My husband and sons loved it as did I. Because I think those little changes made it a 5 star recipe, I only gave this one a 4. I just know that we wouldn't have liked the flour tortillas as much, and frying them made them even crispier, which was the only big change to the recipe.
I read all the reviews for this recipe and actually opted to impliment some on my first try...I too used 1/2 the sour cream (8oz). I used a rottisserie chicken that I cooked in taco seasoning and water. I used cup up corn tortillas, 1 can of black beans, 1 can of Bush's Chili Beans, sm can of sliced black olives, cr of chic soup, 2 cups of shredded Cabot Cheddar cheese and a 16 oz jar of Frontera Medium Salsa. All in all a good recipe. It was a little more calorie laden than I usually like but a good "comfort food!"
This is a really good and simple recipe. I only made minor changes. I used a rotissere chicken from the supermarket and shredded it for the sake of time. I also took the advise from other reviews and added taco seasoning to the chicken and substituted corn tortillas for the flour. Will definitely make again!
I wanted to say that this came out delicious. I substituted black beans for the chili beans, and it was outstanding. Also, I used green chile enchilada sauce instead of adding salsa to the filling mixture and it was very good. When I served it we topped it with sour cream and salsa then and it couldn't have been better.
I enjoyed this dish very much. Very different and something I have never had before.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2002
This was a wonderful recipe, easy to make ahead and cook later. I made it for a birthday dinner at work and everyone wanted the recipe, even the guys!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2000
In the last 3 weeks I've made 8 different casseroles for a sick friend; all the recipes were from your website. This was by far the best-tasting. I also added only half the cheese (2 cups instead of 4) and used lowfat sour cream and low sodium soup. Also, a 15-oz. can of beans instead of 8 oz. Awesome!! This one's a keeper for us.
This casserole was pretty good & I like the fact that there aren't too many ingredients. Definitly use fresh salsa instead of jarred for a better taste. I used less than 1/2 of the cream of chicken soup because that flavor seems to take over if you use too much in my opinion. I used fat free tortillas, fat free sour cream,& mozzerella cheese to make the recipe low fat. I will make again. : )
A new favorite that everyone loved! I read the reviews and used only half the sour cream and half the salsa. Agree on the sour cream but it needed the salsa or more tomatoes which I served on the side (as suggested) and everyone used some. After reading about the unattractive pink sauce, I combined only the soup and sour cream; and added the salsa to the cooked chicken (seasoned with 1/2 packet of Lawry's Chicken Taco seasoning.) I used nice thick layers of flour tortillas, layered the chicken/salsa mixture, sprinkled some corn, dotted the soup/sour cream mixture, then spread it around evenly, then the shredded cheese. It worked perfectly! My daughter doesn't like onions or beans so I left them out. I tried the suggested plain crushed Doritoes on mine and loved it. This is the MOST VERSATILE recipe I have ever found! Definitely a keeper!
Just made this for supper and it got rave reviews! I had to make a few substitutions based on what I had but still turned out great and slightly healthier. I used plain greek yogurt instead of sour cream and black beans instead of chili beans. (By the way, the cream mixture would make a great chip dip!) I also seasoned the chicken breasts with taco seasoning while they were cooking. All my guys in the house went back for seconds.
"Phenomenal!" was the word one of my co-workers used to describe this dish. It was very good. I served it with Camp Cornbread, which also turned out well. Yummmmm!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/26/2000
I actually enjoyed this recipe the second day as leftovers more than the first day. I will make ahead and reheat on the day to serve. Mary G
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2006
This one is great! I've made it over 5 times now and its a big hit with my boyfriend. When he says, "Make this one anytime you feel like it" I know its good. I have varied the types of beans and used different salsas. It's always outstanding.
Following several peoples' suggestions, made alterations to the recipe...used lowfat sour cream and soup, cutting the cream and salsa amounts in half. Used black beans, a dozen corn tortillas and the equivalent of 4 chicken breasts. I ended up crumpling up tortilla chips on the top along with the last cup of cheese during the last 10 minutes of baking. It was delicious and not too soupy!
