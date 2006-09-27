Easy Shake and Bake Chicken

Rating: 4.45 stars
758 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 460
  • 4 star values: 210
  • 3 star values: 62
  • 2 star values: 19
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a quick dinner and very enjoyable!

By Candy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, salt, paprika, sage and pepper together in a bag. Add chicken parts in a bag and shake until well coated.

  • Melt butter/margarine in a 9x13 inch baking dish in the preheated oven. Place chicken in the baking dish skin side down and bake for 20 minutes. Turn pieces and bake another 20 minutes until tender and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 32.6g; cholesterol 137.7mg; sodium 590.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (761)

Most helpful positive review

w
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2006
I actually left out the butter and didn't miss it - chicken was still juicy. Even used chicken breasts. While it does seem that the nutrition info is a bit high, for those questioning baked vs. fried, you should know that baking (with half a cup of butter!!!) does not mean it's healthier than frying. It's not JUST the method of cooking, but simply the amount of oil/butter you use. Look here for the nutritional info for 1 cup of butter: http://www.calorie-count.com/calories/item/1145.html Half a cup would be around 90 grams of fat and 800 calories, not including the chicken itself. For each serving, that's over 20 grams of fat in butter alone. Also, each serving here is 1 pound of chicken (not distinguishing white/dark meat)! That's a big serving of chicken. Dark meat also has significantly more fat & calories compared to breast meat (3-4 times more). Read More
Helpful
(777)

Most helpful critical review

Keith McLeod
Rating: 3 stars
02/24/2011
Replace the flour with 50/50 bread or corn flake crumbs and freshly grated parmisan cheese. Onion and garlic wouldn't be out of place either, as well as a pinch of cayanne. Read More
Helpful
(55)
Reviews:
Momof3
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2006
We had this for dinner last night and everyone loved the chicken. I used boneless chicken breasts, so I cut the cooking time by half and also used half the butter. I doubled the spices but not the flour as well per all the other reviews. Chicken was juicy and very good. All the kids raved! Quick and easy. Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(367)
NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2003
Very good. I used skinless, boneless chicken breasts because my family isn't fond of bone-in chicken. This was very good and very easy to adapt to your own tastes by adding whatever spices you like. Next time I will add a dash of cayenne pepper. Read More
Helpful
(333)
Joe G.
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2006
Like everyone else I've cooked chicken a million different ways. (Slight eggageration maybe.) But this is the best "fried" chicken ever!!! I'll never go back to the pan fried again. I cooked it per the recipe except I doubled the recipe and used a package of six leg quarters. I separated the legs and thighs and had to use two pans. (Quite reasonable at.69/lb.) The coating was as if it was fried and had a beautiful golden/brownish color. My octogenarian father raved about it as soon as it hit the table. Wife made excellent gravy..I'm good with gravy only out of a jar. The flavor was great!! This is now my new staple. Thanks Candy!! Read More
Helpful
(192)
MRSGOOGS
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2003
I hate chicken skin, so I was apprehensive about making this for my husband. The skin, when the chicken was done, snapped like a twig. I'm going to gain ten pounds eating the skin now! And my husband says it's the best chicken he's ever had. (even better than his mom's!) Read More
Helpful
(183)
Rhonda C
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2006
I couldnt stop raving about this chicken the whole time I was eating it! I used bone in breasts and I tried 1 with the skin on and 1 with the skin off. I liked the one without skin better as it allowed the seasonings to really penetrate the meat. The meat stayed so moist. I doubled all the spices didnt use sage and added a touch of cayenne pepper. I also added onion powder and garlic powder. A keeper in my recipe box!! Read More
Helpful
(165)
kelly1097
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2006
Good chicken! I added some garlic powder and onion powder to the flour mixture and it was soooo good! Also, I removed the skin before cooking and it came out just as crispy and tasty. Read More
Helpful
(164)
CookinBug
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2009
This turned out very well. I feared that it would be too bland for our tastes as written so I made some minor adjustments to ensure the chicken would be flavorful. I did soak the chicken in salt water for about an hour to draw out the blood but that's just a personal preference. To the seasoning mix I used heaping measurements of all the spices listed plus added 1/2 teaspoon of both onion powder and garlic powder. I also seasoned the chicken itself with garlic powder and black pepper before "shaking". Came out of the oven really crispy and had great flavor. We enjoyed it thank you:) Read More
Helpful
(108)
JUSTSMURFIE1976
Rating: 5 stars
03/13/2005
My husband really liked this recipe. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of bone-in. I also used seasoned salt instead of regular salt and I added a couple dashes of garlic and onion powder. Oh and I added a bit more paprika for color. The chicken was tender and the "crust" was flavorful. Will use this recipe again! Read More
Helpful
(83)
