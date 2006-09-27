Easy Shake and Bake Chicken

1 of 761

Rating: 4 stars I actually left out the butter and didn't miss it - chicken was still juicy. Even used chicken breasts. While it does seem that the nutrition info is a bit high, for those questioning baked vs. fried, you should know that baking (with half a cup of butter!!!) does not mean it's healthier than frying. It's not JUST the method of cooking, but simply the amount of oil/butter you use. Look here for the nutritional info for 1 cup of butter: http://www.calorie-count.com/calories/item/1145.html Half a cup would be around 90 grams of fat and 800 calories, not including the chicken itself. For each serving, that's over 20 grams of fat in butter alone. Also, each serving here is 1 pound of chicken (not distinguishing white/dark meat)! That's a big serving of chicken. Dark meat also has significantly more fat & calories compared to breast meat (3-4 times more). Helpful (777)

Rating: 5 stars We had this for dinner last night and everyone loved the chicken. I used boneless chicken breasts, so I cut the cooking time by half and also used half the butter. I doubled the spices but not the flour as well per all the other reviews. Chicken was juicy and very good. All the kids raved! Quick and easy. Will make again! Helpful (367)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I used skinless, boneless chicken breasts because my family isn't fond of bone-in chicken. This was very good and very easy to adapt to your own tastes by adding whatever spices you like. Next time I will add a dash of cayenne pepper. Helpful (333)

Rating: 5 stars Like everyone else I've cooked chicken a million different ways. (Slight eggageration maybe.) But this is the best "fried" chicken ever!!! I'll never go back to the pan fried again. I cooked it per the recipe except I doubled the recipe and used a package of six leg quarters. I separated the legs and thighs and had to use two pans. (Quite reasonable at.69/lb.) The coating was as if it was fried and had a beautiful golden/brownish color. My octogenarian father raved about it as soon as it hit the table. Wife made excellent gravy..I'm good with gravy only out of a jar. The flavor was great!! This is now my new staple. Thanks Candy!! Helpful (192)

Rating: 5 stars I hate chicken skin, so I was apprehensive about making this for my husband. The skin, when the chicken was done, snapped like a twig. I'm going to gain ten pounds eating the skin now! And my husband says it's the best chicken he's ever had. (even better than his mom's!) Helpful (183)

Rating: 5 stars I couldnt stop raving about this chicken the whole time I was eating it! I used bone in breasts and I tried 1 with the skin on and 1 with the skin off. I liked the one without skin better as it allowed the seasonings to really penetrate the meat. The meat stayed so moist. I doubled all the spices didnt use sage and added a touch of cayenne pepper. I also added onion powder and garlic powder. A keeper in my recipe box!! Helpful (165)

Rating: 5 stars Good chicken! I added some garlic powder and onion powder to the flour mixture and it was soooo good! Also, I removed the skin before cooking and it came out just as crispy and tasty. Helpful (164)

Rating: 4 stars This turned out very well. I feared that it would be too bland for our tastes as written so I made some minor adjustments to ensure the chicken would be flavorful. I did soak the chicken in salt water for about an hour to draw out the blood but that's just a personal preference. To the seasoning mix I used heaping measurements of all the spices listed plus added 1/2 teaspoon of both onion powder and garlic powder. I also seasoned the chicken itself with garlic powder and black pepper before "shaking". Came out of the oven really crispy and had great flavor. We enjoyed it thank you:) Helpful (108)

Rating: 5 stars My husband really liked this recipe. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of bone-in. I also used seasoned salt instead of regular salt and I added a couple dashes of garlic and onion powder. Oh and I added a bit more paprika for color. The chicken was tender and the "crust" was flavorful. Will use this recipe again! Helpful (83)