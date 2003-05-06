Chicken Enchilada Casserole

This was very good! I never seem to follow a recipe exactly. I take what I like and tweek it, make it my own. But I review only on the original recipe. If I don't like my end result, it wouldn't be fair to blame the recipe. That being said, I did make changes to this one. First of all, I fried the cut strips of CORN tortillas in canola oil because I hate the gumminess of a baked flour one. I cut the sour cream back to 8 oz. and used 3 chicken breasts since this was only serving 4. I also baked my chicken in water, seasoned with garlic powder, seasoned salt, pepper and taco seasoning. I mixed the sour cream, salsa, cream of chicken soup, onion and shredded chicken together. Placed the crispy tortillas in a sprayed 9x13 pan. Topped with the chili beans, and spread the chicken mixture on top. I topped it off with 2 cups of shredded cheddar, covered with foil and baked for 25 minutes at 350F. My husband and sons loved it as did I. Because I think those little changes made it a 5 star recipe, I only gave this one a 4. I just know that we wouldn't have liked the flour tortillas as much, and frying them made them even crispier, which was the only big change to the recipe.