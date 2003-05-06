Chicken Enchilada Casserole

4.3
729 Ratings
  • 5 429
  • 4 212
  • 3 50
  • 2 22
  • 1 16

A great enchilada recipe for a hot summer night, and all you have to do is pair it with a salad and rice! It's best when you let it cool and set for a bit (but my sister likes it best piled on top of tortilla chips). Serve with Mexican rice and a salad if desired.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix sour cream, salsa, cream of chicken soup, onion and chili beans.

  • Layer the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish with 1/3 tortilla strips. Top with 1/3 chicken, 1/3 sour cream mixture and 1/3 Cheddar cheese. Repeat layering with remaining ingredients.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Let stand about 10 minutes, or as long as you can stand it!!! You're done!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 94.9mg; sodium 1130.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022