Very good and easy to make. While mixing up the salsa & soup, etc., it didn't look too appetizing so I wondered how it would go over with the husband. I covered the top layer with salsa so he couldn't see everything and it passed the test! Couldn't find chili beans at the local grocery store so subbed black beans as others had done. Leftovers are good too!
This was not very good. I could not even get my kids to try it. I ended up throwing it out.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/22/2000
This is a really, really, good recipe. Not too hard to make, my teenagers and husband loved it. Plus, it makes enough for company and then some. The only change I made was I used a 16 oz. can of beans and put more onion in it. It was great! Thanks!
Awesome recipe. I did change it a bit...but my version came out 5 stars. First, I did half salsa and half cream of chkn, and added a half can of enchilada sauce. I did 3/4 of the 16 oz. sour cream,did black beans instead of chili beans, corn tortillas instead of flour. I added taco seasoning to the chkn like everyone said and added some black olives and chile's to the sour cream mix. It turned out soooo yummy! My dad and husband said multiple times how good it was!!! Will make again..and again...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2000
Tastes great, but it makes a lot. It is also a bit fattening.
Really good, I used a 14oz can of kidney beans to make it a little thicker and cooked the chicken with taco seasoning. Next time I wil crumble some tortilla chip on top before baking for a little crunch.
I used two chicken breasts I had cooked in crockpot the day before and leftovers from a previous Mexican meal to make this dish. My husband loved it! I reduced the ingredient measurements to 1/3 the recommended and made a dish that fed us very well for two days. Easy. Plus, you may already have many of these ingredients at home! I can't wait to share it with everybody I know! YUM!
I've been making this recipe for months now and love it just as much as I did to start with. The only thing I don't do is include the chili beans. It's absolutely delicious and even better as leftovers!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
01/12/2002
It's okay, not like the real thing..it gave me a tummy ache. I won't be making it again, trust me!
I was doubtful, but this was surprisingly yummy. I was looking for a way to use leftover roast chicken and this was a winner. Used medium salsa and the spice kick was just about right. The casserole fed a family of 6 (2 teenage boys included! ha ha) and not a bite was left. Definitely a keeper and easy, easy, easy...threw the whole thing together in about 10 minutes.
This was excellent. I added a can of chopped green chiles (might do jalapenos next time for more kick), half a can of "mexicorn," and used fat free refried beans. I also used fat free sour cream and cheese and healthy request soup (only used half a can of that). Cooked chicken in the crock pot with taco seasoning all day, then was able to throw this all together in minutes. Can't wait to eat the leftovers!
Loved this meal. Changed it according to what I had. Didn't have any condensed soup but combined 2 chix breasts (cooked and shredded) with 2 cups black beans, 1/2 med onion, 2 garlic cloves and 1/2 jalapeno pepper diced and sauteed with 1/2 Tbsp chili powder, 3/4 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp each oregano and paprika and 1/2 tsp salt and pepper. Used this as the chicken layer, than combined 1.25 cups tomatillo salsa with 1/2 cup sour cream and used as sour cream layer. For cheese, used tex mex shredded blend - 2 cups total was fine for whole recipe. Corn tortillas instead of flour worked well. Made only 2 layers of each ingredient and the above amounts filled an 11x7 pan. Next time will make a 9x13 so there are lefovers!
YUM YUM YUM.. I love this recipe as my children do as well. I do leave out the beans and onions and use picante sauce for the salsa and Colby/Monterrey cheese in place of the cheddar. My kids always ask for seconds and ask to eat the leftovers the following night. Therefore, I don't have to cook one night a week. Definitely recommend!
Very delicious! I made a few modifications to the recipe. I used corn tortillas and didn’t cut them into strips, and black beans. Instead of salsa, I used 2 cans of Mexican style Rotel. I drained one can, of the rotel before adding to the mixture Also I used FF Cream of chicken soup and 2% cheese so it would be a little lighter. Paired with Uncle Ben’s Mexican rice and refried beans. Nice quick filling meal with leftovers that taste even better the next day!
Excellent recipe. I made a few changes to make it a bit more authentic. I used corn tortillas, added 2 fresh chopped jalapenos, and black beans instead of chili beans. I also have experimented with different types of salsa. Don't be afraid to change it up!
